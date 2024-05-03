Princess Kate’s friend: ‘They are going through hell, I hope they will be back’

This week, the Telegraph did an interview with children’s clothing designer Amaia Arrieta, who has operated the Amaia London line of kids’ clothing for many years. The clothing line is very popular in general, even more so now that Prince William and Kate’s children are regularly photographed in Amaia London clothes. There’s a timeless quality to some of the pieces, but there’s also something vaguely 1940s about still insisting little boys wear shorts or knickerbockers with high socks. But I digress. I didn’t know that Amaia Arrieta is a Spanish-born designer who used to import Spanish kids’ clothes to the UK. I also didn’t know that she was so close with William, Kate and Nanny Maria. Some highlights from this Telegraph piece:
Dressing the Wales kids: ‘Dressing the royals gives me so much pride, I really do care about how they look,’ reflects Arrieta. ‘I’m heartbroken at the moment, I think they are going through hell, I hope they will be back. It’s really personal.’
Looking for traditional clothes for kids: Arrieta founded Amaia ‘out of necessity’. Spanish-born, she had just given up a career in international finance in London when she was expecting her first child 20 years ago. ‘I started to look for kids’ clothing and I couldn’t really find the equivalent of what I would have in Spain so I would go to Spain, buy everything there and come back to London. Then all my friends would say “Oh, that’s so cute, I want the same”.’
Kate found about the fashion line through Lady Serena Linley: Members of the Royal family were clients long before William and Catherine started their family. Although it’s often assumed that the connection came from the Waleses’ Spanish nanny Maria Borrallo, it was in fact Lady Serena Linley (the former wife of Princess Margaret’s son, David Armstrong Jones, now the Earl of Snowdon) and her children’s nanny Jessie Webb, a regular visitor to Amaia’s Chelsea store, who helped introduce the now Princess of Wales to Arrieta’s designs. Webb had previously cared for William and Harry and was drafted in to help with George in the early days.
She works closely with Nanny Maria: Now Arrieta works closely with Borrallo to find the perfect outfits for the children. ‘It’s often a very tight deadline,’ Arrieta explains, hinting at the intense preparation which goes on behind the scenes to create the picture-perfect moments for which the family is renowned. ‘We would do anything for them… the children always look amazing in the end.’
“I’m heartbroken at the moment, I think they are going through hell, I hope they will be back.” That’s truly more than anyone else has said about what’s going on behind the scenes, and it’s certainly not how William is representing Kate’s health these days. I also think it’s notable that Amaia works so closely with Maria Borrallo on the kids’ clothes, and that there’s a Spanish connection.
Speaking of Spanish connections, remember Concha Calleja? She’s the Spanish journalist who claimed, back in late January, that the Princess of Wales had been put into a medically induced coma at one point and that Kate’s condition was a lot more severe than the palace claimed. It took a week for Kensington Palace to deny the coma story using unnamed sources. But Calleja stuck with her reporting – she never backed down. This week, Concha Calleja spoke up again and said that “Kate is not well” and that the last time the public had a “real image” of Kate was Christmas 2023. Calleja also believes that Kate’s cancer-announcement video was manipulated, likely with AI technology. I did not have “mysterious Spanish-connected gossip” on my royal bingo card, but here we are.
Kate has friends?
No pic of designer or her store? Umm
No. The headline should be corrected to: “Owner of Store Kate Orders Online From Occasionally Because Her Nanny Mentioned It.”
A commented the same below after you. Neither of the women mentioned here are her friends. They are suppliers and employees, and yet there is a noticeable effort to picture her being surrounded by friends.
Exactly!
I think she’s more friend with Nanny Maria than with Kate, it sounds like it anyway.
For sure. It’s weird and shady that she claims to plan to dress the children since the children are wearing the same clothes in their pictures. Shady too the “picture-perfect moments for which the family is renowned.” Lol.
“Now Arrieta works closely with Borrallo to find the perfect outfits for the children. ‘It’s often a very tight deadline,’ Arrieta explains, hinting at the intense preparation which goes on behind the scenes to create the picture-perfect moments for which the family is renowned.”
I mean you’re right, @withtheamerican, bc it is kind of shady for her to talk about working with the nanny and not the mother to find the perfect outfits. Like she didn’t have to say it that way. It may be true but saying it to the Telegraph does undermine Kate’s image as hands-on. This is messy.
Wow they are going through hell. You would have thought she would have stuck with the Can’t is doing well nonsense. Will she be called out on that little statement and have to walk it back? We shall see.
It obviously sounds like Amaia and Maria gossip about the Waleses and some of that info might even trickle down to Concha. But now that I read it again, I’m not sure going through hell refers to her health or her health alone. It could be about their marriage, or Egg’s mental state and its effect on Kate and the kids.
Either way I wonder if she will have to walk that statement back because it’s not the happy family that they are trying to portray.
The wording really is a lot. They’re going through hell. It’s really personal. I hope they’ll be back. Huh? Charles and Kate both have cancer and yet no one has spoken like that about Charles. And why hope they’ll be back? Kate is the one who’s sick. William isn’t going anywhere. So what? She’s saying she hopes Kate’s health isn’t so bad that she’ll never come back? People who have cancer can come back? They’re not locked away forever. Once again, I hope Kate makes a healthy recovery but this is insinuating she may be too sick to return ever or there’s something else going on. Hoping they’ll be back could be a reference to the marriage. Honestly, that’d be better at this point than saying she won’t be back ever for health reasons.
Yes, there’s blatantly much more going on than “she had (past tense) a patch of cancer which was successfully removed months ago, and is now doing adjunct chemo to make sure it doesn’t come back.”
Charles is elderly and actively has cancer but he’s still working and being visible.
Yeah W&K are going to be furious about this. It’s refreshing for someone to be so transparent, but I’m sure she’ll catch hell from W&K. I wonder if she’ll walk it back, or if Kate will stop buying her clothes.
“I hope they will be back” is particularly ominous, JFC
Her statement kind of reads to me like English as a second language? I’m not sure her level of fluency. I can see the statement to mean:
“They are going through hell” (self explanatory, it’s a really hard time for them)
“It is really personal” (it’s very private so I can’t say more)
“I hope they will be back” (I hope to see them back soon, (in my shop) back to normal dressing then for events, etc)
As always, William gets an excused absence for the year because his wife is sick. Oh, but he can attend sporting events and celeb events.
@Friday: she had a career in international finance in London; I’m sure her English is just fine. And I think it’s as somebody suggested above, she & Nanny Maria gossip from time to time. ‘Going through hell’ is info from Maria.
Yea no @Friday people who speak a second language definitely can distinguish the heaviness of the word “hell”. Enfer, infierno etc.. I have been speaking a second language for 20 years which I’m sure this woman has been doing in the least. Even in my early days I would have known the heaviness of such a word.
She is not Kate’s amiga.
Sometimes I think, man, what nanny Maria and other close staff must’ve seen over the years. I do think they gossip together and it’s spilling out here. It’s still vague enough that it could be so many things but it’s keeping the things are really weird vibe alive.
If KP would have people believe that Kate is just having follow-up treatments and that the video of Kate striding along and looking okay was real, this woman’s comments make no sense. It also doesn’t make sense to say this woman is a close friend of Kate’s and then go on about how she actually works with the nanny to dress the children. Her comment is she “thinks” they are going through hell. Is she basing this on insider knowledge from the nanny or is she basing it on the video and the announcement of cancer?
“I hope they will be back” makes sense if Kate and Will are both doing residential treatment programs. Doing one of those still carries a lot of stigma so I can sort of understand William’s desire for secrecy, especially if he’s in one too for something like alcohol.
Remember when Mike Tindall called William “one pint”? Well, anyone with eyes can see that William drinks significantly more than that. I think Mike was making an allusion to the fact that William can’t handle his alcohol/ has an alcohol problem. Someone with an alcohol problem who is let out of a residential program for the day to do an event would probably want to get plastered at said event, if they could, before returning.
Kate obviously wasn’t taking in enough calories for more than a year before her disappearance- which would explain her erratic public behavior and hair loss/ wigs and could even lead to things like organ failure/ need for emergency surgeries. During which cancer could be found and removed etc. Recovery from an ED, even in a program can take an indeterminate amount of months. If it’s successful at all.
So that’s the theory I’ve had for a while now, so far everything seems to fit with it.
Is Kate in a persistent vegetative state somewhere, or stroked out and unable to talk or feed herself? I doubt she’s actually dead, but …
@Agnes, this is my theory as well… either comatose or stroked out.
Honestly @Agnes it’s giving exactly that. Is she alive? Is she walking? Is she coherent? I’m sure she is, but why on earth are the press persisting on trying to paper over the cracks?
We are yet to see an unaltered video of Kitty in the flesh. She hasn’t been seen in a reliable state since Christmas. KP can protest privacy all they like, but they are funded by the taxpayers.
I believe Concha Cajella’s claim that Kate was in a coma at some point. I also mentioned, under a different post, a panel of doctors speculating that she might still be in that state, or else suffered a stroke that left her physically and mentally debilitated. Or maybe it’s just divorce, or both. Who knows?
I believe her too. Concha was extremely confident and we have seen nothing that has proven her wrong. I doubt Kate is still in a coma but, as others have said, it is a long recovery with an uncertain timeline: thus all the sketchiness. If she had some sort of stroke, it’s also possible she has had facial and speech changes that they are trying to treat (would explain puffy face photo perhaps?), which, again points to hiding from cameras and an uncertain timeline.
I think they have been separated and he was hoping to keep that under wraps so this has caused an extra level of sketchy messaging.
So I actually am close to someone who was in a medically induced coma. Recovery is NOT quick. She had to learn how to breathe again, learn how to talk again, learn how to walk again. It took MONTHS of intensive care to get her to where she was before the coma.
Coma’s aren’t like how they are portrayed on screen where you can just go in and out of one. It resets your entire life.
So if for any reason a Coma was involved here….I could see why she wouldn’t be seen for a while. Not saying that is the explanation but from personal experience I can vouch that recovery is HARD.
Oh no,does she realise they will cut her off for such a quote. If English is not her first language It can explain why it could be exaggerated.
Is Nanny Maria still around? She could be speaking on her behalf. The kids seem to be wearing more normal clothes these days, anyways.
Is anyone else surprised we haven’t seen any pap shots of the school run or quotes from parents at the school? Normally not a fan of those, but it would actually be reassuring.
Idk, the Spanish-language article Kaiser linked goes even further, saying not only that Kate is “not well,” but alleges that every image released in 2024, from the Carole car pic to the cancer video, is fakity fake.
My guess is having lived in London, selling to aristos for more than 10y, the source is fluent in English. I think she’d know exactly what saying this would mean?
I was thinking the same thing. She worked in international finance in London for quite some time, before having her kids & then setting up shop. Her English is more than fine, no doubt.
I distrust every photo/video in this drama, but I’m inclined to believe the photo with CarolE was real though possibly photoshopped to hide its location.
Ma Midds absolutely arranged that photo (the car was stopped), and she looked downright GRIM knowing a photo was being taken. I think whatever was/is wrong with Khate has to do with Will, and the royals are hell bent on protecting the heir (even if they’re also sidelining him). That photo strikes me as CarolE dragging her daughter into that car and arranging the pap shot as a warning to the Windsors that the Kate and the Middletons will be protected/rewarded or else they’ll let the truth out.
They don’t sound like they’re “friends” and really, she sounds likes she’s promoting her business.
Yep. And, cynical thought: If she’s selling classic children’s clothes, it’s quite possible that the Wales kids are aging out of what she sells — so this is a chance for her to get some publicity for her shop while the kids are still wearing the clothes for publicly released photos.
Agreed. I went and looked at the website (so she did get that traffic from me, lol) and thought….these are cute dresses for little girls. not for 10 year old girls. I don’t know a single 10 year old girl who would wear one of those dresses unless their mom made them for church or something. Maybe that’s the audience though? Church clothes?
I’m not in the camp that believes Kate is dead, but maybe this designer knows that for whatever reason, Kate won’t be the one shopping for the children’s clothes anymore, so she felt comfortable giving this interview…?
When The Telegraph’s fashion director comes to you to write a news story on dressing the Wales children why wouldn’t you cooperate? No one says no to free advertising provided by a prominent newspaper. Who would have thought that, in month five of KateGate, it’d be Bethan Holt, Telegraph Fashion Director publishing some piping hot tea from Amaia Arrieta on the MIA princess. (Would the rota ever have printed that Kate was going through hell?)
This article came out yesterday morning; too bad Huevo let his office staff have the day off and was thus unable to get this taken down before Kaiser spotted it and gave it the attention it deserves.
Yeah, Kate’s a client that’s all.
I fully believe that Kate is extremely unwell. Cancer is horrific. The treatment is horrific. I hope she has a good support system behind the scenes.
I also believe that William is behind all the fakata photo fails, including ridiculous statements like ‘this obviously old photo was taken by Kate just yesterday!’. He is a dim bulb who believes he is the brightest in the room.
If the nanny picks out clothes for the children then I am not seeing the hands on parenting that the British papers claim the wales are renowned for
Yeah, Kate being a hand’s mother is a myth. She does the school and goes to school events but the day-to-day caring for the children is likely done by the nanny.
It’s super confusing to see this claim that so much effort and planning goes into their clothing, when just yesterday the explanation for Charlotte being in the same clothes like Louis was from earlier photos was that the children wear the same clothes all of the time.
It sounds like all of you who said her condition is much worse than they let on were right. But why hide it to this degree? She is not head of state and she never will be. What do they expect will happen, when she doesn’t get better or she doesn’t want to appear in public again for some reason? Why not just say it?
A minor detail, the Lady Serena Linley connection? They are trying to frame it like she and Kate were friends, while it was the nannies who shared their procurement contacts. Arrieta is not Kate’s friend either, she is a supplier and has a friendly relationship with the nanny . She and Maria are def Concha’s sources, directly or indirectly. I wonder if they blew the lid off of that connection now and how Egg will react.
Because it could be something to do with the heir, Peg. He’s to be protected at all costs. Remember that headline, what would happen if peg is charged for a crime?
So, something that popped into my head – and it might have been from a comment on here, lol – was if her condition really IS a lot worse than they’re telling us, like if she’s actually dying – they may have wanted to avoid a “death watch” and just give Kate the final few months to spend with her family.
Of course that doesn’t fit with William’s behavior though…..
I don’t know, Becks, this theory might actually fit with William’s behavior. He may not be all that sad about it, though… the stories write themselves about the widower king – way better than divorced king.
@Becks, good theory…I mean, most of us would understand that William’s behavior doesn’t look great, but I guess the argument could be made that, for example, he took George and his friend to that game to try and keep some normality in the kids’ lives, and to give them a break from the stress of living with an ill mother? It’s William, though, so whoTF knows what anything he does means.
Yeah, Kate has no friends. They’re still trying to make her seem like a regular person and she’s just not. Never has been.
And yeah, I could see them not wanting to create a public death watch for Kate. That could explain William’s initial freakout. Doesn’t explain his recent behavior, but maybe he’s numb now?
There’s a part of “Harry and Meghan” (we’re all familiar with), where Meghan shares that Beyonce said they’re breaking generational curses with the path they’ve chosen. That is a real thing, to watch generation after generation be plagued by the same trauma or different iterations of it. And it is possible for siblings to approach a fork in the road and one break those chains while the other unintentionally continues that legacy because they don’t do the work or get the help they need to break free. I feel for the Wales children. Stuck in a cycle of privilege and trauma.
What is Kate’s definition of going through hell. I thought the walk about with Meghan was the hardest thing she has ever done.
I’m seeing more talk lately on YouTube that Kate is alive but “won’t be back” as a “working” royal. This is looking more and more likely as time goes on without a sighting. Her comment about “I hope they will be back” tracks with this.
Well people on here have been saying that since January, YouTubers have nothing on us, lol.
I think Kate was already being slowly phased out prior to her health incident. Between her parent’s bankruptcy, William’s obvious disdain for her, her unhealthy appearances at times, and the stories about her just wanting an Aga stove in the country. All of these things were telegraphing a slow fade out. That doesn’t even get into the separation cottage and the “pressure” on Kate after H&M left or the hot single dad William nonsense.
I saw that in a Times piece today, not that she would never be back but it would be a long time.
I think that’s been obvious from the shady, secretive way this all went down and then was covered up with AI fake photos etc.
So much for everyone with eyes being a conspiracy theorist.
I’m still waiting for proof of life. In my eyes she hasn’t been seen since last year. I’m no conspiracy theorist but I’m genuinely concerned about her.I don’t see how they think it’s not suspicious that the future queen has been missing for almost half a year.
This person doesn’t actually appear to personally know what’s going on. I doubt she’s actually a friend
The more the palace denies something, the more the truth is the opposite, this is why I think that Kate condition is far worst than what they are saying.
It’s clear that there is more to the story than we are being told – like why she had abominable surgery in the first place. Something serious happened at Christmas and am inclined to believe it was a mix of a mental health and physical crisis. Am also not convinced she will ever return to public life regardless of how she recovers.
@digital – same.
So the nanny is involved but not their mother?
And ‘hope they will be back’ so there is a chance they won’t?
She seems more worried than Wills who was watching footie on the day of his daughters birthday.
@Inge Willy looked happy at the footie which hopefully indicates his wife is NOT at death’s door. In fact he looked much better at the public events he’s attended over the last two weeks. He looked terrible in Feb and March which was concerning.
Or it does, which is gruesome.
Or maybe he’s relieved that Kate could be in such a dire situation, knowing he’ll be rid of her. He was probably terrified months ago at the beginning in the event that this could come out, but he now knows he’s covered and protected as the heir if he had any involvement in her condition. It’s terrible to say, but his recent behavior indicates that he doesn’t have a care in the world and he’s just going on with his bachelor ways despite his wife’s medical condition and lengthy absence.
Arrieta is gossiping about Kate’s health under her own name? Surely the royals will instantly stop buying clothes from her. What on Earth is she thinking?
Or have the Wales already cut her off (maybe for suspicion of leaking to Calleja) and this gossip is retaliation?
She probably thinks her comments are supportive.
Or she is retiring.
Kate really doesn’t have any friends…that woman is not her friend and clearly isn’t close enough to see her. Saying “I hope they will be back” where? They never were gone to begin with and they don’t usually work enough to qualify they are missed all of that much to begin with. She herself says she works mostly with the nanny so she doesn’t even know that woman to begin with…
It’s like Huevo’s friend only talk about how he hates his brother, Kate’s imaginery friends are all about how they hope she’s appear…like she’s some ghost.
I’ve been following all the comments on here and there is something basic I don’t understand. Why is Kate’s condition, regardless of what it truly is, kept secret? Even King Charles is basically upfront about his health. I don’t understand the need for secrecy for Kate.
Because if something serious happened and if William may have been the cause of her condition, as heir he will be protected at all costs.
🎯 This is it. ALL of the actions taken since this started have been in service of protecting William and Charles. They are protecting William from…something. His reputation? His illegal actions? Even just his marriage? We don’t know but we do know that Kate is a footnote in all of this and all of this has tried to give William cover.
Meanwhile, Charles and William are not in contact. Charles is avoiding William and keeping William semi-locked down. William is persona non grata at BP. And that is huge. Whatever William did would reflect badly on Charles (at least in Charles’s mind).
William has done something wrong and all of this drama is about protecting him from public scrutiny, legal scrutiny (?), and from himself.
I agree with the others. They’re “protecting” Kate to protect William.
It could also just be W&K’s freakish obsession with privacy. They don’t think they owe the peasants any information whatsoever about their lives.
Something really sordid went down between Kate and William — what it was is anyone’s guess — but it was bad enough to turn William into the family pariah and for KP to create a tissue of lies, fake photos and videos, and a complete clampdown on the truth about Kate’s illness. William’s still clearly in the doghouse and the BRF has circled their wagons against any leak of information about his involvement in Kate’s disappearance. The heir must be protected at all costs even though he’s a liability.
I said this at the beginning and still stick to it. Sometime later this spring/summer, an announcement will be made that Kate will retire from public life due to “her health.
It will be WILD if that really happens, and Kate disappears from public life. I just assumed we’d be here making fun of her buttons and wiglets for years to come…the thought that something might be so seriously wrong with her that we just don’t see her anymore is upsetting.
I think there will be an update announcement in July as that is 2 years on from separation relocation to Ade Cottage. I can’t imagine Billy boy having the brass neck to put out a statement announcing that he’s divorcing Kate in the best interests of the UK having an active Princess to represent them on the world stage, but who knows where his stupidity will lead him?
This feels like a puff piece on the Wales kids’ clothing that had an unexpected nugget of truth. Take a media naive source from their wider circle and ask about Kate and OOPS, the truth starts to trickle out. Unintended journalism there by the Telegraph that mysteriously has not been picked up anywhere else as an update on Kate’s health.
Amaia may not even know what is wrong with Kate, but she could be repeating the dire messages that Nanny Maria is emoting to her inner circle. I don’t think it’s cancer hell; I think it’s the coma recovery that isn’t going well or meeting the milestones that are necessary. Concha continues to stand by her reporting to this day.
I’m curious as to the use of “they”” are going through hell. Why they? Why not ” she” is going through hell.? More questions than answers.
You would think Amaia would be little more careful with her phrasing but I’m going to assume that she got permission from KP to speak to the press about the Waleses and their nanny. Or was this interview done before Kate’s announcement?
I don’t believe any of the pictures have ever been Kate either. I know some believe the car pic with Carol might be real because of the royal rota not using it. But it’s not real IMO either. 5 tires…. Yea, I think a lot of these pics and videos are AI generated. I do agree we have not seen Kate since Christmas.
I also believe they are hiding Kate’s real condition and illness because it could expose William. None of it makes sense otherwise. And they are liars. She doesn’t have cancer. They used the cancer diagnosis to shame people for wondering where she was at and to keep people quiet about their OBVIOUS fake AI video. They wanted to be able to call everyone lunatics and conspiracy theorist for questioning where a woman was that was “battling cancer” with 3 young children. I don’t believe any of their lies not least any of their obvious fake AI generated and manipulated photographs and videos. Something has happened to Kate and they are covering this up because it has to have something to do with William. Why else would they act like this?? I can’t find any other explanation.
It’s probably a mental health related to a physical illness/problem and they don’t want to admit that Kate is not perfect, that the marriage is not perfect.. the last few years it was obvious that Kate was struggling, no matter how hard they tried to camouflage it… how many times have we noticed during engagements, her incapability to connect, to have a real discussion or a simple chit-chat? And how many times did we comment about her strange behavior? Anyway, we can’t have the heir being a failure to the only thing everyone praises him and the only thing he has over his father, can we?
And how haggard she looks under all of that makeup.
This is a small, less important detail, but the bit about always having tight timelines – I remember a designer said that about working with Kate for a tour too. I guess they are just constantly disorganized and despite having huge lead time for almost all events they do, they still leave it to the last minute.
This stood to me as well. Nothing official the kids attend should be short notice.
The plaid pants on Louis in the bottom pic are from Janie and Jack. My mother had bought the same pair for my son for Christmas.
I am going through my second round of Stage 4 stomach cancer. I’m still managing to go to the gym and church, etc. I think Kate is ill, yes, but she is using this as an excuse to do even less than she was doing before. She probably will “retire” from public life, citing health issues. But she could have promoted early screening. What a pathetic waste.
I agree, and will add that I still think William did something to add to Kate’s medical/emotional crisis. Wishing you well in your cancer battle — am going through one of my own right now. Stay strong!
The connection is the nannies. The Telegraph writer is so snooty they couldn’t bring themselves to write that; no, it’s Lady Serena who connected Kate, the best princess to ever princess, to the Spanish brand! It’s the nanny–that first one for George, and now Nanny Maria. And describing the designer/owner of the brand as a ‘friend’ of Kate’s is a bit much. Kate gets her kids’ clothes there—apparently, as per usual, last minute for big occasions. Or rather, Nanny Maria gets Kate’s kids’ clothes there.
I think some serious happened to Kate ; William is the reason and the Firm is covering it up. I also think the BM and the Middletons know and they are part of the conspiracy. It’s probably why the Sussexes are pushed out more and dragged in the press more because the fear they won’t keep quiet about it. No way the Sussexes know. The sad thing Kate served her primary purpose and produced an heir and two spares so the stage is set for William to become a widower. Tin foil tiara off.
Very interesting! Kate is in very bad shape, there hasn’t been any real photos or videos of Kate since Christmas time, and the “cancer announcement” video was A.I. created. Hmm exactly what i’ve been saying for a long time. I’m honestly afraid that Kate is deceased, and i think the claim that she has cancer is the palace’s way of easing the public into announcing her death. Either that or she’s alive but in a very bad state—and i suspect that William did something to cause it.
I think that Louis is trying to send military-style, covert hand signals to us. We are drinking our Ovaltine Louis!
Random thought: perhaps the Wales kids will be bilingual? It would be a huge help to them in their future diplomatic/professional lives.
George can already speak Spanish apparently.