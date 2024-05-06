Drake released ‘The Heart Part 6’, claims ‘I’d never look twice at no teenager’

Yesterday, I tried to summarize the recent rap battle/extremely personal beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. This is a beef Drake wanted, this is a battle Drake thought he could win, which is crazy enough on its own. I’m an outsider to this world and even I know there are some people you simply do not f–k with, and Kendrick Lamar is one of those people. Please, the man won a Pulitzer… and he’s probably going to win a second Pulitzer for his well-researched and brilliant Drake takedown.
This weekend was dominated by the one-two punch of Kendrick’s “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us.” “Meet the Grahams” is a surgical evisceration of Drake, it’s the musical equivalent of a snuff film, with Kendrick revealing that Drake is a deadbeat dad who is hiding at least one other child besides Adonis (the son he hid, who was revealed by Pusha T). Kendrick addressed “Meet the Grahams” to Adonis, to Drake’s daughter, to Drake’s parents and Drake himself and it was enough to do lasting damage to Drake. Less than 24 hours later, Kendrick dropped “Not Like Us,” which is actually just a great song, a song which will get a ton of club play and possibly be an early contender for the song of the summer. Like, people are going to tear it up to “Not Like Us” at the Met Gala tonight. It was also an evisceration of Drake’s character and career, his team and his sexuality.
Drake spent the whole weekend in shock about how Kendrick responded to him. And then last night, Drake finally responded. The response is… not great, Bob. It’s called “The Heart Part 6” and it’s basically Drake still trying to speculate about Kendrick’s relationship with his partner, plus some of the craziest sh-t about how Drake knew that Kendrick would attack him for being a predator (why is that) and DRAKE mentions Millie Bobby Brown (Kendrick never said her name). “Only f–kin’ with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns, I’d never look twice at no teenager.” Except for all of the years’ worth of evidence that Drake was openly grooming teenage girls. This is so bad for Drake.
DRAKE
THE HEART PART 6
KENDRICK LAMAR DISS
🚨OUT NOW🚨pic.twitter.com/U6AgjMlQty
— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) May 6, 2024
What’s been fascinating to watch is that Drake has lost the cultural conversation part of this and he’s lost the respect of his peers and even lukewarm fans. Rick Ross is ripping him apart, producers are sliding beats to Kendrick and it feels like there’s a significant shift.
“I’m way too famous to be a pedophile” is a line straight out of a Law & Order: SVU episode
— Ira (@iramadisonthree) May 6, 2024
damn drake is next level. he really played the long game FOR YEARS by dming underage girls, rapping about high school girls being hot, and even bringing underage girls on stage, all to trick Kendrick into thinking drake’s a pedophile!!! chess not checkers from the 🐐🐐🐐!!!!!!
— Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) May 6, 2024
Rick Ross says Drake's writers should've put more thought when writing about the topic of ped*philia in "The Heart Part 6" pic.twitter.com/qyj821EFBu
— The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 6, 2024
drake said pic.twitter.com/Tca2mp2RIr
— soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) May 6, 2024
I’m also watching as an outsider but here’s an epic explainer of drake’s history. Drake just seems to deliberately antagonize people for clout. Sometimes battles can be fun but he’s not even fun about it.
https://x.com/ovovini/status/1787193095286591834?s=46&t=Y0OeEXif8mMcMgPE2AExEQ
It’s hilarious. The absolute hubris of him. He full on believed his own hype so much that he actually thought he’d come out on top against Kendrick.
what’s weird is that we all knew this and most people weren’t that mad at drake until someone more talented had some beef with him
I also know nothing about this world or even much about these 2 artists but even I KNOW not to fk with Kendrick Lamar – the man transcends everything all at the same time. Only a halfwit fkwit would take him on which Drake clearly is and has been for a very long time.
Now that he Drake has lost what little respect he had left from his world – lets hope justice and karma come for his burnt ass.
Don’t forget Drake has been sort of responding in-between but he can’t keep up after Euphora where Kendrick warned Drake even more “I know your angles and I know you are going to dig into my family but trust you don’t want to do that” type energy followed up by a darker tur in 6:16 in L.A. where Kendrick reinterates, “dude don’t. Don’t do the moves I know you want to do”. Drake was silly and tried to drop a skit and meme (which landed like a dud), and decided to do a Family Matters, which was ok but not on the level, calling us slaves and saying how he was going on vacay, so there was no need to respond. Drake was so arrogant he dropped this with a video roll-out. Drake had people in his camp trying to egg on Kendrick. Big mistake. 11mins later, Kendrick said bet and dropped Meet the Grahams, which was so masterful in its execution that there was no need to hear from anyone. The problem is that side-convos started. DJ Vlad telling a Black woman he will report her to her Princeton bosses because she told him to sit this one out. DJ Academiks trying to help his boy Drake. And that’s when Kendrick said…I’m not done…boom…here is Not Like Us for you to throw your hands up to in the club. Metro Boom hating Drake so bad he did a diss drum beat for free (Drake told him to just be quiet and make drum beats), so any rapper on SoundCloud can now blast Drake. All of that is what prompted Drake’s other releases, but yeah, it was clear he’s out of gas.
