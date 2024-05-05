Kendrick Lamar: Drake is on Ozempic & he’s hiding a secret daughter

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have had lowkey beef for years, but everything got kicked up a notch last year, when Drake and J.Cole did “First Person Shooter,” in which they reference Kendrick. Kendrick didn’t respond for months, then came out on Future’s “Like That,” attacking both Drake and J.Cole. That’s when J.Cole skedaddled on out of there – he saw the smoke up ahead and he called it a day, leaving Kendrick and Drake to go to war. Drake then released “Push Ups,” a song about how Kendrick is short and has small feet. Drake kept pushing, releasing “Taylor Made Freestyle” on April 24, suggesting that Kendrick didn’t want to respond to him because Taylor Swift was dominating the headlines with The Tortured Poets Department. Sidenote: Kendrick and Taylor have been friends/work colleagues for years now, and Kendrick is rumored to appear on Reputation (Taylor’s Version), because he visited her New York studio a few times last fall. Like, Kendrick is still tight with Taylor.
Kendrick was just biding his time though – on April 30, Kendrick released “Euphoria,” a cornucopia of hate directed at Drake, attacking Drake for using the n-word, being a poseur and a joke. Kendrick even referenced that he knew Drake’s play, that Drake would go too personal and start talking about his family. On May 3rd, Kendrick then followed up “Euphoria” with “6:16 in LA” – a song produced by Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift’s go-to producer – and Kendrick claimed to have a mole working in Drake’s camp. Kendrick was telling Drake: you’re surrounding yourself with people who hate you, people who want to see you fail or worse.
About 14 hours after “6:16 in LA,” Drake released “Family Matters,” where Drake sh-ttalked Kendrick’s family, his partner Whitney and their children. Less than an hour later, Kendrick dropped “Meet the Grahams,” a song which Kendrick had clearly recorded days if not weeks earlier, correctly predicting that Drake was going to lie about his family. “Meet the Grahams” is more than a diss track – it’s just pure, mainlined hatred and the most personal gossip about Drake ever, since Pusha T revealed that Drake was hiding a whole-ass son. Kendrick says that Drake has a daughter too, and possibly other kids, and he’s a deadbeat dad who won’t acknowledge or raise his children. Kendrick claims Drake has a gambling problem, that he’s on Ozempic and he’s gotten cosmetic surgery and that Drake is a predator who surrounds himself with predators. As soon as “Meet the Grahams” came out, Kendrick won. It was over as far as the “battle” part of this, with Kendrick easily declared as the winner. After all that, Drake’s only response was “oh, I have a daughter, huh?” It’s like the Pusha T situation all over again, only it’s even worse. Does Drake have other secret children out there??? And the stuff about Drake being a predator who likes teenage girls… well, those rumors have circulated for many years.
Oh and the image for “Meet the Grahams” is a smorgasbord of literal and figurative receipts.
After all that, Kendrick dropped “Not Like Us,” which is basically Kendrick completely ending Drake again. Kendrick not only calls Drake a “certified pedophile,” he dissects Drake’s colonizer moves in Atlanta. Kendrick told Drake to keep Serena Williams’ name out of his mouth, a great callback to Drake’s bullsh-t from 2022. The “A-minor” thing is *chef’s kiss*. Apparently, Kendrick has a lot more to say, so there’s probably more music coming out??
Just in case you lost track…
3/22 – Kendrick Lamar, “Like That”
4/5 – J. Cole, “7 Minute Drill”
4/7 – J. Cole apologizes for “7 Minute Drill”
4/12 – J. Cole deletes “7 Minute Drill”
4/19 – Drake, “Push Ups”
4/19 – Drake, “Taylor Made Freestyle”
4/30 – Kendrick Lamar, “Euphoria”…
Kendricks tracks are chefs kiss.
The memes about this on r/blackpeopletwitter are too funny.
Loving Kendrick’s tracks. Do I need to even bother with Drake’s?
First mistake Drake made was come for a Gemini. Second mistake was coming for a man who has a whole ass Pulitzer prize for his album. Third was trying to come for the west coast. Drake has learned nothing from Pusha T.
“First mistake Drake made was coming for a Gemini”- as a Gemini myself, I 1000% agree with this. We always have receipts.
Yes indeed, Gemini here too. Wow, I have always liked Kendrick Lamar too.
As a Gemini, rising sign Gemini, I agree.
My motto is “one of *us* is always right”, and people have learned not to mess with me.
Not only do I have receipts, but, as I am a scientist, I’ve learned to argue. Calmly, but deadly, if need be.
It was an 80s style battle but when Kendrick accuses Drake of a crime which he claims to know about and not report to police..it’s a loss for me.
Do we know if it’s been reported?
I would believe Drake paid to have any report completely buried or the police deciding there wasn’t enough evidence to even investigate.
Drake is everything
Kendrick says he is.
The truth about drake needs to be told and people need to stop supporting him.
Kendrick’s victory in this beef is so complete that it has transcended the hip hop community and gone mainstream. EVERYBODY knows Drake is getting cooked. He will never recover from this.
I love this comment!!!!
Thank you Kaiser for the cliff notes version of what this beef was all about. I was trying to understand and follow along but got confused. I’m aware of who Drake and Kendrick are but don’t listen to any of their music. I’ve always got negative energy vibes from Drake. There’s dark energy emanating from him. Kendrick seems like a quiet, thoughtful artist who just goes about his business. Glad to see Kendrick eviscerate Drake.
If I’m Drake, I’m keeping quiet and putting my lawyer on standby for when the police come knocking on my door.
Amen, Amy Bee, Amen. Cause those rumors have been circulating for years…
That’s my thought as well. If I know the rumors, then surely the authorities do?
Feels like Kendrick has a whole album of drake diss tracks ready to go.
Drake never stood a chance.
Someone please call 911; there’s been a killing. Dot is the perp and Drake is the victim. 🔥
Looooool I didn’t know any of this—I only knew that Drake pulled one of his songs from social media because Tupac’s estate sent a cease-and-desist letter. Drake allegedly used AI to fake Tupac’s voice in one of these diss tracks. Now I have the full context for it, and it’s even more hilarious. Thank you for summarizing Kaiser!
Drake can try to push back, but the allegations of being with underaged women or barely legal have been there for a while now.