Prince Harry apparently invited William & the royal family to the Invictus service

The Windsors are actually in a somewhat difficult position at the moment with Prince Harry, the Invictus Games and their relationship with British and Commonwealth veterans. The Windsors have this ridiculous narrative that they alone are “serving” and that the military and veterans’ community “needs” them to wander around in their fake medals and Muammar Gaddafi cosplay. The fact that Harry doesn’t actually need a uniform to have the respect of veterans is shocking to them. They’re still in shock that Harry created Invictus, a global “warrior games” with respect and funding from the international community. Which is why the Windsors have been clout-chasing Harry and Invictus for years, even attempting to take credit for Invictus or claim some kind of ownership over it.

Now the British government is throwing everything they can to try to win the bid for the 2027 games. The smart move, for the Windsors, would be sending their warmest congratulations to Harry and the Invictus community on the tenth anniversary Invictus service next week. The smart move would be King Charles sending some royal delegates to the service in his place, perhaps some of Harry’s favorite cousins, perhaps his aunt Princess Anne. Someone who can create a visual link between the Windsors, Harry and Invictus. Alas, the Windsors are too f–king stupid to do that. According to Page Six’s sources, Harry even invited his family to next week’s service, but they’re too bitter and dumb to respond.

Prince Harry is attempting to mend fences with his family — and has invited them all to the Invictus Games 10-year celebration ceremony in London, multiple sources tell Page Six. However, no senior members of the royal family are expected at the event at St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday. His sister-in-law Kate Middleton is currently undergoing cancer treatment away from the public eye, and Harry remains estranged from his older brother, Prince William. As Page Six previously revealed, Harry, 39, has not spoken to his brother, 41, for more than a year in the wake of his bombshell memoir, “Spare.” A well-placed London socialite who knows the brothers confirmed that Harry had invited William — as well as other members of the royal family — to the event to honor the veterans charity he founded.

[From Page Six]

My guess is that we’re supposed to think “poor naive Harry, still trying to build bridges with his dogsh-t family.” But Harry is strategic and much smarter than people believe. Sure, it was a magnanimous gesture, to invite his family (if that’s what he did). But he probably invited them knowing that they would turn him down. And he can look around and say “hey, I tried, they’re just not going to change.” And that’s what he’ll say to the committee debating whether the games should go to Birmingham as well: “The service was a dry run to see how it would go, the Windsors still suck, the press was unhinged and my security situation was still god-awful. The Games should go to DC.”