Thursday, May 2 was Princess Charlotte’s ninth birthday. Charlotte’s parents celebrated the occasion by posting a clearly weeks-old (if not months-old) photo of her and lying about how the photo was taken “in the last few days” by the Princess of Wales, whom no one has verifiably seen in over four months.

Adding to the absolute bonkers messaging around everything Wales-family, Prince William decided to spend his daughter’s birthday at an Aston Villa game in Birmingham. He was seated in the “luxury private box,” according to the Mail. He did not bring any of his children, especially not his daughter. He was seated beside a nice-looking man and they seemed to be chatting and they looked as if they were there together. The guy is possibly Nicholas Van Cutsem, a lifelong friend-of-Huevo.

One could argue that this IS work for William, since he’s the Football Association president and this match was the UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal. But… he’s pretty selective about where and when “watching football” is “work.” If it’s the Lionesses making the World Cup final, sorry, he can’t work, his vacation time is just too sacrosanct. But when his favorite team, Aston Villa, is playing, suddenly it’s vitally important that he goes to a match with a man friend on his daughter’s birthday.

Add to that, it’s not like Huevo has been working his fingers to the nub in the past month. He’s only had TWO DAYS of events (and not even full days) in the past four weeks. On Tuesday, he did two events in northern England, and it honestly seemed like he scheduled the busywork specifically to steal his father’s thunder (Charles had announced his Tuesday event days earlier). We were told that William needed to be the part-time, work-from-home Prince of Wales. But it just keeps looking like he would rather blow off everything, including his wife, his kids and his job as heir.

