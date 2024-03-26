Ryan Seacrest makes his girlfriend Aubrey, 26, pay her half of travel, dinners

Embed from Getty Images

When Ryan Seacrest was announced as the next host of Wheel of Fortune I had the same lackluster response as when he was announced as Kelly Ripa’s cohost in 2017: eh. At least with Kelly Ripa I could see a connection with his E! News red carpet work. But why does he need to do Wheel? He’s a multimillionaire! Well according to In Touch, Ryan does not act like a millionaire. He’s so miserly with his money that he makes his girlfriend Aubrey Paige — a model 23 years his junior — pay for her half of everything they do together. He also apparently gives crappy birthday presents. What a catch.

TV mogul Ryan Seacrest is rich beyond belief — but he’s so incredibly frugal that he makes his model girlfriend Aubrey Paige split the check, say sources exclusively to In Touch. Ryan, 49, is worth a whopping $450 million thanks to his multiple hosting gigs and producing credits, and he now stands to further bolster his bank account with his upcoming children’s book, The Make-Believers, which he wrote with his sister, Meredith. “Ryan has more cash to play with than ever, but he’s not sharing his good fortune with his friends, or even his girlfriend!” squeals an insider. As In Touch previously reported, Seacrest’s cheeseparing is well known among his pals and associates. Meanwhile, brunette beauty Aubrey, 26, has had to live with her parsimonious lover’s penny-pinching since they started dating in 2021. “He’s the least likely to pick up the check among friends, and he even makes Aubrey pay her own way,” blabs the insider. “Ryan’s rule is they go Dutch. If they’re going away on vacation, there’s always an awkward conversation about her needing to make her own travel arrangements.” And special occasions apparently warrant no extra outlays! “His presents for birthdays are meager, to say the least,” reveals the insider. “He thinks one of his cooking creations is a gift when Aubrey’s expecting jewelry. It’s crazy because Ryan’s got more money coming in all the time, but he still feels the need to guard every nickel. People around him think it’s pathetic.”

[From In Touch]

There’s going Dutch and then there’s going Douche. So Ryan expects a 26-year-old to split the costs of fine dining and luxury vacations? I want to know how this actually pans out, practically speaking. If Ryan flies on a private jet, does he invoice Aubrey for the ride? Or do they fly commercial, him in first class and Aubrey in coach? Can she afford to stay at the same hotel as him? That language about her “needing to make her own travel arrangements” was so weird, not to mention off-putting. All I’ll say is I sure hope Aubrey is making the connections she wants to, cause I’m struggling to see what else Ryan is bringing to the table. That and watch out Wheel contestants, I wouldn’t put it past Ryan Scroogecrest to raise the price of vowels when he takes over next season.

Embed from Getty Images