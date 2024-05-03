Britney Spears was involved in an incident at the Chateau Marmont on Wednesday

Britney Spears is not doing well. She hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s difficult to discuss, given that we don’t know Britney’s medical/mental condition right now. From the outside looking in, it feels like she’s currently in a “manic” state. She is the chaos, and chaos surrounds her. Britney is currently seeing Paul Soliz, a man with a lengthy rap sheet. Wednesday night, Britney and Soliz went to the Chateau Marmont to party. According to TMZ, there was some kind of disturbance, likely in the public area of the hotel, and Britney was possibly “harassing and threatening hotel employees.” Police were called to the scene and they saw nothing. Britney and Soliz then checked into a hotel room “where they continued partying and drinking. While they were in the room they ended up getting into a huge altercation that we’re told turned physical, according to sources, and Britney may have hurt her leg.” Here’s more from Page Six:
First responders responded to an incident involving Britney Spears at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles early Thursday morning, Page Six can confirm. Sources familiar with the pop star tell us the incident stemmed from a fight she had with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, at the luxe hotel.
Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey confirms to Page Six that an ambulance was called to the Chateau Marmont around 12:42 a.m. PT.
“We received a 911 call reporting an adult female, who had been injured,” the LAFD rep says. “The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location.”
We’re told the emergency response vehicle was at the scene until 1:17 a.m. PT. Only the fire department responded to the call, and police were not on the scene. Humphrey adds, “It’s not clear from the reports” whether first responders “offered any treatment,” but notes that they “did not transport anyone to the hospital.”
A source also tells us Spears, who lives in nearby Thousand Oaks, Calif., left with security, adding that she is “home now and is safe.” A separate source close to Spears, 42, reaffirms, “She is home and fine.”
Photos obtained by Page Six show the “Piece of Me” singer holding a pillow while outside of the Chateau Marmont, with Soliz standing beside her wearing a blue flannel shirt, black jeans, a cap and sneakers. A first responder can also be seen in the images, holding a stretcher and leaving the scene, as Spears looks in the direction of the paparazzi cameras. She appeared to be surrounded by bodyguards.
Following the incident, sources tell Page Six exclusively that Spears’ friends are still very much concerned about her relationship with Soliz, with one pal saying, “He’s been bad news from the start.” Page Six broke the news in August 2023 that Spears was “getting close” with Soliz, her former housekeeper, but insiders also shared at the time that they were concerned given his criminal past. Court records we previously obtained showed he had been charged with multiple misdemeanors and even a felony, including possession of a firearm.
I wonder if Britney’s security was there the whole time, or if she and Soliz arrived at Marmont with zero security and then Britney called them when she was partying in the hotel room and things went sideways? It really sounds like her security swooped in and got her the hell out of there before there was an even bigger incident. Meanwhile, Britney posted this on her Instagram:
Yeah, as I said, it looks and sounds like an unmedicated manic state. Moving to Boston? Oh, that’s not good. Britney also wrote, in a second Instagram, that “I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when!”
This new boyfriend is a big red flag,and sadly its giving 2007/8 deja vu. I hope her lawyer who seems sincere can help her.
It’s beyond concerning that Soliz probably has firearms within easy reach which means Spears could find herself with access to a gun while she’s extremely emotionally labile.
By my 40’s I didn’t call myself, a “girl”.
In fairness to Britney, she’s been in a state of arrested development since she was placed under the conservatorship, but probably far longer than that. I haven’t listened to her entire book, but what was serialized made it very clear that even prior to that, she was completely managed, on and off stage, with very little freedom, independance, or room to grow up. She was the family cash cow and she was controlled to keep her in that role, to the benefit of her family and to her own detriment.
Mentally, emotionally, “girl” is probably pretty accurate, seeing as what she’s been through. I feel so sorry for her, as well as being concerned for her. She’s ripe for being scammed and exploited- because that’s what her family did to her- they exploited her- and that’s all she knows.
I am reading the book right now, she has been infantilised all her life, and she admits that when people infantilised her she convinced herself that she was child, a baby, and started acting accordingly. I don’t know if this is a coping mechanism.
Now that she has freedom to me it’s possible that she doesn’t know how to behave. I think that she wants to enjoy life, but she doesn’t know how.
not me, I am on team Girl!
Why? Genuinely curious.
@caitlinsmom Thats because you were allowed to mature and progress in your life.
This is hard to watch. I really and truly
hope that she gets the help she so obviously needs. I had a family member who was not on his medication for his final 6-8 months. It was a spiral… and well, it ended in the worst possible way. This whole thing with Britney just makes me sad.
It really goes to show just how much of a stabilizing force Sam really was for her.
Was Sam a stabilizing force? When Britney didn’t get pregnant, he bounced. He was a gold digger like all the rest.
I really dislike this talking point. We have no idea why he left. Dealing with mentally ill person who is not medicating themselves can be really brutal. Maybe that’s why he left.
I disagree. If Sam really wanted Brittney to give him a child he could have suggested surrogacy or even adopting in order to get child support and that way accomplish his gold-digging agenda. Brittney was in love with him so she most likely would have agreed to his ideas. Just to make clear, I like Brittney and I am not attacking her, but there is a point where she has to be a reasonable person. The path she seems to have chosen is not good for her and her loved ones.
It is so very alarming. I just cannot escape this overwhelming feeling of dread in the knowledge that this will not end well. The woman needs help like yesterday.
I feel the same way. I really hope there is someone in her life who truly cares, and who she’ll listen to, because she does need help.
It really is, I am so afraid that this is going to end like Anna Nicole Smith.
Lucy- speaking from experience, once you’re manic, you’re beyond listening to people you trust. You have lost touch with reality in many ways. Once she comes down? Hopefully so. But for now, it’s a losing battle.
It’s very sad to see all of that unfolding and realizing that she has nobody in her life who seem willing to help her. She’s been exploited by most of the people close to her her whole life and now that she finally got away from her father it really feels like other people took his place right away to exploit her some more.
Britney needs some help because things are not good. I know you can’t make someone get help if they don’t want it but Britney needs help. I hope for her sake she try’s to find a therapist she can trust and get herself together. She has been through a lot and I wish her well.
This is bad. I was rooting for her, and still am but clearly her situation has rapidly declined. It’s not the popular opinion but perhaps Sam and her dad offered some type of structure. I am worried for her future and I hope she gets help. PS drop that loser.
Exactly my thoughts. Is that loser the dude she cheated on Sam with? This is outrageous. Brittney better not shave her head again.
There is a vast chasm between “offering structure” and imprisoning someone so you can use them as forced labor for your own benefit.
If those close to her had actually tried to provide supporting structure during the years they stole her freedom and forced her to work non-stop, she might be in a healthier position than she is today.
Well of course she’s not doing well.
She’s been & is still being abused.
Her conservatorship & divorce were just finalized. That’s a lot no matter who you are.
She is still being abused by sites like tmz, who insist she needs another conservatorship.
People believe that because they believe the original conservatorship was justified. So they view her through that lens. It wasn’t. She didn’t need it. What she needed was help, not abuse.
So all the “acting out” is trauma from over a decade and f being drugged, trafficked, threatened, placed in a hospital against her will. She’s traumatized.
Of course she doesn’t trust anyone. Would you? Not even a doctor. She’s been used by every system that’s supposed to protect her.
You will excuse me but Brittney had years together with a stable decent man (who also happened to be younger and very handsome). Was she not happy with that arrangement? I do know she was badly abused by boyfriends, managers and her own dad but she had a long time to deal with it and recover.
You never “recover”.
Never.
What you do is learn ways to look through it, around it, under it. But it’s always there. You can only learn if you can trust, however. Of she can’t trust how can she even begin.
What helps is compassion & understanding of trauma.
If you don’t have even a beginner understanding of trauma, perhaps google will help before having an opinion.
Trauma, especially being drugged, abused, trafficked, like Britney was, will always be there.
They never recover fully but they can recover enough to take control of their lives. With treatment and a network of support addicts and mental health patients can lead a clean healthy life. I don’t believe anyone posting here is bashing Brittney, I am certainly NOT.
You’re awfully defensive for someone who is NOT doing something. It’s ok not to know or understand. It’s entirely another to wax poetic, as you’ve done here.
Never mind. I’ve read your posts on this thread. One thing I’ve learned is when to try & when to save my energy on worthy people.
@Kokiri Thankyou for your perspective. I agree with everything you say. Its unimaginable to me, what this must have done to her. I just hope there are persons out there that can give some guidance and a safe place to her while healing. I just wish her well, and that she will be able to overcome this inner dark place that leads her into self sabotage.
Society expects either of 2 things from trauma victims: reverting back to who they were before (problem solved) or taking meds so they can be what society wants (problem solved).
It’s why so many cling to any diagnoses: like bipolar. If she’s bipolar, there’s a clear path to either above mentioned outcomes.
Then everyone is fine & carries on & we don’t have to talk about it.
Either way, very little is actually understood about abuse & trauma. Therapists … want to fix you. So everyone is comfortable again.
But it’s not fixable. Learning to be who you are now, & accepting that (along with the grief that accompanies understanding the person you were is gone), is not easy & takes compassion & empathy, which society greatly lacks.
So we do what we can & are vilified for it. Poor Britney, she’s a global target.
So she just confirmed herself that she twisted her ankle, but didn’t call the ambulance. Probably someone in her entourage or another hotel guest called out of concern.
Britney has also claimed that it is a body double in the paparazzi photos taken that evening. She’s not exactly a reliable narrator.
The photos are beyond tragic. She’s wandering around in nothing but her falling off underwear, a blanket that’s not really covering anything, and holding a pillow to her chest. She looks a wreck and it’s all very familiar to 2007. She needs help and the people she’s surrounding herself with are not going to do anything but cause more harm.
“ She’s not exactly a reliable narrator.”
Yes, this. As we saw with the incident in Vegas with the basketball player where she said she was smacked to the ground, her version of events isn’t always accurate. No doubt the trauma and her feelings are real, but I think the structure that she felt was punitive was actually for her own safety. How did a felon get hired as staff in her home? With a proper team, he’d never have made it through the background check.
That’s how I found her entire book. She’s not a reliable narrator. Did her parents take advantage of her-yes. Is everything she claimed true? Doubtful. She’s been mentally ill for years. Did she need such a strict conservatorship? No-probably not. But she’s absolutely in free fall right now. And the people on here claiming she’s fine or it’s just from years of abuse are wrong.
This is complete insanity. She had a stable life with Sam who happened to be a very handsome decent man who helped her pulled through the toughest time of her life. What happened to Brittney? She better shape up or her dad is going to take her to court and declare her incompetent and a conservatorship will be reinstated. How can Brittney trade a nice marriage with Sam for this maniacal lifestyle?
She didn’t trade her life with Sam for this life. He was the one who had it and asked for divorce. She obviously expected him to put up with her antics; just like the previous leeching bfs did. I’m sure San was enjoying the perks; but he obviously cared, and she was the closest to happy and stable with him.
The whole thing is sad. Her being prey to another predator. Her not having family she can trust. Her internalization of everything that is “wrong” (“I have my period, so I am being a bitch”=I deserved the abuse). She needs help and maybe a less restrictive conservatorship (to make sure she gets treatment and medication).
Somehow I believe Brittney feels like she doesn’t deserve a nice happy life. She does.
I think it’s the set up Britney claims it is. We know she has bad taste in men and always has, that doesn’t mean she’s in a manic state. She can call herself whatever she likes, take whatever pictures she likes and say she wants to move where ever. This is a woman who has literally been held hostage for over a decade by those she should have been able to trust the most – she’s expressing her new found freedom and should be able to do so. I don’t believe the person calling EMTs had her best interest at heart – no information about the ‘injury’?? – what a fabulous way to get access to her, ensure headlines and make her seem ‘manic’. These stories make me fear for her safety, but not in the way most of you are. Keep your lawyer close, Britney.
Perhaps her mom has known she is in a manic episode and asked her security to keep her informed of any issues.
Not everything is a conspiracy.
If it’s not a manic state, it certainly looks like one. The videos she posts on her feed are bizarre, but it’s the ones she posts and immediately deletes that are truly unhinged.
First the “it was a setup by my MOM!!” post, followed immediately by the videos of her swollen ankle on the *filthy* carpet. Something seedy went down wherever she was.
The set up idea is not believable at all. The cops were called first because she was harassing guests and staff! Then she got hurt, and medical help was called. The videos and posts she makes are clearly showing an unwell state of mind, so this all lines up.
Are you actually looking at the pictures? She is disheveled, in underwear, bare foot. She said she got hurt. Just stop.
Exactly. She’s in a total breakdown state. It’s paranoia that she’s blaming everyone else.
This is most definitely NOT “expressing her new found freedom” and she should NOT “be able to do so”. She was harassing staff and guests at the Marmont, she got into a screaming fight with her trashy boyfriend. Unless you’ve been with someone going through a manic phase due to bipolar or other types of mental health disorders, you don’t get to wave a flag stating she’s normal and just doing what she was never allowed to do. It’s scary as hell because you simply have no idea what that person is going to do next — jump off a tall building? Attack someone on the street? Lug some dangerous person home in the middle of the night only to get raped and robbed? I’ve known people who have done all three things. The person who jumped off a tall building was the estranged wife of a good friend of mine, and committed suicide in front of her mother. Britney needs meds and mental health professionals ASAP, or this will not end well.
So sad. And neither our mental health or legal systems are set up to deal with it in a way that maintains people’s dignity. I’ve known too many friends and coworkers who’ve had to deal with family members in similar situations.
It’s just a sad situation and if she did call her security when things went sideways that shows some level of sense on her part – as for this guy, he has leech looking for a payday written all over him. And given her mother called before it hit the news tracks that her family are paying paps and/or staff to pass info onto them. Remember Lynne and Sam Lutfi were in constant contact during the time he was in her life.
I hope that she is getting the right kind of help before this become tragic – what she needs is the right kind of people and treatment plan around her, not someone who’s going to feed the issues for their own agenda. She doesn’t need a conservatorship she never did.
I don’t think there are many people that don’t understand and empathize with how she got here. But insinuating that this is just par for the course and to be expected given her past minimizes the very real fact that she is *unequivocally* deep in the throes of mental illness. Many Disney kids were subject to similar exploitation; the same level of abuse and manipulation but we’re not watching them implode in real time.
The comments that claim that she’s fine, this is just a TMZ set up etc etc…my GOD guys stop with the gaslighting. We know what we are seeing with our own damn eyes and all the conspiracy theories in the world can’t change that.
Brit is in a very dangerous and vulnerable place with her illness. Pretending that she’s not does not help her one bit, it just enables her to continue this destructive pattern without getting the assistance she desperately needs.
All of this.
So well said, Kitten. I agree 100%.
Exactly.
Thank you for being the voice of reason.
It is really interesting to me how few people here can just admit a mentally ill person is experiencing a mental health episode. Those of us with bipolar people in our lives recognize a manic episode instantly.
Yes the conservatorship was awful, but that doesn’t mean she is not mentally ill.
Very much this. Two things true at once.
I agree. I think the pendulum has swung too far in the other direction.
I feel sad for her, she appears so unstable. I don’t think she has a single person in her life who truly cares about her wellbeing.
I think it’s possible that there are people who truly care, but perhaps she sees the things that will make her well as restrictions and punishments. She perhaps sees the people who don’t care about her, those that support dangerous behavior, as the ones who care for her because they support her doing whatever she wants, no matter how dangerous it is.
I think the trauma can be real. The feelings are genuine and legitimate. But perhaps the situation isn’t always as she understands it to be.
ITA, I have a family member with some mental health struggles and they reached a point of attempting to harm themself with a weapon, so someone there called 911. Now the person who called 911 and those in the family that agree with their decision are persona non gratis to the one who was self harming because they “betrayed” by calling police who took the self harming person to a mental hospital where they were committed for a week. So you try to prevent the person not harm themself and in return they view you as bad guy.
To me, this episode calls into question whether she was competent to agree to settle the cases with her dad and her ex-husband. I hope her attorney ensured she was able to consent to those terms.
That is a great point!
I just feel for her so much. Her trust has been broken over & over, so how can she seek help? Just praying for things to get better for her and for her to get the happy life she deserves.
She’s in real danger. I’m really over her stans pushing the narrative that she’s just acting out now instead of seeing this woman is in a serious mental health crisis. I’m going to look away, I fear that this is going to end badly.
The out of control screaming crying sounds so much like a person in my life with BPD borderline personality. It’s just what it is, they don’t need a conservation ship or whatever that’s called but this is just going to be their life. Sucks. And I’m with Britney on being suspect of her mom who called before it hit tmz. Someone in her orbit has contact with the mom and she’s a user from what I know. I don’t believe the parents actually care for her.
There is never a shortage of people who will try to take advantage of someone who is wealthy but going through something and lacking in support from people who really care.