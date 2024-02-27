Billy Dee Williams doesn’t care if people say he’s gay: ‘I’ve been called a closet queen’



American icon Billy Dee Williams released his memoir earlier this month. In the book, titled, What Have We Here?, the 86-year-old Star Wars actor shares anecdotes about his considerable career, including some wild stories about experiences with fellow stars. Well, back in the 1970s, there were rumors that Williams was gay. These rumors have followed him for years and although they began during a time when it could have ruined his career, Billy Dee didn’t care. So when Page Six asked him about them in a recent interview, BDW had an epic response.

While speaking to Page Six about the rumors that could have jeopardized his career at the time, he said, “I’ve been called a ‘Closet Queen.’ But, I don’t pay much attention to any of that.”

Earlier this month, the actor released his rollicking memoir “What Have We Here?” which covers not only his 7 decades-long career but also stories of the many famous people he met along the way, such as Marlon Brando, James Baldwin, Laurence Olivier and Angela Lansbury.

The Harlem native — who is turning 87 in April — writes that he was always comfortable hanging out with members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and even attended secret gay parties in the Metropolitan Opera’s basement when he was an extra.

“It all seemed very normal to me,” he shares. “I was around it all of my life, so I never really gave it much thought.”

In his book, the “Brian’s Song” actor recalls a recent conversation with his daughter (he’s been married 3 times) in which he discussed Carl Jung’s theory of anima and animus. The famed psychoanalyst believed that animus is an unconscious masculine side to women, while anima is the unconscious feminine side to men.

“I told my daughter about it,” he recalls. “I was talking about why men should get more in touch with the female side of themselves and then my daughter told me — the first time I ever heard the phrase — gender fluid. My daughter was very happy to think that I was gender fluid!”

The “DWTS” alum notes that he finds the current wars over gender “really amusing, to say the least.”