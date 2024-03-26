BBC chief speaks about conspiracies, AI and Princess Kate’s cancer video

As we discussed, the Princess of Wales’s cancer-announcement video was apparently shot two days before it was released. Kensington Palace reportedly brought in a crew from BBC Studios – and not BBC News – to film Kate in Windsor last Wednesday, March 20. Around the same time that Kensington Palace stood silently by as everyone debated that Sun/TMZ video of “Kate and William” at the Windsor Farm Store. BBC Studios confirmed, on the record, that they “filmed a message from the Princess of Wales at Windsor this week,” but they left it to anonymous BBC insiders to refute the claim that the video had been edited or manipulated. The whole point of bringing in an outside crew to film the video should have been about the BBC lending their credibility to a palace awash with accusations of manipulated photos and videos. The fact that no one from the BBC will say on the record, as a named source, that the video had not been edited, manipulated or made use of any AI technology, is actually quite concerning. Speaking of:
Conspiracy theories and misinformation are leaving people unable to determine the truth, BBC Director-General Tim Davie will warn, following outlandish online speculation over the Princess of Wales. In a major speech setting out the corporation’s future, Mr Davie will argue that the BBC’s “impartial” news and verification techniques will play a vital role in challenging digital forces that threaten to undermine democracy itself.
“Misinformation is weakening our shared understanding of the world, undermining trust in our society and our democratic processes,” Mr Davie will tell the Royal Television Society on Tuesday. “It leaves many of us wondering who and what we can believe, and even questioning the concept of ‘truth’.”
The BBC will “pursue truth with no agenda, by reporting fearlessly and fairly”, Mr Davie promises.
Kensington Palace chose BBC Studios, the corporation’s commercial wing, to shoot the Princess of Wales’s video announcement that she is being treated for cancer, in part because the broadcaster’s involvement would prevent any wild speculation about its veracity.
The BBC has created a new ‘Verify’ unit designed to combat AI-created “fake video”, which assesses the authenticity of videos and images and explains to audiences how the BBC reaches its editorial decisions. However, BBC Verify itself contributed to the whirl of stories surrounding the Princess of Wales when the unit was tasked with investigating how Kate’s Mother’s Day photo might have been digitally altered.
“…In part because the broadcaster’s involvement would prevent any wild speculation about its veracity.” I get that – someone at Kensington Palace finally understood that they had created a HUGE credibility problem for themselves and Kate’s message would end up compounding the lack of credibility, given everything said and done by the palace for the previous two months. But still, the squirreliness around this BBC Studio-produced video is also leaving people with a lot of questions. The Times and the Guardian have both written stories about the TikTok conspiracies regarding the cancer announcement video, with most of the conspiracies centered around concerns that the whole thing is AI. Again, I don’t blame people for wondering – the palace has zero credibility and it’s starting to bug me that the BBC won’t officially confirm that there are no edits or manipulations with the video. As I mentioned yesterday, I believe that the video is authentic. Still, the palace and the BBC are choosing to dismiss questions about the video by calling them conspiracies instead of being upfront about any filters or editing that was used.
Screencaps courtesy of KP’s video.
God forbid there be anything resembling competence from the royal family or British media. If I were Kate, I would be concerned if I was getting actual chemo, or a saline bag with “kemo” written on it with a Sharpie.
I’m sorry I shouldn’t be laughing but this comment is funny as hell 😂😂
That’s funny, with a smiley face too.
😂😂😂
😂💀😂
This happened in my home country a few years back to kids being treated in public hospitals. A big scandal 😔
But I agree. KP is totally incapable to manage any P.R crisis and unsurprisingly this hasn’t been the firts mess they have put themselves into.
I am not at all into the conspiracies on this, but their refusal to go on the record and the way they worded this is weird. It should say they filmed Princess of Wales’ giving her cancer announcement at Windsor, not they “ filmed a message from”.
Just weird. They did not film a message, they filmed a person.
Given the content of the video, I feel like conspiracy theories are in poor taste. But the fact simply exists that Ai and deepfakes are here, they’re a very real thing, and *all* content that establishes an official record of something must be verified for authenticity.
Yes, especially coming from Kim Jong Un Palace. They should have let BBC News shoot this, but then they couldn’t do multiple takes. these people are so inept it’s appalling.
If in fact the video is proved to be a deep fake, Bettyrose, I’m really not show why the content matters? Given the multiple attempts by KP to fool the public regarding Kate’s absence from public duty, I reject your premise that any skepticism surrounding this latest video constitutes conspiracy theory.
@Proud Mary – I have jumped down the rabbit hole of many a conspiracy theory, but the image of a frail, sickly woman sitting alone as she reveals her diagnosis to the world…if the message is a lie, that is the sickest, most twisted lie imaginable. Even if the video is a deep fake, I have to believe the message is true. Otherwise, mygawd.
You have the right to believe whatever you choose, and equally so, the rest of the world have the right to maintain a healthy doze of skepticism, given the source — the British royal family. Now, you speak of “the image of a frail, sickly woman” revealing her cancer diagnosis. We have also been treated to video of a spritely, prancing “Kate” practically sprinting with her market bags. Are you clutching your pearls over responses to that video as well, Bettyrose? I don’t think you need a rabbit hole to tell you that person in the farm video could definitely show up to snip a few ribbons, here and there, while the one in the latest video might need some downtime.
I think I’m not sure what we’re discussing. Are you saying that you believe it’s a lie and Kate doesn’t have cancer?
To reiterate: Given KP’s shenangan’s I believe people have the right to question the latest video without being labeled conspiracy theorists. For example, we’ve seen one video that shows a fairly healthy Kate and another video that shows a frail Kate. Not to mention the cobbled-up frankenfoto. I’m making no judgement about her veracity. I repeat, if the video is proved to be a deep fake, that information is relevant, regardless of the message. So stop trying to guilt-trip people for questioning the video, because “cancer.”
BTW, although I don’t question her diagnosis, the fact people are using the cancer diagnosis to shut down all debate really makes me wonder if that wasn’t the purpose. I mean, as one author puts it, cancer is “The emperor of all Maladies.” Once an English rose is said to be stricken with it, she has entered sainthood and no one can henceforth question anything she does and says, and vicariously so, the entire Firm can benefit from her aura.
@ProudMary I do think the video deserves to be scrutinized based on past actions of KP. But you said “stop trying to guilt trip people for questioning the video because ‘cancer.'”
I’m seeing the opposite on this site – people here act like those of us who don’t think this is AI are stupid or naive or just “dont get it” or “dont understand what a kill order means” or whatever else. So I think its going both ways and maybe we all need to take a step back here mentally.
I do think her cancer diagnosis is being used to shut down all debate and all criticism about KP, but that can be true with an authentic video.
So they got it out there that the BBC recorded the video to try and get some sort of credibility back but BBC won’t say it out loud that they did it. More conspiracy theories will follow.
Right— they are all but saying there is something about the video that would look bad if people found out.
!! How are they so bad at this? I don’t think this is AI, but They filmed a “message” that Kate wrote herself, and William was not even present and no one will make a statement that they were there. Why the hedging?
The BBC didn’t, though. BBC Studios is separate from the actual BBC. So the BBC as an entity can’t confirm or deny anything, since they really were not involved.
I would bet money that the Palace made the dumb error of thinking if they hired BBC Studios, they could pretend “the BBC” filmed the video and try to namedrop for credibility, and just assumed people wouldn’t understand that there’s a difference between BBC and BBC Studios, and they basically got busted trying to muddy the waters and trying to claim a legitimacy they don’t have.
(I think the video is real and not AI, I don’t mean legitimacy in that way, I mean the general lack of credibility they have.)
BBC Studios is owned by BBC
If it was filmed on by the BBC, why wasn’t it aired on the BBC?
I don’t think it’s AI but now that they are hedging so much, it’s clear that there is *something* they can’t admit to without everyone absolutely losing their minds.
Yeah. Why not have the producer of the segment make a statement. It’s not hard.
This is pure speculation, but the producer may not be a BBC employee (could be a freelancer hired via BBC Studios, since they often work with freelancers, or even if it was a BBC Studios employee, that’s not the same as being a BBC employee).
Or they’re dumb enough to not hire a producer at all, just a camera team and a director.
Samuel, I’m in that business too. this seems like an expensive commercial more than a news gathering clip. Looks like they had a DP, lighting, teleprompter runner, hair, make up, whole crew.
Plus, they had to have had an overall in-house producer + PM, etc overseeing field producer (who could be freelance), even if KP was the customer and producer on some level.
I’ve never worked on a set without a producer, even small news gathering teams have camera and producer, they cut audio before producer, but even so, KP has the tax money to spend on doing this the right way.
Obviously everyone signed NDA, but BBC Studios could allow producer or studio head to issue a statement.
What I find so strange is that they made a big deal that they gave the footage to KP to distribute and unnamed claim there were no edits before that. BBC Studios handed off unedited footage to KP to do whatever with. (I don’t buy that there was no post done to this footage, but that’s another story.)
Move over Charles, context is king.
It’s interesting that iNews mentions the BBC creating a unit to combat AI fakes. But they don’t mention the recent BBC announcement of creating and using generative AI, nor do they go into the controversy the BBC caused when they had to stop using AI for Dr Who promos due to incredible levels of pushback from the audience.
This is also happening at a time when the Tories were just caught trying to pass off footage of NY as London in an attack ad. Of course, the Tory party and the palace are totally separate and not at all enmeshed, so that’s probably unrelated.
The very fact that the palace is resorting to these drastic tactics of convincing the world the video is real and yet still can’t get someone to put their name to it and Will wasn’t there and Kate wrote the script herself and all the rest is a giant blinking red flag that at this point can be seen from space. Something is very wrong here, and the coverup story is as fake as that video.
“BBC Verify itself contributed to the whirl of stories surrounding the Princess of Wales when the unit was tasked with investigating how Kate’s Mother’s Day photo might have been digitally altered.” So it is now the fault of those who exposed the lies from KP and not Kate’s fault? Is the BBC taking the scapegoat role on now? Do people in the UK really fall for this gaslighting? I don’t believe there were no edits or splicing together of segments. Kate hasn’t shown herself capable of reading a prompter without errors in the past. The still screen behind her and having her hold her hands in her lap instead of jazz hands was likely to make it easier to edit.
That’s a great point – so, even before that BBC sports reporter voiced her concerns about the farm video, the BBC had been directly involved in analyzing the Mother’s Day photo. Internationally the BBC is one of the only trusted media outlets in the UK, and after the k*ll order and with Reuters and AP making such strong statements against KP, they would’ve been under enormous pressure to follow suit.
And, this all comes after years of conflict between the BBC, the Tories, and the royals, with their licensing fee being repeatedly threatened. So yes, the BBC is being made to take the scapegoat role, but even still, despite all this pressure, they’re hesitant to do so fully and won’t put an actual name to the filming which speaks volumes to me.
ETA: some of this may also be self-preservation, because surely the BBC has published way more photos/stories on behalf of KP than Reuters or the AP, so presumably they are much more guilty of running those fake photoshopped photos (particularly of the queen and prince philip, which has historic record implications, for a news org that’s serious). A whole other can of worms.
This is very interesting context. It does seem like the bbc is resisting taking the fall for something when and if it comes out.
Might it be that the timeline of her illness is being fudged? I would not be surprised if she has been in treatment since last year, which would explain the sudden appearance of the bulky wigs people noticed last year. If the BBC is aware of this, I can absolutely see them wanting to be cagey about the video and its contents since the implication is that the illness is only recent.
Exactly! The Tories have demonised the BBC for years, of course the BBC don’t want to have the job of proving the royals’ credibility foisted onto them when the BBC had nothing to do with the video.
Right? So news organizations who reported that photo agencies put a kill order on KP’s frankenphoto are now at fault for the conspiracy theories? Is that what the bbc is actually saying??? There ain’t nothing fearless or fair about that. The blame falls on KP for that photo. But okay bbc, pease continue to gaslight the public and carry water for the monarchy while preaching about fair and fearless or whatever. We see you and people aren’t dumb.
I had been of the opinion that this video is genuine, but l need an explanation for why the stripes on Kate’s sweater are throwing shadows on the bench slats on her right. I hate the AI and conspiracy theories, but since patterns on clothing don’t throw shadows, this is a head scratcher. And this video isn’t “one take Kate,” so I’m sure there were plenty of redos and edits to turn it into the final piece that we saw.
I thought the bench was metal and the stripes are a reflection off the metal?
It’s clearly a reflection. You can see the white and dark blue stripes reflected in the bench.
I thought the bench was wooden, so metal would explain a reflection. Thank you.
I think that’s a reflection of her jumper, not a shadow. But yeah, this didn’t happen in one take. That’s simply not possible given we have never seen her speak this well before. They are raising issues when they claim it wasn’t edited, of course it went through post.
Most of the TT “analysis” of bench slats, bugs, lighting etc are BS – those factors alone cannot definitively determine whether a video is AI or not. They might seem visually off, which makes the viewer question what they’re seeing, but they’re not actual evidence.
Those TTs are, at best, like true crime enthusiasts who “investigate” by making wild extrapolations based on already public evidence or literally nothing. Sure, sometimes they hit on something real, but most of the time the “evidence” they point to (his microexpression at minute 1:31, her sudden hair cut meant she was going to leave him, etc) is entirely circumstantial at best or straight mis- or dis- information at worst.
But seeding counter-arguments to unreliable narrators is also a huge tactic – feed the best opposing argument to the least reliable people and the actual facts of the argument are forever tainted by their source.
AI also doesn’t necessarily mean the video is totally fake; it could be a partially real video filmed with a different person, it could be a completely real video filmed with Kate’s appearance altered in post for whatever reason. There are a zillion possiblities here, and IMHO to me personally, the immediate, 5-alarm, fully loaded bot farm coordinated response of ‘how dare you question us when we’ve repeatedly lied to you and tried to pass off doctored images literally a few days ago’, along with putting all these legitimate questions in the delulu qanon basket, all align with an aggressive influence campaign being waged to prop up their house of cards.
It’s so obvious that it’s been filmed indoors against a backdrop, the light is unnatural, and nothing moves. I’m sure she used a teleprompter, a voice over would be too hard to sync. Or maybe not with AI? Something is hinky with ALL of this, though I wish her well.
Agreed.
BBC News is right there, but the royals swerve and go to …. BBC Studios. The news arm should be the logical first place to go to close the window of doubt, and yet they don’t. BBC Studios is a for hire entity with AI capabilities when BBC News is right there, willing to send over a camera and sound and a producer and a reporter to give the announcement that much-needed stamp of authenticity. Yet the royals stopped short of using the news arm. Why?
It’s so stupid. As an oblivious foreigner, when I heard BBC, I thought it was synonymous with the news. If the BBC has used AI, why go anywhere near that?
KP is going to have to make a choice. Either they need to shut up and ignore everyone talking until K is well enough to return to “work,” or they’re going to need to bite the bullet if she’s able and get her in an almost fool-proof situation so everyone knows it’s actually her. They cannot blame the public for being conspiracy theorists, because there is room for doubt. They’re potentially convincing even more people that they’re lying by doing this.
It’s not merely stupidity, it’s deliberate, it’s propaganda. As I’ve said, proof of life for me will come when she does a live event, with witnesses.
I too assumed this was the news division, completely forgetting that they have an entertainment branch as well. Maybe the news division didn’t want any part of it which would be understandable. However, what they ended up doing with the studio division is pretty problematic on its own. I guess we’re supposed to be happy that they didn’t call in TMZ again. And it’s possible they went to the news division first but placed conditions on them which they could/would not accept as a news organization.
@ML “when I heard BBC, I thought it was synonymous with the news.”
that is precisely what they were going for and why they enlisted BBC (studios) to help them launder their reputation and this increasingly bizarre, suspicious narrative.
Honestly this is the first time I’ve actually even considered the possibility that something very very bad, and final, has already happened. It’s just all so bizarre. Like, if this really were Kate, why on earth would they need to go to BBC studios to film a soft-focus instantly questionable “explanation” instead of just having her go on KP’s insta live or lean fully in to BBC news? It’s another inexplicable choice with horrible, far-reaching implications. Red flags all around, red flags everywhere.
I’ve seen a lot of people go through chemo, and it did a number on every single one of them. A close friend of mine was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, and she gets low-dose chemo every Friday, rests during the weekend and returns to work on Monday. It’s not just for cancer.
The K in the BBC video looked thin and fatigued. I believe that she’s ill.
I don’t like the lack of transparency though? Why is this so hard? Just have the people who filmed her come forward and show pictures of them posing with her. There’s no way they didn’t take selfies and she didn’t thank them for helping her out. Otherwise, she’s going to have to deal with conspiracy theories until she returns, as will everyone else at KP. And they should acknowledge W’s behavior in this! His not showing up at the memorial and posting the Frankenphoto are essentially why they’re in this mess.
She whose hormones cannot be named letting BBC staffers take selfies? Nah.
Exactly, ML, release pictures of Kate with staff and crew on set along with a fawning story of how she was so marvelous to work with, what a courageous woman she is to come forward publicly etc. etc. And put a name to the article along with photo credits. I’m teetering on the edge of true or false with this video, so proof of life continues to be the issue here.
I can’t believe we are here!? But we are. At first I thought the strongest argument for the validity of this video was that she was so good in it! But with all of the weird press around its authenticity they are once again showing bad work. And now it’s easy to consider the possibility that this is not in fact real.
These people are fools and think that we are. I can’t wait to see what happens next.
We need the raw footage at this point.
As I said yesterday I think the video is genuine. And I think some of the conspiracy theories are a little…..extreme.
But, it was inevitable that this video was going to be heavily scrutinized and again, like we keep saying, that’s on KP. KP damaged its own credibility. So there is no one to blame but themselves.
At this point, given all that’s transpired, I think KP is simply behind the times. It’s just too late for them to release yet another photo or pre-recorded video. If they had to go the pre-recorded route, why couldn’t she sit for a brief interview with BBC news? Going with BBC studios just tells me they only wanted those three letters attached to the video to assume a venire of credibility. I don’t know if this is AI or deep fake, but it just seems to be their same flimflam sauce in a BBC labeled bottle.
I’ve seen multiple threads on twitter than did more to convince me it’s not AI than any scolding by the RR. That said, they are actively creating the impression that there is something else off about the video. Maybe not a complete fake, but something else. I can’t imagine what but I have no trouble believing that there are questionable circumstances surrounding the whole thing.
I think the most obvious answer to the whole “something is off” here is probably the most accurate – that something in the timeline is being fudged.
I can also see KP being so arrogant that they’re telling the BBC not to say anything else about the video because “its not the public’s business” so BBC can’t say anything more (about editing or timing or whatever) so its giving this sense of their being something sketchy here when there really isn’t and KP just being too entitled/arrogant/stupid to realize (or care) that they are adding to the problem here, yet again.
And yeah, for every social media account insisting this is AI, I’ve seen 2-3 others proving why its not.
“there” being something sketchy here 🤦♀️🤦♀️
The sort of zero sum analysis that’s going on is a bit silly, really — either it’s AI or there’s nothing to see here. Assuming its true that she does have cancer, at a minimum, she is not telling the truth about the nature, timing and scope of her diagnosis. I find it rather suspicious that the story she tells about how doctors discovered her cancer is just so similar to Charles. Also, how is it possible that it would take so long to diagnose the condition of people of such money, power and privilege?
Why can’t they get this video run through their own Verify process to confirm it is accurate? It shouldn’t be an issue if everything is above board.
BBC dared to vouch itself’s credibility is a joke. The BBC chairman is appointed by the King & British Government, and the news regulation body Ofcom is a joke too. Considering the new policies passed by the British Parliament during the past couples of years, the 🇬🇧 is gearing to authoritarian than democracy.
Like Kaiser stated, “…the BBC won’t officially confirm that there are no edits or manipulations with the video.” Why is it so hard to say the truth? They are just BRF. Anything happens to them won’t really affect Britons every day lives, will it? Wasn’t the BRF said (paraphrasing here), “If Prince Harry died, it is not likely cause significant public upset”? Then same goes for the other members of the current BRF! Why is the BRF so important than ordinary citizens?
“the BBC won’t officially confirm that there are no edits or manipulations with the video.” Why is it so hard to say the truth?”
Because the BBC as an entity weren’t involved in the video.
They essentially just hired some people/equipment from the BBC’s commercial wing, which is separate from the actual BBC.
Having viewed previous legitimate footage of Kate speaking to a camera side by side with the recent video I do believe the video is AI.
That people conflate not accepting the video as denying Kate’s medical condition is unhelpful, the issues are completely separate. Kate can have serious medical issues and the video can be a hoax. Both things can be true at the same time. BBC Studios and BBC News are separate entities, I do think KP relied upon people seeing “BBC” with little thought in it.
Like the Frankenphoto that KP’s press minions denied was Kate’s “Jecca face” until they had to admit it was true in the wake of the kill notice and the farm shop video which is clearly not her, I believe this recent video is not genuine and you can see it when you focus on the face. The kerfuffle over Big Blue keeps one’s eye drawn away from her face on purpose. Watching actual Kate and BBC Studios’ Kate talk is instructive.
Will this video get busted? In truth the farm shop video has not been explored by media outlets yet, there is a backlog of deceit so this production may have to wait it’s turn for proper scrutiny but luckily the remedy for Kate in the face of more distrust in KP ‘s veracity is simple, she can be seen at a proper press event with international journalists conducted live as proof of life and a way of reiterating her health challenges and giving calm to a nation destabilized by her disappearance.
Easy peasy.
@Interested Gawker
I completely agree with you. This video IS AI. Thank you for reminding of the fact the diagnosis and the video being real or fake are completely seperate issues.
I’m now wondering if the Farm video was AI versus a body double.
I suppose the farm shop could be AI and body double, one thing I learned poking about these things is hybrid use of real and digital components can be part of making these things…
One other aspect (that many can agree is poor taste but inevitable online) is people have added different joke backgrounds with green screen to it and you really do see the problems with BBC Studios Kate when random backgrounds different to the placid garden setting are moving around behind her.
Somebody has to be willing to announce. “Soylent Green is people” when there are such discrepancies. People swore the Frankenphoto was real. Many people rejected the farm video on sight, I don’t feel this is any different. Even if the video is legitimate a prerecorded video is still not proof of life as far as I am concerned. That is the overarching issue, Kate and the children have not been seen in public since December.
This whole thing is a circus. I usually am the first person to avoid conspiracy and come up with logical explanations etc but I will say this much – I don’t think any of them are extreme at this point. Everything seems off. The fact they used BBC Studios. The fact no one will go on the record. The fact they are now talking about using AI detectors for thr future.. on and on.
As for the video, something really is off about it. I have been reading about AI and watching AI videos and a lot of isn’t so far fetched from this video. The entire video is blurred. The background doesn’t move even in slow motion AT ALL. And yet… they have a repeating bird & nature like sound faintly in the background. I also question the shadows on the bench. Some say it’s a metal but really is it? How does anyone know that? Her teeth especially her bottom teeth look awkward in some positions of the video and if you screenshot it they mimick the bottom teeth of George from the Frankenstein picture. There are many more observations many people have pointed out as well including from people that are familiar with AI. The biggest indicator to me that something was completely off is her accent and absence of even one little mumble. Also, her hands. She has absolutely no jazz hands. I have a hard time believing someone would tell her suddenly after a decade DONT USE YOUR HANDS.
I am just completely baffled by this. Charles is over 70 yo with cancer and has been completely transparent about all of this. No, he isn’t working everyday but just simply being seen getting from his car to the castle was enough. My brain just can’t wrap my head around everything that has transpired with Peg, Kate and KP. I don’t know what to think anymore.
Initially I accepted the video as genuine, even though the lighting seemed weird. Apparently no Spring breezes fluttered the daffodils in the background, and KKKhate’s hair didn’t budge, not even the slightest wisp. Her delivery was the biggest tipoff, considering her past inability to even introduce herself without haltingly glancing at her notes. No incomprehensible mumbling or wild gestures. This alone has me questioning.
And now the ongoing silence from the BBC Studios. Something is definitely off. Only time will tell.