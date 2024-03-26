Sean Combs’ LA & Miami homes were raided Department of Homeland Security agents

Last November, Cassie sued Sean Combs in federal court, accusing him of a host of crimes and abuses, up to and including human trafficking, forced drugging, physical abuse, emotional abuse and more. Combs made a big deal about calling Cassie crazy and saying he would fight the case… only to settle swiftly and quietly. Then, in February, a male producer sued Combs, again in federal court, alleging much the same as Cassie. The wheels have been coming off for months. Perhaps that’s why Combs has so many AKAs – Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, Brother Love, and now a new one, gifted by the internet: The Diddler. On Monday, federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security raided the Diddler’s Los Angeles and Miami homes. The sh-t has hit the fan.
Search warrant activity at homes belonging to musician and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday is related to an ongoing sex trafficking investigation, a law enforcement source told CNN. The source would not specify whether Combs himself was the specific target, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation.
Responding to reports of raids at homes belonging to Combs, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations New York confirmed it had “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation.” Law enforcement could be seen Monday at two of Combs’ homes – one in the Miami area and one in Los Angeles, according to CNN journalists on site.
HSI New York said it acted with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and local law enforcement. “We will provide further information as it becomes available,” the law enforcement department told CNN.
HSI is the lead investigative arm of the US Department of Homeland Security and is responsible for investigating transnational crime and threats, including human trafficking.
An HSI Miami representative told CNN’s Carlos Suarez the law enforcement action was a “search warrant execution.”
It is not yet clear if Combs or other residents are the target of the law enforcement actions. CNN has reached out to representatives for Combs for comment.
In the aerial footage, it appears as if Combs’ sons were handcuffed, although I haven’t heard anything about their arrests. Combs was seen at the Miami Airport, pacing back and forth in the wake of the raid on his home there. There were widespread rumors that Combs had flown his private plane to Antigua in the midst of the raids, but the Miami photos have put a pin in that. It does not appear that he’s fled the country… yet. But I would assume that he’s keeping his options open. Anyway, it sounds like the feds got his ass, just as Katt Williams foretold in January. Also: you think anyone will reopen Kim Porter’s case?
I hope his sons were only in handcuffs because they were in residence. It would be a damn shame if they were indoctrinated in their Fathers deviance.
I read somewhere that Justin would procure women for Diddy. I hope it’s not true either, but sometimes the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree SMH.
I could’ve sworn that I remember a few years back, someone alleging that Christian was abusive towards his girlfriends and is very similar to his father in personality. The sons are grown and I’m also hoping that they’re not involved in their father’s bullshit, but unfortunately I think that it’s very possible
That was in one of the complaints—that he would bring friends and classmates home for Diddy. Remember that he dated Lori Harvey first, then suddenly, she was with Diddy.
That whole situation irked me. It’s sad, but this is the way they were raised and saw from an early age that that mentality was acceptable and rewarded.
JLo – ok, NOW we need to hear from you
THIS!
YES!
Right?!? I’d love to know what she knows.
We need to stop asking women to answer to what their ex or current partners were up to. She got herself away from him a long time ago.
@Lady Rae, I would be asking for Ditty’s weigh in if it JLo .
Thank you!
IF she suffered abuse at his hands, that’s a traumatic event for her, not entertainment for us.
Thank you for this comment because I was just coming here to say this. They dated for maybe 2-3 years. We know that he was still dealing with his ex Kim Porter during their relationship. We also know that she was up and coming as a singer/performer and was busy at that time. She has also implied in past interviews that he was a liar and a cheater and would send her gifts in his place or to apologize (HELLO- Love Dont Cost a Thing) She has even implied in past interviews that he was had an explosive temper and she felt threatened by him. All of this tracks now that we learn more about him. I have zero reason to think that this Catholic Puerta Rican girl was privy to his disgusting and abusive alternate life- if anything, I have reason to believe that it was hidden from her, and that if she found out, she was outta there. But anyway, the general consensus on their breakup is that his legal troubles with the gun and shooting was the icing on their breakup cake.
Why? She quit this shit years ago. What does she have to do with this now?
I’m no lawyer, but I will bet ANYONE associated with him will be questioned – they will go back years and years to establish a timeline to identify more participants and victims.
Yes they should reopen the Kim Porter case.
Yes, I read that Kim was writing a book exposing Diddy, and when she died, her laptop with the all the information went missing.
Seeing how Diddy had someone car blow up, I would not put it past him. They definitely need to reopen Kim’s case.
I saw this last night and God help me, but the first thing that popped into my mind was R. Kelly.
It does feel eerily similar, though I think Combs’s crimes are even more sprawling. Glad he’s being investigated. He’s hurt a lot of people.
First thing I thought of was Epstein. Other big names are going to be pulled in. Guilt by association is a thing.
Yes. Diddy will be unalived soon.
I couldn’t sleep last night and so was following what was happening online … insane! If they did a raid like that they must have tons of evidence – hopefully enough that his fancy lawyers can’t get him out of it.
Here we go. Katt didn’t spill the tea he hosted a full on 4pm party complete with dish. Omg if even half of this indictment….good god.
He’s known as Flee Diddy now.
Wish there was a like button.
Remembering the MTV show with a competition to be his assistant. There were people who walked off rather than do the petty tasks assigned. At the time I thought they didn’t understand what the job of an assistant is, but they were probably the smartest ones in the bunch.
Hope some closure for the victims.
Katt Williams is our modern-day Nostradamus.
I heard Katt hinted that 2024 would be the year of major Hollywood insider and celeb revelations.
Why am I now picturing Katt as the CI for the feds? LOL
Hope the finally find the evidence that he had Biggie killed (my pet conspiracy theory… but come on!).
I hope they reopen the Kim Porter case as well as other cases of celebs who were closely connected to him and ended up passing away under odd circumstances (Biggie, Andre Harrell, Craig Mack, etc.)
Given what’s already been attributed to the Diddler, with verification, I think we can attribute all those deaths and more.
He keeps his skeletons in a Barbara Streisand basement. A shop full of extortion here, sex crimes there, murders further down…
The whole airport footage of “Diddy” is just odd because he’s never without a group of people with him. Also, he is just so conveniently was outside, just so anyone can see him and get those photos.
My question is, who or what was really on the plane that went to Cape Verde, which has no extradition treaty, with the U.S.
Not to mention the way he just abandoned his kids, he’s just teash.
I don’t understand. His homes are raided & he’s free to go to the airport? Was he already at the airport when the raids happened?
Good. Expose him. Diddy has gotten away with his despicable actions and deeds for far too long. Let him rot in prison.