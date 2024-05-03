“Jake Gyllenhaal will host SNL & the musical guest is Sabrina Carpenter” links
  • May 03, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jake Gyllenhaal will host an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, and the musical guest is Sabrina Carpenter… who is tight with Taylor Swift. Drama! [Buzzfeed]
Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon did a lil’ pap stroll. [Just Jared]
Review of The Idea of You, which I’m probably going to watch this weekend. It sounds like a perfectly pleasant rom-com. [LaineyGossip]
CB is going to love these pics of bald Joel McHale. [Seriously OMG]
Spotlight on model Agustin Gerez. [Socialite Life]
Review of AppleTV’s Sugar – stylish, but what is the story? [Pajiba]
I once took a trip and forgot to pack clean underwear. I was in my 30s. [Go Fug Yourself]
Q&A with Kathy Griffin, who has a new show. [OMG Blog]
Blake Lively promotes Tiffany & Co. [RCFA]
Ariana Madix explains the Grey Rock Method. [Starcasm]
Sofia Richie shows off her baby bump. [Hollywood Life]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to ““Jake Gyllenhaal will host SNL & the musical guest is Sabrina Carpenter” links”

  1. Ameerah M says:
    May 3, 2024 at 12:44 pm

    Ines always looks so uncomfortable in their little pap strolls. Do they actually even know each other? Lol.

    Reply
  2. Olivia says:
    May 3, 2024 at 1:10 pm

    I just can’t stand to look at Jake since the Domenica Feraud story came out.

    The SNL backstage tea will be juicy given how close Sabrina and Taylor are.

    Taylor knows Jake All Too Well. In her latest album she allegedly says of him, “He said since she was so wise beyond her years, everything had been above board. She wasn’t sure.” Alluding to a 29-year-old man’s predatory behaviour towards a 20-year-old girl.

    Reply
    • Arizona says:
      May 3, 2024 at 2:07 pm

      I actually think that line was probably more about John Mayer, who she dated when she was 19 and he was 31. she’s referenced her being too young for him in both Dear John and Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve.

      Reply
    • GreenCurry says:
      May 3, 2024 at 7:17 pm

      “I just can’t stand to look at Jake since the Domenica Feraud story came out.”
      – Clicked through to say exactly this; you beat me to it. Can’t watch his stuff. He’s so creepy and his sister and mother seem very unlikeable and cold people.

      Reply
  3. Normandes says:
    May 3, 2024 at 1:11 pm

    Jake comes off as such a narcissist these days, he probably doesn’t mind the association. I mean he probably could have vetoed this if he wanted.
    I kinda love Sabrina. She was so cute with Jordan Fisher in Work it.

    Reply
    • AC says:
      May 3, 2024 at 1:41 pm

      I’ve met Jake years ago when vacationing in the Caribbean. He’s actually a nice guy. Likes to be low key. That was though a couple years ago. He’s even more handsome in person (beautiful eyes).
      Me too, I also like Sabrina – I think she didn’t deserve the bad rep a few years ago, I think a lot of it was mishandled. She’s very talented and I’m glad she’s getting more mainstream attention now. Her and Barry actually make a good couple.

      Reply
      • North of Boston says:
        May 3, 2024 at 2:32 pm

        “He’s actually a nice guy. ”

        He may have behaved like a nice guy, when you were with him.

        But that doesn’t mean he’s a nice guy, or behaves like that with everyone, in all situations. Domenica Feraud for example seems to have gotten a different JG and those who enable him experience.

  4. Flamingo says:
    May 3, 2024 at 2:11 pm

    The way Travis is obsessed over Taylor. I really doubt she is thinking much about Jake these days. She got her songs out of him.

    Also, I am old and have no idea who Sabrina Carpentar is. Was Duran Duran not available?

    Reply
  5. LBB says:
    May 3, 2024 at 2:49 pm

    Ariana Madix has been reading Chump Lady, Greyrock for the win!

    Reply
  6. salmonpuff says:
    May 3, 2024 at 3:23 pm

    We’re watching Sugar and our general feeling after every episode is “This show is so weird, but I’m obsessed with it.” If nothing else, it and Colin Farrell are wonderful eye candy after a long day!

    And Mr. Puff is a master at grey rock, which he uses to amazing effect with my parents. It truly works!

    Reply
  7. Raster says:
    May 3, 2024 at 3:27 pm

    Definitely grey rock or yellow rock if absolutely necessary! Brock is such a moron, I feel dumber having to hear him speak with his little pre-planned moments of trying to drum up a storyline without it being directly about himself. He took the baton from Rachel to become the new stupid demon of the season.

    Reply
  8. Teddy says:
    May 3, 2024 at 8:42 pm

    Older woman/younger man: age gap romance.

    Older man/younger woman: Just plain romance.

    Nice review of Idea of You on Lainey. Really enjoued the film.

    Reply
  9. Scorpio says:
    May 3, 2024 at 8:58 pm

    The photo is exhibit A on why I always think muppet face when I see him. (showing myself out as so many other people find him attractive).

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment