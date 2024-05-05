King Charles is taking on 300 new charity patronages, while his heir… is not

Circa 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pushed out of the UK and told that they were unnecessary and unneeded for the future of the monarchy. The Sussexes offered several options, including various half-in solutions which would have them retaining various charitable and military patronages in the UK and basically working for the Firm for free. Those half-in options were rejected. As we now know, the Windsors’ plan was to destroy the Sussexes to the point where they divorced and Harry would come crawling back to take his “place” as the family’s scapegoat and workhorse. That obviously did not work out for the Windsors. The Sussexes’ absence also revealed just how thoroughly charisma-free and lazy that rest of Windsors are. Once QEII passed away, the whole institution has basically collapsed in less than two years. All this time, there’s been a list of a thousand charities, foundations and NGOs waiting to see if they’re going to get a new royal patron. It’s taken this long for those charities to be given an answer. And the answer is, in most cases, “lol no.” That’s not true – King Charles, a 75-year-old man with cancer, has now taken on 300 more charity patronages.
The King has taken on around 300 new charity affiliations following a major review of royal patronages. However, he was unable to prevent around 200 organisations losing their royal association amid a shortage of working royals.
A review of more than 1,000 patronages and presidencies held by the King and the Queen and those previously held by Queen Elizabeth II will result in one in five organisations receiving a letter in the coming days informing them that they have lost their royal links. Buckingham Palace sources insisted that they had retained as many affiliations as possible. The King, despite his age and ill health, has absorbed the vast majority of outstanding patronages, taking his total number to 669.
Of the 441 he held as the Prince of Wales, 367 have been retained either by him or another member of the Royal family, with 74 organisations losing out. The Queen, 76, has retained 91 of her 100 former associations and taken on 14 new ones.
Elizabeth II was patron of 492 organisations when she died in September 2022. Of those, the vast majority, 376, have been redistributed.
It is not yet known how many patronages the Prince and Princess of Wales have taken on to ease the burden. However, they have previously made clear that they would take a different approach to their roles, preferring to focus on a smaller number of key organisations and themes in order to create change. A royal aide was previously quoted as saying that the Princess, who like the King is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, might take on “one or two” new charities. Before the review, the Prince of Wales had 22 and his wife had 21. The couple also share the patronage of NHS Together and The Royal Foundation.
A royal source insisted that the process of “pruning” had been “very careful and very controlled” to ensure that no more patronages were lost than was absolutely necessary. The source added: “There had been a lot of speculation that with a smaller number of working members of the Royal family there would be a more wholesale relocation of patronages but rather than minimisation this is maximisation. We are retaining far more than had been expected.”
Palace aides are understood to have been surprised by the number of organisations that expressed an interest in maintaining a royal link, which influenced the decision-making process.
[From The Telegraph]
I’m sure many will respond with “FAFO, this is why they should have done everything they could to keep the Sussexes inside the tent.” But really think about it – even in some magical scenario where the Sussexes were working royals or part-time royals, the institution would still make a point of “snubbing” them and refusing to give them anything resembling a quality patronage. Charles would have assigned Harry the Exploding Diarrhea Trust and that would be it. Obviously, the most hilarious part of all of this is that the heir and his wife are still nowhere to be found. Even before Kate’s health issues, she was never taking on more patronages and more work. Please, of course not. Not when there are fake surveys and keen Early Years busy work to do. William is the biggest loser as well – the bulk of these patronages should be his, he should have AT LEAST 100 patronages as Prince of Wales, given that his father had more than three times as many as PoW. Oh well – the British taxpayer keeps spending more and more money on these clowns and they get less and less in return.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Prince Charles processes along the Royal gallery with the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William during the ceremonial state opening of Parliament which The Queen was unable to attend due to her health.,Image: 690017831, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: RICHARD POHLE / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. THE IMAGE SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 0001hrs, TUESDAY 26th DECEMBER. After that date, no further licensing can be made, please remove from your systems and contact Getty Images for any usage) (L-R) Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023 in London, England.,Image: 827170357, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles leaves after a visit to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Britain, April 30, 2024.,Image: 869119812, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Suzanne Plunkett / Avalon
-
-
EMBARGOED TO 2200 THURSDAY MAY 2
King Charles III and Queen Camilla after being presented with the Coronation Roll, an official record of their Coronation, at Buckingham Palace, central London. Picture date: Wednesday May 1, 2024. PA Photo. From the early seventeenth century, the rolls provide a record of the accession of the sovereign, followed by a proclamation of the coronation and of the peers’ attendance, the appointment of the Court of Claims and the petitions to it (in full) with their answers, a short account of the ceremony with the services performed, and a list by rank of those doing homage. From 1702 the oath sworn by the sovereign is included as a schedule, and except in the case of George IV, this is signed. Declarations against the transubstantiation of the sacrament and the archbishop of Canterbury’s certificate are included from 1714 onwards. See PA story ROYAL CoronationRoll. Photo credit should read: Victoria,Image: 869831893, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Victoria Jones / Avalon
-
-
EMBARGOED TO 2200 THURSDAY MAY 2
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are presented with the Coronation Roll, an official record of their Coronation, by the Clerk of the Crown in Chancery, at Buckingham Palace, central London. Picture date: Wednesday May 1, 2024. PA Photo. From the early seventeenth century, the rolls provide a record of the accession of the sovereign, followed by a proclamation of the coronation and of the peers’ attendance, the appointment of the Court of Claims and the petitions to it (in full) with their answers, a short account of the ceremony with the services performed, and a list by rank of those doing homage. From 1702 the oath sworn by the sovereign is included as a schedule, and except in the case of George IV, this is signed. Declarations against the transubstantiation of the sacrament and the archbishop of Canterbury’s certificate are included from 1714 onwards. See PA story ROYAL CoronationRoll. Photo credit should read: Victoria,Image: 869831940, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Victoria Jones / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visit the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. The visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlights some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital.
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 30 Apr 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
King Charles III, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visit the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. The visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlights some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 30 Apr 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
King Charles III at the Royal Windsor Horse Show
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 03 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III at the Royal Windsor Horse Show
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 03 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Especially at the end of her life, QE wasn’t visiting these charities. What’s so difficult about attaching your name to something? Kate has gotten away with only visiting some every few years. Why can’t all of them do the same?
I get why the british media isn’t calling William out but why isn’t the British public more outraged about this? You guys are paying for him after all.
Perhaps because the patronages don’t actually mean anything? With 669 patronages, how in the world will Charles be able to help any of them in a meaningful way? If he visits one every single day, it would take 2 years and what would he do? Stand around and say “Hmm, yes, good, ah, very interesting…”
Even if William is speaking from a position of sheer laziness, he’s right that focusing on fewer patronages would have more impact. But maybe that’s the point – it’s just busy work to make the RF seem like they’re actually working.
You just described perfectly exactly what being a ” working royal ” entails. And of course this is still way too much for the do nothing wailses.
Agree. So in the end, it seems Will’s explanation for not doing them reveals that they aren’t important, which begs the question of the purpose of the royal family.
Because no one pays attention to them IRL. The average person in Britain is concerned about their own lives. If they see a few photos of the Royal Family out and about they think-okay, they’re out there doing what they’ve always done. That’s really what William and Kate literally bank on: the apathy from the British public to their existence. He’s figured out that he can skate along as long as he keep doing the bare minimum as long as he has got the British press in his pocket.
“…but why isn’t the British public more outraged about this? You guys are paying for him after all.”
Because—
The British government & RF has brainwashed their citizens into thinking that each of them only paid less than 1 pound each year to “support” the Royal Family. That calculation did not include the security & other cost spending on BRF, the actual price Britians pay is higher.
H&M were naive back then thinking if they self-suported the rota & other BM would attack them less or not writing about them. Little did all of us knew that the BRF signed off for BM to attack the Sussex even more. I just hope Harry can get out of his blind spot: Not all the briefing & attacks of Sussex was from Camilla, a lot of them was from his father, brother, SIL& SIL’s family.
From the 2020(?) article, it concluded the Royal Patronage did NOT help the said organization at all. It’s better to find a famous person who really care to champion for your organization.
stop taking public money and return some of the billions you’ve hoarded. just how many charities can you pretend to care about without realizing that your family is a huge part of the problem.
This whole royal patronage system makes little sense to me but the British charities seem to rely on it to prosper. One would hope that the organizations losing the royal imprimatur will make a stink about, but I doubt it. They will just suck it up and take the insult as they are expected to as obedient members of the British establishment. Isn’t there anyone with a backbone left on the sad, little isle? What would Churchill say?
You know what I think? Charles is already the age QEII was when he became a ‘silent regent’ in some capacity. So historically, Will should be doing a lot more, and have a lot more responsibility and power by now.
I imagine there were many conversations about Charles stepping aside and passing on the crown to Will like the Danes and Spanish. But obviously, Charles and Camilla wouldn’t hear of it.
I suspect Charles probably knew he was sick for some time but hid it from his family until after the coronation. So now that his illness is public and he needs Will to step up (while simultaneously refusing to give Will any silent regent power), Will is pissed off… let Charles lie in the bed he made for himself.
I assume Edward and Sophie feel similarly.
And that’s why Charles had to trot out Andrew and Fergie. They’re the only ones he has leverage over.
That’s just my theory on the bizarre situation.
William would be disaster as regent. He would do the same thing he is doing now little to nothing. Charles was not incapacitated and managed to still do some work. William was. Never reined in by charles and his twenties he spent lots of time clubbing and vacationing.
Very interesting theory Olivia. I can certainly see your point of how the king and his heir are letting each other lie in beds of their own making and are both so bitter and blind that they can’t see how detrimental these actions are to the crown as an institution.
That would explain the reported tensions between Edward and Sophie and KC.
As for Will, he didn’t do his job before this, so I’m not sure I buy that he is on strike over regency powers. though of course he isn’t averse to clinging to new excuses for his childish behavior. No work unless he gets all of the power!
I’m confused how they lost some patronages but also gained some. So did some of the old patronages go bust? Why would they get dropped while they also take on new ones? And yeah William has said he wants a different approach and to have less patronages but dang, 669 v 22 is eye-watering. At the same time, 669 seems excessive. If it’s just Charles putting his name to it, to help the patronage get recognized then that makes sense. But surely he can’t do an event with each patronage in a year. And surely William can do more than 22 events a year, or even more than 66 events, assuming he visited each patronage 3 times in a year.
I can’t tell how many patronages there are. On the royal website, it says over 3,000. It looks like 1,000 were reviewed and if some were deleted and some added, then that’s still close to 3,000. I would think that many of those patronages never get a visit, or maybe once every several years. Maybe it’s enough to have the prestige of saying you have a royal patron and an actual visit isn’t necessary.
Why is nobody questioning FK not upping his game in 2024 to cover for the King while he was unable to carry out public duties and now, he is apparently not taking on his fair share of patronages to reflect his seniority? What is going to happen to the Kings patronages when Charles passes on, is Willy going to continue doing the absolute minimum? Why is no one apart from the republic movement asking whether William is fit for purpose? Yes we are all aware of the sensitivity around his wife’s medical problems but William is a fit and healthy heir of 41 so why is he doing CSO little? He needed to put the ground work in as Prince of Wales to build up competencies, stamina and networks to become an experienced leader. His essential role is to do the red boxes daily, turn up regularly and be a pleasant diplomat greeting and entertaining foreign leaders and publicly visiting charities, armed forces and first responders, NHS to thank them for their hard work. Doing 3 or 6 engagements twice a week isn’t going to cut it so Junior needs to give a head a wobble, knuckle down and start limbering up now!
To answer your question, @lady digby, “is Willy going to continue doing the absolute minimum?” Yes. I think he’s been making that clear and the rota should be seriously worried rather than covering for him. But while his wife has cancer, he won’t be challenged.
So what happens to the Rota when William becomes King and is nowhere to be found? With no access to M&H events and the next gen are likely still too young to throw under the bus, what will they cover? If I’m the Rota I’m very worried about my business model and would re-negotiate this invisible contract.
He will take all of the land and money and legal benefits and stolen art and jewels, but not do any of the work.
The Zoom King and his AI Queen will “modernize” the monarchy by quiet quitting while cashing the paychecks.
William got away with driving harry out and his father just sat back and let him
. They also knew Kate would be lazy signs were there with her being workshy pre marriage. What did Charles expect
Charles played his part in that mess, he pulled their security and took H&M’s house away. They all applied pressure to get Harry so desperate he’d have to return. Charles expected Harry to fail and be forced back into being ‘maid of all work’ for the firm. I think Charles knew full well William is useless but had no idea how resourceful Harry and especially Meghan were.
Charles, through RAVEC, only offers Harry sensible security on his own terms -denying it to H&M outright for their own endeavours and went as far to suggest that public wouldn’t care if H was harmed so not giving him security wasn’t a ‘big deal’.
He was resentful of his parents and jealous of Diana, now Charles resents his sons. Now that he’s king I don’t think he cares about what happens after him.
IG, Your comment is a great reminder of just who Charles is. William is just like his father, only more churlish and less willing to work.
Charles only looked good in comparison to William, and maybe that’s by design. He approves of the layabout work shy son, but not of the son out there helping people and doing important things.
What I found interesting about this redistribution of patronages is that studies have found that having a royal patron makes no difference to these charities whatsoever, the royal patrons don’t attract more donors, they don’t attract more state funding, they don’t even attract more public interaction with these charities, having a royal patron really means nothing except maybe to the royalists running the organization.
I’m shocked but not surprised at what a horrible PoW William has turned out to be. I had read many defending his horrible work ethic as the DoC, saying that once he’s the PoW he’ll really ramp up his duties, take on more and basically make everyone proud but gosh, so far he’s done everything but that. I realize that this is wishful thinking but I hope that people/the press/the government opens their eyes and see how lazy and incompetent William truly is and do something/anything to right that ship cuz if they don’t he’ll drag them all down with him.
He could not even complete a course about the duch y. Charles just allowed the slacking off. The queen and Charles bowed to wills demands to be involved in air ambulance work and slacked off on that
What’s truly hilarious is that the whole system probably does need rethinking, but William is incapable of doing the thinking involved. He just takes the idea and slaps it on everything, whether it suits or not.
Just like his father has done for decades with “downsizing the monarchy.” Even if that meant 80 year old cousins expected to suddenly earn their keep, or not keeping track of how many charities expected patrons versus how many Royals there would be in a decade’s time.
If the purpose of the Royal Family is to highlight charities then all the Queen’s and Philip’s (no mention of his patronages btw) should be distributed all of the family and none should be let go.
So this is what England is left with. The toxic tabloids and even more toxic and dangerous commenters hounded Harry and Meghan out with ” leave, you are not wanted here” amid full scale name calling with sexual and racial slurs directed at Meghan. So they left. Now you are threatening her with being publicly booed if she dared step foot in England and in the same breath asking why she could go to Nigeria and not choose England where she should appear an wave. Why is she snubbing us? How dare she treat us, her betters, this way. Be careful what you ask for.
This is in reply to Tessa #8 above
I have the solution that serves everyone: as soon as Will becomes king, let him do what he wants (nothing), and in exchange, remove all public funds from the BRF. Win win.