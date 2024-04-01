Queen Camilla, not Prince William, will likely fly to Normandy for D-Day events

About a month ago, the Times did a lengthy report about Buckingham Palace looking through the calendar and trying to figure out which events to cancel for King Charles. They obviously canceled Charles’s appearances for Commonwealth Day and Maundy Thursday, but Charles did attend Easter Sunday and even did a short walkabout among well-wishers. Currently, BP is now saying that they’re making tentative plans for Charles to possibly return to a semi-public schedule by June. But there are concerns that Charles’s doctors will advise him not to travel, which is why courtiers have been eyeing the 80th anniversary of D-Day commemoration events with a lot of angst. A month ago, the courtiers soft-launched the idea that Charles would not be able to travel to Normandy in June. They also made it sound like Camilla would step in… and Prince William would not.
Well, now we’ve got some conflicting reports. The Telegraph reports that the Windsors plan to “reassemble for a full show of support for Britain’s veterans at the 80th anniversary of D-Day.” Charles and William “will honour the sacrifices of the Second World War generation on the June 6 anniversary, with plans for senior members of the family to travel to Normandy.” Charles’s diary is focused solely on trying to be out for D-Day and Trooping the Colour, but the Telegraph stops short of saying that Charles will move heaven and earth to go to Normandy. The Telegraph is also being pretty squirrelly with William’s schedule, noting only that William “also plans to take part in events to honour D-Day veterans, with the recognition of their service said to be ‘very important’ to him.” At no point has anyone said that William would step in for his father in Normandy though. Which is probably why the Mail ran this as an exclusive:
Queen Camilla may step in for King Charles at the D-Day 80th anniversary ceremony in France if he is too ill to attend, the Mail on Sunday can reveal. Aides have not yet ruled out the possibility that the King, who has cancer, may be well enough to travel to Normandy on June 6. But preparations are being made for the Queen to go in his place.
It would see the Queen front and centre with US President Joe Biden, Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, who are likely to attend the official international ceremony on Omaha Beach in Normandy, which was targeted by Allied forces in the invasion of Nazi-occupied France.
The King is understood to be keen to attend the D-Day 80th anniversary, which will be one of the last with living veterans, but he may have to concede he is not well enough to make the trip.
And his doctors may advise against it.
The occasion is also of personal significance to Camilla, whose father, the late Major Bruce Shand was a decorated war hero who served in the Second World War.
Prince William, who holds several forces roles and completed seven-and-a-half years of full-time military service, will likely also participate in the commemorations, but no specific plans have been confirmed.
The Queen has stood in for several events since the King revealed his cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Sources said the monarch was ‘very proud of her’ and believes she has been doing ‘a wonderful job’.
Again, “Prince William…will likely also participate in the commemorations, but no specific plans have been confirmed” means that William refuses to say that he will step in for his father in Normandy if Charles isn’t ready to travel in June. Again, when Charles was the Prince of Wales, these were always the kinds of events he was sent to, to represent his mother and the crown. They can’t even get William to commit to something two months away because he’s so skittish about traveling or doing much of anything. So, just FYI – Camilla will be glad-handing world leaders in Normandy this year.
Very strange to see William being sidelined like this. His decision or Charles?
This is a chance to be ‘global statesman’ with World leaders, really thought he’d want to be front and centre for this??
Camilla being sent though hmmm…does anyone remember QEII sending Prince Philip to something this big instead of Charles? Seems odd.
Yes, so much for the global statesman.
William is lazy.and shirking
This. Before reading Spare, I put Willam’s workshy rep all down to Huevo. But Harry made clear that Charles was blocking both of them from doing more. William is a fcking mess, but there’s been a lot of work put into getting him there. Is this hit piece another nasty bit of Camilla gaslighting? Wish we had someone actually doing honest reporting. Tina Brown, we need you to step up.
All sorts of excuses including the classic that the queen felt they should have breaks like she and philip had at malta.though the queen was on call always to help her ailing father. Charles wanted William to take up the princes trust bit he refused
I wish Tina Brown could explain this crisis, but I haven’t trusted her since her horrific, catty portrayal of Meghan in The Palace Papers. Meghan, then only 34, was “aging out of leading parts” when she met Harry, “sixth on the call sheet of a basic cable show,” Tina claims. Meghan was ambitious, Tina complains about 100 times, a bully to poor Kate, seen as an English rose with glossy hair. Tina never acknowledges the major role that skin color played in Meghan’s cruel press coverage and subsequent exit. If only she’d been meeker, like Kate. Harry is seen as hapless and fragile, Meghan’s dupe.
In short: Tina is a dubious reporter and not a very nice person.
Definitely not Wills’ decision. Remember, Will was given an out in KP’s very first statement – he was supposed to be gone til after Easter, too. In just a few short weeks, he amassed: awful gaff at the baftas, hungover or on something at an investiture, cavorting with scientologist Tom Cruise while shirking other duties, political statement about Gaza, conflicting RSVPs at various events playing out on tabloid front covers, skipping his Godfather’s funeral service after making a point to confirm attendance, rumors about Rose Hanbury surfacing in a big way, and throwing his allegedly cancer-stricken wife under the bus for an unnecessary frankenphoto, to name a few.
Yea, whatever’s really happening with Kate aside, Will is an absolute mess and the past few months have proven on the world stage in real time that he’s simply not fit for duty.
But then the Kate Sighting Circus kicked off, and everything swirling around Will was instantly (and conveniently) forgotten. I’m sure the Firm is internally scrambling. “Harry must come home!” isn’t going to cut it, they need an actual plan because Will as King is going to be an unmitigated disaster and everyone knows it.
Wow! @Sunday, you really summarize in a few sentences all recent issues with William…Reading his numerous and constant gaffes during the last 3 months made me realize how awful things were and now, magically everything is alright, nobody should criticize or question him, because, cancer…yeah, he’s a mess…
Wow! Seeing you list all of Willnot’s disasters from over the last while has really puts it out there that he’s in total meltdown. Not only does he need a reality check from the palace about his duties, but also that he should probably be in Rehab! Having said that, Camilla going to the D-Day commemoration ceremony is not okay! Charles need to move heaven and earth to be there. Even in a wheelchair, if need be!
I have a feeling there’s quite a few rota members who are aware of how much of a disaster William’s reign is going to be. Secrets, lies and it’s my way or the highway. Of course, there’s alway Becky English who will write romantic fanfic about meeting William’s eyes at an event and him giving her a rueful smile🤢. But whether they say it or not, there’s a quite few that are probably bracing for William’s reign as king.
Good summary, Sunday. I just read the Getty post, where they’ve labeled the image from K’s BBC video as suspicious. So, potentially we’re in a situation where no one has seen or heard K (this is crazy, I know) since Xmas?? It might be handy to keep track of everything W is/ not doing.
I hope Biden is not too close to Mrs. Parker-Bowles. If he is near that old GOSSIP, I hope he has no digestive issues. I’ll never get over how tacky she is – running all over England talking about flatulence. So much for SOFT DIPLOMACY 😑.
@809Matriarch, if she says anything, the childhood comeback is “She/He who smelt it, dealt it.” Or. “Smeller’s the feller.”
if she says anything, I hope someone will respond at least he isn’t a tampon.
I have always had the suspicion that the huge veterans launch K+W were planning was the last Charles was going to take from them. This is why Charles let Bill free fall and try being King and make decisions to disastrous results. Kathy & Bill are humiliated and maybe why the attacks on H&M are even more vile and more dangerous. Will could care less if one them was actually killed. Bill can’t take any negative press he is to think skinned and delusional. The world saw the “global” prince in real time and managed to piss off every international news agency. Maybe the public will forget it all fast but not the international media. The family is an open joke to even the public that doesn’t even follow royals.
When Charles was young or in the Army or whatever. Philip did a lot but Charles stepped into his role of next in line.
And let’s be real, if Harry was there they’d send him. I think they are basically telling us something is really wrong with the whole Wales clan.
I am beginning to think that Kate’s condition is far more serious than they are letting on.
I don’t think William is anywhere near Kate and the children.
+1, but I also am starting to think he’s had some type of issue that he needs cossetting or hiding from the public from.
Agree. I think he’s got a serious drinking problem and KP is trying to hide it. He can’t commit to anything bc no one knows whether or not he will be wasted that day. No one can control him.
I don’t think Kate’s condition would have any impact if William had a work ethic.
If he felt any real sense of duty, he would do it, and say something like ‘as much as his personal desires dictate that he is by her side, he must do his royal duty.’ (And then of course the tabloids would delight in contrasting that against his brother’s choices.) But he doesn’t. Whatever her condition, he’s going to avoid work.
I don’t agree – he’s just using her condition as an excuse to do nothing but hang out with the side piece.
His is as lazy as lazy can be.
Exactly. I believe she’s ill with what she’s told people. I believe he’s swinging the lead. Camilla must be fuming.
Exactly 💯
You nailed it DU
He was smiling and ki-kiing with Tom Cruise not too long ago. And being his usual goofy, inappropriate self at the BAFTAs. I don’t think he particularly cares about Mrs. Wails’s condition, outside of how it affects him.
I agree that Kate’s condition is more serious than they’ve let on—Although i think what’s going on with her is very different from what they’ve told the public is going on. William obviously has something to hide. He’s been acting very strange and hiding out. And i’d be willing to bet my life that Kate & the kids are not anywhere near William. Something awful is going on and KP has been feeding the public nothing but lies, fake photos, and fake videos.
My thoughts exactly. William may be running away from his responsibilities but he’s also being forced to lay low for something much more sinister than using Kate’s illness as an excuse to shirk work.
With the media references to his pub visits, and the swaying at public events, it may be that he has a “condition” that cannot be controlled, and the schedulers consider him unreliable for such an important and somber event, either to behave befitting his station or even to show up.
Supposedly instead of being awful when drunk, Huevo is awful when he doesn’t drink. The powers that be are realizing they shouldn’t send him as a representative of the crown when he’s boozed up but also shouldn’t send him dry because he can’t behave. Such a pickle they got themselves in.
Yeah. Tsk, tsk.
Agreed. I don’t think she will ever do another public event. Maybe a photo but not an appearance. If she has one of the “big 3” abdominal cancers (pancreas, ovarian or colon) the effects of surgery and chemo are significant and long lasting. you don’t just “bounce back”. Hair loss, weight loss/gain, neuropathy, “chemo brain” chronic pain, debilitation are the rule, not the exception. Plus she will be immunocompromised for the foreseeable future. You can predict her life expectancy between 1-5 years if she’s stage 3-4.
No one could blame her if she decided she wanted to spend that time with her kids. I think she tapped out for good.
maisie, or she may be recovering quite well and telling the world she’s really ill is just a way to garner sympathy. I don’t think she’s seriously ill, but I do wonder if she’s refusing to cooperate. After all, in video she said she HAD cancer and she’s getting chemo to make sure it’s all gone. Either we believe what the brf is saying or we admit that their house of cards is based on lies. I know which one I’d bet one.
Either Kate is way more ill or they are trying to show her value through absence.
Her uncle Gary keeps talking. I know his “celebrity big brother” tv show was booked months ahead but I think he did it to get their side out. he could’ve stayed in longer if he really tried. I don’t think he is doing this for the money. I think he is trying to help either Kate or Carole. I thought he wanted to make some money but I’m not sure anymore
Either Kate is hiding trying to wait out a divorce filing or she is really ill. If you look up at the pictures of the video you will see they basically redrew her outline and airbrushed. Even her neck has been fleshed out. They normally just give her a longer neck not make it wider.
With every new story about MIA Huevo Con Dos Ojos (Egg with two eyes), the WTF factor goes up by leaps and bounds.
What, exactly, is it going to take for just ONE investigative reporter, from ANYWHERE, to pop this festering blister of a story wide open???
This 👆👆👆
Agreed.
Right?! My goodness, what a completely useless and pathetic heir to the throne!! Where is Huevo Pegs the III and what is he doing instead of his duty? Because you know with absolute certainty, he isn’t caring for Keen or their children.
This is what I’ve been begging for – a real journalist to blow this story wide open. As Bouzy said on twitter, if someone did do an expose of the farm stand video and story alone, they’d win a Pulitzer!
Also, please don’t make me laugh about Huevo doing 7 years of FT military service. Lies. He was working so little he was barely able to keep his co-pilot’s license! More lies and North Korea levels of propaganda.
This is what I don’t get. It’s not like there’s a question about succession. William is literally the understudy and he should step in and do the job. He’s been groomed for this job since birth. Is he actively trying to undermine the monarchy?
Um, excuse me SussexWatcher – it’s 7 AND A HALF years, thankyouverymuch.
Can’t forget the half! LOL
Full-time, they said! Full-time! 🤣
Huevo mas facil sin cerebro.
Charles can’t get the lazy heir to move. Camilla can’t be future monarch and no matter how proud of her he is he is letting his lazy heir get away with shirking.he might get William to go if he pretends that he will ask harry instead. If Camilla is not well enough to go Charles might have to send Edward or anne.
I guess Anne’s husband has served, right. So both he and Anne could maybe pitch in. Funny thing is, if the “family” had treated the Sussexes with respect and and kindness and they had stayed as working Royals, I’m sure that Harry would have volunteered to attend in his “father’s” stead. Oh, well!
I think there’s a tiny chance that Harry does it, depending on what’s really going on behind the scenes. If they’re serious about needing the Sussexes, then this could be a baby step toward public reconciliation. It’s overseas, so it avoids the unsettled UK security situation. It naturally aligns with Invictus and the whole honoring veterans international brotherhood thing that Harry’s been doing for years. Then again, it’d open up that whole uniform can of worms…
I think the chances of Harry assisting chuckles and the brf is zero. It was only a few days ago that chucky put out the statement about kate being the daughter he never had etc while never showing any support to meghan. He also tacitly approved another onslaught of hate articles against h&m this past week. Some of those hate articles came from his own rota rats he uses. Chuckles hasn’t changed one bit. Otherwise, he would have ordered some more neutral articles regarding h&m.
Harry isn’t helping them at all.
I’m very sure if Chuckles were to tell Peg that he was thinking of asking Harry very nicely to go to Normandy that Peg would be on the first plane there ready to do his part. If they are trying to goad Peg they need to bait him properly.
I posted this about harry at exactly the same time you did. Maybe Charles can fake invite harry and William would move fast.
Lol and yes 100% true.
That’s not going happen.
Of course it’s not going to happen but it seems that it would be great bait to get Peg out there.
Well, that’s true but then Will would… be there… next to Biden, Trudeau, and Macron and the heir to the British throne’s staggering incompetence and overwhelming stupidity would be exposed. Will can’t hang with those dudes!
On the other hand, sending Camilla Parker-Bowles instead of the king or heir to stand with Biden, Trudeau, and Macron is such a blissfully ridiculous scenario; it so perfectly exposes the English monarchy for the farce that it is.
Willnot would take the opportunity to stand there and jokingly refer to his velvet slippers to the various heads of state, like he did at the BAFTAs! He has no credibility and didn’t really sacrifice anything for his country so he shouldn’t be there IMO!
Yes! Your last paragraph!!! She’s the face they deserve. Comic gold.
Thank you for “blissfully ridiculous scenario.” It really encapsulates this shitshow perfectly.
I’m so confused. Doesn’t William want to be seen as an important world leader so wouldn’t rubbing elbows at an event like this be something he’d want. Are we sure this isn’t about Charles saying no to William going? William was willing to meet Biden for a barely there photo-op in Boston and this event would be full of William looking important photos. I know he’s a mess but is he really refusing to go or is Charles saying no and sending Camilla instead? Bc he doesn’t trust his son? Bc he doesn’t want to be overshadowed?
Not really. William only wants to TELL us he’s a global statesman and we’re supposed to lap it up like good little brainwashed sheep. He doesn’t actually want to do the work to be a global statesman. Just like he only wants to tell us how he’ll solve homelessness and voila, it shall be solved. Or how he’s personally sick of racism in sports (even though he’s a racist IRL) and, magic, no more racism in sports. Or that he’s a hands-on dad doing the school run and we’re not to ask any questions. Or how he’s going to solve the Middle East crisis by listening and learning and, poof, peace all over the world. Or that he and his “wife” like to do their own bread shopping at their local farm shop and, here’s a really true video that wasn’t staged at all.
We are just to take his word for anything and everything and put our critical thinking brain aside. No asking questions, you pleb!
I don’t know if William has lost all self-awareness, but he HAS to feel when other world leaders and royalty speak to him, they are speaking down to him. They don’t seem him as their equal in intelligence, in work ethic, in charisma, really in anything…Other royals seem to have a real passion for something and William is just dull…he can’t even speak any language besides English and that’s not something you have to have a passion for, you just need a competent nanny/tutor and some extended trips abroad.
If I were him, I’d also stop trying to “be” a global statesman because those qualified to hold the title see him as a joke. You can’t rub shoulders with the adults in the room if they shove you to the kid’s table.
William’s not popular with the European royals because he looks down on them.
There’s footage of him being rude/dismissive of Spain’s King Felipe at an event.
A guy who is much more worldly than him.
This brings to mind photos of the times trump would take Jarrod and Ivanka to the G-meetings overseas, or NATO summits, etc. Remember the photo/video of her standing around a group of European leaders – one was the screamingly elegant French lady, Christine Lagarde, who is the managing director of the International Monetary Fund – and trying to edge into the conversation with them? She finally managed to get one of her word salad comments in, and the combined look of downright disdain and scorn from all of them was priceless, followed by a silence that even had me uncomfortable, and feeling a little sorry for her. This is what Will would look like – the nepo baby trying to be like the grownups, and failing badly on the world stage. He has neither the presence or gravitas and he would stand out like the proverbial sore thumb. Which means that Charles will probably send him to deputize for him. I honestly can’t say who I would find to be the worse choice – him or Cam.
When I read your post I immediately thought of the video of Ivanka Trump at a G20 meeting where she tried to insert herself into a conversation with E Macron, Theresa May, Justin Trudeau amongst others. The group completely ignores Ivanka. The same would happen with William. In addition to having no power, William has zero knowledge of world issues.
I think Charles won’t let W go because he can’t trust that W will be sober. There is no other explanation. This should be W’s role.
I think that when harry went to see Charles, Charles explained that W has a drinking problem and can’t be trusted. He asked for H to step in more and H told Charles to go pound sand.
I agree there might be a sobriety issue. Difficult enough for ordinary families to deal with, but this family is so steeped in keeping secrets, curating public image, and being dishonest with themselves to the point of delusion, that it’s hard to see how this gets better. Certainly not up to Harry to step in as part of a cover up.
There is no way Chuck asked H to “step in”. Why would he? Harry isn’t a “working” royal (whatever that means).
William is as useless as a bag of rocks. His “I don’t give a shit about anything” attitude is getting harder for the royal ass wipers to hide.
I just hope I live long enough to see this house of up-chuck fall apart!
@atorontogal
Because Charles needs help. The monarchy needs help. It’s in trouble and everyone knows it. I can see Charles lacking self-awareness about the damage he caused H&M and asking H (as his monarch and father) to help. “The institution needs you, Harry. I need you.” Totally plausible.
I’m also here for the monarchy collapsing on itself, so save a seat for me.
I actually think this is the kind of event that William would actually want to go to, so I’m guessing that it’s actually Charles choice and not William’s that Camilla is being sent. I actually think that Charles might be happy to increase Camilla’s profile while he’s out of commission and wants William to stay in the background?
Is William just waiting to see what happens with Kate before making any plans? I know he’s typically lazy but it just seems like he is waiting on more news before he allows himself to be seen in public again. Doesn’t sound like they are communicating at all and he’s just floundering.
I think his absence is more about him and his problems and less about Kate’s…
I’m starting to wonder if they sent HIM to rehab for alcohol/anger issues, and HE’S on “lockdown” in a facility somewhere.
Jan90067- If Will caused Kate’s “abdominal issues” then you could be right.
The Global Statesman ain’t Global Statesman-ing huh? Before all of this, the Foreign Office has shown they don’t rely on W&K for overseas visits, RRs keep telegraphing that H desperately needs to come back and be the King behind the curtain for W and now Camilla has been acting as Monarch/Head of Family official events/engagements instead of W.
Lots of different factions have been showing they don’t/can’t rely on W(&K) for a while now.
💯🎯 S808
The only change I would make to your comment is I think it’s more that the FO just ‘can’t’ rely on WanK rather than any combo of ‘don’t/can’t’. I’m sure the FO would love to but it’s not an option as they are so lazy and inept.
The Caribbean Flop tour really burned the Foreign Office after how the Colonial Ken & Barbie behaved! There must have been hell to pay at the FO after that disaster!
This is news to me “… completed seven-and-a-half years of full-time military service”
Really? When? How?
Maybe they’re including his time at Sandhurst and later Air Force training? He entered Sandhurst in 2006 and left the RAF in 2013.
Both Camilla and William have spouses with cancer. One is working and the other isn’t. There’s a limit on how much can be blamed on the children.
Exactly!!! William is the heir, the next king! He should have been more present…. his absence is very strange..
Willnot is obviously using her illness as an excuse to do nothing. Him saying that he can’t work because someone needs to be available to do the school run is ridiculous given the amount of staff the Wales’ have. Now the evidence of Charles’ bad parenting has also become apparent . Willnot’s workshy attitude should have been dealt with years ago. Chuck has the heir he deserves!
I think William will be there because of his desire to be a global statesman.
Yes, with his ambitions in the US, it’s hard for me to believe that he wouldn’t want to rub elbows with Joe Biden.
Ita, wank wouldn’t want to miss this one. He gets to pretend to be a global statesman and more importantly he would get his picture taken with other dignitaries including the president. Added bonus would be undermining Harry since military service is rightfully attributed to him. If wank doesn’t go, it’s because chuckles prevented him from going.
I hope the anti monarchy movement gains speed this year. The former mistress is representing but the future king can’t be bothered? Shows the world how useless Huevo is. What is going on? What is happening?
If you had come up to me thirty years ago and whispered in my ear, “At the end of all of this, Camilla will be the last one standing!” I’d have thought you were a lunatic
Even ten years ago! What ever happened to the idea that “royal blood” is what makes them suitable representatives for the people? I have as much magic blood as Camilla.
All the noise that was made about how Meghan couldn’t be at Balmoral when the Queen died because she wasn’t of royal blood. They simply just make it up as they go. What other entity does shite this way? A cult.
@Brassy Rebel : about that ‘magic blood’ stuff :
Perhaps they give the old nag a quick transfusion before Chuck cracks her on the rump to go represent him?
I heard that on overseas trips they travel with their own blood supply (probably fresh from Transylvania). What potions are they using to make it ‘magic’……and can I get a cup or two?
The fact she is is a clear sign the lunatics have taken over the asylum….
Renae – Lol! 😂😂😂
Strongly agree. While I wholeheartedly despise her and all the awful things she has done to hurt so many people throughout her life, I also hold grudging respect for how she has out-witted an institution that famously destroys married-in women. It’s a plot twist I absolutely did not see coming in this game of thrones.
@Sarah, 💯
If we’d been shown this scenario even five years ago, everyone would have assumed it was a bad April Fool’s joke.
Exactly, @SarahCS. And only a woman more ruthless than the institution could have outwitted it from within.
William should be there but I think it’s a safe bet that he won’t. Tbh, Camilla would do a better job of representing Charles as she seems more at ease around people than William.
I think that’s a big part of it. It’s also part laziness as has been pointed out (he wants to just tell us he’s a global statesman and not put in any of the work) but he likely also realises that he just doesn’t have the skills or the character for it. How many times has he done the equivalent of the Kate/Dr Biden round table and completely floundered next to a pro and we just didn’t see it?
Camilla is a stand in. She is not in line of succession.Peg needs to get some mentor and he can learn to make conversation.
Which begs the question. Charles spent lots of money on a mentor for Camilla yet he apparently did not do the same about his lazy heir
One can spend a fortune to hire the best mentor/tutor/coach in the world for the student, but if the said student refuses to learn, to put in the effort……
Given his lack of humility and gravitas, not to mention his famous lack of preparedness, I would bet that Willnot would be an unmitigated disaster if he were to go. So much so, that his presence would overshadow the solemnity of the proceedings. He’s a wild card and they all know it!
I know people are joking but The King can’t just call and send Harry anywhere, he has stepped down from his post, moved countries and is employed/working elsewhere. These events are done by certain members of the royal family and not just anyone they are related to. I don’t think we should add on to the cheapening/minimising of Harry’s life where his dad can use him as a carrot stick to control a misbehaving and lazy heir.
They have revealed both the King and his daughter in law have/had cancer and are undergoing treatment. Now someone needs to break the story of what is going on with the Heir and if he’s also under going treatment for drink/drugs/anger management etc to explain his lengthy disappearances.
Charles won’t do it neither will Harry. Diana knew how to control William when he behaved like a brat. She would walk away with harry and he would come running.
No one’s service is important to William. Certainly not his own.
William is at risk of getting lapped weekly by the Gloucesters (in their late 70s) and Tim Lawrence. The week of Kate’s video, he only did 2 or 3 events that week.
I have always thought he was a lazy spoilt sod, but I am wondering if they have to cover up a real alcohol or narcotic problem because he genuinely cannot be relied upon to show up anymore. Waking up somewhere with someone and he can’t remember how? (Not for a moment do I believe he does the school runs)
ITA, he has either a substance misuse issue or there is a genuine mental health concern, like severe panic attacks that are stopping him from being able to function.
And he may be self medicating with drugs and alcohol. He and Harry went through the same trauma when Diana died. They have more in common than William wants to admit. Harry got help. William is in denial.
This makes me wonder exactly what the RPO’s roles are…how much of his behavior can William hide from them? Do they just stand by and let him self-destruct because their only job is to ensure his physical safety? Do they report back to Charles on what he’s up to? I’m so curious.
I can’t believe I’m typing this, but Camilla is the global statesman, not Peg.
Camilla is no global states person . Far from it. Charles should have gotten his house in order ages ago
I meant to say stateswoman, lol. The mistress is out and about supporting her husband & the heir is in hiding for the foreseeable future.
Instead he preferred to whinge and whine about how hard done by he was. You reap what you sow Chuckie. It’s always ‘what about me’ with him.
Yeah no, if she is truly just doing “preventative chemotherapy” I don’t get how it’s even a question William would be there. She may well be not feeling well at that time, but she has parents and a whole bloody household staff. And if the children would be traumatized by Dad being away for a day (two max)? Then they are not doing OK and should be receiving therapy. (And I mean that kindly). So what’s up Royal Family?
But I agree with the poster above, just tell him Harry could be invited instead and he will swim to France. 🙄
I’m thinking the same thing. It’s an event in France, not Asia. The only things that make sense are that he’s being excluded on purpose or that it’s laziness. He’s not self aware and he’s surrounded by yes men so he has no idea that he’s made an @ss of himself previously. Can’t is going through some sort of chemo but like others have said, she doesn’t need him hanging around. They have plenty of help. The global statesman should be eager to go but we know he is famously incurious and doesn’t read.
The Prince will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year. This was the KP statement issued on 22March 2024. Maintaining but definitely not doing any more and almost certainly a lot less? Any body care to add a Getty type note clarifying exactly what maintaining means as regards FK’s work load?
I don’t know that the PoW has any official duties of his own, so there’s nothing to maintain. The RF website just says the PoW’s main duty is to support the monarch. Charles could ask William to stand in for him – but maybe after Will’s drunken weaving during the investiture, Charles thought “hmm, no.” And I don’t know that Charles could do anything if William were to turn down a request. He can’t send him to the Tower, especially now with Kate’s cancer.
Thanks@Eurydice for the clarification. BBC website did a summary of KC’ official state duties bit didn’t summarize Church and Ceremonial occasions
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56201331
My guess is this is not just KC’s call, I think government has a say and they do not want William representing the country at such a high-profile event.
Oh, good point, the monarch is the head of state but the actual government makes the decisions on who goes where for what & when.
But we don’t know that. Maybe, the Palace said Will isn’t available (school runs and all that sh*t) and Camilla is ok to represent UK. The government of course wouldn’t reject that since she is literally the Q now. Even if they ask for Will, they can’t make him do it since he obviously doesn’t want to work.
William could be in a depressive state needing intervention to prevent harm. He seems to have a bipolar swings to me that allow him to make grandiose statements about ending homelessness and racism in sport in his manic phases and shutdown in his depressive phase.
As he gets closer to the crown, the mood swings become more pronounced and his reasoning powers strained. The royals have failed to manage his condition nor have they protected Harry’s reputation as a possible regent under the Regency Act.The Firm should have agreed to the half in solution for the sake of the future Regent bc if Harry doesn’t take that role Andrew will. Andrew tried this when William was a minor with Diana. I think William’s issues as well as Kate’s present condition are well known.
This makes a lot of sense to me. It could also explain his long absences. Someone on Twitter put together a timeline of his events from the CC in March and I think he worked 5 days the whole month. There are long stretches of days with nothing… it could be depression or some other mental health issue (combined with alcohol or drug use).
The firm’s lack of foresight is unbelievable. They could have rejected the half in option and just not kept attacking and smearing H&M and they would have been in a much better position now. The animosity amongst certain segments of the British population towards even H&M is too much. I don’t think there is any way for h&m to come back in any capacity.
They deserve to be stuck with Pedrew as their regent.
If Andrew become regent does I hope a republic happens soon.
Can they skip off all non working royals in succession so Edward or Anne get to be joint regent?
They can probably do whatever they want with Parliamentary approval, but it kind of makes the whole line of succession/birth order thing look ridiculous if you pick and choose.
William, 7.5 years of military service? Full time? Bullish*t!! The propaganda is real.
William is being sidelined. There is no way that he would not want to attend a high-profile event like this. The summer after Harry and Meghan’s wedding, William was slated to still be on vacation with his family in Mustique so the palace announced that Harry would be attending a celebration in France related to the end of Wrld war I. Then, all of a sudden and shortly before the event, it was announced that William would be attending and he left Mustique early. I am quite sure that William only attended because Harry had been scheduled to attend. I think this is part of a tug of war between Charles and William regarding Camilla’s status, and precedence, as Queen (and not Queen consort).
I will amend my comment by saying that had Camilla not been scheduled to attend William wouldn’t care and wouldn’t bother.
It will be interesting to see how this pans out. .
Oh man, if the freaking future KING can’t get off his lazy arse to go HONOR WW2 Veterans there are going to be a LOT of present and past Veterans, and their families, and the people who were saved by Veterans, who are going to be insulted beyond all reason. This is not a side piece queen’s job, this is a MONARCH’s job to represent. What an insult to the British people, many of whom were civilians who ferried and/or otherwise supported soldiers to the combat zone on DDay.
Global statesman Willy will not be representing his father on the global stage? I am shocked. I think they are drying him out.
OMG! They’re going to send the Escort who has already shown the world that she can’t keep her mouth shut? I wonder what will printed in the bm this time? There are more world leaders that she can talk about.
If this is the best that the UK can do, they are in a world of hurt. Frankly, of all of the choices, I would send Anne.
Agreed, and I don’t even like Anne
I think Anne and Tim should go. Tim Lawrence had, at the very least, served in some capacity and we know that Anne has the gravitas and would in no way embarrass the UK IMO.
What is wrong with William? If what we’ve heard about Kate is accurate and that BBC video is relatively right, then K should be close to the end of her adjuvant chemo (ie, out of the woods) by D-Day in June. I’m sure Camzilla can handle this, and it’s fine if Charles does make it, but if he doesn’t, this function is exactly what William should be attending. Why not list him as definitely going and call it off on the slim chance Kate has an emergency? Something seems off.