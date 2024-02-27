Sean Combs sued in federal court for drugging & harassing a male producer

Last November, Cassie sued Sean “Diddy” Combs in federal court. Cassie and Combs had been in a relationship for many years, and during that time, he trafficked her to other men, he physically abused her and emotionally abused her. When Cassie sued him, Combs released an outraged statement denying everything… and then 24 hours later, he settled out of court. That was basically the beginning of the end for Combs. Following Cassie’s now-settled claim, multiple women have come out, making all kinds of claims about Combs’ vile behavior in personal and professional relationships. I believed every single one of them. A male producer is now suing Combs, claiming that Combs drugged him, sexually harassed him and a lot more:

Sean “Diddy” Combs was sued Monday in federal court by a producer on his most recent album, who accuses the music mogul of sexually harassing, drugging and threatening him over more than a year. The producer, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, says in the lawsuit that he lived and traveled with Combs from September 2022 to November 2023, during which time he recorded hours of video and audio of Combs, his staff and others “engaging in serious illegal activity.”

Among the allegations is that Combs forced Jones to procure sex workers and pressured him to engage in unwelcomed sex acts with them and others and that Combs gave laced alcoholic beverages to people who attended parties at his homes.

The lawsuit includes what it says are screenshots from gatherings hosted at Combs’ homes that included underage girls and sex workers, some of whom he said were provided drinks that had been laced with drugs at Combs’ direction.

The suit, filed in U.S District Court for the Southern District of New York, also names Combs’ adult son, Justin; his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram; Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge; and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam as defendants. Jones says in the lawsuit that Grainge, Habtemariam, Motown Records, Love Records and Universal Music Group effectively worked together with Combs in a “RICO enterprise” that “failed to adequately monitor, warn, or supervise” the actions of Combs, his son and his chief of staff. A RICO enterprise is any individuals or groups that act together to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Jones is seeking $30 million.

An attorney for Combs said Jones’ “reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls,” the attorney, Shawn Holley, said in a statement. “We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”