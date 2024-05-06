Duchess Meghan’s ‘conspicuous absence’ from the UK has been ‘noted’ by the palace

To recap, Prince Harry will fly into England this week and he will attend Wednesday’s anniversary service for Invictus. The Duchess of Sussex is not coming with him to the service or to England. Meghan will fly out of the US later in the week to meet up with Harry in Nigeria, at the invitation of the Nigerian government and Nigeria’s Ministry of Defense. The British media is extremely salty about Meghan’s refusal to come back to them so they can abuse her. The British media and the Windsors are very mad that every time Meghan publicly snubs them, they look like abusive jackasses on the world stage. Thus, there’s been an effort to rewrite Meghan’s motives for why she’s choosing not to play their ridiculous games. We saw this last year, around the coronation, which Meghan made a point of snubbing. Now the Express has gotten quotes from “a senior aide” at Buckingham Palace who thinks Meghan’s “conspicuous absence” on this trip is a missed opportunity to “support her father-in-law.” Curious.
Meghan Markle will snub the UK as sources say she is “done” with the country because she “doesn’t want the drama” of dealing with the Royal Family.
Prince Harry will fly alone to the UK to attend a Wednesday afternoon service at St. Paul’s Cathedral to mark the tenth anniversary of his Invictus Games before privately meeting King Charles afterwards. The Duchess of Sussex will, however, jet out of LA the following day to join Harry in Nigeria for talks with leaders of the West African nation about hosting future Invictus events for injured military personnel. The couple’s spokesman confirmed she will not accompany her husband to St. Paul’s and will completely bypass the London leg of his trip, staying home with their children following a planned fifth birthday party on Monday for Prince Archie.
But her snub comes after sources close to the Duchess have previously been quoted as saying she is “done” with the UK and “doesn’t want the drama” of having to deal with the Royal Family.
Buckingham Palace has declined to formally comment about Harry’s visit but one senior aide observed: “Her conspicuous absence from all his recent trips has been noted. This time she will be missing a key event in Harry’s Invictus diary as well as the opportunity to offer support to her father-in-law.”
Meghan, 42, is also preparing for the imminent launch of her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard with a planned media blitz that is likely to include a string of “soft” interviews on daytime TV chat shows.
But the aide added: “It strikes me as odd that she doesn’t have time to come to England where, however she feels about them, she does have family. But she does have time to join Harry in Africa. I think that speaks volumes.”
Here’s the thing: they’re trying to publicly guilt-trip Meghan – “why would you miss such an important event for your husband” – while at the same time, they’re drawing attention to their history of abusing this poor woman. Do they know they’re doing that? Do they know that people are like “why would Meghan not return for the Invictus service, oh I know why, it’s because Harry’s dogsh-t family treated her like sh-t and it’s not safe for her and the press would attack her for weeks no matter what.”
“As well as the opportunity to offer support to her father-in-law…” plus “she doesn’t have time to come to England where, however she feels about them, she does have family.” A father-in-law who had concerns about her children’s skin color, a father-in-law who evicted her children from their family home in the UK, a father-in-law who banned her from coming to Scotland to support her husband then bragged about it in the press, a father-in-law who offered zero support to her during the most difficult phase of her life? That’s the dogsh-t father-in-law she’s supposed to support? Clearly, Meghan does NOT believe she has any “family” in the UK.
Oh good. Now let’s count up all the times KC “missed an opportunity” to support Meghan.
Exactly!!!😤
Exactly! Just a few that come to mind:
Silence from him when his unborn grandchild is compared to a chimp
Silence from him when “straight outta Compton” headlines came out
Silence from him when an attempt was made on their lives in NYC
Silence when a false narrative was put out that Meghan made her SIL cry
Silence when Jeremy wrote a racist, violent, sadistic and disturbing column about her
Oh and then there was that time he pulled their security knowing very well what would have happened had Tyler Perry not stepped in.
Nice list! Keep going–they clearly need help understanding this.
Chuck is too busy to attend the IG service, and these same folks are posting daily that Meghan is filming her cooking show? Yes , of course she is too busy to visit Chuck.
In these people’s minds the fact that he walked her down the aisle means that she has a lifetime debt to KC.
Just why should she support him after all the crap he and his incandescent rage monster heir and the gutter press bedmates have put her through? He has taken away security from her husband and she doesn’t feel safe there. This is their fault not hers.
The “Her conspicuous absence from all his recent trips has been noted.“ sure comes across as a threat.. seriously who is “noting” her attendance and why exactly? Truthfully I hope she never returns there for her own peace and safety.
They also forget 1 important thing: Harry made it very clear his wife and children wouldn’t step foot in the UK unless proper security was in place. The ball is quite literally in the UK’s (government) court.
Right? The BRF have fought hard not to provide security for Meghan and Harry and their kids. Then act surprised when she won’t visit 👀
It certainly does sound like an attempt at a threat – luckily, they have nothing they can take from her or do to her at this point, aside from remove her and Harry’s titles, which wouldn’t matter one bit. Harry and Meghan Mountbatten (sp?) Windsor would still run circles around them.
Clearly, she prefers Nigeria to the UK. Who can blame her? And she has real “family” there!
They were just her degree family…
Lol, so true and what a turnaround from their expectations.
I love that! Her degree family. LOL!!!
😂😂😂
They can feel however they want about it: Meghan is not coming back to absorb their abuse, ever again.
If they want to reflect on why that might be, they might learn something.
More likely, the BM and BRF can just keep crying as if they’re the wronged party here.
I mean yeah. What family does she have in the UK? The Spencers and we know they’ve actually gone to Cali for visits. Besides that, again, what family? Eugenie and Jack and we know they’ve visited with them in both Cali and Portugal. So again, what family? It ain’t Charles or William or Kate. She very specifically referred to them as her husband’s family.
King Charles refuses to protect Meghan and Harry while in the UK. Duly noted.
Somebody has been badgering the communications team about why Meghan hasn’t returned because a certain press wants glimpses of her and the children. The problem with the press is that they can’t rewrite history when there is a book and documentary from the Sussexes. We all know Charles could care less about Meghan. The press want her back badly and her not coming is scaring them because she’s their money maker.
The poor, poor royal victims. But you can’t fight 1,000 years of narcissism. It’s not about Meghan’s feelings for the RF, it’s about the RF’s feelings about her.
Half of her birth family inoculated her against the pure venom of the BRF’s institutionalized narcissism, so I guess they were good for *something.* One reason M has such a big following is because so many of us have experienced the pain of poisonous “family,” and know the only option is to GTFO, and cut off all contact. Nigeria will treat her respectfully, unlike Britain.
“It strikes me as odd that she doesn’t have time to come to England where, however she feels about them, she does have family”
She does not have family in them. They do not consider her family. She’s right to consider them “her husband’s family” because that’s what they are. End of. The press can write whatever they want but she’s not stepping in a toe in the country for the foreseeable future, if ever, they can help it. The press played their part in making this happen so they need to get over it.
Agreed. When the queen was dying, Meghan was not allowed to come to Balmoral. The reason given? Only FAMILY is invited to be there. So no, she doesn’t have family there.
Good point.
Exactly, S808. How many times and in how many ways have they told her she’s NOT family and she doesn’t belong and isn’t welcome. The “family” members themselves told her over and over again – directly (not welcome in Scotland to support her husband after the queen’s death, numerous messages sent from the Wailses) and indirectly (Camzilla sending her henchmen out to publish violent, racist screeds against Meghan, literally everyone in the “family” abusing her to/via the press). Not to mention the press othering her from the second she was introduced as Harry’s girlfriend.
Welp, she heard you all loud and clear. You’ve told her she’s not welcome and don’t ever come back and she said, byyyeeeee, no problem at all.
What family does Meghan have in the UK? Charles said she wasn’t family.
Harry in U.K. and gets 1/2 hour after flying 23 hours. Meghan isn’t making the time??? Really? Accusations are confessions.
Meghan is protecting her peace she has recaptured by moving back to California. It is this simple.
If Charles wanted to see Meghan and his grandchildren then he shouldnt have evicted them from Frogmore Cottage! If he’s desperate to make amends then when he last saw Harry he could have asked to see the entire family and insist they stay with him and enjoy full security and protection..
She has zero obligation to do anything to “support” Charles or the rest of the royals. They never once supported her, so why does she owe them anything? She doesn’t. If she doesn’t want to go to the UK, she doesn’t have to, and the british press is just going to have to come to grips with that.
But, but, but he’s the King! She should be willing to crawl over broken glass, wearing sack cloth and ashes, just for the honor of basking in his glorious presence.
Kaiser, yes, yes, yes to the millionth power, to everything in your last paragraph. The turd of a FIL who has made it very clear that he doesn’t give a flying fig about her, but she should put herself out to support him. Really!!
Oh. Sure. I’d also be rushing to return to a country/family that proudly proclaimed I should be paraded through the streets like Cersei while having excrement thrown at me.
“She does have time to join Harry in Africa. I think that speaks volumes.”
Yes. It suggests she feels safe and welcome to visit a new country in a way that she does not feel about the U.K. and its colonisers. That she knows a Black Country who have celebrated her history and linkage to them will be a nicer place to be than a country and a FAMILY that disparaged her blackness and then pretended it was never about that.
So yeah. It speaks volumes about the U.K. in a way they shouldn’t like, but in which too many people here will be proud of. Ugh.
Why isn’t Charles supporting the Invictus service?
How can she support her father in law if he won’t give the time of day to his own son?
That picture of Meghan breaks my heart.
We have to go back six years of him not supporting his daughter in law. Didn’t he say Meghan was not family?
They’re complaining that she doesn’t have time to go to London for this event, but the working royals LIVE IN LONDON and they aren’t going to the event. So.
I guess those “gold standard advisors” at the palace are too dumb to see the irony in that. But it’s all about them you see, the sun revolves around the king.
She had a birthday party for her 1 year old daughter and none of them showed up. If it were me I would never forgive that.
Right? I still think Charles has never actually met lilibet. Sources said they met briefly but I don’t know if I believe it.
Harry didn’t mention it in Spare, so I too think Charles didn’t bother to show up.
@Paula Ziegler – ITA.
I’d go even further and say. I could possibly forgive them for not turning up to the party (it was the Jubbly) BUT to gloat about it to their attack dogs in the MSM was disgraceful. Even now as I’m typing I can feel my blood boiling. That little girl has done nothing wrong. I understand they’ve had a falling out with Harry and Meghan but, to drag Lili into it was shameful. If I were Meghan (and someone had tried to use my daughter that way) I honestly wouldn’t bother crossing the road to spit on them, let alone turn up to offer my “support” for the cameras.
They don’t have anything to talk about! Its dry in British gossip. They fallback on elizzy, philip, Andrew, Fergie, and Harry. It seems Philip really was the driving force of Being Active. You can actually tell when he started getting ill. The events started getting safer.
Well it’s obvious they wanted Harry to be the new Andrew. Harry was suppose yo be a beggar prince. Only difference is Andrew kept most of his money while William wanted most of Harry’s.
I am so tired of seeing this story from the media. They drove this woman and her family out of the UK, and then have spent the past few years whining “she’s not coming back, she’s terrible for not coming back!” Just leave her alone.
When Meghan didn’t go to the coronation, “sources” said ALL of the Windsors “breathed a sigh of relief” that she didn’t come. And didn’t W&K say in December2023 that they would rather be around a “bucket of sick” than be around the Sussexes? Does the press suddenly have amnesia and forget all of that stuff THEY printed from THEIR sources? And now they have the gall to wonder why Meghan won’t come to the UK. They should be glad that Harry visited his father and that Kate got public well-wishes from the Sussexes because that’s way more than the Left-behinds deserve.
This is SO bizarre!
Like:
Person A resigned from Firm X 4 years ago
Firm X Spokesperson: “Person A’s absence from Firm X’s HQ and all company events has been noted!”
And?
Dear Firm: she doesnt work for you, KCIii is no longer her boss or Supreme Leader. She doesn’t have to come to the picnic or stop by to punch in and show her face. Because … wait for it …
…she doesn’t work (or live) there anymore!
Have they also noted that – excluding the funerals for his grandparents – Harry himself has spent maybe a total of 10 days in the UK since leaving in March 2020?
This coming week marks the fourth anniversary of the day the grandson of the British queen, and his family, had to leave their besieged home in Canada in the middle of the night, helped ONLY because of a compassionate person they’d never met, because the “family” Meghan has in the UK not only wouldn’t provide help, but had placed them in danger in the first place. The “palace” should feel humiliated and ashamed over that, but clearly don’t. Just because the RF think they’re safely cocooned from any consequences in their royal bubble, doesn’t mean millions of people worldwide didn’t see clearly how ludicrous it was for Harry, son of the future king, to be in such a situation (with his family), and exactly who to hold responsible.
Hopefully, IG will skip the UK as a location for 2027. Once the lawsuits are over, not much reason for Harry to come back to visit either. The BM and RF should get used to it now.
In a set of punishing moves KC took away their money, their security and their home, which was a so-called gift from the queen even though they paid a fortune to remodel it themselves and paid rent for it. KC and that “family” sat in silence while various friends of the current queen published things like Meghan should be stripped and made to run the gauntlet while people throw excrement at her. She knows where this is all coming from and that Harry’s family are not innocent bystanders. When people intentionally want to subject you (and your children!) to danger and global humiliation, they definitely are not visiting material. Stay far, far away.
A father-in-law that pulled security after leaking their location and ordering media goons to put a target on their backs in order to “destroy” them. Lol at supporting THAT father-in-law.
Sweet if Meghan’s team said, ‘ The Duchess of Sussex would be happy to meet with her in-laws at the IG service.’ LOL. I know it’s better for her to not get pulled into responding but still it would be great.
When the Queen died palace aides rushed to the the British press to let them know that Meghan had been BANNED from Balmoral because she was NOT family and they were furious at her for thinking she was(despite the fact that Sophia went up there). This story was the headline on the Daily Mail’s front page before Betty’s body was even cold so please spare me this BS about how Meghan’s got family in the UK and she should visit her father in law when we know from Spare that it was that dog s*** father in law who not only banned her from supporting her grieving husband but used language so disgusting when talking about her that Harry tell him not to speak about his wife that way.
I always figured that when Betty died Meghan would disengage more from that island and family because she cared for that old lady for some reason but I think the horrific way she was treated by that family and their disgusting press in the weeks after Betty’s death made her completely disengage and I’m happy for her that she’s set this boundary and moved on with her life. It is not healthy to force yourself to be around people who get off on abusing you and want your destruction. She really is the Patron Saint of Go Where You Are Respected Not Barely Tolerated and i hope others learn from her.
That fact that she’s going to Nigeria but not England — well, I couldn’t love it more.
It is the treatment the left-behind royals earned (the only thing they’ve ever actually earned, really).