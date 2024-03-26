Prince Harry was named in a lawsuit as someone who partied with Sean Combs

I forgot that these cursed images exist! In 2007, Prince William and Prince Harry hosted the “Concert for Diana,” in which many different artists performed. These pics are from the after-party, where Harry and William both posed for photos with Sean Combs and Kanye West. We now have photo evidence that William and Harry BOTH associated with a Nazi (West) and a sexual abuser and human trafficker (Combs and Prince Andrew). Well, you would think that both princes would get prominent mentions in all of Sean Combs’ ongoing legal and criminal dramas, correct? No. You would be wrong. Prince Harry is the only prince most people know, even if it’s just a mention from the music producer suing Combs for harassment:

Prince Harry’s party days with Sean “Diddy” Combs could be coming back to haunt him after he was named in court documents filed against the rapper, who is facing a litany of shocking sexual assault allegations in a case being brought by one of his former producers Rodney Jones. While Harry is not accused of any wrongdoing, being named in the suit by Jones as a friend of Combs will be an unwelcome reminder for Harry of his former association with the rapper. Jones says in the suit that Diddy’s co-defendants were rewarded “for participating in and facilitating Combs’ sex trafficking venture” by getting “affiliation and access to Mr Combs’ popularity.” Jones says: “Mr Combs was known for throwing the ‘best’ parties. Affiliation with, and or sponsorship of Mr Combs’ sex-trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians and international dignitaries like British royal, Prince Harry.” While it can be argued it is deeply unfair for Harry to be singled out by name when he has not done anything wrong and others are not named, his naming in the suit exposes the particular need for members of the British royal family to be cautious about whom they associate with and under what conditions. In 2007, William and Harry posed for photos alongside Kanye West and Diddy after they played at the “Concert for Diana.” The four greeted each other warmly with Harry putting his arm over Diddy’s shoulder. Harry, who complained in his book that he was often left to carry the can for both him and William, may well wonder how he, once again, is the one being dragged into controversy, not his brother. The answer may lie in a seemingly innocuous remark made by Diddy in 2012, when he said: “I really can’t wait to get to the U.K. as London is one of my favourite cities. I’m also hoping I’ll get to catch up with Prince Harry while I’m there. He’s such a cool guy and it’s about time we hung out. I need him to take me to some of those wild Mayfair clubs.”

[From The Daily Beast]

LMAO this is actually a reminder that people always wanted to party with Harry… and never William. Harry seems like a good time, William seems like the kind of wet blanket who gets too drunk and starts dad-dancing and groping whoever is closest (there’s photo evidence of all of that). Anyway, the British royal reporters are making a meal out of this mention of Harry, but again – Harry didn’t do anything but party with some celebrities in his 20s.

Update: The Sussexes work fast! In the Telegraph’s coverage, where they note that at no point in the lawsuit does anyone suggest that Harry knew of Combs’ behavior. The Telegraph also notes: “The Duke has only met Combs once, The Telegraph understands, and has never attended any of his parties or concerts.” Boom.

Prince Harry has been named in one of a number of civil lawsuits involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, the rapper facing accusations of sex trafficking and sexual abuse. But the Duke of Sussex is not accused of any wrongdoing. See page 63 para q of this New York case. pic.twitter.com/njyzqe3S5S — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 26, 2024