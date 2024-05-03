Britney Spears was involved in an incident at the Chateau Marmont on Wednesday

Britney Spears is not doing well. She hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s difficult to discuss, given that we don’t know Britney’s medical/mental condition right now. From the outside looking in, it feels like she’s currently in a “manic” state. She is the chaos, and chaos surrounds her. Britney is currently seeing Paul Soliz, a man with a lengthy rap sheet. Wednesday night, Britney and Soliz went to the Chateau Marmont to party. According to TMZ, there was some kind of disturbance, likely in the public area of the hotel, and Britney was possibly “harassing and threatening hotel employees.” Police were called to the scene and they saw nothing. Britney and Soliz then checked into a hotel room “where they continued partying and drinking. While they were in the room they ended up getting into a huge altercation that we’re told turned physical, according to sources, and Britney may have hurt her leg.” Here’s more from Page Six:

First responders responded to an incident involving Britney Spears at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles early Thursday morning, Page Six can confirm. Sources familiar with the pop star tell us the incident stemmed from a fight she had with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, at the luxe hotel. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey confirms to Page Six that an ambulance was called to the Chateau Marmont around 12:42 a.m. PT. “We received a 911 call reporting an adult female, who had been injured,” the LAFD rep says. “The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location.” We’re told the emergency response vehicle was at the scene until 1:17 a.m. PT. Only the fire department responded to the call, and police were not on the scene. Humphrey adds, “It’s not clear from the reports” whether first responders “offered any treatment,” but notes that they “did not transport anyone to the hospital.” A source also tells us Spears, who lives in nearby Thousand Oaks, Calif., left with security, adding that she is “home now and is safe.” A separate source close to Spears, 42, reaffirms, “She is home and fine.” Photos obtained by Page Six show the “Piece of Me” singer holding a pillow while outside of the Chateau Marmont, with Soliz standing beside her wearing a blue flannel shirt, black jeans, a cap and sneakers. A first responder can also be seen in the images, holding a stretcher and leaving the scene, as Spears looks in the direction of the paparazzi cameras. She appeared to be surrounded by bodyguards. Following the incident, sources tell Page Six exclusively that Spears’ friends are still very much concerned about her relationship with Soliz, with one pal saying, “He’s been bad news from the start.” Page Six broke the news in August 2023 that Spears was “getting close” with Soliz, her former housekeeper, but insiders also shared at the time that they were concerned given his criminal past. Court records we previously obtained showed he had been charged with multiple misdemeanors and even a felony, including possession of a firearm.

I wonder if Britney’s security was there the whole time, or if she and Soliz arrived at Marmont with zero security and then Britney called them when she was partying in the hotel room and things went sideways? It really sounds like her security swooped in and got her the hell out of there before there was an even bigger incident. Meanwhile, Britney posted this on her Instagram:

Yeah, as I said, it looks and sounds like an unmedicated manic state. Moving to Boston? Oh, that’s not good. Britney also wrote, in a second Instagram, that “I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when!”

