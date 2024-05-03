The Windsors ‘are cutting off their nose to spite their face’ by snubbing Invictus

You know it’s bad for the Windsors when even their biggest media supporters are writing columns about how they’re stupid and short-sighted. To recap, the Windsors refused to acknowledge the Invictus Games in The Hague (2022) and Dusseldorf (2023). King Charles wouldn’t even wish the British Invictus team well ahead of the Dusseldorf games, nor was any support or well-wishes offered as British veterans won several medals. In fact, the Windsors busied themselves with fake work in an attempt to “torpedo” of the Dusseldorf games, to no avail. Now the British government is pulling out the stops to win the bid to host the 2027 Invictus games, and they’ve even put together this fakakta anniversary service next week, for which Prince Harry is flying in to attend. He’s reportedly invited his family to attend and they refuse. Which has led the Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes to devote a Royalist column to royal sources talking about how the Windsors are spiteful morons for continuing to snub and ignore Invictus.
The king will not send anyone to the Invictus service: It seems that Charles’ very public expressions of magnanimity, perhaps even being willing to again receive his son for another face-to-face audience, only go so far, with sources suggesting he will not order a working royal surrogate such as Prince Edward to attend the Invictus event.
Ah, Invictus needs a royal boost, huh? The absence of formal royal endorsement is likely to be particularly annoying for Invictus as the royal seal of approval turbocharges fundraising efforts. Invictus, as their annual reports show, is a nonprofit funded by a mixture of sponsorship (Boeing is the lead sponsor), ticket sales, charitable donations, and commercial initiatives such as the Netflix series Heart of Invictus.
The palace bubble: One source, a former courtier, told The Daily Beast: “Charles has made it quite clear he is ready to be friendly and supportive to Harry in his capacity as a private person, as his dad, but he is not going to throw the weight of the institution behind Invictus again. This all seems very logical inside the Palace bubble, but the trouble is that people who don’t particularly care about such things, who are dimly aware that the royals spend their days visiting community centers and opening supermarkets, are going to wonder why they are boycotting this terrific charity that is headed by the king’s son. Many of us think this is a classic example of the royals cutting off their nose to spite their face, because Invictus is clearly exactly the kind of organization the royal family should be supporting. If a bridge is ever going to be built [between Harry and the royals], Invictus is the bridgehead to build it from, and they should get on and do it.”
A potential Birmingham games: Indeed, some insiders are quietly wondering whether the royal family’s hand will be forced if the British city of Birmingham wins its bid to host the 2027 Invictus Games. A military source involved in the Games told The Daily Beast: “Harry has done the veterans community proud with Invictus, but some people feel it’s not fair to deny the foundation proper royal endorsement, especially after Queen Elizabeth was so generous to us. [The late queen recorded a video promoting Invictus which also featured Barack and Michelle Obama.] It was explicitly set up as an organization endorsed by the royal family, but now it’s not; it is stuck in this limbo. If Birmingham get it for 2027 the royals are going to have to send someone, so they might as well get it over with now.”
The Windsors look churlish & petty on the world stage: Another factor that is embarrassing for the British establishment’s very overt refusal to endorse Invictus is the enthusiasm with which it is greeted by dignitaries overseas. Indeed, after his brief sojourn in London next week, Harry will fly to Nigeria where he will be joined by wife Meghan Markle—who has disclosed that an ancestry test revealed she is 43-percent Nigerian—for what is promising to be an extraordinary quasi-state visit. … Their reception in Nigeria, as guests of a government that has expressed interest in hosting the Invictus Games, will cut a sharp contrast to the studiously indifferent welcome they are likely to receive in the U.K. They are likely to be figuratively showered in rose petals—and paraded through government buildings in a major coup for the regime.
It’s not just the Nigerian government – Harry has been treated as a high-level dignitary by the German government, the Dutch government (and the Dutch king), the Canadian government, NATO and on and on. The Windsors are so consumed with hatred, spite and pettiness over all things Sussex, they can’t even… congratulate the British Invictus team or acknowledge Invictus as an organization. Also, it’s a complete f–king joke to say that Invictus “needs” a royal endorsement to raise money. Invictus is well-funded because Harry sought international funding years ago. Compare this to the royally-endorsed Commonwealth Games, which are so broke-ass that no country even wants to go through the hassle of hosting the games.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Charles as a King is head of the Armed Forces so should be supporting IG in that capacity. Small, mean and petty not to support IG and acknowledge them publicly. Far better to be generous and inclusive not publicly spurning such a wonderfully uplifting charitable endeavor.
This what happens when you have a low EQ emotionally stunted man baby as king. If you then add a very petulant and even worse heir surrounded by manipulative courtiers and fluffers this is what you get. Brand Windsor and brand UK are forever tarnished.
“You made us look bad so we’re going to make ourselves look _even worse_, so there!” — King Baby
@Acha, lmfao! 😭
As usual your loss Charles
Absolute own goal for Cluck.
The man on the throne disgraces his mother’s memory.
His inability to grasp the purposes for, and methods of, ultilizing soft power diplomacy, favouring instead an overindulgence in the petty games of jumped-up courtiers, who delight in pitting their principals against one another for personal gain, making private family squabbles the central motif in his court, are precisely what is driving down the reputation of the UK internationally. He looks bad not only to participating IG countries, but to NATO and the entire Commonwealth.
The trust thermocline has already been breached with the Commonwealth, and that is unrecoverable. The “special relationship” Her Late Maj set so much store by is lying low in the water, like the Titanic. Those nations will continue to peel away. The meeting in Samoa will be a stark wake up call for Cluck, but it is already too late for him to turn that mess around.
It’s also Birmingham’s loss – if IG goes to DC it will be Chuck’s fault. The total snub from the entire RF, the Sussex family lack of security and the RF direction to the media that its ‘open season’ on the Sussexes can all be laid at Chucks door. He could also fix any and all of these issues, but he continues to refuse.
Absolutely. Cluck will bear the blame, especially as Harry has given him a simple, face-saving out by not only inviting his father to the St. Paul’s service, but the next IG itself.
It’s Cluck’s choice if he wants to sit in the throne room pitching tantrums like a butthurt weasel because H&M refuse to put up with his abuse. But that attitude is actively costing Cluck his family, his reign, and his nation’s standing in the eyes of the rest of the world. If his courtiers would only seek treatment for their own chronic cases of cranial-rectal inversion, they would be in a better position to counsel him to be less myopic and peevish, and to be more dignified and gracious.
This used to bug me about QE also. She would brag about Phil, Charles and PW and any environmental charities they supported, but Princess Eugenie, who was more impressive at the COP and anything she represented got ignored. It highlights the stupidity of the entire royal system. In this case, as CIC, KC should be supporting the veterans who are competing at IG.
It’s a weird system. Bc Eugenie is royal. Like Harry, she’s part of the royal family. But it’s really about who is a “working-royal” aka tax-funded royal. Those are the ones that get public support from the monarch. Could it be that there’s competition for funds? As in, they want the funds going to the charities that only the tax-funded royals support?
The firm is all about clout and money—these people are related but they aren’t much of a family, that dysfunction has been present for 100s of years. If you are the monarch or the POW you have money and clout. If you aren’t in line for those positions, you don’t matter at all. They cannot conceive of a no-longer-needed spare having any importance whatsoever and a younger son’s daughter—not even on the radar.
If the BRF were to acknowledge/highlight the causes or charities supported by the non-taxpayer funded members of the family, it would definitely call into question why taxpayer funding is needed for any of them. I believe that this is one of the sticking points with the Sussex’s, that they’re able as private citizens who fund their own endeavors, to live a life of public service that has tangible benefits and receives worldwide recognition. The British government, people and press should be asking “if the Sussex’s can do this, why can’t the Windsors?”.
They are so very jealous of what Harry has accomplished on his own. It kills them that they have absolutely no control over him so they ignore his invite. Harry doesn’t need their royal endorsement for Invictus he is doing just great without them.
How it pains me to applaud Tom Skyes but he is dead on.
I feel your pain, sister.
I’m so excited to see what Meghan will wear in Nigeria!
Wow. For once, they actually printed…the truth.
This really has to be sticking in their craw because the truth is that the British media would love for Harry to be back in the royal fold, no matter how many articles they write about him saying otherwise. Harry extending an invite to the RF, I imagine to the Rota, is the mental equivalent to Harry “extending an olive branch”. So, for the royals to them turn their noses up at it? Yeah, I bet some of these people are throwing tantrums on their cold tile floors, kicking and screaming in frustration.
They printed the truth – it sounds like a last minute desperate attempt to get SOME royal to attend the service next week. I think there is a realization that the royal family’s snubbing of Invictus will significantly impact their chances of getting the 2027 games, and in a negative way obviously.
Without one of their royals attending, they also likely lose access to what happens in the room. Can you imagine? Them having to use a long lens in their own neighborhood to get photos? And having to fan fic their way through coverage??
As I noted elsewhere, Anne would be a reasonable person to send to the service in her capacity as president of the Women’s Section of the Royal British Legion; it’s the RBL (which serves veterans and their families) that now selects/trains/supports the UK IG teams. And she and Harry seem to get along well. Of course, Charles would have to decide it’s okay for a RF member to go…(though based on things I’ve read, if there’s anyone I could see just choosing, by herself, to show up, it’s Anne.)
Anne is in @Jaded’s back yard today. I saw her on TV this morning. She sure walks fast.
Invictus ‘royal endorsement’ is PRINCE Harry the founder or did they forget that he is still royalty.
That’s why there is no need to send a sub in for KC. If he himself attended as the CIC that would be appropriate. The rest, especially those who never served, aren’t necessary.
Yup: This! And Harry’s ongoing support as founder of Invictus really is — and will be —
He-nough.
When the reality of this sinks in, there will likely to be gnashings of teeth and throw pillows thrown at a few palaces…. Good on the working senior royals to refrain from sullying themselves with the hypocrisy of jumping onto Prince Harry’s bandwagon though. LOL
It’s getting silly. Bc Harry is still royal. He’s still a royal prince. Still a part of the royal family. Even if they took his duke title, he would still be royal. But he is not giving a royal endorsement as a “working royal” aka tax-funded royal. Their whole schtick gets messy when you try and pull it apart. Harry is not going on a royal tour. But he is a royal going on a tour for the IG. But since he doesn’t take tax-funds, the press is not entitled to it. I wonder which press will be allowed inside the cathedral? Assuming the tabloids will be standing outside.
IG is thriving with PRICE Harry’s royal endorsement. Charles endorsement is needed because he is head of state and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.
They’re so jealous that the Invictus Games are Harry’s alone and that they haven’t been able to take them away from him
If my news feed is any indication, they are running an active propaganda campaign to do just that—take the Games away from Harry. These “news” articles claim that British veterans want him out, that he is not popular because he has “disrespected” the late queen and the monarchy. It’s a bunch of 🐂💩, of course, but it’s out there and probably has its origins in one of the palaces. And, yes, Mike Tindall’s name keeps popping up as a viable alternative to Harry. I kid you not. Harry better watch his back while in the UK.
Invictus is an international organization comprised of many competing nations. It matters not what the British veterans or anyone else on Saltine Island say/want in regards to who is the the patron on Invictus.
Just to let you know that the toxic nonsense originated from GB News and Angela Levin. Yep, she who claimed Kate had donated a kidney and is well known for spouting toxic nonsense re: Harry and particularly Meghan. Her sources are hate accounts/YouTube channels. I kid you not. The UK tabloids and tabloid TV know all this and still call her an expert and amplify her lies. It really is a smear campaign/vendetta. Makes me ashamed to be British.
If that is truly how the competing Brit vets think they have the option to withdraw their team and let the countries who are happy with the event compete. If that were true, why would they be inviting PH to their church event? They surely can control who attends that.
Not that I believe the Brit vets want him out, but even if they did to a man, no one is forcing them to participate, so…..
I mean, it’s not mandatory. The games would still do well.
Re: Mike Tindall, more nonsense originating from Angela Levin, sources hate accounts/channels. She claimed Harry had been kicked out by the CEO and replaced by Mike because of ….. Meghan. GB News took those articles down after a bit, lol! Mike couldn’t replace Harry anyway – he has no military service (a biggie!), two criminal convictions (drink driving), various problematic behaviours over the years and some eyebrow raising commercial deals. I used to think all the nonsense was just nuts – now I believe that ‘evil’ isn’t too strong a word for the anti-Sussex vendetta.
Mike Tindall is the royal family’s clown and buffoon. Anyone who suggests him as an alternative to the founder is a buffoon and clown. Never served in the military still coasting off of his soccer days, spilling royal tea while living on his mother in laws property rent free. Yeah, he would be a good representation for wounded and injured veterans and any veterans organization would be happy to have him as their face.
They’re deliberately ignoring how things work. The Invictus Foundation is a separate UK charity. The RF has no power to replace anybody in the organization. The individual country teams are separate from the foundation and have their own organization. It’s possible that the British team applied for a royal patron, but that has nothing to do with Harry.
They need to make up their mind. Either Harry is using his title to get all this attention, or he needs a working royal to endorse him in order to get more attention. They are such clowns.
Chuck is just miserable that Harry ended up being the one to give the world what it misses from the Windsors. We can all tell that he is his mother’s son and is a genuinely decent human being that wants to help.
I just cant imagine not being proud of your kid, and what your kid has accomplished, because that kid married a successful woman who loved him. That is a new kind of low.
@Anna it saddens me as a mother to see the damage that Charles’ self absorption has done to both his sons as well as Meghan and two grandchildren. Willy is a sulky, shouting , slacker who is spiraling. Harry and Meghan has successfully remade their lives in the US. I G is a stonking success and so why disown it and your worthy son? Hasn’t Charles brush his mortality made him want to make amends to both sons? I
Allow me to clarify, using my Rat Garbage Translator:
“the royal seal of approval turbocharges fundraising efforts”: The rest of the royal family is losing out on a great opportunity to fundraise for their own pet causes (and line their own pockets) by schmoozing with IG sponsors.
“Many of us think this is a classic example of the royals cutting off their nose to spite their face, because Invictus is clearly exactly the kind of organization the royal family should be supporting. If a bridge is ever going to be built [between Harry and the royals], Invictus is the bridgehead to build it from, and they should get on and do it.”: This is what the Rota Rats REALLY want so it forces Harry and Meghan back to the UK where they can once again be abused by both the royal rats and the rota rats.
“A military source involved in the Games told The Daily Beast: “Harry has done the veterans community proud with Invictus, but some people feel it’s not fair to deny the foundation proper royal endorsement…”: The source: some janky rota rat who once dressed up as a soldier for Halloween.
“it is stuck in this limbo…”: We were hoping it would fail once Harry and Meghan left and we are SUPER pissed that it’s so successful without any other royal involvement at all.
“Their reception in Nigeria, as guests of a government that has expressed interest in hosting the Invictus Games, will cut a sharp contrast to the studiously indifferent welcome they are likely to receive in the U.K.”: This country we look down on as third world can keep them safe and here we’re actively trying NOT to keep them safe, and this trip just further highlights the lengths we will go to.
You’re welcome.
Who needs them? Their acknowledgment will not add anything useful to the games.
The Nigeria visit has set talking heads spinning. I followed a link posted yesterday to the nutter shouting “I entitled to have a look at Meghan!” and the next thing the algorithm farted up was a woman from the DM caterwauling about how dangerous, dirty, and drug-ridden Nigeria was. I was expecting the next words to be a direct quote from Donald Trump on “sh::hole countries.” The casual racism was just SHOCKING. I got out of there FAST!
The response is wild. Some of the royal commentators are letting their racist colonial mindset run free for all to see. Some of the reporters are trying their hardest not to sound problematic but it still slips through. One reporter said the sussex visit was really going to get Nigeria attention and put it on the map and I’m like my dude, Nigeria has always been on the map. Jeez. Yes, there will be attention but the Sussexes are not going to make Nigeria😂. Bc that’s the difference. The Sussexes are grateful to be invited as opposed to acting like they are bestowing their presence.
Right! Remember when Sophie and Edward gave a picture of themselves to the PM of St. Lucia? HOW could anyone in their right mind think that was the right thing to do? Anyway, I doubt Harry and Meghan will be doling out 8×10 glossies of themselves in Nigeria. 😉
@Agnes I once saw a video of Harry and William. They were in a house – don’t know what for – and on the table by the door was a picture of some royals. Ans Harry was absolutely taking the piss out of handing out pictures of yourself when you went somewhere.
“Hello, nice to meet you, here is a framed picture of me. You are welcome”
William looked so uncomfortable 😂 he had probably just sat for his framed gifted photos. Harry was walking up the stairs in front of William (Le GASP!) and he didn’t see Williams face
Yeah, @Agnes, I thought that was a very weird — and obnoxious thing to do. If they were going to pass out pictures, at least go with a personally inscribed picture of QEll — who they were representing, although even there, better gifts immediately spring to mind.
OMG does anyone have a link to that video? I’m dying to see it now, lol.
I legit laughed at the notion Invictus needs royal approval to fundraise in the same sentence where they acknowledge corporate sponsorships. The BRF is petty, ridiculous, and short-sighted. The veterans deserve to be feted and celebrated, and the Royals can’t put their issues with Harry aside to support the military community they cosplay as members of.
It’s a distinction without a difference to say that Charles still accepts Harry as his son but won’t have anything to do with him as a royal. Harry is royal, and has been all his life, because he is Charles’s son.
Yeah Sykes is off base with that royal endorsement nonsense. But I’ve come to the realization that the Royal Family doesn’t support Invictus because they’re jealous of Harry and the games’ success.
The Invictus Games need a Leftover Royal to turbocharge their funding?!?! Bahahaha, yes okay…but then why are Katie Keen’s charities literally going bankrupt and shutting down?
The Invictus Games need a Leftover Royal’s seal of approval? Bahahaha, sure, Jan. Right, that’s just what the dynamic, hardworking, charismatic HRH Prince Harry needs to promote HIS OWN organization – some stale, pale, old, dried-lipped, racist, lazy, limelight-stealing family member to swoop in and pray Harry’s stardust rubs off on them. No thanks.
I’m glad that some rota rats are finally seeing the truth as the rest of the world sees it – the Leftover Royals look like petty, small, stupid assholes who cannot even support their own wounded veterans (let alone an amazing branch of the family)! However, I’m sure he’s getting a call from the palace right now so he’ll be backtracking and back to bashing Meghan (for making jam or, you know, breathing) any second now.
This is the problem of hereditary monarchy. The eldest son isn’t always the best potential king. The whole War of the Roses was because Henry VI was incapable of actually ruling.
This is all a tantrum because Charles can’t just be King, he has to be the most popular and beloved as well. And William is even worse.
Yes Charles and William as current and future commander in chief need to show they are professional and attend the anniversary service. Anne has a position in the Royal Poppy Legion or her husband Tim Laurence who actually served are reasonable choices. Andrew, Edward, and Mike Tindal are definite outs for their specific reasons. The BRF is setting itself up as the fall guys (and girls) if IG goes to DC. Trust and believe the BM will make sure the Windsors take the blame if that happens because it will not want people point fingers at the media for its role in creating a toxic environment for the Sussexes.
Ok, now I’m curious: Could Anne and/or Tim just show up — if they wanted to? Or do they need to clear everything that they do with Charles and his office first? Anne and Tim do seem like very good choices for this. They’re senior enough for their presence to suggest official working Royal support, they seem to have decent enough relationships with Harry, and they have reasonable credibility in general. IF the Windsors are monitoring this site for suggestions, they’d do well to heed @aquarius64.
@Blithe – asked the same initial question above! And said the same thing about Anne representing. She actually has a legitimate connection to Invictus by virtue of her position with the Royal British Legion. It’s the RBL that selects and supports the UK Invictus teams.
This is the royal family to a tee. All fake medals and pomp and circumstance events, no actual substance like supporting the men and women who have donned the uniform to fight for their country.
They are so small, petty, and in their own bubble that they can’t see beyond their personal grudges to celebrate what Invictus is actually about.
The Windsors are embarrassing themselves. Couldn’t happen to a worse group of people.
Prince Harry is a diplomat of the highest order, a man who works for the betterment of others. He is also a veteran himself, a man who knows what it’s like to be in a war zone, and what it’s like to come home. He does more good on a daily basis than Willy the Wimp does in a year. The Nigeria visit will be another triumph, and won’t that just fry the rr and co? I look forward to the news coverage from the international press. I want to see what H&M do, where they go, what she wears, and how they are treated as the most honored of guests.
Well done, Charlie, keep pounding those nails in the Windsor coffin. Between you, William and Camilla, the royal family will become a thing of the past. It won’t take as long as many are predicting. You all are just speeding up the inevitable process.
And the history books won’t be kind. Karma has a long memory.
The Royal Family’s complete disrespect to the UK Invictus team members and frankly all vets is truly shocking. I can’t believe that no one can convince them otherwise (although I suspect Sykes was tasked by someone in the government or military for this article). The upcoming 2025 games will have a huge North American military presence. Its going to get global attention. I cannot see how IG can pick the UK for the 2027 games and if it goes to the US it will be even bigger in 2027. At this point they need to get over it.
I do wonder what the military thinks of the rf not supporting vets yet having the medals and military patronages. If Birmingham doesn’t get IG 27 I hope someone from the military comes out and blames the rf.
The Windsors are incapable of acknowledging the IG without making it all about themselves so perhaps it’s best that they don’t even bother.
I can just BET it’s the other way round: Opposites Day again. THEY (the left-behind, taxpayer funded royals) probably made overtures towards the IG/Harry demanding to play some major role or be given public credit or joint ownership of something related to the IG and the organisation and the service and Harry said “No thank you, we’re doing just fine.” Hence this new tantrum. They tell on themselves every day. Imagine how full of yourself you must be to look at the IG as it stands today and think “If I snub it then it will fail.” These people.
I remember how when Charles went to the first IG and approached Harry to congratulate him, William, being “senior” stepped forward, expecting to be greeted first, but Charles went straight to Harry instead as it was Harry’s event and recognised as such even way back then.
At last November’s Festival of Remembrance Saturday night prime time tv – before the World Wars’ Cenotaph ceremony the next day – they seriously honoured Invictus, it did feature prominently.
Someone high up had to have endorsed that and I’d like to think it was Charles (present with all the RF).
He can attend next week’s ceremony in some form, and that would be just wonderful both for the veterans themselves and recognition of what Harry has achieved.
Go on, your Majesty, just do it.
In this very divided world 2 things everyone can agree with: you don’t snub veterans and you don’t kill puppies.
This is so wild all the craziness is because Harry married a beautiful educated, intelligent, caring, talented and rich woman of color and the nerve to create a family. There whole existence is about looks rather than feels and they can’t see not going to the IG 10th anniversary doesn’t look bad for them? Wow… who is advising them and the BM can’t see how bad they are all making the country look. The sad part is the founder is a Prince of the country and a veteran himself. More reason for IG 2027 to go to DC and they are giving more reason for Harry’s family not to ever visit that country again.