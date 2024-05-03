“Jake Gyllenhaal will host SNL & the musical guest is Sabrina Carpenter” links

Jake Gyllenhaal will host an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, and the musical guest is Sabrina Carpenter… who is tight with Taylor Swift. Drama! [Buzzfeed]
Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon did a lil’ pap stroll. [Just Jared]
Review of The Idea of You, which I’m probably going to watch this weekend. It sounds like a perfectly pleasant rom-com. [LaineyGossip]
CB is going to love these pics of bald Joel McHale. [Seriously OMG]
Spotlight on model Agustin Gerez. [Socialite Life]
Review of AppleTV’s Sugar – stylish, but what is the story? [Pajiba]
I once took a trip and forgot to pack clean underwear. I was in my 30s. [Go Fug Yourself]
Q&A with Kathy Griffin, who has a new show. [OMG Blog]
Blake Lively promotes Tiffany & Co. [RCFA]
Ariana Madix explains the Grey Rock Method. [Starcasm]
Sofia Richie shows off her baby bump. [Hollywood Life]
Ines always looks so uncomfortable in their little pap strolls. Do they actually even know each other? Lol.
I just can’t stand to look at Jake since the Domenica Feraud story came out.
The SNL backstage tea will be juicy given how close Sabrina and Taylor are.
Taylor knows Jake All Too Well. In her latest album she allegedly says of him, “He said since she was so wise beyond her years, everything had been above board. She wasn’t sure.” Alluding to a 29-year-old man’s predatory behaviour towards a 20-year-old girl.
I actually think that line was probably more about John Mayer, who she dated when she was 19 and he was 31. she’s referenced her being too young for him in both Dear John and Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve.
“I just can’t stand to look at Jake since the Domenica Feraud story came out.”
– Clicked through to say exactly this; you beat me to it. Can’t watch his stuff. He’s so creepy and his sister and mother seem very unlikeable and cold people.
Jake comes off as such a narcissist these days, he probably doesn’t mind the association. I mean he probably could have vetoed this if he wanted.
I kinda love Sabrina. She was so cute with Jordan Fisher in Work it.
I’ve met Jake years ago when vacationing in the Caribbean. He’s actually a nice guy. Likes to be low key. That was though a couple years ago. He’s even more handsome in person (beautiful eyes).
Me too, I also like Sabrina – I think she didn’t deserve the bad rep a few years ago, I think a lot of it was mishandled. She’s very talented and I’m glad she’s getting more mainstream attention now. Her and Barry actually make a good couple.
“He’s actually a nice guy. ”
He may have behaved like a nice guy, when you were with him.
But that doesn’t mean he’s a nice guy, or behaves like that with everyone, in all situations. Domenica Feraud for example seems to have gotten a different JG and those who enable him experience.
The way Travis is obsessed over Taylor. I really doubt she is thinking much about Jake these days. She got her songs out of him.
Also, I am old and have no idea who Sabrina Carpentar is. Was Duran Duran not available?
👆👆👆👆“Was Duran Duran not available?” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 COTW!
Ariana Madix has been reading Chump Lady, Greyrock for the win!
We’re watching Sugar and our general feeling after every episode is “This show is so weird, but I’m obsessed with it.” If nothing else, it and Colin Farrell are wonderful eye candy after a long day!
And Mr. Puff is a master at grey rock, which he uses to amazing effect with my parents. It truly works!
Definitely grey rock or yellow rock if absolutely necessary! Brock is such a moron, I feel dumber having to hear him speak with his little pre-planned moments of trying to drum up a storyline without it being directly about himself. He took the baton from Rachel to become the new stupid demon of the season.
Older woman/younger man: age gap romance.
Older man/younger woman: Just plain romance.
Nice review of Idea of You on Lainey. Really enjoued the film.
The photo is exhibit A on why I always think muppet face when I see him. (showing myself out as so many other people find him attractive).