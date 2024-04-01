Getty added a disclaimer on their Princess Kate-cancer announcement photo

Even if you believe that the Princess of Wales’s cancer-announcement video was above-board, surely you also believe that Kensington Palace and the BBC should be doing more to establish the video’s credibility? That was the whole point of KP bringing in BBC Studios to film the video – BBC Studios was clearly lending authenticity to a credibility-challenged palace, a palace which was deeply mired in controversy after several deeply questionable manipulated photos, not to mention the weirdness of all of those “Kate sightings.” Last week, the Washington Post finally got KP on the record about the deepfake allegations, specifically with regards to the cancer announcement video. KP’s response was that the accusations of AI tampering are “factually inaccurate.” The BBC remains squirrelly, refusing to say anything more than yes, they filmed it. One AI expert contacted by WaPo, Deep Media, said that they feel that there’s a “high likelihood” that Kate’s face and voice were AI-manipulated in the video, but other AI experts shrugged off the AI accusations. Well, now Getty Images has added an editor’s note to their screencaps from the video:
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout provided by Kensington Palace, Catherine, The Princess of Wales is seen in a recorded, personal video message, providing an update on her health, recorded on March 20, 2024 in Windsor and aired on March 22, 2024 in London, England. The Princess of Wales had abdominal surgery earlier this year and has revealed that cancer has subsequently been found. She said she has been receiving chemotherapy and asked for privacy for her and her family. (Photo by BBC Studios/Kensington Palace via Getty Images)
I’ll admit that I didn’t think to check Getty Images before now, so I don’t know if the Editor’s Note has always been there (since Friday March 22) or whether it was added later. While it’s a straight acknowledgement that the pic is just a screencap from a palace-released video, this is the same kind of disclaimer Getty has added to other manipulated palace-released photos, like the KP-released photo of Queen Elizabeth II with her white grandchildren, allegedly “taken by Kate.”
Heavy.com did a deeper dive into Getty’s editorial policy and when and how they might add these kinds of disclaimers. I did a simple search on Getty Images for “This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy” and the only other photos with that note are from NASA handouts. Again… KP wants to continue to behave as if they weren’t caught manipulating photos, and they’re doing next to nothing to re-establish credibility with a general public looking for conspiracies.
Well they have lied so very much about many things that now nobody wants to believe them.
Between this and the supposed helicopter flight where we were told she was on, we still have not had a live Kate sighting since Christmas. Where is Kate? And where are the children?
Can someone please explain why they would have done this? I’ve got baby brain (and we can all talk about my hormones because I’m not a lunatic), and this isn’t computing for me. Are they saying the video is fake, or are they saying based on previous experiences, they don’t trust it?
My read is they believe the video has been tampered with. Not edited, but enhanced with something like Facetune and/or AI.
I feel like Getty is acknowledging that at the very least, Kate sat in front of a green screen in a studio.
@acha, does Getty’s policy mentions anything against green screens? I believe it’s something to do with the absence of the person’s name who took the picture or filmed the video…I don’t know what to think anymore..
Part of the issue is that all we have is the uploaded version, which is a compressed, low quality version of the original. There are compression artifacts in it. This makes it difficult to look for manipulation, because the issue could be the bad compression. KP didn’t make the original available, so the news agencies are stuck with something they can’t verify, from someone who has previously manipulated photos.
I also think this is a warning to KP that they need to start using professional, independent photographers who the photo agencies trust or they will keep slapping these notices on the photos. It’s kind of insane KP didn’t have someone doing behind the scenes pictures. But that would show William wasn’t there, wouldn’t it? He so wants to dump her, but knows he can’t.
That’s a good explanation. But shouldn’t they be able to trust bbc studios? I get that it’s not the bbc news division but still. The fact that there’s no one named from the studio who worked on it probably doesn’t help.
This video is so heavy on the filters/softening. I assummed it was to make her skin look softer, but I don’t know now. I also thought maybe she’s wearing a wig and they wanted soften the video to make it less visible. in the age of easily acessible 4k video its a bit much.
I think so. It looks like it is softened by filters or something similar added post. From the beginning I didn’t get why they decided to film it strong sunlight that makes her a bit squinty, but I guess it was in a studio with lighting and filters to manipulate her appearance. If she is in a bad state I understand her wanting to cover it, but come on. She has looked worse on some janky wig outings last year. (Which is why I suspect the cancer is not new).
This is very interesting. I didn’t think that any of the photo agencies would abandon their quest to investigate anything provided, but I guess I didn’t think they would be so open about it after the cancer announcement video. This does not help their credibility at all though. If they try to enhance their credibility by using BBC studios, not going on the record about anything which seems to be their modus operandi definitely isn’t going to help quiet the conspiracy theories. And then trusted organizations like Getty, and Reuters, still saying that your distributed photos don’t meet their editorial standards really doesn’t help.
It is a huge blow to their credibility. While i believe the experts that say that this video isn’t AI generated, it just goes to show that credible news agencies don’t trust KP anymore when it comes to images. I imagine they used some filter over this video to make Kate look a bit softer, and getty asked the raw unedited material and the BBC (at behest of KP) is refusing to give it because kate doesn’t want people to know what she really looks like.
Thus we once again have the same issue as with the mother’s day photo debacle. Kate’s vanity is costing KP their credibility.
I just noticed something about that video and the photo taken years earlier when she was sitting on the same bench wearing the same shirt. Her hair falls EXACTLY the same in both photos. What are the odds?
I think the video is fake and Kate really hasn’t been seen since last Christmas.
@Carmen Do you happen to have a link handy or remember which event her last wearing this sweater was from?
I haven’t been able to find photos easily.
I’m beginning to think that too Carmen. I think you, Julianna and K peace have been right all along
Liz, (Wow you have no idea how proud i am to get mentioned on here!☺️)
It just seems so obvious to me when you put it all together. KP is well aware of how they’ve been accused of some bigtime, reputation-ruining fakery lately. If they were really making a video where Kate announces she has cancer, they would make damn sure that everything was done on the up & up, with legitimacy & transparency. They would’ve used BBC News. If not then at least the people from BBC Studios who made it would’ve attached their name to it! Why are people who made it, being so squirrelly if it’s just a straightforward video? Those who made it are well aware of all the fakery accusations, so why have there been no “behind the scenes” photos released?? People at least talking about filming it with Kate?? NOBODY has and the silence is deafening. That alone tells me something major is up.
And that’s not even taking into account how the video has a fake background, fake sounds added in, looks totally fake; the fact that Kate & the kids haven’t been seen since Christmas; William’s odd behavior; how ALL the other Kate photos & videos were very obvious FAKES, and on & on. It’s all screaming from the rooftops that KP/William is hiding something major and something very bad is going on.
Someone on Twitter found video of Kate from am event several years ago wearing the same exact outfit, with the same exact hairstyle. This is going to get worse. In the event video Kate looks happy and lively. When you see the two side by side it makes the bench video look definitely manipulated. This is bad. Very bad….
As my aunt used to say, “I’m shocked and appalled, but not surprised in the least!”
NASA’s mages probably include the disclaimer because they do a lot of filtering and colorizing of things so they don’t look like a blurry smudge—ie the helium gas in the image is colorized to blue, the hydrogen is made red, etc. And they are very up front about it, and have made some posts showing the differences between the originals and the colorized stuff.
It’s very weird that this is still an issue with the Kate video from KP. And if the BBC won’t verify that it isn’t maniplulated, that basically screams that it has been IMO.
AI videos look so real nowadays, so are we ever going to know when Kensington Palace is lying to the public?
When Kate is better, I genuinely hope she shows up at an event where it will indisputably be her. KP doctoring the Mother’s Day photo has obliterated their credibility with photos and vids.
I hope it happens soon, because I’m worried about Keen. If she was in worse health then they let on in the video, why would they go to such lenghts to hide it?? I don’t know what to think anymore. I hope it won’t be like Princess Charlene that we never find out.
I don’t think we will see her for at least the rest of the year. The absence of William and the kids at Easter is a signal that KP is locked down tight. Now that bunches of celebrities have prostrated themselves for daring to raise their eyebrows at KP’s shenanigans, have a total pass to more or less hide indefinitely, or at least for a very very long time. IT will be a long time before the public or celebrities feel like they have the right to question anything KP says.
It’s probably because Getty can’t verify whether Kate did this video in a studio.
So, what if she did it in a studio? I don’t think Getty has a problem with that…I mean, many photos are taken in studios… I don’t think that is something against their policy…after all, I don’t think kp claimed that it was taken outside…
I don’t know what to think anymore…this disclaimer could mean anything…I don’t trust my eyes nor my ears anymore…and I definitely don’t trust KP
In real life, Kate can barely connect two full sentences together when speaking. She’s inarticulate. How did they get a perfect take out of her?
I’ve thought about that too. I can’t make myself watch it again, but are there places where you can see the footage was cut? It is unrealistic to me that she would be able to record it without mistakes being cut. I record videos and voiceovers for educational purposes and to record more than 2 mins of perfect footage never happens.
There’s no doubt it was edited. But I’m still suspicious because it would have required numerous takes to get enough usable footage, and she’s obviously pretty ill. It takes stamina to go through a script over and over. The end result is so smooth, I’m just not buying it.
I said it the other day and I’m going to double down again. The tell (at least for me) is her absolute clarity of communication.
I may not have watched lots of videos where she’s speaking, but the few I have involve mumbling, incoherence, and just generally hard to understand. I don’t see how it can be a 180 all of a sudden.
I believe the video. Because the alternative is what – she isn’t ill or is locked up somewhere or hurt? It’s all got a bit deep state/great reset – at this point we’ll start calling each other sheeple for taking it at face value. Thing is, whatever I think is neither here nor there; the BRF has created an abyss of doubt for the vast majority.
Before the previous kill order the agency reached out to KP to provide the source of the video for verification.
Have they reached out for the source of this one?
The only reason I think it’s real is she’s not wearing any (or at least very little if any) makeup. She has bags under her eyes. Would they release a video with that unless it was real?
My guess is, Getty can’t 100% verify the video but they can’t debunk it either so they’re hedging their bets if KP is exposed.
KP themselves have created this circus by piling a pr doublespeak non-answer (“claims of AI tampering are factually inaccurate”) on top of a questionable video on top of a 100% fake video on top of a 100% frankenphoto on top of a 100% fake side profile photo on top of a questionable TMZ car photo.
It’s just frustrating to me that Will is untouchable, nobody is asking any real questions and the best we get is Getty essentially saying “Similar to NASA colorizing distant galaxies, some images of Kate have been processed like she’s a celestial object orbiting Mars.”