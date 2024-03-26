Tominey: King Charles treats Princess Kate ‘like the daughter he never had’

The exact same British outlets screaming “respect the Princess of Wales’s privacy” are reporting a lot of exclusives from “royal sources” these days. To be fair, very little of it is coming from Kate herself or even from Middleton sources. Buckingham Palace has seemingly launched a full-blown campaign to convince everyone that King Charles is especially close to Kate, despite years of evidence to the contrary. I’ll be fair – Charles likes Kate just fine, but he’s also jealous of the attention she gets and BP operations have already worked against Kate specifically many, many times. I still chuckle when I think about Kate’s Chelsea Flower Show thunder-stealing and how we’ve heard, for the past year, that Charles is sick with jealousy about Will and Kate. All of that has been washed away conveniently as Camilla Tominey and every other royal reporter gets glowing exclusives and Charles and Kate’s special connection. From Tominey’s latest:
Kate & Charles’s cancer battles: According to one well-placed source, the fact that they were both in hospital at the same time and are now joined together by the shared experience of undergoing cancer treatment – chemotherapy in the Princess’s case – has been “comforting and reassuring”. The King is understood to have visited the Princess soon after arriving at the London Clinic in January for a planned procedure on an enlarged prostate, when his own cancer was discovered. The source added: “There were other visits when they were both in there together and they have been in contact ever since. They can both empathise with what the other is going through, which does help at a difficult time like this. What we’ve seen in recent weeks is that because they are both going through the same health experience it’s cemented that bond.”
Why Kate decided to record the message: One of the reasons the Princess agreed to record the video message is because she felt “encouraged by how warmly the King’s public statement on his health was received, and the positive impact it has had on others going through the same thing”. Although Prince William is understood to have had reservations and questioned “why she should have to explain herself”, Kate apparently resolved that it was the only way to take complete ownership of the news. “She’s got a steely determination inside her,” said one source who knows her well. “Once she’s put her mind to something, there’s no stopping her. She’s tough.”
The timing: The Princess’s announcement came six weeks after the King paused his public appearances following his own cancer diagnosis. Some have questioned why it took Kensington Palace so long to break the news – which the couple received at the end of February. Yet as the Princess carefully explained, it took time to come to terms with the “huge shock”, not to mention working out how to “explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis”. As one Palace insider explained: “The timing priorities were wholly different for the Princess because her primary audience was always going to be an audience of three children rather than millions. His constitutional obligations meant he couldn’t keep it private.”
Camilla the advisor: The Queen, 76, who has two children and five grandchildren is understood to have been “checking in on” the Princess and offering advice on how to handle the media storm. “The Queen hasn’t gone through cancer but she has raised children in the face of a feeding frenzy so can empathise on that front,” added the insider.
Charles has a soft spot for Kate: According to those familiar with their relationship, the King has always had a “soft spot” for the Princess. “It’s a different relationship to the one he has with his son because he’s not just pa-in-law, he is also the King,” explained one insider. “She does often turn to him for guidance on royal matters, but not family matters – she has William for that and her own parents Michael and Carole, to whom she is extremely close. He’s not a father figure as such – she’s got her own dad to whom she’s absolutely devoted – but you could say the King treats her like the daughter he never had. You see it in the pictures of them together. That relationship is best summed up in those fascinating moments when she greets him first with a kiss and then with a curtsey.”
William & Charles are closer now because of the Sussexit: It is not just a case of them working “in lock step” as King and future king on royal matters since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Megxit saga – with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex having launched repeated salvos against them, their wives and the institution of monarchy since they stepped down as senior royals in 2020 – has apparently strengthened their relationship as father and son too…It seems their shared pain over Prince Harry (and Meghan’s) behaviour has helped to bring them back together. As well as having to manage the fallout from Oprah Winfrey, Netflix and Spare, they spent a great deal of time together preparing for the late Queen’s funeral, the Coronation and Prince William’s transition to heir to the throne.
You can really tell who is spearheading this campaign, right? I’ll give you a hint – Camilla has ensured that she’s mentioned in passing in every piece as “Camilla is helping out too, Camilla cares so deeply.” And now, Camilla is “checking in on” Kate and “offering advice on how to handle the media storm.” Yes, I can absolutely see Camilla’s grizzled hand of media manipulation “The Queen hasn’t gone through cancer but she has raised children in the face of a feeding frenzy so can empathise on that front.” Pray tell, what is this feeding frenzy you speak of? You mean Camilla is comparing the fallout from her years-long affair with Charles to CANCER? Also: Charles and William are still not close, William barely did anything to help out during the coronation and the fallout from the past four years of Sussexit has done irreparable harm to the institution.
omg they’re laying this all on SO thick. They’re only making it more obvious that this should’ve been the reporting two months ago!
The way I laughed my ass off at this spin. Kate and Charles aren’t close. Like, he’s definitely on her side because he resents and dislikes his son but he’s not having bestie lunches with Kate. For years he’s disliked the Middletons.
And an obvious point is that if Charles cared at all, BP would have thrown support to KP at some point during the hellish three months. BP did such a beautiful job with Charles’ announcement.
This has queen Cammi’s hoof prints all over it. But like good for her for twisting every situation to her advantage.
See, I agree with this. Considering how Charles has treated his sons, and Harr in particular, Kate is treated exactly like he would a daughter. He’s just a completely dogshit father.
Yes, it’s Cammi. Remember Chuck’s reaction when Diana gave birth to another son. “Daughter he didn’t have” is a dig at Diana, may that poor woman rest in peace.
It showed Charles thought his duty was done with two and he did not want to sustain the marriage to Diana. Diana wanted a third child but Charles did not.
Dee the male determine s the sex of the child not the mother. Charles was done with Diana as Diana told morton.if Charles wanted a daughter he could have with Diana
@Pinkosaurus that was my reaction. Okay, Kate’s the daughter he never had. Sure. But he’s a crappy father so that’s not saying a lot.
From Diana: The Rest of Her Story: “My husband won’t even talk to mummy, barely,” Lady Diana claimed. “Because of Harry’s christening, Charles went up to mummy and said, ‘You know, we were so disappointed. We thought it would be a girl.'”
“You see it in the pictures of them together. That relationship is best summed up in those fascinating moments when she greets him first with a kiss and then with a curtsey.”
That’s how everyone who is allowed to kiss the Royals greets them. It’s standard Royal protocol. I remember one of Prince Edwards girlfriends getting it wrong the first time she did it, by curtseying first whilst Charles was leaning in for a kiss. She stood up and head butted him in the nose. He said “kiss first, curtsey second.”
She certainly wasn’t close to Charles. I think that was the first time she’d met him.
This whole article was written for the express purpose of taking a dig at H&M. It’s CT’s speciality. Her whole career is built on uplifting Kate by taking down H&M — particularly Meghan. The scene may change but the story remains the same. CT is just a lazy, unimaginative, and repetitive person.
Rubbish! I bet that Charles views Kate as a lazy empty head.
Ask for the kiss followed by a curtsey, all the senior royal women greet Charles like that.
You’re right, the fact that there WASN’T this kind of over the top fluffy embiggening narrative in January was one of the first signs that there was something weird going on!
96 hours after the cancer diagnosis announcement and the BM is still laying in on thick. BP and KP courtiers realize Kate on TV hasn’t stopped the conspiracy theories and the negative opinions about the BRF.
Don’t they realize that all this gooey ooze just makes people MORE suspicious? Just go back to hating each other, it’s what we The Public understand. Don’t forget how Kate upstaged you at that Flower Show, Chuck.
I also think that Kate just knows how to glaze him properly. With the right words, gestures, attitude and demeanor she can erase years of jealousy, because Charles was devoid of these things for so many years. He craves this, Harry has said it more than once. If anything Kate has learned during all these years, is to be malleable and manipulative.
Well surely Kate’s had lots of practice navigating around delicate man children and their sad personalities…… That must be where her real Early Years expertise comes from: being married to a big baby.
Hahaha. Yes, one would hope she is expert at quieting squalling man-babies by now.
I somehow think this does not go over well with camilla.
Tessa, the Escort would never allow it. She would be sabotaging that relationship left and right, IF we believed any of this.
It is all for the cameras.
Hm. It’s so over the top pro-Kate, as if BP told WeeWilly they would fix his mess but he would not be divorcing Kate anymore. Compared to the last two months when they let her twist. The emphasis is on Kate being in the fold, (so in sync with Charles!) even Camilla loves her, while William is the outsider. If I’m Kate, I would consider how that position worked out for Harry before I sign on.
Maybe that’s all more proof then of Camilla’s fingerprints. Set Kate up as the golden child, antagonize William into divorcing her and sabotages himself. Continue to sit back and enjoy the show.
Who knows. But this sudden reversal has been good for a laugh.
Yeah, be sure you throw in there how he and his “daughter” (aka the other racist) and son are bonding against other family members. What a good look for the leader of the COE.
Yeah, they continue to write Meghan out of the narrative.
Which is, hopefully, fine with her, because she knows their true nastiness.
They can lay it on as thick as they want I for one am not buy this close family except Harry bullcrap.
Wake me up when that lizard starts treating his sons like sons. When was the last time he saw Bulliam?
MomMidd and Kate best be real careful. They are really pushing the envelope. BTW, has anyone heard from Camzilla?
Why does no one talk about how Kate and William skipped KC’s Christmas lunch and he skipped Kate’s Christmas carols before all of the royal racist stuff went down.
He spent his life as a parent treating his children poorly – only getting close to the elder when they had an opportunity to bond over exiling the younger. This isn’t the flex they think it is.
And W&K bonded over that too. Vile.
Oh, please. He’s treated both his sons like crap (in different ways) – no reason why he wouldn’t treat his hypothetical daughter the same way. Chemotherapy doesn’t cure jealousy.
Also Charles is probably used to seeing Anne being their father’s favourite child, he wants to replicate it but he refuses to have his thunder being stolen from him. Kind of insane of them to go around and say that Kate is the daughter he’s never had when he doesn’t care about his two very real sons.
Didn’t Charles say this about Laura Parker Bowles. The sad thing is Charles could have tried for a daughter with Diana but apparently he decided he only wanted two.
Diana mentioned charlie was angry when she gave birth to a ginger boy (Harry) instead of a girl. It’s one of the first things he said to her after giving birth to Harry. It’s a good thing he didn’t have a girl because charlie would have offered her up to the bm and they would have eviscerated.
@Vader, I forgot about that bit ! It’s fascinating and it confirms my belief that he just wants to recreate the relationship his father and sister had. What a strange man.
If Charles was angry about PH being male, he might want to review some basic biology. The sperm determines gender of the child.
I don’t believe the timeline they are writing for one second. The cancer diagnosis at the end of February, conveniently side-steps the comment made in Jan about the “non cancer related” connection to her surgery as well as William’s disappearing act before King Constantine’s funeral. I think this was known in Jan. But I have a feeling the PR team didn’t learn the details until much later.
💯
I also think this article gives away a big piece of the problem – William didn’t see why she had to do the video, didn’t think she needed to explain herself, etc. It’s possible he was finally like FINE you can talk about but minimize the details as much as possible. And if KP was already lying in January it just became that much harder to keep things straight.
Yes, they seem to be laying the blame for KP’s months of communications failures at William’s feet, and I don’t disagree. His obsession with hiding Kate’s condition (maybe even to their own staff) and instead doing a series of stunts backfired big-time and I think it permanently damaged the royal family’s brand. I don’t know if Kate stepped in or if Charles finally took the reins, but it’s notable that BP is basically claiming credit for cleaning up KP’s mess.
Kate got those results at least a week after her surgery.
It’s interesting how William is characterized as not understanding why Kate wanted to be open about her health. So he was supportive of her choice but they’re also making it sound like he didn’t really want her to do the video. Curious.
Maybe Dogsh*t Charlie sees something in Kate that reminds him of himself. Something they have in common. My money’s on their shared racism.
Everyone knows that racists seek validation from each other. The Royal Racists are no different.
“That (close) relationship is best summed up in those fascinating moments when she greets him first with a kiss and then with a curtsey.”. That’s how you see them ALL greet each other in public. It was hilarious that Kate couldn’t even get that right in the beginning. On her and William’s first, or one of their first, engagements with the Queen they met her at a train station and, instead of kissing the Queen first and then curtseying, Kate curtseyed first. This left the Queen with her chin stretched out and her head turned, waiting for a kiss, until Kate was done curtseying!
Kate has a father already. Kate is married to Charles son and this gets so cloying. The derangers love it because he never praises Meghan or says anything kind about it. I don’t think it will last because Charles having this spin may not go over well with Camilla. This serves two purposes to embiggen Kate and to put down meghan. Charles is a bad parent.
About her
Dang it Kaiser! Your Camilla’s “grizzled hand” bit made me spew my coffee everywhere. Priceless.
None of these people even like each other. They barely tolerate each other in order to protect their perks. And all the flowery columns about how devoted they are will never convince me otherwise.
Did William even visit his dad in the hospital? I don’t remember that. Will has spent the time announcing he’s going to avoid work and sending out fake photos and videos behind the scenes.
Not that we saw. Mind you, he only seems to have visited Kate once for the duration of her stay, so…
After reading an article like this….. the more I could care less about what is going on with Kate….. the treatment between the two princesses is so obvious …let’s give Kate grace and privacy while still treating Meghan horrible … like she’s not a human… it really bothers me.
Did William visit his father after his cancer diagnosis? Harry jumped on a plane to see him for 45 minutes, but where was Willie? Willie and Kate didn’t make any statement on Charles but Charles made a statement on Kate’s diagnosis.
So Chuck and peg bonded over plotting against harry and Meghan. Sounds as insidious as events during the wars of the roses. And the closeness to Kate by Charles shows approval of her bad behavior to Meghan. I don’t think any of them are close.
British history was one of the subjects I majored in . These people are right up there with the ones who locked up and later murdered the small princes in the Tower , beheaded spouses , drowned a sibling in a ” butt of malmsey “, plotted to kill relatives and bed their widows , and so much more unsavory stuff that’s stranger than fiction . William is small potatoes comparatively ..or maybe he regrets not being able to throw Meghan in the Tower or say Off with their heads..haha
Let me get this straight. Chuck has been going through treatment for cancer and you see him out and about. Why don’t we see Kate out and about? We’ve only seen her sitting on a bench alone. The “garden” that’s supposedly at Windsor has fake grass and a backdrop of flowers and trees that don’t move. Things that make you go hmmmmm 🤔
“Daughter he never had” but he didn’t care enough to bail out her family. Kate better remember that Charles called Harry “Darling boy” all the while tossing him to the wolves.?
What has struck me that there was never any attempt to portray the Royal Family’s support of Meghan. Thus when Harry and Meghan say that they got no support, they really didn’t any support from the family.
That’s why I can see this article being completely made up. Charles doesn’t care about all this. If anything he must be suspicious that Kate is planning her announcements to upstage him and h&m events.
In the beginning I thought Kate was covering for Charles. Now I think Kate’s using this…. for something. All of Kate’s announcements and newsblurbs have came when something else was going on. Hmm.
To me this read like Middleton fluff. It reads : Everyone loves Kate and she is so integrated into the family.
I don’t know if camilla is THIS heavy-handed. I assume she appreciates being included but … I don’t think she cares if Kate is loved. Now, the article that solely focused on Charles and Cam Doing Their All, I will believe it’s her.
So much support and dedication and love for Kate the white princess , Meghan , crickets
Oh we know she has a steely determination, didn’t she steely a very, very expensive necklace?, and she spent over 10 years being steely determined to grab that incandescent prince she married “for better or VERY VERY worse”
Charles is “close” to her now, because she’s out of the picture and he is going to be front and centre. I just wonder what the pay of has been for Billy to put up with bones a bit longer. By the way bone, don’t get to complacent, camzilla is smiling a hell of a lot lately.
Mary Pester, that’s who should be getting some press–the Escort. I seriously doubt she’s by KFC’s bed/chair wiping his brow. Instead, she’s enjoying being the Qkween and vacationing! I think she’s enjoying the KP pr disaster and if the Idle’s are divorcing then she would be very happy. It’ll be interesting to see what she leaks.
“She’s got a steely determination inside her,” said one source who knows her well. “Once she’s put her mind to something, there’s no stopping her. She’s tough.”
Yeah, we know. We saw how tough she was toward Meghan. And it takes a certain toughness — or lack of shame, potato, po-tah-to — to wait as long as Kate did for a proposal.
Positive PR. This is what the articles should be about. The only thing they need to do now is leave the Sussex name out of their articles.
Charles and Camilla will do the Easter church.walk with the rest of the BRF. William and Kate will sit this out. I bet that is the deal struck by BP to clean up KP’s mess.
They keep reminding us of the many blessings the Sussexes have, all because they refused to be bullied. Charles isn’t even a decent father to the two sons he has so him treating Kate like the daughter he always wanted isn’t impressing me one bit. Ever since Spare I can’t help but only see Charles as the surviving parent who failed to comfort Harry after telling him his mother was never coming home again, then leaving him alone to process such devastating news all by himself. He isn’t parent material, even for those born of his own blood, so to escape that possibility is a blessing.