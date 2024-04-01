King Charles attended church on Easter & mingled with well-wishers

As previewed endlessly last week, King Charles made a public appearance on Easter Sunday. He hath risen! He and Queen Camilla went to the Easter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, and they were joined by some of the royal family, although not Prince William or Kate or their kids. You know what? I think Charles looks pretty good, all things considered. If you told me that his doctors gave him some kind of “vitamin shot” and the palace makeup artists were called in, I would believe you. But the man looks spry!
It was clear that Buckingham Palace was trying to tamp down expectations overall for this appearance, briefing that the plan was “Easter Lite.” As in, Charles was still trying to avoid crowds and that he would not host an Easter lunch for the family. So I was surprised that Charles actually went over to the well-wishers and shook hands and chatted with people – I thought this would be a much more conservatively stage-managed appearance, with Charles basically just waving at people as he went into the chapel. But no, he mingled with the crowd, and there really was a nice-sized crowd there. The palace is also telling everyone that they hope this will be the first event of a slowly increased public schedule for Charles, and that he might start doing investitures again as well.
I have a question: why are so many outlets – including British outlets – running stand-alone stories about how the Wales family didn’t go to church in Windsor? We knew they wouldn’t, they said it outright two Fridays ago and no one was expecting William and Kate to show up for Easter. Why are so many outlets underlining that??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
No reason William couldn’t take the kids to church.
All these crazy conspiracy theories about Kate are beginning to sound not so crazy any more.
I know. No reason for George and Charlotte not to go, at the very least.
I think the media underlining it is probably a BP talking point. C&C likely got their courtiers to communicate to KP and their principals to stand down and lay low. The fallout with the KP staged vid of Kate announcing her cancer dx was happening within HOURS of its release, and the royalist tabloid/bot army started going after anyone who called out the AI of it all, calling everyone conspiracy theorists all last week.
Good on Getty Images, for piping up and saying “this ain’t a theory, you pigeons, the vid is sus as hell”
KP hasn’t yet learned its karmic lesson about these last 3 months. Getty Images coming out with a statement like it did about the last video was a clear moment of “children, you gon’ LEARN today”.
Will they though? Will they ever learn to stop acting like the public is stupid? Or are the inbred aristotwits clowning it up at the palaces fundamentally incapable of any introspection?
Yeah, he looks pretty good. I wonder if the short walk-about left him exhausted later in the day.
I’ve seen another set of pictures from another site that look considerably different. Those made me think that he was not doing well. I can’t figure out why the two sets of pics look so different.
I know someone who had Stage 4 prostrate cancer (found during a prostrate procedure) and though the new drug therapy available made him sleep a lot, he’s now walking around better than ever. There are a lot of new treatments available for all sorts of cancers: most of them cost the earth though so maybe that’s why Chuck isn’t specifying what he’s doing.
Yes, KC looks spry and good for him. He’s waited all his life for this. Not a fan of Cam’s outfit. Not sure who styled her, but they must be annoyed with her because they did her dirty with that short coat over the dress. And she looks like she’s attending a Christmas celebration – not Easter.
Yes! Camilla’s outfit. She doesn’t have to show up in floral pastels, but come on. It’s Easter Sunday not some random November walkabout. At least put her in something a little lighter or brighter. It’s a dark, depressing fail.
I think they’re underlining it as a shot to Willy mostly, in comparison to C&C. Charles is on sick leave, Camilla is still working etc. He’s sick and still making appearances. Kate has two nurses at home plus the nanny, yet Willy still can’t work.
I have stepped back from Royal news because I can’t deal with the saccarine defenders and have already lost two people to cancer this year so don’t have much grace in me sorry.
So maybe this has been discussed but surely even with the sad news, most Brits must find it unusual that because Kate’s sick suddenly the whole family are on lockdown? Is it not strange that Will couldn’t take the kids to the service? “Ohh but they wanted to be together as a family”, sure but… 1 hour? I’m happy the BM are questioning rather than blindly regurgitating the KP line.
@sas I’m sorry that you’re having such a tough year. My condolences.
I have also wondered why no one’s mentioning that the entire family have gone awol because of Kate’s illness. William could appear at things like this service with or without the children.
😂
Jeez, if I were a 75 year old cancer patient who’s in the middle of immune suppressing treatment, and had to mingle with crowds in an ongoing pandemic, I’d be wearing the hell out of a mask.
He’s endangering himself unnecessarily.
I’m with you! I have a couple of friends who are immunosuppressed and wore masks long after mandates were lifted. Both of them got covid after kind of rolling the dice – each didn’t mask at a work outing because it was at a restaurant. No one else in the group got sick. Now one of them has long covid. Both mask everywhere again.
It’s too scary out there still to be shaking random hands and not masking if you have cancer, Charles.
It also sets a bad example where Covid, which was (finally) declared “airborne” by the WHO last week (appalling it took five years for them to admit what we knew from SARS1 in 2003), is still running rampant globally, and the current dominant strain, JN.1, has spawned a new variant of concern.
More people masking means less variant development. If people don’t mask, they open themselves up to being not only carriers, but long term reservoirs of the disease and the incubators of future variants. Throw in that it is a BSL3 pathogen that takes immune systems offline in a parallel way to HIV, and also can cause significant brain damage, and it’s shocking with what science and expertise we currently have to hand, that no one is advising Chucky and Rottie better on this. Hubris, hard-wired, is a terrible thing to watch. He sets a horrible example to his people, and to the world. He’s also hoisting himself with his own petard here.
I think William is nowhere near Kate and the children
@tessa, yes, that’s the only thing that makes sense at this stage.
It was interesting he mingled given his immune system would be compromised.
I would have run away like I was on fire if Chuck extended a hand in my direction. There is no way I would do anything to even accidentally bring on the reign of Willnot.
+1
I would also call out a future Head of the Church for not attending said church on Easter when his wife is supposed to be ill…That is the time you go to church if you believe in God. You pray for your family and you welcome the prayers that others have for you.
So, yes, the public needs another reminder that their FK is incompetent.
William has been praised to the skies by his ardent fans . The ideal. Husband and family man does the school runs . Sickening
Charles looks a lot better than he has. He’s even got his color back! And it’s not just makeup because you can see it on the back of his neck. Perhaps he was getting two types of treatments at first–for example, both chemo and radiation–at first, and they’ve stopped one.
I like Cam’s outfit for once, but it’s saying, “Christmas.” Ol’ Lizzie’s pastel florals always seemed like a gateway into springtime, and I say that as an American with no love for the monarchy. It’s odd to think that she could represent anything for me, but she did. She was simply iconic in a way none of these folks are.
The only queen to me will be the late queen Elizabeth. Camilla is not a Uniter but a force for breaking up a family. She looks out for her own children and grandchildren though
Maybe Peg considers church service work, or Chuck didn’t want to be overshadowed. Chuck looked like he was having a good time talking to his subjects.
So Charles has risen but William is hidden? There is no excuse whatsoever that holds up when you think a man in his 70 something that has cancer can put in an hour of church and saying hi to people but his 40 something son can’t. William is Just a waste.
Lest we forgot, the Wails couldn’t outwork the late Queen in her 80s and 90s. They’re gonna continue doing things their way.
Camilla in her seventies in effect is doing work William should be doing. Lazy william
She’s doing really well, I think. What is happening to the next generation down? William should get out there and capitalise on the good will shown to Kate.
He does look pretty good for what he is going through. As for Peg well who knows where he really is but I doubt it’s with Can’t and the children.
Considering that Easter is the HIGH HOLY Day of the Christian calendar, you might expect the next leader of the Church of England to go to church. Well, not so much.
Maybe when Charles made a point of meeting with the Elders in Africa they gave him some of their root medicine. He spent a lot of time with them while Cam spent her time in the car. He looks so much better..
Sidepiece Queen with a Chanel bag that she was comped by the taxpayers. How nice.
Chulls no longer has sausage fingers, so he maybe should have consulted real docs long ago, and ditched his favorite esoteric quack of a homeopath and supporter of complementary medicine and alternative therapy, Dr Michael Dixon, who is still the head of the Royal Medical Household.
As others have already mentioned – why no mask for both C&C? Especially as the WHO finally, officially, admitted that Corona is indeed airborne. Four Years late, and without fanfare. We’re still in a pandemic.
You’re right, his fingers look much, much better.
He looks good here – better than the Maundy photos that were released earlier in the week. But he’s aged quite a lot, he still looks a bit frail.
Perhaps the children are being shielded out of an abundance of caution. Kate will need to keep away from the public whilst her immune system is suppressed and so could medical advice be that children also to minimize catching covid? Also a work colleague had terminal cancer and was determining how to explain to her only child, a ten year old. He knew she was poorly but at first there was hope but she and dad and granddad wanted to decide how best to let him know and when to do so. He had a sleepover and parent of his best friend took it upon herself , without permission, to tell the boy his mum wasn’t going to get well. Boy was very upset and when dad picked him up he called him a liar and the entire family was devastated by the other parent’s interference in such a delicate matter. From Kate’s announcement it is clear she wants her children protected as much as possible and maybe they felt they couldn’t risk a reporter or anybody in the crowd saying something upsetting?
The children were going to school. That is where they would be most likely to get something.
British outlets who pledged to protect Kate’s privacy are printing stories about her and her family not attending the Easter Sunday service in Windsor for clicks.