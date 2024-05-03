Eden: The Sussexes should go to Zambia to investigate African Parks!

For months now, there’s been a significant effort, led by the British press, to somehow “force” Prince Harry to resign from his board-of-directors position at African Parks. African Parks is a huge NGO committed to preservation, conservation and anti-poaching. AP operated across twelve countries and 22 protected areas, with funding from billionaires. AP is currently investing claims of rape, torture and murder by their rangers. It’s not merely an internal investigation, there are other NGOs and local authorities looking into various claims. But in recent months, the conversation has centered almost solely on Harry and what Harry should do and how Prince William is incandescent with rage that Harry refuses to acknowledge that Africa belongs to William. I have felt for some time now that some of these stories about “Harry should resign from African Parks” are coming directly from a Windsor-led effort to sever Harry from African Parks, and William keeps leaving his fingerprints all over these stories. Speaking of, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden is suddenly bringing up African Parks in association with the Sussexes’ trip to Nigeria.
Seeming, once again, to present themselves as an alternative royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake a very regal visit to Nigeria next week. Invited by the West African nation’s highest-ranking military official, the Chief of Defence Staff, Prince Harry and Meghan are guaranteed to receive the sort of security which they expected British taxpayers to provide. Harry, you might recall, sought a judicial review of the Home Office’s decision to strip him, Meghan, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, of their automatic right to police security in Britain after they chose to quit royal duties and seek their fortune across the Atlantic.
King Charles’s younger son lost the case in February, with the action estimated to have cost him about £1million, including his own legal costs and those due to the Home Office. There will be no such worries for Harry and Meghan next week, when the security tab will be paid by the government of Nigeria, a country where an estimated 87million people live below the poverty line.
Why are they making the trip? It seems the Duke struck up a conversation with defence chief General Christopher Gwabin Musa, during September’s Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. No one is challenging the good work of the Games, Harry’s Paralympics-style venture for wounded servicemen and women, which are a subject scheduled for discussion on the Nigeria trip. No doubt the visit will be good for Brand Sussex, too, and will highlight what the couple could have achieved for the Commonwealth had they stuck with the Windsors.
But I do wonder if Harry’s time in Africa could be better spent addressing a scandal at a charity hit with allegations of abuse. African Parks, a conservation charity of which he is a director, is facing further accusations of human rights abuses that include extra-judicial killings and violent beatings.
The charity, which manages reserves in 12 African countries – although not Nigeria – is a considerable enterprise. Claiming that it saves wildlife by working with local communities, African Parks helps manage 1,400 guards patrolling protected land almost the size of Britain.
There is no suggestion that Harry had any knowledge of the allegations about what happened in Zambia. Perhaps, on his next foreign visit, Harry could consider spending time in the Bangweulu Wetlands of Zambia – and seeing for himself. The claims are extremely serious.
In the space of four days, the Mail has gone from “the Sussexes are going on a safari in Nigeria” to “it’s a royal tour” to “they’re trying to one-up the Windsors” to “why doesn’t Meghan come back to Britain so we can abuse her” to “why aren’t they visiting African Parks during this trip.” The funniest thing in the world would be if this Nigerian tour was only the first part of a month in Africa, with their children. I know it’s probably not going to be like that at all, but the faces of those British tabloid editors would melt.
Also: It “will highlight what the couple could have achieved for the Commonwealth had they stuck with the Windsors.” They were still working with the Commonwealth for a year after the Sussexit. They were removed from their positions by QEII in 2021, as punishment for speaking to Oprah.
Man they really are just gunning for Harry and whatever he does. They are so mad that they have no control over him or where and what he does. Anything to try and bring him down. They should be more concerned for the very happy family that seems to be going through hell.
Part of this griping and resentment is because Harry is doing the type of work and garnering the type of attention they think William or Charles should be getting. Also Eden needs a geography lesson or to look at a map of Africa. Yes, just pop over to Zambia. It’s ludicrous the way these fools think they have any say in what the Sussexes do.
Good grief.. imagine thinking because you write Royal gossip for a living gives you the right or authority to tell a couple you have never met how they should live their lives.. it’s beyond sick and is in the irrational delusions bracket. Do they even listen to what comes out of their mouths?
I doubt very much these bottom feeders as private citizens too would abide such interference and unasked-for opinions in their own lives and personal matters.
The Windsor and Wales should go to a family reunion/dinner to investigate multiple pedophilia claims.
I love how they continue to rewrite the narrative. Now it’s that the Sussexes chose to leave and could have helped the Commonwealth if they chose to stay. We won’t ever forget that they were ganged up on and forced out. The Sussexes tried to maintain their status as working royals but were told absolutely not. Their security protection was removed and their British home was snatched from them. This is all on the BRF. Not to mention, the Sussexes do help the Commonwealth with their visits. They remind people that not all royals are egotistical do nothings. Most everyone outside of the UK has no concept of working vs non-working. The BRF made those rules up. No one else gives a crap.
Yeah. Shouldn’t that be: “…had the Windsors stuck with the” Sussexes? And had the decency to treat them well?
QEll definitely saw the huge potential. Stuff like this makes it pretty clear that she wasn’t completely running the show in her later —declining — years.
“It “will highlight what the couple could have achieved for the Commonwealth had they stuck with the Windsors.” QE2 obviously saw the potential & made Harry & Meghan Your Ambassador of the Commonwealth & the President & VP of Commonwealth Universities which William was against due to his insidious envy and jealousy .
It was after this that William & his Press minions began briefing in earnest against the Sussexes with Meghan becoming the main attacks of the smear campaign
Eden got his orders from William to smear Harry. Harry already put in his word to Africa Parks to start the investigation. As for William the only investigation in Africa he would do if it involves Jecca Craig.
Indeed it’s a smear order by William. Seems the allegations were first raised by Survival International , a Human rights organisation working with NGOs in Africa & whose President , Robin Hanbury-Tenison, holds on OBE , so in essence , part of the establishment.
This particular story is running rampant as it was a hit piece sponsored by the Daily mail which we know works for Willnot.
Somehow although it seems it was Survival International that first highlighted the abuse allegations, it has somehow been conflated with Daily mail carrying out the investigation .
Accordingly , Survival International website has written the below piece making it seem as if it is reporting on an investigation carried out by the Daily Mail
“A charity with strong ties to Prince Harry has been funding rangers responsible for horrific abuses against Indigenous people in the Congo, including torture and rape, according to a major investigation published in the UK’s Mail on Sunday”
In response , AP immediately starting investigating . They also contacted Survival International and asked the president of Survival International to provide details of the allegations which they refused to answer.
Also the allegations of abuse and rape is not limited to African Parks but wide spread across the East Africa region – ie there is a similar report relating to Kenya , a region that may have close links to Wilnot.
All links to the story is provided below for any one who is interested.
“https://www.survivalinternational.org/news/13870
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/jan/28/charity-with-prince-harry-as-director-investigated-over-and-torture-claims
https://www.survivalinternational.org/news/12697
Estimates say that around 11 million people in the UK live in relative poverty. Let’s discuss those people where the government pays for security for more than two royals all the time and not just for a visit.
The issues with poverty in Nigeria also don’t make it appear that being part of the common “wealth” has been very good for the country.
Agree 100%. Almost every Commonwealth country that has a black or brown population has suffered terribly despite being part of the common “wealth”. The people have been enslaved, the countries plundered, and adequate infrastructures ignored.
Again, they leave out the crucial fact that Harry’s legal action was for his family to get security THAT THEY WOULD PAY FOR THEMSELVES.
Zero cost to the taxpayers.
The British establishment are trying hardest to make this trip into some sort of Scandal every article since the announced of the Trip . Has been none stop hatred towards Meghan and Harry there has been nothing but racist vile articles about Nigerian making suggestions that the Sussex’s live would be in danger . Now this nonsense instead of focusing on why their future Queen of England’s hasn’t been seen since December and why is William and company have been sending photoshopped photos of Kate and now Charlotte.
And why a family member who raped trafficked teenagers gets to live in unimaginable luxury, protected from any punishment.
This trip to Nigeria is terrifying for the RF and the Rota because essentially is denotes the loss of power that the UK now has in former colonies.
The RF’s and Foreign Office’s refusal to even speak about slavery let alone apologise for it has left a deep wound which countries like Jamaica and Barbados refuse to tolerate. Nigeria not so much as Nigeria is full of corrupt pick me politicians.
But the reality is more and more these countries will choose to invite and fraternise with public people that they feel are aligned with their values. In this case the Invictus Athletes invited H&M and that is what burns the Rota. The human interest angle is HUGE and they have zero seats at the table.
This is very much like Dian’s landmine charity when she asked the camera man to stop pushing the camera in Sandra Thijika’s face (13 year old landmine girl).
The Rota are locked out of reporting on the biggest Royals, which impacts their ability to get booked globally.
H&M are harming their pockets hence the continual hit pieces.
These are matters for the police, the last thing they need is Harry sticking his nose in, what could he do but get in their way, especially if they have to worry about his safety.
Meghan and Harry already do work in Nigeria so they don’t really need to be part of the Royal Family to do it. Furthermore, Harry’s a board member for AP in South Africa not Zambia and there’s only so much he can do. He sent the allegations to the CEO who is investigating the matter. I’m not sure what else the press want him to do. I do notice that the British press had no problem with Harry being a part of AP when he was just the figurehead President but now that he’s a board member, it’s a problem. I wonder why? Anyway, I just heard a clip from one of those royal rota podcasts. They’re upset that no foreign press have been invited on their visit to Nigeria. They probably should have thought about that before ordering the royal family to not accept the half in proposal.
I do wonder if the kids are going with them. It’s a long trip but I wouldn’t be surprised if they also go to Botswana and/or Lesotho after Nigeria. Would be a nice chance for the kids to experience a place and people that mean so much to them. Just manifesting some additional charity visits and appearances here! Would be pretty cool if they get a little family vacay in after Nigeria and then pop up someplace else and make the bitter and stale in Salty island mad!
This makes a lot of sense. And the children can get to meet Mike and Teej in person.
How exactly are they trying to “present themselves as an alternative royal family”? They are still royals. They just happen to do real work supporting causes that matter to them. He’s not accusing Fergie of trying to be an alternative royal family even though she no longer is a senior working royal and continues to use her title and do things outside of the royal family that she actually divorced over twenty years ago. He doesn’t accuse either of the York sisters or Zara and Mike Tindall of trying to “present themselves as an alternative royal family” even though they actually use their royal connections all over the world. Harry created the Invictus Games and other countries are inspired by the benefits ex servicemen and women and current ones experience because of it and want to bring those benefits to their country as well, so they have been invited to their country because of IG, not because they are royal.
Are the RotaRats questioning William about the Earthshit board member Dani Alves who was sentenced to prison earlier this year for raping a woman in a nightclub?