Kristi Noem: The Bidens should have euthanized bitey dog Commander Biden

Truly, two weeks ago, I would not have been able to pick South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem out of a lineup. She looks like every other MAGA woman to me, like they’ve all been infected with the Kimberly Guilfoyle Variant. They all look Botoxed to hell, with cheap extensions and the same glassy-eyed wine-mom demeanor. Noem has been trying to distinguish herself from the herd by telling psychotic stories about how many animals she’s killed. In her new memoir, she revealed that she murdered her family dog, Cricket, by shooting the 14-month-old puppy and leaving Cricket’s body in a gravel pit. She also killed a family goat on the same day, and left the goat’s body in the same gravel pit. She’s so disgusting, even Donald Trump wants nothing to do with her.

Well, Noem’s book tour is just ramping up, and she’s been making the rounds of various network and cable-news shows. She’s too stupid (??) to figure out a way to just stop talking about dog-murder, which means that huge chunks of her interviews in the past week have been about Noem killing animals. Speaking of, Noem said that the Biden family should have put down Commander, their German shepherd who has been falsely accused of gnawing on Secret Service agents.

Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota, already under fire for killing her family’s 14-month-old dog and boasting about it, on Sunday took aim at another family’s pet: Commander, President Biden’s bite-prone German shepherd.

Appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Ms. Noem, a Republican, suggested that Commander, who was banished from the White House last fall after bloodying a number of Secret Service agents, should also have been put down.

“Joe Biden’s dog has attacked 24 Secret Service people,” she told her interviewer, Margaret Brennan. “So how many people is enough people to be attacked and dangerously hurt before you make a decision on a dog?”

Commander was sent to an undisclosed location after the Secret Service recorded 24 biting episodes involving him between October 2022 and July 2023, about half of which required medical attention.

[From The NY Times]

This might sound pedantic, but I hate when people defame dogs. Commander was not accused of “attacking” Secret Service agents, a word which suggests some kind of sustained or motivated assault by the dog. Commander was accused of “biting” agents (and only agents, not staffers), and there’s every reason to believe that many of those biting incidents were nips from a puppy. The Bidens also sent Commander away six months ago – the Bidens love dogs and they have chosen to rehome their bitey dogs rather than, you know, euthanize innocent dogs because MAGA Secret Service agents lied about the dogs. This woman’s bloodlust is truly disturbing.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid, The White House.

5 Responses to "Kristi Noem: The Bidens should have euthanized bitey dog Commander Biden"

  1. fani says:
    May 6, 2024 at 8:26 am

    now, she’s trying to end other people’s dogs.

    oh dear

    Reply
  2. Natalie_K says:
    May 6, 2024 at 8:27 am

    Maybe she was trying to win back over the MAGA crowd. “Sure, you think I’m scum because killed *my* dog but what if we killed *Joe Biden’s* dog? She’s dumb enough to think that.moght work!

    Reply
  3. Eleonor says:
    May 6, 2024 at 8:28 am

    Ohh shut up.

    Reply
  4. Nikomikael says:
    May 6, 2024 at 8:31 am

    “We should be killing dogs” is a crazy promotion tour to go on , even by republican standards.

    Reply
  5. Kittenmom says:
    May 6, 2024 at 8:34 am

    Keep digging that hole, lady.

    Reply

