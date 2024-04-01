The Windsors would look ‘churlish’ if they refused to support Invictus in 2027

The British media is practically salivating at the thought of “forcing” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to spend two weeks in the UK in 2027. Birmingham has made a major bid to host the 2027 Invictus Games, and Washington DC is also bidding for the same games. I sincerely hope that DC wins, because if Birmingham gets it, we’re going to spend the next three years doing this sh-t. Take this new Telegraph piece as a preview of coming attractions: “How Britain’s bid for Invictus Games could raise some tantalising questions for the Royal family.” Subhead: “Would the Duke and Duchess of Sussex both come and bring their children, and how would King Charles and Prince William react?” They’re practically giddy with anticipation at the thought of all of the pain and trauma they could inflict on the Sussexes. They’re desperate for any semblance of “control” over the Sussexes AND the Invictus Games. Some highlights from the Telegraph piece:
Tantalizing questions: The prospect of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games returning to the UK for the first time since its inception raises some tantalising questions. Chief among them is whether it would draw both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back to their former home, potentially with their two children. Then, crucially, would senior members of the Royal family support the event, as they did in 2014, when the then Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William all joined Prince Harry for the opening ceremony. Things were different then. The Duke was a fully paid-up, full-time working member of the team and any family tensions were dealt with behind closed doors.
The Windsors refuse to support Invictus nowadays: Despite its growing stature on the world stage, the Royal family has not commented publicly on the event for a number of years, a fact not lost on Team Sussex.
The UK’s bid for the games: The Government has thrown its weight behind the plan, pledging £26 million in the recent budget to get the bid off the ground. There will be no financial input from Birmingham City Council, which went bust last year, meaning much of the funding must be Government-sourced and offset by private sector sponsors. As such, Johnny Mercer, the veterans minister, co-hosted a symposium in the city in March to drum up the much-needed cash. The event was held two days before the Princess of Wales released her video message revealing that she was undergoing cancer treatment. Mr Mercer is initially looking to attract up to 10 founding partners who will each contribute £350,000 a year for the next three years, in the run-up to the Games. It is hoped that other partners will later join the bid as official supporters, associates and suppliers. Revenue will also be raised from broadcasting rights, benefactors, ticket sales and merchandise.
JJ Chalmers is also sort of backing the British bid: Former Marine Commando JJ Chalmers, a close friend of Prince Harry and an Invictus gold medalist who suffered life-changing injuries in a bomb blast in Afghanistan, joined the call for private sector support. “There are so many things that you could be investing in, so many assets, but most importantly you’re investing in people,” he said. “The Invictus community is made up of those who served and wish to continue to serve.”
How the Sussexes would react if Birmingham wins the bid: For the Duke and Duchess, the prospect of the Games’ making a triumphant return to the UK will undoubtedly prove conflicting. The annual event has become one of their most high profile joint outings on the world stage, an opportunity to demonstrate what their lives are all about: helping others. For Harry, it is a hugely important personal project – one of the sole remaining legacies from his time as a working royal and one of which he is incredibly proud….But in the UK, the issue of security has become a hot potato. The Duke recently lost a legal battle with the Home Office over the withdrawal of his state-funded police protection.
How the royals would react: As for whether other members of the family would publicly support a Games on UK soil, the jury is out. As it stands, senior royals have much more pressing concerns. With both the King and the Princess of Wales undergoing cancer treatment, there is understandable reluctance to address anything but current priorities. Palace sources have previously insisted that senior members of the Royal family never involve themselves in each others’ professional endeavours. But if the week-long celebration of triumph over all odds is hosted in the UK, a lack of support for the competitors from senior royals would look churlish. The Prince and Princess were integrally involved in the early success of the Invictus Games, with their Royal Foundation – then shared with the Duke – pumping significant injections of cash into the event.
Who would go to the Birmingham games? At the time, a courtier was quoted as saying: “Prince William and Catherine always supported Harry’s efforts to establish Invictus. They are delighted that it has been a success.” A lot could happen over the next three years but given current tensions, it appears unlikely either would join Harry and Meghan in the stands. A middle ground might be found in the form of sporty royals such as Zara and Mike Tindall – who got involved in the inaugural games in London 2014 when they joined Harry to take part in a wheelchair rugby match.
Again, I hope DC wins. I have no idea what DC’s bid looks like and what kind of funding they’re promising, but I guarantee that the Invictus competitors and the Sussexes will have much more fun in DC. It will just be easier to stage in DC and the veteran community in the DC/metro area would love the boost. The fact that we’re talking about an event three years away through the prism of “would the royal family support it” shows exactly why the UK doesn’t deserve to win the bid. The Windsors have gone radio silent about the past two games and they already look “churlish.” They already look immature, petty and like they don’t actually give a f–k about veterans or the military community. They already look like they’re supremely jealous of all of the attention Invictus gets, all while simultaneously trying to take credit for being part of it.
“The Prince and Princess were integrally involved in the early success of the Invictus Games, with their Royal Foundation – then shared with the Duke – pumping significant injections of cash into the event.” And here we go with trying to take credit.
lol. They forgot to add that Harry was part of the Royal Foundation like always.
William was against funding going to IG. Harry had to go behind his back to get the board to agree to funding.
This! Harry explained in Spare how the funding went. This has been Harry’s baby from the beginning. Will has Earthflop
Yup, Equality. Lies upon lies upon lies. Harry specifically created the Endeavor Fund to do fundraising for the Invictus Games. The money has always been separate. The Wailses have had no part in the creation or financial support of IG.
I also find it laughable that they are basically saying the royals can’t do 2 things at once – show support for veterans and make the narrative about their illnesses the top press priority. And this is a lie anyway because there have been 3(?) Invictus Games before the dual cancer announcements and every single person in that entire family chose to ignore the Games and ignore the veterans taking part. Pathetic.
That BS from the Torygraph really annoyed me too.
There was no injection of cash from W&K. There was A TRANSFER of funds which Harry had already raised for the Endeavour project (pre Invictus Games). I don’t think you understand the difference between “transfer and donated”. Also, please name at least one project or program that W&K are integrally involved with?
It really annoys me how the royal rota and derangers lie about the funding for the Invictus Games. It’s even more egregious considering that the Royal Foundation even admits on their OFFICIAL website that 1) the initial funding for Invictus came from the Endeavour Fund which Harry founded, 2) Invictus became a separate entity from the Royal Foundation with the creation of the Invictus Games Foundation back in 2014, and 3) the transfer of Funds in 2020 was to move the Endeavour Fund under the Invictus Games Foundation as a part of Harry’s exit from the Royal Foundation in 2019 as Endeavour had ALWAYS been Harry’s.
(Endeavour is now fully integrated into Invictus as Invictus Endeavours which gives grants to veterans to go on excursions as part of their rehabilitation and David Wiseman, a former Invictus competitor who appeared in Heart of Invictus and is friends with Harry, was the administrator of the Endeavour Fund and now works full time for Invictus after the transfer of Endeavour as a Development Director where he’s supported nations like Nigeria enter the Invictus family).
Sources: https://royalfoundation.com/endeavour-fund-transferred-to-the-invictus-games-foundation/
https://www.invictusgamesfoundation.org/invictus-endeavours
WE ALL KNOW that if the Invictus Games had even the slightest thing to do with William and Kate, it WOULD HAVE BEEN TAKEN AWAY from Harry. They took away his security and funding…so that he could be unalive, so yes, they would have absolutely taken Invictus…even if it was to bury it.
Yes, they’re perpetuating the lie.
If the IG goes to Birmingham, security measures will be part of the plan, just as they have been in other countries. Harry and Meghan will be front and center, just as they’ve always been – and whether the RF want to attend or not is their problem.
Would that matter though? They had a police escort in NY, right? And we see how that almost turned tragic. I don’t think we could trust that family not to have someone feeding them information or being able to get to Harry and/or Meghan if they wanted. Unless something major changes, I think they’re safer in other host countries.
Germany figured it out. The UK can, too.
Agreed, whichever cities/countries they go to there will be full and robust planning for all aspects of the games, security included. Whatever the BRF do, the government will be invested in making it a success if it does come back to the UK.
Think it’s new strategy to take everything from PH and Meghan. UK gov. working with RF. UK gov& RF denied PH security. No security for Meghan, PH will not come. Patron not there, transfer ownership to Wank. RF buy..ing American business man, working with PH &Meghan, with OBE. K3 approves OBE for Netflix CEO Ted Sorantos. Check it out Kaiser. Please report on it.
Tontonbouk, the Invictus Foundation is a separate entity, which exists separately from Prince Harry (and the brf). There is a Board that makes the decisions, and Harry may be on that Board.
Harry will show up. I don’t know about Meghan. I, personally, wouldn’t take the children, but that’s not my decision. I think it’s very interesting that the Telegraph article specifically states he’s lost the case to get security. I don’t know if they want any of the Sussexes there, but if they think the Billy Idle would get his foot in the door, he’d be wrong. I don’t know whether he has any respect from the military community.
Besides, at least when the IG are in a different country, the UK Veterans can count on the UK Ambassador acknowledging them. That’s more than they get when they’re in the UK.
I came here to say they already look churlish for snubbing the games for the last few years. But you beat me to it. They’re so vindictive and small.
Indeed! Their behavior during the last games said it all; but Kate’s role in it, is one of the reasons I really have a hard time expressing any empathy for her right now. For her to show up in that white suit, styling her hair like Meghan’s and wearing jewelry similar to Meghan’s, was just so low-brow. Any tiny shred of respect I had for her was gone from that moment. I have been constantly befuddled by how she always felt the need to go the extra mile in being so mean to another woman, in an effort to ingratiate herself to the men in power.
she did it because she has almost no power or agency herself.
they “look churlish” because they are. churlish, petty and surly. (fun fact: “surly” comes from “sirly” as in, acting enTITLEd. lol.)
Hmm, Harry and Invictus games get full support from American veteran community and American military whereas the head of UK shows no effort to support the games and the British military isn’t loud enough to hide this indifference. Also, there is an established narrative in BM to disparage the games, the people who organize the games. It would really surprise me if the Invictus committee chooses UK while there is so much hostility towards the games and people behind it. Imagine all the hit-pieces they are gonna write about the games and inner workings once they start working on the games in UK.
💯 to everything you said. And I really hope they announce the 2027 location soon to lay this narrative to rest. (Although I suppose it will then just morph into screaming headlines about how much Harry hates the UK and should be stripped of his titles, cry and throw up, rinse and repeat.)
Couldn’t agree more👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.
England doesn’t deserve the IG. The hatefest on Harry and Meghan doesn’t end. The wounded warriors don’t even get praise or encouragement from the Left-Behinds. And the Sussex children would be better off never coming to that den of vipers.
My vote is for DC. I may even be able to attend!
Completely agree. If, by some off chance, the UK did win the bid, I don’t think they would bring the children. I even question whether Meghan would attend and that just makes me think there’s no way they’ll hold them in the UK. Harry will want her there and she will want to be there to support the athletes and their families. But it seems too risky (and opens up way too much abuse by the UK press) to have them there for that length of time at publicized times and locations. I know I sound paranoid but I don’t trust that family or certain people and press in that country as far as I could throw them!
American here. Meghan would most definitely attend if they held it in Birmingham. This event has huge support among Americans. Americans stationed over there would have a huge impact in attending the games. Support for the games is huge in this country. With the support of the Fisher House and high profile companies and organizations I believe it will be a huge success. If the royal family want to be seen as not supporting these games it won’t go down well in this country. I predict that they will participate and that Harry and his family will receive top notch security. I am quite sure they don’t want to be seen as not supporting their military in front of NATO and the world. Three years is a long ways away and the UK has to get the benefactors to support the games. A lot hinges on this.
What about the Commonwealth Games? A third country just declined to hold them.
If Cain and Unable were so successful with Invictus Games, why not do the same with the Commonwealth games?
That’s not their MO, they just like to take credit for other people work.
There are many reasons outside the games themselves (by which I mean the treatment of the Sussexes) not to stage them in Birmingham but I don’t necessarily agree they would be easier to stage in DC. A lot of the infrastructure from the Commonwealth games is still in Birmingham and the way that was handled is available as a blueprint.
It will be interesting to see the details of the bids. Are they published at some point?
I imagine the DC bid is really a DMV bid (District-Maryland-Virginia), and it would leverage sporting facilities, like at George Mason University in Fairfax or Audi Field and Nationals Park in the District, already extant in the DMV.
I know what you mean though about DC. Their bid for some of the upcoming FIFA world cup games was not accepted with infrastructure being the reason, I heard. Philly was chosen for the region instead. I think it will depend on how much the surrounding NoVa/Maryland areas are utilized.
Too late they already look churlish that ship has sailed. I hope DC gets the event because it will be safer for Harry and Meg.
yah the newsflash is that the whole lot of them already look churlish.
And I’m guessing that there won’t really be much left of the royal family by the time these Games are underway. Charles and Kate may very well be gone. William won’t be much of a “king” if he is ever named one.
I hope the UK doesn’t win. It’s likely that when Labour wins the next election that the British bid will not go ahead.
American here. Can you explain that a little further. Why wouldn’t Labour want the games?
it’s an awful lot of money that could go to the NHS, schools, or other social services, in a time when people are already being forced to choose between food and heat. for all its faults, Labour does seem to actually care about poor and struggling people.
I would hate to see the Invictus competitors exposed to the same relentless manufactured hate that the British media use go after the Sussexes, and anyone associated with them.
^^ this!
Same. The tabloids are always going to be nasty towards Harry and Meghan and it will become all about whether the royals snub the games while it’s held in the UK. The athletes are amazing, and while I imagine they are able to ignore the hate, why should they even have to be exposed to that level of toxicity? Having it in the uk with those constant headlines just feels gross.
I think the tabloids would be in a bind as they love the nationalistic support for the military, wounded veterans, etc. (isn’t the Sun heavily involved in Help for Hero’s?). Look at the recent uproar about changing the colours on the George Cross on the England football kit. The UK may not have the same relationship as a whole with the military as you see in the US but the media is right wing and they support the forces.
I used to think this bid was legitimate but now I feel like its just an excuse to link the Sussexes and Invictus Games to the UK in a real way tangible way beyond Harry is British, the inaugural IG was held there, and the Sussexes used to live there. Plus the fact that the UK govt hasn’t even won the bid and its on its way to becoming a circus?? Forget about it.
I’m really starting to understand what Harry meant when he said the UK press is damaging for Britain. Its not just that they are criminal enterprise that hack and blackmail millions of people. They also lower the tone for everything they cover. In every other country the Invictus Games is about the veterans and their service and sacrifice. In the UK the press make it about royal family gossip and petty snubs. Its all so stupid and infantile and distracts from the soldiers who have been irreparably harmed in service to their country and they do this to everything. They lower the dignity of everything they cover.
It would be so easy to give the veterans lip service, yet they don’t try.
They are afraid it would reflect well on Harry.
Well said.
Between the various armed services branches, pentagon and a HUGE army base, Fort Belvoir in northern virginia- DC is actually a perfect location. I grew up there and knew a lot of military kids that moved in and then moved away after 3/4 years. I think they would have lots of support and GREAT crowds and great options for locations to hold events.
I also don’t think it is safe for the Duchess of Sussex or her children to travel in England.
Harry left there to keep what happened to his mother from happening to his wife and children.
I don’t think there is anything in the world he takes more seriously than the known harm of a rabid press with the backing of the british monarchy.
Harry is not safe there either. And the scary thing is that William is the heir
How many times would we be reminded that KC3 is actually the legal guardian of his legal descendants / minor grandchildren ???
I doubt charles would claim them
Both of Harry’s children are American citizens.
I can’t see an American judge handing them over to the King. He isn’t Lilibets guardian, she’s seventh at the moment, but William will be. The US could be the best place for them.
Charles does not have guardianship over Archie and Lili. This old royal prerogative only ever talked about the children of that specific prince of wales. Even if it applied today it would only apply to William’s children. And Archie and Lili are also dual citizens with America. Not to mention Charles clearly does not care for his biracial grandkids.
It was also supposedly specifically to do with education and not taking physical custody.
Please oh please keep Mike away
Both Tindalls need to stay away.
Zara, because she’s nothing more than a chavette in her behavior – and racist, the way she rolled her eyes when Bishop Curry was delivering the wedding sermon.
Mike’s a chav, and a lout, and he especially should be kept away, after he said everyone wanted to hit Harry.
(edited to add: what Fancypants said about Mike ⬇️)
As if Harry is going to invite someone [Tindall] who stated on record that he wants to punch him to sit next to him at Invictus!
Tindall’s tongue is far too lose. He talks about the family from the very edge.
The UK government knows the Windsor family fused has likely hurt the UK’s chances of hosting IG; otherwise the veterans minister would not be heavily promoting Birmingham and a £26M bid would not be announce. The old combat pal of Harry being brought in reeks of desperation. The problem is Harry doesn’t solely decide who hosts the games; the IG Foundation does. Members of the panel see the shenanigans in the UK and may vote no.
this guy working to win the bid, Johnny Mercer the veterans minister, must be so bloody frustrated
The kids didn’t come to Dusseldorf, right? It’s disgusting that the papers are trading these American children as commodities.
It’s almost like they’re goading the Waleses into showing their kids. This is the one thing I’m gonna agree with KP about. Let George, Charlotte, and Louis stay out of the spotlight. Just don’t expect Archie and Lili to substitute for them.
The kids will be significantly older than Dusseldorf by the time these games come around. If they weren’t so famous, I’d actually want them there bc it’s a great cause to expose them to. But unfortunately the press will make it unhealthy for them.
Meghan has said publicly that her children will in the future attend the games. Especially as Invictus is very family centred.
I thought Birmingham was bankrupt or did I just imagine that?? I hope the board is seeing all this and will see that the press will NOT be on the veterans where it needs to be if the games goes back to Britain. I really hope DC wins.
Yep. “The main cause of its bankruptcy is the nearly $2.4 billion that it has been ordered to pay to past female workers over more than a decade as a result of anti-discrimination litigation, and which is now the first call on its funds.” https://www.city-journal.org/article/birminghams-bankruptcy
Really sad. I have a fondness for Birmingham after having traveled there for work. Has a charm like American Rust Belt cities that are trying to renew themselves and get prosperous again.
Perhaps the main cause of bankruptcy is the past discrimination of women. There would be no successful lawsuits if the discrimination was not proven.
Yes but that wouldn’t affect anything because it would be a national bid paid for by central government not by the council.
Pulling for DC to host the games because all involved would be celebrated for what they bring to the games.
Mmm, interesting, I remember the coordinated press headlines declaring that the KP stupid ass podcast chat had “upstaged” Invictus. This kind of behavior should weigh heavily on the selection committee. It’s not that the RF has not supported IG, it’s that just this last Games, they ran “counter-programming” and had their tabloid minions spam the headlines with how they were “winning” in the UK against IG. That’s a whole other level of not lack of support, but overt hostile behavior. And should disqualify the UK.
Yep, the RF’s behavior should be understood by the British people and veterans as being the reason why no IG games in the UK. These are your statesmen, those whose job is to represent your country on the world stage, to reflect “British” values? HOw’s that working out? FAFO to you RF and tabloids
It really doesnt matter if it is Invictus, a birthday, an illness a funeral, whatever, the BM will always have a ready made story lead with the sussexes, it has made them millions already and they are not giving it up anytime soon.
These are the same people that deliberately posted a podcast on the same day as invictus despite the majority of the people in that room having honorary military roles. Salty AF. It’s not safe for them and nostalgia is not a good enough reason to hold it in the U.K. it should go to korea. Heart of invictus showed what the impact on the perception of people with disabilities there would be: massive.
The sad and very annoying thing for H&M is that they are damned if they do and damned if they don’t.
If the UK wins Invictus 2027 they will make Harry’s life a misery, and William will probably try to take over ownership. It’ll be petty after petty after petty.
If the UK doesn’t win the 2027 bid, queue the complaints that Harry sabotaged it with the age of Magic spells cast by the evil Meghan. We can all imagine the screeds that will be written.
Awareness and fund raising wise: wouldn’t anywhere in the UK just be bad for the games considering none of the RR will be invited? Press is really important for visibility.
Also, any UK CB’s: how come only England seems to be an option? Why not Wales (oh my god, that would be so funny) Scotland or Northern Ireland? Is it bc they aren’t putting in bids? I honestly can’t think of any big royal event that was held in any other country but England.
Harry may not be the sole decision maker on this but his board certainly understands that much of their ability to become such a powerful brand is directly tied to their founder and his willingness to apply himself wholeheartedly to almost every aspect of the games funding , expansion and media profile. If there is any risk of palace staffers trying to insert themselves when a highly professionalized and successful has outshone the abilities of the royal staff in making it all work and Harry therefore backing off in the least, there is no way they would vote for the UK.
Ffs how many more times
The only thing that puts Billy and bone anywhere near invictus is that the money for start up of the games came from Harry’s half of the Endeavour fund, fk all to do with either of the others, apart from the fact that Billy tried to STOP Harry getting his half, and even appealed to the charities commission to try and stop it but the Queen stepped in and told Billy to back the hell of. WASHINGTON MUST win the bid. Because there should be no reflective glory for the left behind Royals
Mary Pester, as I said above, the UK Veterans get acknowledged by the UK Ambassadors when IG is in another country. That’s MORE than they get in the UK. I wonder what they think of all of this?
@saucy&sassy, DISGUSTED, that’s how we feel. These bsds would leech onto invictus for the good publicity they so desperately need and they use us at every chance they get.
They use Edward, who couldn’t even pass basic training to visit a bloody training camp. They send inaction barbie to visit troops while they are in the middle of manoeuvres, BUT they can’t even wish us good fking luck at invictus games last time out.!!They have broken our forces covenant to make sure we have decent housing yet they want to claim invictus, there are not enough offs for them to fk to
Imagine advertising the fact that the very people who put their lives on the line to defend your privilege, Lazy welfare asses are not important enough to support because you have an ax to grind with two people, one being a fellow veteran who has done nothing to you . Just imagine you want people to have sympathy for your family and believe in you and you treat veterans like this, the Windsors are beyond redemption
I will be glad when it’s decided so they can stop writing these articles. Any idea when the announcement is being made?
I’d wait to announce the location until after the fall election. If Trump wins, I would have to go with UK. I don’t think Harry would be any safer around the DC area during a Trump presidency/dictatorship.
😱😳😬 Good point.
The rats forgot that Harry told us in Spare how angry Billy was when Harry borrowed some of the money that he raised to start the IG. I really hope DC or South Korea win the IG bit because those animals from that island would torture, torment and try to destroy the games just to get back at the Sussexes. The fact that they are so happy at the possibility of tormenting the Sussexes should be reason enough not to host IG in that island. Will they Sussexes ever be free of those animals or will this mess continue to the next generation where they will try to make A & L the next spare for Billy & Waity children? If salty island wins the bit I might have to stay away for a bit because I won’t be able to watch Meghan go through the torture again and Harry and the veteran who work so hard for the IG games go through what the rats are preparing for them
I read comments along those lines in today’s daily express. People wanting them cancelled and never mind the soldiers with life changing injuries. They can’t stand the idea of Harry doing something good.
As the King is the head of the British armed forces, how can he keep away, it looks as if he doesn’t care for those who are seriously injured fighting for KING and country, of course if the King dies then William will be head of the British armed forces, does he want to look as if he doesn’t care about injured soldiers either.
Exactly @rosa mwemaid – If the king of Holland can make an appearance when the games were in his country, then it shouldn’t be above the father of the patron of the games to show up if the games are held in the UK. KCIII wouldn’t have to stay all day but, a brief visit by him would go a long way in the PR stakes.
However, I hope this is a moot point and the games go to either S. Korea or Washington. S. Korea would be my preference because they would go a long way in changing attitudes towards disabilities in that country. Washington though, would have a fantastic atmosphere.
Washington could be awkward if Trump wins the next election. Would he have the power to throw Harry out if Harry was honest with his visa application. I believe they might have let him in because he did rehab having read that rehab makes it OK according to something I read, And of course there is the fact that he has an American wife, and two American/British children. He would be breaking the home up.
rosa mwemaid, if he’s on an A-1 Visa, drugs are not mentioned. He’s a member of a royal family and as long as he answered no to being a terrorist he can stay as long as he wants, and he can work. I suspect that Visa could have been obtained quite quickly, too, and since they were wanting to get into the US before the Canadian-US border closed it makes sense that that’s what he did. Obviously, I don’t know, but that’s my guess.
If the IG are in England the royal rota will find a way to make them about the royals. I hope they’re staged in the US so the focus remains on the athletes.
They’re perpetually the lie that William and Kate started IG.
bisynaptic, they can try, but it won’t work. IG has been around for 10 years and everyone knows that Harry is the one who got it going. In fact, it’s in Spare, so if they try to make it look like Billy & Bone Idle was behind it they look will quite foolish.
Are they suggesting violence toward children when they ask how William would react ? Because it sounds like they are and it’s nasty as hell.