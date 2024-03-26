Prince Harry was named in a lawsuit as someone who partied with Sean Combs

I forgot that these cursed images exist! In 2007, Prince William and Prince Harry hosted the “Concert for Diana,” in which many different artists performed. These pics are from the after-party, where Harry and William both posed for photos with Sean Combs and Kanye West. We now have photo evidence that William and Harry BOTH associated with a Nazi (West) and a sexual abuser and human trafficker (Combs and Prince Andrew). Well, you would think that both princes would get prominent mentions in all of Sean Combs’ ongoing legal and criminal dramas, correct? No. You would be wrong. Prince Harry is the only prince most people know, even if it’s just a mention from the music producer suing Combs for harassment:
Prince Harry’s party days with Sean “Diddy” Combs could be coming back to haunt him after he was named in court documents filed against the rapper, who is facing a litany of shocking sexual assault allegations in a case being brought by one of his former producers Rodney Jones. While Harry is not accused of any wrongdoing, being named in the suit by Jones as a friend of Combs will be an unwelcome reminder for Harry of his former association with the rapper.
Jones says in the suit that Diddy’s co-defendants were rewarded “for participating in and facilitating Combs’ sex trafficking venture” by getting “affiliation and access to Mr Combs’ popularity.” Jones says: “Mr Combs was known for throwing the ‘best’ parties. Affiliation with, and or sponsorship of Mr Combs’ sex-trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians and international dignitaries like British royal, Prince Harry.”
While it can be argued it is deeply unfair for Harry to be singled out by name when he has not done anything wrong and others are not named, his naming in the suit exposes the particular need for members of the British royal family to be cautious about whom they associate with and under what conditions. In 2007, William and Harry posed for photos alongside Kanye West and Diddy after they played at the “Concert for Diana.” The four greeted each other warmly with Harry putting his arm over Diddy’s shoulder.
Harry, who complained in his book that he was often left to carry the can for both him and William, may well wonder how he, once again, is the one being dragged into controversy, not his brother. The answer may lie in a seemingly innocuous remark made by Diddy in 2012, when he said: “I really can’t wait to get to the U.K. as London is one of my favourite cities. I’m also hoping I’ll get to catch up with Prince Harry while I’m there. He’s such a cool guy and it’s about time we hung out. I need him to take me to some of those wild Mayfair clubs.”
LMAO this is actually a reminder that people always wanted to party with Harry… and never William. Harry seems like a good time, William seems like the kind of wet blanket who gets too drunk and starts dad-dancing and groping whoever is closest (there’s photo evidence of all of that). Anyway, the British royal reporters are making a meal out of this mention of Harry, but again – Harry didn’t do anything but party with some celebrities in his 20s.
Update: The Sussexes work fast! In the Telegraph’s coverage, where they note that at no point in the lawsuit does anyone suggest that Harry knew of Combs’ behavior. The Telegraph also notes: “The Duke has only met Combs once, The Telegraph understands, and has never attended any of his parties or concerts.” Boom.
Prince Harry has been named in one of a number of civil lawsuits involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, the rapper facing accusations of sex trafficking and sexual abuse. But the Duke of Sussex is not accused of any wrongdoing. See page 63 para q of this New York case. pic.twitter.com/njyzqe3S5S
— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 26, 2024
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
so even here they are using Prince Harry’s name for clout/impact, not William’s. No one wanted access to William, but Harry was a draw.
this sucks because we know what the British press will say about it, even when its clear harry did nothing wrong and in fact, did the same thing as William.
Or even when staring directly at a photo of BOTH princes with him.
@L84Tea, exactly. Because people will believe what they want to believe even with that pic where both are in it.
Martha Stewart has been photographed with Diddy many more times than Harry and William. Why aren’t they dragging her name into these allegations?
First off I’m very glad there’s visual evidence that both princes partied with Diddy.
Next, for anyone wondering why there are a ton of conspiracy theories about Kate: consider this one of the thousands of reasons why. There’s this feeling that KP is there to polish William’s image no matter what. This means that they do not allow normal reporting about William, and every time they try to protect him but we can place him somewhere like with Diddy, it gets problematic. You can’t blame Harry when William is also right there.
The derangers (and British media) are loving this because they lack basic intelligence and comprehension skills.
This is ONE TIME that I hope Harry speaks out. He should ask to have his name withdrawn or that all others that were there to be named. He should not be singled out like this. This seems intentional to me…there is no way that the person filing the lawsuit could miss the fact that William and hundreds of others were there, and it was a Diana’s event. I no longer have any sympathy for the person filing this suit.
@Caribbean, I think, on the lawsuit, it alleges that Diddy was bragging about how he was hanging out with these powerful people, one of the names he mentioned is Harry. There is no accusation against him. Harry can’t say Diddy didn’t brag about that. It doesn’t make any sense.
The implications these rota are trying to make really get close to defamation so I expect to see Harry make a few legal threats if certain tweets don’t get pulled.
Yeah, just comparing britmedia headlines to headlines of other media is instructive. AFAIC DailyBeast Tom Sykes is defacto britmedia. Compare “named” vs “name-dropped.”
Tom Sykes (britmedia): “Prince Harry Named in Blockbuster Diddy Sex Trafficking Lawsuit” is plenty inflammatory even with a 12-pt subhead update: “Harry’s not accused of wrongdoing;” note big diff between 24-pt BOLD heading “Prince Harry Named” and the 12-pt regular subhead.
Independent (UK media) “Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit.”
Page Six / NY Post (US): “Prince Harry named-dropped in $30 million sex-trafficking lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
New York Magazine / The Cut (US): “Why is Prince Harry Mentioned in the Latest Diddy Lawsuit.”
This is another deflection from all the bad press William has experienced over the past two month, much of it discussing his questionable behavior. So of course they have to try and shade Harry with the same brush.
Harry is not Andrew. Repeat with me!
💯%!
At least there are pictures with both princes.
It is more accurate to say mentioned or referenced. To state someone is named implies the person is a named party to the suit.
This this this!!! To say he is “named” is a total lie. Named is a term of art with a specific meaning. They are being a bit blatant with the lying smear campaign here
Yeah, this.
Exactly — “named implies the person is a named party to the suit.” Knowing this and understanding britmedia default ‘H’ position should help people conserve their energy and click-power by ignoring the vast majority of britmedia screamy meamy headlines.
William is already being cropped out of those pictures.
Diddy may well be the modern day Epstein and any association will be side-eyed now. But if all they have is an old picture at a public party, he good.
Obviously the person suing just threw in Harry’s name in there and is probably ignorant on the Royal family members.
Wow Harry is really Tall, or i never realised how short the other 2 were
Harry is tall, but of course Kanye is also a squat little toady of a man.
That’s funny, I was thinking Kanye is taller than I realized. He barely seemed taller than Kim when they were together, but I guess she’s usually photographed in very high heels.
ETA: Dayum L84tea, don’t sugar coat it. 🤣
lol. The only photos are from when both Harry and Will had full hairs. So, are they gonna name all the famous people Diddy hang out with? He was one of the most famous music producers at one time. Royals hanging out with famous people is not news.
Yeah I mean I understand legally why the client is doing this, but as far as culpability it’s a nothing burger. Having hung out with one of the most famous people on the planet twenty years ago doesn’t really link you to anything. British media though, they can’t quit Harry and Meghan even though they should have plenty to talk about with the others now.
This!
It’s crazy to see pics of bad boy drunken Harry. But unlike the multitudes of public figures who are unapologetic about their youthful indiscretions, Harry wrote a book detailing how his behavior was a cover for serious mental health issues. It’s hard to look at those pictures and see a care free bad boy, because we know what lies underneath that surface.
Exactly.
So far only the Mail and the Daily Beast are reporting it. Do we see this as all the other papers must be on early holidays or working on a much bigger story? No indeed, they’ll all be huddling with their Lawyers over the cease & desist letter that I imagine came from the office of the Duke of Sussex in the early hours! Also, if the Court papers were lodged last month then why is it only being reported on now? Absolute rubbish is the only way to describe this attempted smear … the same goes for the pond scum Wootton who is attempting to make fetch happen by tweeting and retweeting about this every 30 minutes or so. Deflection on the biggest scale to lessen the furore over the KP debacle, although I couldnt help but chuckle over tweeters saying that William wasnt even interesting enough to BE mentioned!! LOL
@cazzie, the Diddy story is bigger than Harry hanging out with famous people at one time. There is no way Harry is spending any lawyer money on this to send to the press. The royal reporters are saying themselves, no one is blaming him for something. The serious journalists are probably trying to find the info on FBI raids of Diddy’s homes. That is the story.
Well the Fail are doubling down, and the Express (surprise) have thrown their hat into the ring too now. So theyre obviously thinking they’ll push their luck. Like you say , and anyone with a modicum of sense can read and understand, Harry is NOT the story, although the Toxic Media will throw mud until they can get some to stick if they can. Sickening.
@cazzie, Excuse me, but so what? DM and Express are writing stories like Meghan is the anti christ. Why are you taking them seriously?
@sevenblue … it actually IS serious. The undermining of the British people, the brainwashing by the media over the Royals, Brexit etc has caused so much unrest and discord in the UK. It’s a very real thing we live here. Yes I know all about the way the newspapers treat Harry & Meghan. If you want to keep abreast of news and current affairs in any way, then you have no chance of doing that without also being served up all the rubbish that litters the polluted murky waters of the press.
@cazzie, I understand that, but BM basically reported that Meghan tried to poison Charlotte with her wedding flowers. If H&M reacted to every accusation from BM, they couldn’t live their lives in peace, which is one of the reasons they are doing this. There is no reason for them or us to take BM seriously when it comes to H&M. They did a whole documentary about that. All these articles are just proving their point. People know the tabloids hate H&M.
I think they know they can’t call attention to it without calling even more attention to William and his bad behavior, and Andrew and his, so they’re ignoring it.
Also, it’s a totally nothing burger story. Harry used to be friends with people in his 20s, maybe, which everyone already knew about. Hardly even a story.
Dan Wooten is the one implying sex trafficking so I hope Harry sues him for slander. Someone that read the documents said that Harry wasn’t named in sex trafficking just as a notable person Diddy had at a party. Harry’s phone was hacked for 10 years (at least) if the press had ANYTHING on him they would have reported it long ago.
The Sad Little Man is probably mad his freaky ass wasn’t invited to a freaky Puffy Party.
So Dan Woooottton is trying to imply guilt by association through linking an incidental mention of Harry at a 2007 charity concert? Is this the same Dan Woooootton who lost all his mainstream media jobs after credible allegations that DW was blackmailing people after bribing them to make sex pics?
Either PH didn’t want to name drop in Spare or neither guy was a significant part of his life. Someone else saying they wanted to party with him is them name dropping and no indication of close friendship.
Wave goodbye to that uncropped header pic with Will, for sure it’s going to be scrubbed.
I hate this for him. I so desperately hope he didn’t pick up at any of those parties.
What parties? AFAIK that’s the only time they met, at a concert in memory of Diana, do you think if Harry was involved with any nefarious activities the papers wouldn’t have reported it since 2020?
There is no suggestion that he ever went to any of those parties. He just met Diddy once at an event for his mother.
Interesting that the link to the photos of William groping goes to a FoxNews article that has no photos, just a link to The Sun … and unsurprisingly that link is a dead link. The photos were scrubbed from the Sun.
So Harry was “friends” with Diddy back in the day? Okaaay. How many random parties does a friendship make😂?
Harry wasn’t even friends with him. Will and Harry hosted a charity event in honor of Diana and Diddy was one of the performers. They had an after party to thank all of the performers and mingled with them, as that is what hosts always do. Both of them held the event, hosted the after party and took photos with the performers there, including Diddy. All this mention proves is that even when William had hair, he still wasn’t the most popular and liked prince.
Harry still looked like a kid there. So did William. In those days, I’m sure a lot of people partied with Kanye and Diddy (who probably wasn’t even going by that moniker then) without knowing either men that well, let alone the complete and utter mess Kanye would become over a decade later.
And the partying didn’t necessarily have to involve trafficking or anything of that nature that was apparent to the casual party goer
That being said, I’m not going to bend myself into a pretzel justifying criminal behavior against women, even if it involves one of my favorite people. So, if Harry was involved in human trafficking, let it be discovered and may justice prevail. Same as for William.
But I genuinely doubt either man was involved with these two ass hats in any significant way beyond what we have already seen published.
And if we are going to call out everyone who partied with Diddy back in the day, the list of names is going to be huge.
It wasn’t a party! It was literally backstage at a concert In honor of Diana. Pray tell what resources Harry would have at that age to partake in human trafficking? Where would he keep the girls? At the spare bedroom Camilla converted to a closet? Why would you people even entertain such an idea
It would have to be in his army barracks then. The concert was in July 2007 and PH was deployed in Dec. 2007. This was during the time he was in the army and would have been doing training for his deployment. The military was likely generous with leave for PH for royal events, but I don’t think they would have granted enough leave time to allow for criminal activities.
Ummm – WHAT ON EARTH is this? “So, if Harry was involved in human trafficking, let it be discovered and may justice prevail. Same as for William.”
of course he wasn’t involved!! That’s not even why his name is mentioned! Its mentioned as a “Diddy threw big parties with people like Prince Harry.”
Even saying “well if he was involved……” is giving way too much oxygen to this.
They really said the situation demonstrates the need for “members of the British royal family to be cautious about whom they associate with and under what conditions” with their whole chest and without ANY SENSE OF IRONY!!!
Why yes, it does. Why not start with members of their own family? Andrew anyone?
LOL
Charles hanged out with the pedos all the time. There was a priest molesting kids, whom Charles protected until the end. Then, we all also know Jimmy Savile and Charles’s close friendship. They should have given this advice to the King first.
After almost total silence on Prince Andrew, the royal rota picks up this. Is the Royal rota going to start calling on Prince Andrew to give evidence to the FBI?
Harry made it pretty clear in Spare that he regrets some things in his youth. That he ever hung out with these two is probably one of them. But, as I recall, in 2007, no one in the general public actually knew that West was a Nazi or Combs was a predator. I hope Harry was sober enough to remove himself if these parties ever went in the wrong direction.
yea harry with the drugs sounds like much better time than william with a sad pint. i’d party with him too. especially his crazy days in vegas and all sorts of parties he ended up at in the aristocrat circle.
Ugh. He didn’t do anything wrong, but the British press is going to go insane with this.
I never followed Harry back in the day, so, I don’t understand the “partying with.” These photos look like the usual after party when there’s been an event for which performers were hired. It was a huge concert with dozens of performers and celebrities participating – Nelson Mandela was there. And the final quote by Diddy 5 years later says, “it’s about time we hung out” sounds like he and Harry never hung out before. Did they afterwards?
So… is Sykes at dailybeast et all are also going to also discuss how Charlie was BFF with one of the worst proven paedophiles in the UK history, Sir Jimmy Savile? Not just passing in the night in a party, but an actual BFF that he exchanged letters with, asked advice from and refuse to remove the titles from posthumous? No? ok then.. as you were.
As an aside, Willy with hair was not more attractive than Willy without hair 😹 The profile shot of him chatting up Diddy is 🥴
LOL, The Sun took the image down!
The same thing happened to George Lucas with the Epstein case.
Epstein was a financier unknown to the public, on behind the scenes he was trafficking minors to his rich buddies. Diddy was one of the most famous producers just a decade ago. Royals hanging out with famous people isn’t weird. If he was some unknown person, it would be suspicious. It is nowhere the same situation.
Wasn’t Cameron Diaz also quoted in the files ? There are always examples like that of people’s names being used.
Weird how the dailymail decided to use only photos of that event where you only see Harry (William is in the background of one but you barely see him).
Yeah! *taps on side of nose conspiratorially*
Trying to implicate Harry in something as criminal and disgusting as the crimes P Diddy is accused of should show us all that the sycophantic royal media is engaged in a desperate, craven attempt to obfuscate the truth of whatever the hell is really going on with the Wails.
There are a million ways to report on Diddy without this distractionary tangent, there are a million ways to generate sympathetic Kate content, and yet once again they’re going with slanderous Sussex character smears. The law of diminishing returns springs to mind, but by all means keep making yourself look worse, KP.
These are photos at a concert when both artists were at the top of their fame. Everyone takes photos at concerts.
I knew this would lead to something, but I read that page last night and figured it really was nothing. All it says is that Diddy had access to multiple famous people and dignitaries LIKE Prince Harry and a few others. Spinning it like he’s actually involved shows they don’t care about anything except their hatred for Harry.
I’m sure this is connected to Murdoch and that Victoria woman and of course Rebekah Brooks being named in Harry’s lawsuit. But I’m also sure Harry’s lawyers fired off the appropriate letters.
Here be Photoshop again! These derangers are already using the crop tool to cut William out of the picture and hope no one notices the deliberate Photoshopping.
The British tabloids will do everything they can to tarnish Harry. But I wouldn’t mess with Harry’s legal team — or Harry, really. They’re pretty badass.
They can’t keep Harry’s name out of their fking mouths and stories can they. Think of it another way, NO MENTION OF THE FUTURE KING!!! (I wonder why, and I’m also wondering about that mail shot by billies office to American “celebrities”??! Harry has done NOTHING WRONG and I hope he continues to clap back against any and everyone who tries to drag him with this
It also is a distraction from Andrew who still needs to go to the f b i for. questioning
Harry was dating chelsy then and sat with her front and center at the concert
All those celebs that brag about (and Instagram it!!!) attending Diddy’s White Party in The Hamptons every summer on alert!
I hope this post goes through despite the late hour. I was occupied and unable to respond to the strong feelings expressed about my statement. While I understand the sentiments behind them, I think my post has been grossly misconstrued, and possibly will continue to be among lurkers if I don’t have the opportunity to explain it.
Please look at what I said. I was scoffing at the idea that Harry or even William were involved in anything unsavory with Kanye and/or Diddy.
But I had to put out the statement that IF any of this were to blow up into any kind of horrid revelation, then of course I would side with justice for any victims. But then immediately I stated I sincerely doubt that either of them were involved in anything like that whatsoever. (I thought mistakenly that I had made it clear that, like the rest of you, I think it’s absurd Harry’s been dragged into this at all).
I know you have a problem with me even entertaining such a gross possibility in the hypothetical. You feel it’s me giving credence to the ridiculous garbage some in the press are trying to stir up. Or perhaps you think I overlooked the fact that even most in the press were saying Harry isn’t accused of anything. I get that.
So why make that statement?
Well, I know some of you realize how fans of Harry and Meghan are framed as mindless fanatics in the great wide world beyond this site. I often see it stated that we would never acknowledge H&M could have any flaws, do any wrongs and we would deny it if confronted with irrefutable proof. If you haven’t run across accusations like that, count yourself fortunate. I have. So, I just wanted to get it out of the way and make the point, no, I’m not here to blindly endorse Harry or anybody.
Unfortunately we live in a world where a great many people seem awesome, until they don’t.
My heart absolutely shattered when I found out what kind of evil man Bill Cosby was, for example. I grew up on his comedy and the Cosby Show, my daughter watched Little Bill, and my husband and I watched the Saturday morning Cosby Gang cartoons. I couldn’t imagine such a thing about him, but there it was, at long last the truth came out and it was the antithesis of the image he cultivated over decades in the public eye. In my personal life, I’ve known men who seemed above reproach…until they weren’t.
I adore Meghan and Harry. At this moment in time I do not believe he is anything but a good man who tells the truth about his life as I have yet to see any evidence to the contrary.
But given past experience, I’m not going to frame his virtues in absolutes and definites when I’ve never even met him in person. I’ve only known about him since Meghan; she was the reason I follow royal news at all. Before that, he was just Diana’s son to me. Hell, I used to believe William and Kate married for love. What a surprise that turned out to be!
So I hope you now understand where I was coming from. I accept many or all of you will still vehemently disagree with what I’ve said and how I’ve said it. I hope, nevertheless, I am still welcome here.
I guess they want us to believe that Billy Idle had absolutely no say in who performed at a concert for his Mother. Riiiiiiiiight.
And it’s interesting that it was only the headlines in the UK that is covering this 🙄. It’s hardly mentioned in the US outlets as H hasn’t been charged at all. Another reason why people around the world don’t trust the BM(and being compared to North Korea).