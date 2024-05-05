Prince William has planned two days of events after Prince Harry’s visit

On his daughter’s ninth birthday, Prince William was in Birmingham, seated in a luxury private box, watching his favorite football team lose. Aston Villa lost their semifinal match last Thursday, and William looked like a man without a care in the world, totally engaged with the game and chatting with his man friend (who was seated next to him). He certainly didn’t give the appearance of a husband who was “going through hell” with his wife, who has not been verifiably seen in public in over four months. Nor did Prince Work-From-Home look like he was keen to get back to a regular work schedule – please, not when he could go to football matches. So, it looks like Kensington Palace heard the criticism and they dropped this into People Magazine’s coverage of William’s outing:
Despite his team losing the game, a close source tells PEOPLE that watching Aston Villa has given Prince William a lift as both his wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles, are undergoing treatment for cancer.
“He has been hugely buoyed by the results of Aston Villa,” the source says. “You shouldn’t overlook the importance of soccer in these moments.”
[From People]
LMAO, what self-respecting Brit code-switches for an American audience and refers to it as “soccer”? Besides that, the palace’s answer to the criticism of “William is going to football matches while his wife is ill and his daughter is celebrating her birthday??” is “don’t you know that William LOVES SOCCER?” You can’t make this up. William expects people to be happy for him that he’s out enjoying a relaxing football match instead of working or spending time with his family.
Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see William’s schedule for the next week, especially with Prince Harry coming into town. Harry will be seen in London on the 8th (Wednesday), and Harry might have other things on his agenda, like seeing the king or stopping in to see a charity. William will want to “compete.” So his office has thrown together two days of events on Thursday and Friday. What about the bloody school run??
The Prince of Wales will make his first official visit to the Isles of Scilly since becoming Duke of Cornwall. Prince William will carry out engagements in Newquay, in Cornwall, on Thursday May 9 and on the Isles of Scilly on Friday May 10.
On Thursday he will visit the site where the Duchy of Cornwall’s first homeless housing project will be built, in Nansledan, Newquay. The project, delivered in partnership with Cornish charity St Petrocs, will build 24 homes, with wraparound support, for homeless people. Construction will begin in September, and land for the homes is being provided by the Duchy. The Prince will meet the development’s leaders and the chief executive of St Petrocs, Henry Meacock. He will then visit Fistral beach, where he will meet organisations who take care of it.
On Friday, he will make his first official visit to the Isles of Scilly since becoming the Duke of Cornwall in September 2022. Prince William will visit St Mary’s harbour, which is run by the Duchy, and handles passengers and vessels. He will spend time with harbour operators before paying a visit to St Mary’s Community Hospital.
[From The Telegraph]
Making his first trip to the Isles of Scilly since he became Prince of Wales twenty months ago? The situation over at Kensington Palace sounds dire. Ten bucks says that William will have a “surprise event” on Wednesday as well.
We all knew this would happen as soon as we heard Harry was coming. William would suddenly get very busy. And I just rolled my eyes 😏 at the suggestion that after all the trauma he has been through with a gravely ill wife and school runs and such, William found great comfort and strength in…wait for it…soccer! With a mysterious, handsome “man friend”. 🤔
It’s giving narcissist. Everyone’s illness is about… Will, the well guy. He needs a break from not working and having staff and round the clock nurses for his wife. Everyone should feel bad for Will and clap when he abandons his family (the reason he says he can’t work) to go to sporting events and hang with celebs.
Nothing lights a fire faster under Pegs a** than Harry coming to town. Suddenly he can’t wait to get out there and do his “job”.
Yup, Operation “William is important too!” is a go.
Let’s be absolutely clear he only finds any relief in MENs football… he hasn’t been to any women’s matches and AV must have a women’s team. And this on Charlotte’s birthday.
Was Kate who is so ill left in charge of all the activities, or was it professional party planners and the nannies?
The ship has sailed for Wills , his life is a reaction to Harry. The lack of charisma, work ethic and fake “spirit” will always dog him. Guy from Luxembourg would have been a good role model.. Boring but strong work ethic and devoted to family.
Writing about Wills at this point seems abusive because he doesn’t get it and neither does the people around him. There is no growth or rebrand
I always wondered about nature vs nurture. Like you are supposed to have free will and not just be subject to your environment
These days I am more believing the nature side. Sure we got some free will, but we don’t actually come into this world with a clear slate
That video where Huevo walks into a room with Diana and Charles as a 3 year old – he just straight up walks up to her and starts punching her in the legs.
The dude was born with anger issues, that is just not normal behavior, and at that age there is no way he was treated so badly that he should be raging out like that
LOL, of course his fungible “worK” schedule suddenly becomes less fungible on the few days his brother will be in town.
I honestly hate that we give them advice here, but if he wanted to recover from that whole “I had my private helicopter fly me 150 miles away to watch a sports game instead of doing something with my daughter on her birthday” fiasco, he could actually do something nice with her on one of these suddenly schedualed “work” days
The man dragged his 9 year old into this whole fake photo fiasco multiple times, the least he could do is actually escort her somewhere nice to make up for it
I don’t think his kids should be forced to be in the public eye at all, but that ship has sailed and he is the Captain of it
LMAO they’re so transparent it’s so pathetic borderline hilarious, how is anybody ever supposed to take them seriously?
William has an investiture on Wednesday so he’ll be close to where Harry will be
That guy is a child hood friend of wills the stories that he could corroborate about spare or just the fact that will is jealous of Harry for anything he does nowadays
I forgot about the investiture. Possibly for the family friend. So 3 days this week. Hmm.
Right! Not only does he need to be seen as busy, busy, busy, but he needs to be out of London DOING IMPORTANT THINGS! He is actually going to try to compete with Harry, and it just can’t be done. He can’t learn kindness or sincere interest in others; he can’t buy charisma.
In general, I think its important for caregivers/partners of people who are seriously ill to give themselves a break and go enjoy themselves. Its good for their mental health.
The issue with William is he has a track record of not working or being very engaged with his family life so his enjoying himself at a soccer match looks !ess like a break from caregiving and work and more like business as usual.
He has three children and so far only gave George a break taking him to a game.
We know from peg himself that Kate is in the care of nurses. Plus the children have nannies.. Plus they have domestic staff. Plus he doesn’t live with her, as proven by KP neighbours.. So there’s no real break needed. Yes we all know he’s lazy and useless but any notion he’s being a partner to her is laughable.. He barely looks at her unless it’s contempt.
Yes, WE know that, but the Brit rags aren’t writing for us. They’re selling the normal Bill fantasy and this is part of it.
Meghan is not allowed to stick her head outside her door while Kate is fighting cancer, but willy can go to football games? Got it.
🎯
Harry went home to be there on archie birthday right after coronation. William could not be bothered to even take his daughter to the game or skip the game to be with his daughter on her birthday. The media desperately try to excuse peg.
bootlickers were claiming Harry didn’t care about Archie because he went to his father’s coronation, but it’s great for Will to go to a sporting event without his daughter on her birthday.
Because a coronation is exactly the same thing as a sporting event and not at all once in a lifetime event that Harry had zero control over, whereas Will chose to do this event.
Tessa, when her mother supposedly has cancer and is supposedly being treated for it. You just can’t make this garbage up.
Cripes, two days of work? Don’t strain anything workshy William. I suppose he had to get out of town so he can’t possibly be in a position to explain why he can’t find time to meet with his brother 🙄
For some reason, I can’t think why, I’m thinking of history. In the early 1300’s King Edward II had a controversial relationship with a man called Galveston. His favourite was never accepted by the barons, caused many problems and eventually led to Edward being deposed by the queen, who was mad as heck about the whole thing. Random, I know.
Gaveston was murdered by a group of nobles years before Isabelle and her allies forced Edward II off the throne. Edward’s favorite at that point was Hugh Despenser.
So peg could get a lift from going to Aston villa while leaving his daughter on her birthday.
Unless he also plans to forcibly prevent the rota from reporting about Harry, Invictus, and the Sussex visit to Nigeria, it’s not going to go well for TOB. A photo of him wearing a construction hat and looking concerned is not going to stem the tide. Meghan’s clothes alone will easily get more coverage – the rota knows exactly how many clicks the Sussexes generate.
So does all of William’s “work” just consist of observing actually skilled people do their jobs?
Yes @JB and ask very dumb questions which the specialist then patiently answers!
You got it!
And attempting to look interested when he’s actually bored to tears.
To be fair, he also exerts a lot of energy dodging well meaning questions from the peasants who fund his family. Things like, “How is the family?” And “Here’s a card” have made him incandescent with rage, yet he still returns to work for an hour the next month.
When everyone notices that the only time you actually do any so called “work” is when your brother is making news and attending public events, maybe it’s time for a new strategy. Unless he is aiming for the title of the Pathetic Prince of Pegging.
So William has only worked one day a week for the past 2 or 3 weeks, right? So this week, he’s doing 2 days. And probably arranging some sort of surprise something for Wednesday. Maybe he’ll attend a garden party or something. I’d have more respect if he’d just keep his once a week schedule, even when Harry’s visiting. It would show he’s unbothered whereas this just shows panic, desperation, petty jealousy and a need to compete. Embarrassing.
Also wonder if he wants to be out of London while Harry is there. So maybe he knows Harry is staying through Thursday and maybe even Friday? It’s giving running away. He always runs away when Harry comes to town. Even more embarrassing.
Running Away Prince sums him up perfectly. First he lashes out and throws a tantrum and then when he still can’t get his way, he runs away.
Not sure if he’s going to make it as King with his running away from everything tic.
So let’s say, for the sake of argument, that going to that game was necessary because William needed a break from the stress of tending to his seriously ill wife. Doesn’t he think that maybe Charlotte would’ve enjoyed a few hours of fun with her dad? Doesn’t she deserve a distraction from seeing her mother suffer through illness/side effects, especially on her birthday?
Or he could have chosen to attend an event any other day than his child’s birthday.. that looks horrible especially if things are so bad his spouse can’t even be seen in public due to her mysterious abdominal surgery and unknown cancer diagnosis.
I mean, the game is at 8pm. Should he take his 9 year old kid out that late?
I will criticize Will on a lot, but I genuinely don’t think it’s a big deal to go out to the game after dinner even on her birthday. If he was out during the afternoon, yeah, that would be terrible, but he wasn’t.
HOWEVER, it is a reminder that he’s bad at optics. He just doesn’t think of how things can be twisted, even when he does something that is okay and not screwy (like he usually does).
Well, I will criticize him for that given the fact that he claims he can’t work because he is taking care of his children. He doesn’t say the nanny is taking care of him. He says His wife needs two round the clock nurses and he can’t work because he’s taking care of the kids.
So yeah, going to an 8 PM game (he didn’t leave his children at 8 PM, he left earlier to get to the game, supposedly took the helicopter) on her birthday is a choice I will criticize.
it seems like Will and Kate are infantilized a lot, never accountable like the 40 year olds they are. If he’s going to use the kids as his get out of work excuse for months, he shouldn’t go to a game on his daughters birthday. Not hard.
Not sure it’s being twisted. As you said the optics are bad, regardless of the time, which is what most of us are saying. So again, if the optics are bad, as you admitted, then what’s being twisted? He could have spent time with charlotte that day. We don’t know. Doesn’t change the bad optics.
There’s a rumour that William is going to doing the investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday and that one of the recipients is Charlie van Straubenzee’s mother.
Every time I read one of these articles about Workshy Willy, I thank God for my wonderful husband. I suffered a major life threatening illness last year and a grueling year of treatments. My husband, who has a very demanding job, stepped up, took over where I could not do my usual things, such as the school run and household chores, held down the family, the kids, and continued to kick -ss at his own job.
When I see Willy using Kate’s illness as an excuse to do less than nothing it disgusts me because I know there are partners out there that don’t have all the resources that the royal family has, that still manage to step up and really pitch in and support their families without dropping the ball on their own “duties” and responsibilities. Heck, Charles has an actual cancer diagnosis and is still out there doing appearances live and in person – hello, where is Kate?
But we should have sympathy for William because Kate is sick? Oh please….
Btw, Where is Kate? Maybe she could do a joint appearance with Charles. Then maybe, just maybe, we could believe that she’s still alive, or at the least, not laying somewhere incapacitated.
Just saying…
I’m not a fan of Will at all, but I…don’t get the issue with the football game? It was @ 8 pm. It wasn’t an afternoon match. One of his (useless) roles is literally dealing with the football team in the UK.
IDK, I just don’t think it’s a big deal to go out to a football game after dinner on the same day as her birthday. There are a lot of valid things to criticize him on, but this seems like a reach.
The game was in Birmingham which is 2 hours from his supposed home and given pre match hospitality which is always part of a private box he would need to have left home late afternoon. And it is the team he follows, it’s not part of his official duties. So, no, it’s a pathetic effort on his part given his excuses and absences including hospital visits and so called royal work.
Great points about the pre game hospitality in private boxes meaning he’d have had to leave his home on the afternoon and that this wasn’t part of his official duties.
It doesn’t seem like his “fans” care at all if he works or if he shows his kids any care. Very much like Trump fans, anything including crime is fine. Just don’t be biracial.
That man literally does not go to work unless Harry is out and about. That is so crazy to me. The future King of England cannot be bothered to go to work unless it means trying to compete with his little brother. Pathetic.
Uh, I think that you’re overlooking all the other work William does, like hiding behind his kids, using his kids for cover and as excuses when it becomes necessary like when he and Kate were late for Charles’ coronation. That’s all very hard “work” you know. Gosh, I’m exhausted just thinking about it. /s.
The man can’t work because he’s got to care for the kids. No one else can do it but him… Except if there’s a sporting or a celebrity event, and then anyone can do it.
His kids work harder than he does. He feed pictures of them to the media to deflect attention from “himself”
He embroiled them in this whole photo scandal. He did it needlessly and MULTIPLE times
Back in the good old U S of A we created “child labor laws” because it turns out that parents aren’t always operating on the best interest of their children.
The Jackie Coogan law is one example.
Those kids should be getting residuals from all the pictures their parents published of them.
It is not like they got a choice in the matter, it is a very public intrusion on their lives, at the bare minimum for each photo they release to the press, some money should go into a fiduciary account for those children.
As we saw with Harry, the Windsor’s use their children to deflect from any scrutiny on them
Tons of photos were released of him as a child. Then 1 day when he was not “brought to heel” they just cut him off .
What the Windsor’s are doing is legit “Jackie Coogan” stuff, those kids are being monetized and they are not being paid for it
They should have money placed into a legit account for every pic they release
Ummm. Won’t Meghan and Harry be in Nigeria then? Does William think he is going to pull focus from them? If ‘yes,’ the delusion is strong.