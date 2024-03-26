Sean Combs’ LA & Miami homes were raided Department of Homeland Security agents

Last November, Cassie sued Sean Combs in federal court, accusing him of a host of crimes and abuses, up to and including human trafficking, forced drugging, physical abuse, emotional abuse and more. Combs made a big deal about calling Cassie crazy and saying he would fight the case… only to settle swiftly and quietly. Then, in February, a male producer sued Combs, again in federal court, alleging much the same as Cassie. The wheels have been coming off for months. Perhaps that’s why Combs has so many AKAs – Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, Brother Love, and now a new one, gifted by the internet: The Diddler. On Monday, federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security raided the Diddler’s Los Angeles and Miami homes. The sh-t has hit the fan.

Search warrant activity at homes belonging to musician and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday is related to an ongoing sex trafficking investigation, a law enforcement source told CNN. The source would not specify whether Combs himself was the specific target, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation. Responding to reports of raids at homes belonging to Combs, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations New York confirmed it had “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation.” Law enforcement could be seen Monday at two of Combs’ homes – one in the Miami area and one in Los Angeles, according to CNN journalists on site. HSI New York said it acted with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and local law enforcement. “We will provide further information as it becomes available,” the law enforcement department told CNN. HSI is the lead investigative arm of the US Department of Homeland Security and is responsible for investigating transnational crime and threats, including human trafficking. An HSI Miami representative told CNN’s Carlos Suarez the law enforcement action was a “search warrant execution.” It is not yet clear if Combs or other residents are the target of the law enforcement actions. CNN has reached out to representatives for Combs for comment.

[From CNN]

In the aerial footage, it appears as if Combs’ sons were handcuffed, although I haven’t heard anything about their arrests. Combs was seen at the Miami Airport, pacing back and forth in the wake of the raid on his home there. There were widespread rumors that Combs had flown his private plane to Antigua in the midst of the raids, but the Miami photos have put a pin in that. It does not appear that he’s fled the country… yet. But I would assume that he’s keeping his options open. Anyway, it sounds like the feds got his ass, just as Katt Williams foretold in January. Also: you think anyone will reopen Kim Porter’s case?

Feds looking for Diddy… ever since Katt Williams said this, 2024 never been the same pic.twitter.com/NOaWGgvVdd — SOUND (@itsavibe) March 25, 2024

#TMZ has the first video of #Diddy after his homes were raided by the feds Monday — he was caught pacing around Miami airport. https://t.co/F84js7uo79 pic.twitter.com/vGSlxBrtNX — TMZ (@TMZ) March 26, 2024