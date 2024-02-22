CNN: Commander Biden had 24 recorded biting incidents at the White House

Last year, we kept hearing stories about President Biden’s dog Commander Biden. Commander was given to the Bidens as a gift, after the Bidens had to send their beloved dog Major Biden away from the White House because Major kept “biting” people. Commander was just a puppy when he came to the White House, and many hoped that, with the proper training, Commander would be a friendly family dog. But according to the (delicious) Secret Service agents, Commander has the same “biting problem” as Major. The Secret Service claimed they had meticulously documented eleven biting incidents last year, which was weird because their meticulous record-keeping was nonexistent when it came to domestic terrorism on January 6th, 2021.
The issue with Commander’s biting problem became contentious within the White House – other people’s experiences with Commander were that he was a friendly, well-adjusted dog, and reportedly, the Bidens kind of thought that the Secret Service agents were lying about some of the incidents. Still, the Bidens sent Commander away as well and he’s been absent from the White House for like four months already. The White House press corps loves to write about this sh-t though, which is why CNN FOIA-requested the Secret Service’s records on Commander. Apparently, they recorded 24 biting incidents.
Commander Biden, President Joe Biden’s family dog, bit US Secret Service personnel in at least 24 incidents at the White House and other locations, according to new internal USSS documents obtained by CNN.
That number does not include additional incidents CNN has previously reported involving executive residence staff and other White House workers. But the new documents, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, reveal the extent to which the situation had become a serious workplace issue for the hundreds of staff supporting White House operations, and how agency personnel changed their habits to avoid being injured by the German shepherd.
“The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when Commander is present – please give lots of room,” an unnamed assistant special agent in charge of USSS’ Presidential Protective Division wrote to their team in a June 2023 email, warning that agents “must be creative to ensure our own personal safety.”
That warning came months before the dog was removed from the White House, with multiple biting incidents taking place in the interim.
CNN has reviewed more than 400 pages of documents, many of which were heavily redacted to protect USSS personnel anonymity and operational details. In October 2022, an unnamed Secret Service technician described an incident and said they were “worried about the family pets behavior escalating and that … something worse was going to happen to others.”
The documented incidents included members of the Secret Service’s uniformed division, members of the president’s protective detail and other USSS officials. They took place inside and outside of the White House residence, but also at Biden family homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, at Camp David, and in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where the first family spends the Thanksgiving holiday.
A source close to the Biden family told CNN that the Biden family feels “awful” and has been “heartbroken” over the spate of biting incidents.
“They’ve been heartbroken over this. They’ve apologized to those who have been bitten, taken flowers to some. They feel awful. Commander was over-protective, and even though they tried and tried to work on it, they had to let him go live with other members of their family,” the source said.
Commander really was out there barking “ACAB” all the time. Like, do I believe that the Secret Service agents were being purposefully melodramatic about two different dogs? Yes. Do I believe that Major and Commander were both bitey? Also yes. Do I believe that there’s something really f–ked up happening within the USSS? 100%. Not for nothing, but I honestly think some of this is just the breed – German shepherds are protective animals and both Major and Commander were trying to be good guard dogs for their mom and dad. I always believed that Commander, being so young when he came to the White House, was just doing puppy things and he didn’t know his own strength when he nipped people. But yeah, whatever. The dogs were sent away from the White House, it’s over.
I think whst seemes so suspicious is that the public leaks are all complaints of biting Secret Service personnel. The press vaguely refer to incidents involving other types of employees but never have details 🤔. Those dogs were surrounded by staffers and WH employees constantly. How are there not more details except for the Secret Service complaining?
I think, the secret service changes personnel frequently unlike people working in the white house. Also, they probably got closer to the president than others, which can trigger the dog’s protective senses. I don’t really see any conspiracy in this. The people protecting the president would be vetted thoroughly.
I am not going to get into whether there are issues within the White House or USSS.
However, twenty four biting incidents is far too many. The Secret Service are employees just like other people, they should not have to fear getting bitten by an animal at their place of employment. Some dogs do not do well around strangers, which clearly that is the case with these two.
I agree. I assume it’s whoever is training him. My cousins had a dog they sent away to be field trained. The trainer would do negative reinforcement by pinching the dog’s ear. When the dog came home, my cousin’s wife was petting/rubbing the dog too on the ear (probably a bit too hard for what the dog liked) and the dog freaked out and bit her face. It was a golden lab and a super sweet dog by nature and my family is good with dogs. It came down to how he was trained. I think the dog maybe bit one of my cousin’s kids at some point or had another biting incident, so they sadly had to put him down. I doubt Joe or Jill are training these dogs, so I don’t blame them, but it seems like there is a pattern with whomever is training those dogs. It’s not the dogs themselves; it’s the trainers.
I trust a dog long before I trust a person. I do find it interesting that the dog is ONLY biting the secret service and no other employee in the WH. Interesting.
Agree 100% Snappy Fish, we’ve had shepherds in the family all of my life. Yes, some can be high strung, but I’d trust the dog’s instincts first and foremost. Obviously, we don’t know how they were trained, but if they were trained, and they’re biting (out of puppy playful biting, which can be a nuisance) , then there is a good reason –
I had a conversation with a dog person who told me the mics that the SS wear is at a frequency that the dogs can hear and puts them on edge. I raised German Shepherds and never had this problem with them biting people. I think the combo of the energy these agents give off and them hovering over the Pres and the !st Lady and the weird sounds the mics make causes the over protectiveness from the pups
I had a very protective German Shepherd when my son was young. I trusted his instincts. He was always right about people. Always. Both dogs at the White House being over protective? I trust the dogs over the secret service.
Look at that face! The WH was an over-stimulated atmosphere for these dogs.
The article and the reports need to provide more context. When investigating, the person’s behavior is as significant as the dogs. The bites should have been classified as to whether it was provoked or unprovoked attacks.
Dogs know who is good and who is not. I have had a German shepherd and she didn’t bite but she did follow strangers like service people when they came into my house to fix something. She would go to the door with me when I let them in and if she followed them then I knew she didn’t like them and if she just greeted them at the door and left they where ok. I suspect the Presidents dog did the same thing but he let them know with a bite.
What constitutes a “biting incident?” Particularly with a puppy? I ask this as my tenant’s 6 month old kitten gnaws on my foot. My experience with young animals is that everything must be tasted and tested for safety by mouth. I don’t trust the Secret Service in its current form
