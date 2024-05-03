Prince William sat in a luxury private box at the Aston Villa match last night

Thursday, May 2 was Princess Charlotte’s ninth birthday. Charlotte’s parents celebrated the occasion by posting a clearly weeks-old (if not months-old) photo of her and lying about how the photo was taken “in the last few days” by the Princess of Wales, whom no one has verifiably seen in over four months.
Adding to the absolute bonkers messaging around everything Wales-family, Prince William decided to spend his daughter’s birthday at an Aston Villa game in Birmingham. He was seated in the “luxury private box,” according to the Mail. He did not bring any of his children, especially not his daughter. He was seated beside a nice-looking man and they seemed to be chatting and they looked as if they were there together. The guy is possibly Nicholas Van Cutsem, a lifelong friend-of-Huevo.
One could argue that this IS work for William, since he’s the Football Association president and this match was the UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal. But… he’s pretty selective about where and when “watching football” is “work.” If it’s the Lionesses making the World Cup final, sorry, he can’t work, his vacation time is just too sacrosanct. But when his favorite team, Aston Villa, is playing, suddenly it’s vitally important that he goes to a match with a man friend on his daughter’s birthday.
Add to that, it’s not like Huevo has been working his fingers to the nub in the past month. He’s only had TWO DAYS of events (and not even full days) in the past four weeks. On Tuesday, he did two events in northern England, and it honestly seemed like he scheduled the busywork specifically to steal his father’s thunder (Charles had announced his Tuesday event days earlier). We were told that William needed to be the part-time, work-from-home Prince of Wales. But it just keeps looking like he would rather blow off everything, including his wife, his kids and his job as heir.
You expect nothing from this entitled man and he lives down to this expectation.
Entitled indeed because surely he could have picked any other day other than his daughter’s birthday? I am not an avid premier league watcher but i doubt that Ashton Villa’s schedule is that hectic
Makes you wonder how often he goes to games but doesn’t get photographed. And yet here he is getting photographed on his daughters birthday. Did he know he’d be photographed or did he think he would be protected? Or did he not care and want people to see him out without his daughter on her birthday? Hmm. I have no idea.
Let me defend him here ,depends on what time the game was,I mean she was turning 9,the celebrations could have been well over.
I think it started at 14:00 edt. Which I think is 2 in the afternoon if I’m doing military time correctly😂 that’s the timeline from the guardian. If we’re going to be fair, sometimes people do celebrate on the weekends when the bday falls on a weekday. But usually the parents would still spend the actual day with them unless there are work commitments. He could have time to meet charlotte for a birthday dinner. Maybe she had school or friend commitments till 5? either way, William would probably be aware that people would see him out at a soccer game on his daughters birthday. Unless he thought the cameras wouldn’t show him? Which that would be a big assumption unless it’s happened before.
@Jais that’s where I’m scratching my head. He knew there would be pictures of this. And he knew that the press would protect him and not make an issue of it.
But this is also where the whole “hands on parent” narrative bites them.
He’s so hands on, such a devoted father, such an involved father, that he can barely be bothered to work when the children are in school, has spent the past 5 months using his wife’s illness as an excuse to work even LESS, and we all know what happens the instant there’s a sacrosanct school break.
But this? This he can do on his daughter’s birthday? Mr Hands On, School Run Every Day All Day Father, is going to skip out on his daughter’s bday for a football game? Like I said below….this is certainly a choice on his part.
If the match started at 2 pm he was easily home in time for dinner because he no doubt used the helicopter.
According to ESPN match time was 3pm which means he definitely missed the school run. I hope the children aren’t still waiting at school!
But what about the school run? Won’t someone think of the school run!!????
Ha BECKS1 just saw what you posted as well…
So @becks1, I wrote this earlier but my comment got lost? Hopefully it doesn’t appear and then I’ve said it twice. But a part of me wonders if he did expect for no photos to get out. Maybe he goes to games all the time but the press gives him his privacy. KP publicly called the photo agencies hypocrites and is now only releasing new pictures through their SM. Maybe this is Getty’s revenge😂. I have no idea if it could work like that but it’s funny to imagine getty or the DM putting out photos when he thought he wouldn’t be seen. Otherwise if he really didn’t care about blowing up his “mr. I do all the school runs” pr story, then that’s really something.
Guys! I got a different info from my source. He is not only here in luxury box. But also in several other luxury….. private spots. He must have a queen when he becomes king. C3 doesn’t support W divorce idea. But W strictly want to get rid of K. So they negotiated this. If W can find a bride before the deadline, (C3 given. IDK the exact date) he can proceed to divorce K. Now W is seriously involved in bride hunt. But C3 is sure W can’t find another.
From this I believe, he may think that his new bride may not like being a step mother. Or that showing his kids would not help finding a new wife.
Else, may be Charlotte is against the divorce idea. Because nowadays kids are very matured. I hope she is smart and can understand the situation.
We can see W with new women or K will appear around July or August.
I agree with Nubia. As detestable as William and Kate are, there is no reason that he couldn’t engage in his own thing on his child’s birthday. The celebrations could well be over. She could be having a sleepover with girls her age
She could have been having a friend date, sure. But a sleepover on a school night? No. The game was 2-5. Maybe he met charlotte for dinner after? We don’t really know.
George was seen with William at games and he stayed late. William is probably telling Charlotte I’ll take you next time and does not follow through
The game was in the afternoon? Then who did the sacrosanct school run on Charlotte’s birthday? This guy is running the biggest scam right in front of everyone’s eyes and no one will say it like it is.
Interestingly I looked high and low in the DM and couldn’t find this! It was all over social media though.
They only report the uncomfortable stuff when big circulation American media forces their hands. I’m not on SM, so I hope some of you will let us know when he jets off to the Craig family wedding alone.
There’s a link above to the DM article. I’m not gonna click on the DM and give them money but it seems they didn’t do a total blackout. The pictures are Getty though so at least we know it’s real😂
He was very ‘busy’ for two days,clearly stacking appearances,I wonder if they are counted as 2 things in the court circular or individually.
Definitely counted as two.
I have no doubt he is incredibly lazy, stubborn and incurious with a mostly hidden bachelor lifestyle. Said lifestyle takes its toll more and more as you age, his appearance is evidence of that. I also have a suspicion that he does spend some effort on his new income sources that he got as PoW. He might actually be busy (to RF standards) BtS, on things that benefit him and fill his pockets. Other than that, it’s sleeping off the parties and watching boxsets he spends the day doing.
Well he missed her first Easter because he was off to his Exes wedding in Kenya. Without Kate.
Wonder if he left her present to open.
Nonsense, Easter presents are only for adults, lmao.
He looks like a bachelor. You wouldn’t believe he has a sick wife at home, or that it’s his daughter’s birthday. I wonder who the blonde is in front of him…
Probably because she’s sick in someone else’s home, not his..
I’m still thinking Will has George and, wherever she’s hiding, Kate has Charlotte and Louis. Maybe Charlotte doesn’t want to see Will? She’s the right age to be ferociously defensive of her mom, even if it’s against her dad.
So maybe Kate did the birthday celebration and Will wasn’t welcome or wanted so he went to pout at a game.
@Katy, I’m not defending William because he’s a piece of sh!t, but I was only a few months older than Charlotte is now when I found out my father was leaving my mother to go live with his mistress, and I immediately took my mother’s side. And while my dad and I are fine, our relationship was never the same again and I’ve always been much closer to my mother. So depending on what Charlotte might have heard/read/witnessed/whatever, it definitely might have been her choice not to be anywhere near Bill on her birthday.
For all of the propaganda about how he is prioritizing his family and thus can’t work, doing this on his daughter’s birthday while being mostly unwilling to work is a choice.
Well he really is his fathers son.
Granddaddy chooses to have his fancy hat party on his grandsons birthday
Daddy chooses his daughters birthday to go see a football match
Btw Granddaddy also went off to play polo after son 2 was born…
So the Father of the Year, who deserves a cookie for doing the school run and a pat on the head for cleaning the guinea pigs’ cages, can decide to spend time away from the birthday girl because… football. And the BM doesn’t call him out on it.
And Princess Sick Note, Kate Missington of Adelaide Cottage, is an afterthought for the 🐀🐀🐀.
But when H&M do so much as take a deep breath, all hell breaks loose, and things need investigating down to the Montecito level while taking a general swipe at all things US.
They sure got their priorities in Brexitannia.
ETA: the pics I saw of Bulliam on Xwitter were terrifyingly scary.
Those rage monster shots that were circulating were truly terrifying. All I can think of is that’s what happens behind the scenes that causes everyone around him to feel like they are walking on huevoshells and another reason why Harry took Meghan and Archie and scrammed.
I can’t see these because I’m not on X. Can you provide a link? Thank you.
Both People magazine and The Fail have a photo of his, um, expressions? while watching the game. I saw some other ones that looked like screenshots of him that were super intense but there wasn’t a link I could copy.
Thanks, Harper, I’ll go check People out. I won’t click on the Fail.
@Nanea Do you have a Twitter link to thise pictures by chance? For some reason I’m having hard time to find many pictures of it now. I wasn’t on last night.
Replying here to myself because somehow I can’t reply to Feeshalori, and I hope Julianna sees this too.
A post I could find in a hurry is this one:
https://x.com/Coyoteband2/status/1786130392753308004
and a bit further down someone shared a close-up and called our dear Prince of Ales Count Olaf from Lemony Snicket. He really looks ragey-angry, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near him in moments like this.
https://x.com/ms_intexas/status/1786197310541549988
Got it, Nanea, thanks so much. Jeez, l wouldn’t want to meet this guy in a dark alley with that contorted face. I realize he was caught up in the moment during the match, but I can still imagine him with those expressions during a rage-filled moment.
Such bad optics to go off to Birmingham for a run-of-the-mill league match on his daughter’s birthday.
I’m sure Mr Earthshot took the sustainable option to get to Birmingham (roughly 110 miles away from Windsor). We have the court circular where we can track how many engagements Billy Idle has. I wonder if there is some Twitter account (or something) who tracks how often he goes to Villa matches and compare the two. It doesn’t seem that long since the last one he was photographed at, with George.
But it’s not a run of the mill league match, this was a Conference League semi final. Aston Villa haven’t been in a European semi final since the 1980’s . It’s a special occasion for the club and its supporters.
Also kick off wasn’t until 8pm so he had plenty of time to celebrate Charlotte’s (9th!) birthday during the day and watch the game in the evening. There a plenty of things to criticise him for but this is one of them.
William has missed plenty of games in the past that are “special occasions,” including the women’s World Cup. There was no real pressure or expectation on him to attend this one.
Nah you can absolutely criticize him for this. He wasn’t on the field playing with them. I’m sure he could have watched from one of his numerous homes on a very large screen TV. His actual job required him to go for the lionesses in the Final and he couldn’t be bothered but he had to go for a semifinal? And kids absolutely understand if they are not your priority, and even if he spent some of the day with Charlotte looking at your watch every 5 minutes so you can jump in your helicopter to go somewhere else definitely translates to a 9-year-old. He can’t have it both ways. If he can’t do more than two engagements every month because of his family he has to pick a different day than his kids birthday for some me time.
George was about Charlotte age when he went solo with William to games and was kept up late. It would be nice for William to have a special day with his daughter as well.
Normally, I would totally agree but daughter’s birthday when wife has cancer is slightly different.
Kate being I’ll did not stop Will from bringing George to a game
Bill is criticizable for everything, always.
@shab, if this was a special game for Aston Villa shouldn’t the President of the FA have made this an official engagement with proper press coverage to bring attention? Shouldn’t he have been meeting players in the locker room, etc? Wouldn’t have been appropriate for all the kids to join him like they do Wimbledon, even if only briefly? Shouldn’t there have an official royal acknowledgement from him that they even made it this far?
I agree. It was during the day while she was at school. I’m sure he helicoptered back in time for dinner.
I’ll give Will the same grace that would be given to Harry were the roles reversed.
Harry would be absolutely eviscerated by the rota rats if he were to attend a soccer match on one of his children’s birthdays without the child, both children, or Meghan with him.
The optics here are horrible, and his technically being able to get home in time for dinner (do we really think he did that?) don’t make the optics better.
Yeah, it was a semi-final, not a regular game. But I don’t think kick-off was 8pm?
Yes he did go out and didn’t even bring a child. He doesn’t seem to care for any of his children much like his father didn’t care for his. What a happy family when your dad goes to watch a game on your birthday.
It was during the school day-I don’t think he should pull his kids from school to go to a game.
The game was at 3 pm he could have gotten them out for early release to go especially Charlotte since it was her birthday.
@Susan Collins- Respectfully, the match began at 20.00hrs. UK time. Football matches don’t start, in the UK, during the day except on weekends.
Normally I couldn’t care less. But on his daughters birthday? It doesn’t give me “father of the year award” vibes for sure.
He is definitely sprouting more hair on his bald patch .
The slacker Prince, taking a much needed break from working two days a month. He appears to be taking a break from his family as well.
Oh, so NOW he can “work”.
Must have been Kate’s night with the kids. & on Charlotte’s birthday!
That family man he is.
This certainly felt like a choice on William’s part, right? he had to know that cameras would pick up on him there. I mean maybe Charlotte goes to bed at 6 even on her birthday so he wasn’t missing anything, but that seems unlikely.
It also just seems like a such a contrast to three weeks ago when he took George and a friend. He couldn’t take Charlotte and a friend for her birthday? (I know some will screech “school night” but again, this was a clear choice on william’s part to go to the game last night.)
Remember last year when they had to miss the coronation rehearsal or something for Charlotte’s bday? But now this is fine?
And speaking of the Coronation contrast Harry’s efforts to get back for Archie’s birthday and also attend the most important day in his father’s life.
This family is supposed to specialize in optics, right? Either he knows he would be photographed or didn’t care. People defending him in the DM comments and doing all these mental gymnastics about school nights and bed times and birthday are missing the fact that this man blocks of whole work days because he has to drop the kids off from school and pick them up.
This @mrs.cope. Doing mental gymnastics and game times, he could have spent time with Charlotte, of course. But the point is that his pr has been that he can’t work too much right now bc he is supporting his kids while their mother is sick. And yet he has time to go to a football game on his daughter’s bday. Which means he’s capable of doing more than he claims. It’s not good optics.
YES! I just said something similar above to @Jais. this is such bad optics. he can’t work because of being a father but now football trumps his daugther’s bday?
Scandal! Who picked his daughter up from school on her birthday??? I’m kind of joking but seriously this man is blowing up his pr narrative. His arrogance is something. But at the end of the day, what’s the BM going to do? Maaaybe he’ll get some critical articles but so what? It’s not like he’s going to actually be dethroned.
I agree. For those screeching school night that also means that they were at school all day, meaning his time with her on her birthday would already be limited, so staying home and spending whatever time was available with her and maybe watching the game on the television would have been more fatherly or going to a pub after bedtime to watch the game would have been a close second. Flying to Birmingham was a clear choice that he shouldn’t have made.
I can’t believe people are defending him on this. Or maybe I can, since some women set the bar so low for men.
So to all the “I’m sure he was home by dinner”s: would you really be so fine with your husband doing that on *your* birthday? Would you feel prioritized, loved, honored? Or would you maybe feel like he’s just checking a box in between the parts of his life he actually cares about?
@Katy I completely agree. Baffling to defend this man and the crap that he does.
Hmmm…on his daughter’s birthday?
Charlotte’s birthday photo compounds this neglectful attitude of his; he removed himself from that image. A father daughter photo could have been really cute but she was reduced to having her arm hitched up on an mirage of flowers. William literally told the world ‘my daughter can’t lean on me’. That he’s an absentee dad. How is Charlotte supposed to handle that? That was a sanctioned KP picture. How must it feel to know that fake image ‘is real’, to know she was thrust out into the public sphere by herself instead of alongside her parent?
The photo shopping might not be exposed by the media in this instance but Charlotte and her siblings have to live that truth in perpetuity; their dad, the same man who was made to walk behind his mother’s coffin, had no problem issuing another manipulated photo that was reproduced worldwide at Charlotte’s expense and then went out to the football while the kids are still dealing with whatever is going on with their mother on her birthday. Even if he came home and sang and watched her blow out the candles how do the children process that? How many secrets and aspects of performance are they made to endure because their parents used them as shields and ‘get out of jail free’ cards for their public life?
Devoted dads don’t go to a regular-season game on their kid’s birthday.
Also, “man friend”? Shady Kaiser
Yes. I came here to ask if Kaiser’s implying that this guy is maybe a bit more than a “friend “?
In my spare time I do enjoy the odd comment on the fail, I spent the other day in a particularly gratifying disagreement with a man over American jam. so I was “keen” to get in the comments section on this today, only to find the other comments were in the same vein as mine would have been. takes the fun out of it really.
Would love to read the ‘jam’ conversation!
Please stop insulting our intelligence by calling that work. I worked harder standing in line for beer and brisket-topped nachos at a Rockies game!
He seems to pay more attention to George. Maybe George preferred being with Charlotte in her birthday. As far as fatherhood he seems to be following in Charles footsteps.
Except Charles was emotionally unavailable and buried in his work. W is just emotionally unavailable and it’s very unclear what he does with his time. The bits we see don’t scream top executive.
It takes more than school runs to be a good father. Something off about this.
Its looking more and more as if Charlotte and Louis were part of Kate’s separation agreement.
Can you share some of those comments?
Because Kate has the kids this week. He’ll celebrate Charlotte’s birthday when he sees her at the weekend.
Yep! This is exactly what it’s sounding like. It wasn’t his week and he’ll see her on the weekend. That’s the vibe this is giving
KC and Cam are photographed weekly attending church together which is right and appropriate as he is the Head of CE. Men’s football is Billy boy’s equivalent of attending church. It is a MAN thang so no need for HER INDOORS to be included, only besties and occasionally George!
Father’s go to sporting events with sons and daughters all wearing jerseys from their favorite team. It’s family time. But William takes only the heir.
Agreed@Tessa my dad took my older brothers and I to the footie. I was six and would sit on his lap and have a great time but Billy boy doesn’t appear to be inclusive. He gives off Sid the sexist vibes to me the way he didn’t fly over to support the Lionesses and then did a Good Luck video just with Charlotte not with all his children?
Omg the Daily Mail comments on this are basically the same as here! There seem to be three main themes:
– What kind of dad goes to a game on his daughter’s bday?
– Does he call this work?
– Get rid of these mooches. Down with the monarchy
With a generous sprinkling of “If Harry did that, there’d be four DM articles with 1,000 comments each, talking about what a monster he is”
Billy Boy is being blatant because his raison D’être for NOT WORKING was missus and kiddies need him 24/7. Even now he does a handful of events and unlike dad isn’t photographed attending church with wife and children every Sunday. Instead he is enjoying a footie match with a chum so the optics are: I come and go when it suits me. Footie and nights out with celebs but pass me by if you want me holding the fort in a crisis. He is coming across as a lotus eater who dodges hard work and has no qualms about enjoying himself like a bachelor.
Someone on Twitter said it must not be his week with the kids. I’m inclined to believe it.
Not an excuse. A child would be hurt if the father ditched her birthday
Yes. She’s 9! What she wants most for her birthday is a family dinner with her dad, mom and sibs. And for dad and mom to be nice to each other for a day 🥺
Poor kid, imagine if that was her birthday wish, to have a happy family dinner with everyone being nice to each other.
Especially with their mom being sick.
I was very young at the time, three maybe four, but I remember it clearly. My dad had to work on the night of my birthday. So he had one of those birthday grams sent. I was told I had a telephone call which at that age is already a big deal. When I got on the line, I was serenaded by a wonderful rendition of Happy Birthday. Kids know when their parents are thinking of them and care about them. Btw, he had his brother call me too.
So first we have the weird birthday photo of Charlotte leaning against a person who has been photoshopped out for a clematis climber (try leaning over in an open cardigan and see the angle – it’s vertical) and now William clearly absent for her big day because he has a football match to attend. The plot thickens. I’m calling Chief Inspector Barnaby for a welfare check.
Can you imagine Columbo turning up to quiz sweating Willy and asking Just one more thing?
And that clematis she was leaning against had an awful lot of dead blooms on it already despite being early spring.
And the main branch, cascading from her hand, is in an extreme sharp focus that keeps the eye trained to consider the image vertically, if you consider the image horizontally the human form in that area of flowers becomes very obvious and there’s a remnant of his tie and white shirt they didn’t excise properly on the left.
After the farm video, I tried to avoid analyzing their images too much–no point to wondering, too much energy. But your comment made me check again and I’ll be danged, it really does look like she is leaning on the shoulder of a seated adult, and her hips are shifted so far our to compensate for a chair. WHY DID I LOOK?!?!?!@
Oh wow. It sure does… and the flowers. Someone pointed out other problems with the picture yesterday that I missed too. This is getting crazy.
I knew there was something odd about that side of Charlotte’s cardi, but I couldn’t figure out what it was!
I said yesterday in another post that I’m very bad at picking out Photoshop elements unless they are clearly visible, so I’m going to have to go back now and check this out again. The only thing I thought that it was a weirdly contorted pose that Charlotte was in.
William literally refuses to work because of the school run. And now suddenly he shows up to this not only in the middle of the school run but also on his daughters birthday. I for some reason I have a feeling Heuvo left to a private club party after this match with his friend. This is the man that missed Charlottes first Easter to go on a trip to Kenya for his ex lover Jecca Craig wedding. And then got the whole trip paid for by adding one event in for 30 minute meeting with the President. This man has barely worked but 2 not even full days in over a month because of the sacrosanct “school run” and supposedly because Kate is sick. But here we are. He really does not give a sht what anyone thinks because he knows the media will tail spin everything he does and make excuses for him. He literally spits in the faces of tax payers IMO. He does not care. William does whatever the hell he wants without consequences.
Aston Villa lost and badly at that so well done to lucky charm Willy ! I can’t help but put the image of William going to a football game on her daughter’s birthday (without his daughter of course) in parallel with Harry rushing back across the Atlantic in order to see his son on his birthday because his father was too petty not to put his coronation on the same day.
Maybe it was Kate’s day, not his… He’ll see her on the weekend.
Every pic I’ve seen of Willy at this game, he has his lips pursed. Just something I noticed.
Utterly embarrassing. William is not even hiding his contempt for working.
He will be the last King.
He is so entitled. He does not give a eff because he knows he has the upper hand with the media and public.
It is funny too watch as he goes about his business doing whatever he wants.