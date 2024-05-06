Duchess Meghan’s ‘conspicuous absence’ from the UK has been ‘noted’ by the palace

To recap, Prince Harry will fly into England this week and he will attend Wednesday’s anniversary service for Invictus. The Duchess of Sussex is not coming with him to the service or to England. Meghan will fly out of the US later in the week to meet up with Harry in Nigeria, at the invitation of the Nigerian government and Nigeria’s Ministry of Defense. The British media is extremely salty about Meghan’s refusal to come back to them so they can abuse her. The British media and the Windsors are very mad that every time Meghan publicly snubs them, they look like abusive jackasses on the world stage. Thus, there’s been an effort to rewrite Meghan’s motives for why she’s choosing not to play their ridiculous games. We saw this last year, around the coronation, which Meghan made a point of snubbing. Now the Express has gotten quotes from “a senior aide” at Buckingham Palace who thinks Meghan’s “conspicuous absence” on this trip is a missed opportunity to “support her father-in-law.” Curious.

Meghan Markle will snub the UK as sources say she is “done” with the country because she “doesn’t want the drama” of dealing with the Royal Family. Prince Harry will fly alone to the UK to attend a Wednesday afternoon service at St. Paul’s Cathedral to mark the tenth anniversary of his Invictus Games before privately meeting King Charles afterwards. The Duchess of Sussex will, however, jet out of LA the following day to join Harry in Nigeria for talks with leaders of the West African nation about hosting future Invictus events for injured military personnel. The couple’s spokesman confirmed she will not accompany her husband to St. Paul’s and will completely bypass the London leg of his trip, staying home with their children following a planned fifth birthday party on Monday for Prince Archie. But her snub comes after sources close to the Duchess have previously been quoted as saying she is “done” with the UK and “doesn’t want the drama” of having to deal with the Royal Family. Buckingham Palace has declined to formally comment about Harry’s visit but one senior aide observed: “Her conspicuous absence from all his recent trips has been noted. This time she will be missing a key event in Harry’s Invictus diary as well as the opportunity to offer support to her father-in-law.” Meghan, 42, is also preparing for the imminent launch of her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard with a planned media blitz that is likely to include a string of “soft” interviews on daytime TV chat shows. But the aide added: “It strikes me as odd that she doesn’t have time to come to England where, however she feels about them, she does have family. But she does have time to join Harry in Africa. I think that speaks volumes.”

[From The Daily Express]

Here’s the thing: they’re trying to publicly guilt-trip Meghan – “why would you miss such an important event for your husband” – while at the same time, they’re drawing attention to their history of abusing this poor woman. Do they know they’re doing that? Do they know that people are like “why would Meghan not return for the Invictus service, oh I know why, it’s because Harry’s dogsh-t family treated her like sh-t and it’s not safe for her and the press would attack her for weeks no matter what.”

“As well as the opportunity to offer support to her father-in-law…” plus “she doesn’t have time to come to England where, however she feels about them, she does have family.” A father-in-law who had concerns about her children’s skin color, a father-in-law who evicted her children from their family home in the UK, a father-in-law who banned her from coming to Scotland to support her husband then bragged about it in the press, a father-in-law who offered zero support to her during the most difficult phase of her life? That’s the dogsh-t father-in-law she’s supposed to support? Clearly, Meghan does NOT believe she has any “family” in the UK.