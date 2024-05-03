“Jake Gyllenhaal will host SNL & the musical guest is Sabrina Carpenter” links

Jake Gyllenhaal will host an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, and the musical guest is Sabrina Carpenter… who is tight with Taylor Swift. Drama! [Buzzfeed]

Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon did a lil’ pap stroll. [Just Jared]

Review of The Idea of You, which I’m probably going to watch this weekend. It sounds like a perfectly pleasant rom-com. [LaineyGossip]

CB is going to love these pics of bald Joel McHale. [Seriously OMG]

Spotlight on model Agustin Gerez. [Socialite Life]

Review of AppleTV’s Sugar – stylish, but what is the story? [Pajiba]

I once took a trip and forgot to pack clean underwear. I was in my 30s. [Go Fug Yourself]

Q&A with Kathy Griffin, who has a new show. [OMG Blog]

Blake Lively promotes Tiffany & Co. [RCFA]

Ariana Madix explains the Grey Rock Method. [Starcasm]

Sofia Richie shows off her baby bump. [Hollywood Life]