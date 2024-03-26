The Middletons have ‘banded together to support Kate’… and Prince William too

Let’s be real: the behavior of the Middletons added to the conspiracies and weirdness around the Princess of Wales for two months before Kate’s video announcement about her cancer. Even back when we were told that Kate had abdominal surgery and it was noncancerous, we didn’t see the Middletons visit Kate in the London Clinic, nor were there any sightings of William or Kate in Bucklebury. Even weirder was the fact that Carole’s Bucklebury HQ went radio silent – there were zero briefings about how of course Carole, Pippa and James were all rallying around Kate. Instead, Pippa went to St. Bart’s and paraded around in a different bikini every day for like two weeks. James Middleton went on a ski holiday and then announced his memoir around the same time Kate was being diagnosed with cancer and starting chemotherapy. Well, now that everyone is on the same page with Kate’s announcement, only now are we getting those “the Middletons are rallying around Will & Kate” stories. Where were these stories two months ago??
“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too,” James Middleton wrote in the hours after his sister, the Princess of Wales, made the announcement about her diagnosis. It was an expression of quite how close the Middletons are. The family has banded together to support Kate as she undergoes a course of preventive chemotherapy after cancer was found following abdominal surgery.
The family live very close to each other, with Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton in Bucklebury, a 40-minute drive from the Waleses in Windsor, while Pippa, her husband James Matthews and their three children live close by in Berkshire. It was to the Bucklebury manor house that Kate went after giving birth to George, now ten, in 2013 and her parents regularly have the children to stay.
Since Kate, 42, had surgery in January, the Middletons have been supporting her, William and their three children. Carole, who has always been a hands-on grandmother, has stepped up her help looking after George, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five. This month some media outlets published a photograph of Carole and Kate taken near Windsor returning from the school run, with Carole driving.
Her siblings, James and Pippa, will also be offering emotional support. Pippa and Kate are so close that they shared a flat in Chelsea before she joined the royal family.
The Middleton family will be supporting William, too, as he tries to take the burden off his wife. Before he and Kate married, the Middleton family had long given William normality, a refuge from the pressures of being second in line to the throne, in a loving world imbued with middle England values. A happy family, with the marriage of Carole and Michael at its heart, it was a home that could provide the stability and warmth he craved after the death of his mother.
They welcomed William into their close-knit family. When Kate and William briefly broke up, Carole reportedly encouraged her daughter to resist showing him how hurt she was and to put on a brave face. After their wedding, William would see the Middletons more often than his own father and he even sometimes calls Michael “Dad”.
Even though invitations to the King’s coronation were strictly policed, William ensured that the whole Middleton clan was there. And the Middletons have been equally welcoming to James’s wife, who wore Carole’s dress from her 1980 wedding to Michael when she married James in September 2021.
Again, two months too late! One of my little side-theories is that one of the palace’s biggest lies was about the “planned” part of Kate’s January surgery. Whatever happened in that time frame, it was sudden and it caught everyone off-guard, even the Middletons. That would also explain why Kensington Palace was making all of these plans for Kate and William to travel and do a tour in Italy in December and early January – something happened suddenly. Now, I’ll also believe that Pippa and James’s separate vacations happened before they knew their sister has cancer. As for Carole… we haven’t seen the whole picture yet. We will in time.
I think they knew Kate had cancer and still went on vacation. Nobody around her seems all that worried. Her siblings were enjoying themselves, parents didn’t visit not once, neither did William. Camila was pratically glowing, and Charles was trolling the Keens for months. All of the side royals were going to fashion shows and horse jumping. Nobody was concerned.
Keep Calm and Carry on… but the Sussexes get trolled for minding their own business/
‘Had’ is the important word. Something was removed that was later found to be cancerous and the chemo is to catch any stray cells that might be in her body. Still a shock but not a reason to cancel planned trips.
The time she was supposedly in the London Clinic is still sketchy so I have no idea whether her parents did or did not visit her (wherever she was) but I’m leaning more towards the latter. She is close to her mother. The Windsors are a whole other barrel of disfunctionality.
I agree. Cancer isn’t a heart attack or a stroke: it’s rarely instantaneously fatal. I would not side-eye her siblings continuing to live life and take their vacations. And there’s a good chance they didn’t know how ill K was at that point.
Part of the conspiracy theories are fueled by the fact that nobody seemed to visit K when she was supposedly at the London Clinic at the same time as her FIL. It did not and does not make sense. Like you, Sarah, I think the Middletons were in close contact with her during this time.
I don’t think her family had to press pause on their lives. Like I said, I think they all knew but it wasn’t dire, they expected a full recovery, and didn’t stop any of their routines. Now though, the Middletons, the royals, and the press are milking her cancer for all it’s worth. The whole privacy bit has gone out the window.
could it be that the cancer was a ruse for MH/ MB since that would raise questions as to the cause of a breakdown & would presume some level of EA/ DV to be involved?
For one I never believed the cancer line
@Jemmy I totally believe this theory is plausible. And everything happened so suddenly. Not one person visited that hospital except for William for 15 minutes in a 2 wk time frame for a supposed “MAJOR abdominal surgery”. Even Kate or “Kate” in her speech emphasized the word “major”.
There were several breakups. And Kate did wage a media campaign to get William back. It is sickening narrative about the alleged close knit family.
Clearly whatever deal needed to be made between the Middletons and William related to a separation/continued marriage has been struck. It must have been one heck of a couple incandescent weeks in KP talking William around whatever plan he had for hiding Kate until she was forgotten and he could divorce her like the hot single dad statesman he is 🙄
Agreed, they are even back to Carole and Mike being the parents of William’s heart. I thought that particular tale would never see the light of day again, it crashed during Covid.
This briefing seems different from the middleton: it’s like a reminder of good times before a split. Nostalgic. And nothing about Kate being strong. Remember how close we were? Remember we did this for you? We were this important to you? You called him dad? We are important we were all there at your fathers coronation… Manipulators!!!
This reads as, Carole Midd sent her newsletter to her stenographers in the UK press, pretending everything is as the old days, which they’re not.
Unfortunately, your daughter is at the out mam. The cancer announcement is a delay of events, give it another half to 1 year.
Yes this is what these remember when stories sound like. They are trying hard to hold on to Peg but he isn’t having any of it now.
Headline from late 2024: It is understood that Kate has been leaning a little too heavily on her old friend (insert twittish turnip toff male’s name here) whilst recuperating from her cancer scare earlier this year, from which doctors confirm she has made a complete and total recovery. William is crushed but determined to continue to carry out his duties alone.
Their behavior has been so weird and callous if everything we are being told is true.
It’s obvious now that Gary’s anti-Meghan and ‘why has Harry left poor Kate’ articles and comments are coming straight from Kate and Carole. Kate is sick and I wish her well, but she is still spending her energy directing hate at Meghan and Harry by William.
The spin of harry having to look after his brothers wife is bizarre. Kate is married to harry s brother. William is responsible for supporting his wife. And slamming harry marrying and leaving Kate and William is really off the wall.
Kate’s obsession with Harry as her husband is so weird. She should be embarrassed, but instead she’s this obsessed with him that her people are still briefing about it today.
She. Is. Not. Married. To. Harry.
Harry has a wife he loves and his own kids!
This is EXACTLY the kind of story I would have expected two months – mentions of the strong Middleton marriage, William calling Michael “Dad”*, stories of how close the sisters are, etc.
The fact that we are just now getting it makes me think either the Midds really were kept out of the loop, or they were muzzled by KP or BP etc.
*interested to see the pushback to this one – remember after it came out that Carole was a better mother than Diana, Kate was benched from the Diana statue unveiling. I think that came directly from William, but Charles is not going to like this.
I’m old enough to remember when Carole Middleton was publicly humiliated by going bankrupt and having a “poster campaign” reported on in which angry creditors had posted actual posters throughout their town demanding payment. The Princess of Wales’ family was made to suffer this prolonged, bizarre embarrassment over a debt that was less than $3 million.
But sure, loving family, sure Will is so happy to have Carole’s support…
I swear, I always thought William and KP was behind that poster campaign. He wanted that divorce badly and what better way to check those devious Middletons than to make them a complete embarrassment to the RF. William is a dumbbell in most situations but he’s pretty good at hurting people. At least temporarily.
100%, I thought that and still do. It was a calculated move to sideline Kate’s PR (“a penny for Carole Middleton’s thoughts…”) so she couldn’t push back on his narrative in the media. They can rewrite history all they want, if Will wanted to spare his wife’s mother the humiliation he could have easily and effortlessly.
I wonder if her creditors/investors were willing to be strung along until William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall. Once he inherited it but they had no signs of getting to their money, they made immediate demands because they smelled what was in the water.
Planned just means that it wasn’t emergency surgery. If she was admitted to hospital because she felt suddenly unwell and they did some tests and scans to come up with a diagnosis, then scheduled a surgery soon after, that surgery would be planned. As opposed to someone who comes into the hospital and requires immediate emergency surgery.
A surgery can be planned and still be part of a sudden and unexpected medical event. For example, my mother was admitted to hospital recently because of abdominal pain. She had an ultrasound, and various other tests and scans. They determined that it was her gall bladder and booked her in for surgery a couple of days later. The visit to the hospital was totally unexpected but the surgery is still classed as planned because it was scheduled.
The Middleton’s are a strange bunch to say the least. I’ve gotten the impression through the years that Kate and her siblings never really seemed close and Kate’s illness amplifies the lack of unity and affection in that family. Maybe things will change with time? Who knows. It doesn’t seem like anyone is rallying behind her except her children. I still think she and her mother are complete and utter trash, all that treachery and it still resulted in a loveless marriage in her separation cottage while being sick. William didn’t even have the decency to appear in her video as a show of support, that speaks volumes about the state of their union amongst the many other things that have transpired. I don’t wish her any ill will and I hope she gets the care she needs.
James posted that shady picture that’s never been published before, with Kate’s original nose in his “get well soon” social media post.
Not exactly supportive.
Have they forgotten in their ultra close family that Carole and Mike have been separated for years and he has another lady friend.
Their marriage is about as genuine as her daughter’s.
Oh my, is that the case? I was just thinking how Mike is the only one of these idiots who flies under the radar. I guess that’s why?
Carole and Mike are separated, James’s wife is a beard, Pippa married James after pursuing many aristos including George Percy.
I’ve a feeling there’s a lot of resentment within the Mids. Kate was the one they focused on to snare the Prince.
Carole likes to convey how closely involved she is with George, Charlotte and Louis. But she’s never seen with Pippa’s kids.
Breaking news: “sisters shared a flat”, “sil sometimes calls fil ‘dad'”, “family lives nearby”. The embiggening of the Mids begins again.
Increasingly my thoughts on the timeline of illness is that Kate has some kind of chronic condition (maybe Crohn’s, maybe IBS, maybe ED) that worsened in the past year (thus the increasingly bad wigs and probably also explains in part why she did not travel to NY, Singapore, etc), but that there was no immediacy obvious reason why it was worsening, so the rest of the family kind of went on with life as usual because oh, Kate’s just going through a low period with this chronic illness, but she’ll pull through. Whatever the abdominal surgery was, maybe it was semi-planned as in doctors had said “this is an option” or “if you get to X point we will need to do this surgery”, and then sometime after Christmas things either reached an emergency point (which would explain the suddenness) or Kate finally just said fuck it, let’s get this surgery done and see if that resolves things, but then once surgery was done it became clear she wasn’t going to bounce back as quickly as hoped (either because of the cancer or just because) and that’s when they had to announce the surgery because it became clear she was going to have to cancel stuff.
If Kate really has been chronically I’ll for several years that could also explain some of the tension in the marriage as I’m sure William feels this is not what he signed up for.
I don’t think Kate has been ill for years. She did sporting events and showed no signs of fatigue or symptoms. She went swimming played tennis went scuba diving. William treated her that way because he really was not madly in love with her to begin with and had some resentment and has a nasty disposition
@cate, I absolutely agree with this. @tessa, many people, myself included, that have a chronic illness or some low level underlying condition can do a great job of just pushing through things notwithstanding their illnesses or medical conditions until they just can’t manage anymore. I even had one specialist to whom I’d been referred state emphatically that I couldn’t have the condition I had been diagnosed with because I didn’t “look” or act as sick as other people with that same condition (she later ate her words). I also don’t think that Kate has been looking well over the last few years. And I’m talking about the photos that have not been retouched by Jackson. Many of us here have said that she looks much older than her years. So yeah, I think Cate’s theory tracks.
The real message here seems to be that the divorce was called off.
Continues to refer to the Carole rental car picture as genuine. Interesting.
Are middle England values something like Midwest values or southern values? Why middle England values and not just English values?
LOL, I had that same question! Not sure, as an American, but a lot of references I’ve seen to Middle England seem to allude to blue collar workers.
We don’t know who knew what and when, but we know this: Pippa was treated like second best in this family enterprise for ages. Now after three kids and a master’s degree, she’s practically a bikini model with a husband who’s clearly thanking his lucky stars daily. I don’t judge her in the least for continuing to live her best life as far from this circus as possible.
Exactly. They had to get on with their own lives when Ma Middleton was consumed for years with getting Kate to the altar.
Planned surgery does not necessarily mean it was planned long in advance it just means it was not done in an emergency situation. For example, I had my gallbladder removed years ago. I went to the ER with pain. They did an ultrasound, saw gallstones and planned a surgery for the following week. Whereas, if someone goes into an ER for appendix pain, that will be removed immediately as it is a risk of a bursting appendix. Many surgeries will require someone to do a round of antibiotics for a couple of weeks ahead of the surgery if they are not emergency surgeries.
Kate seems ill. She lost weight. But all the mismanagement makes me think, that she is forced to lie she has cancer. To earn sympathy, to whitewash KP’s shits. It really suspicious that no one visited kate after surgery. James didn’t supported her before. But now he says something indirectly. Not mentioned anything health related. Not wishing her full recovery or get well soon messages. Just words of support. The wordings are really weird. No other B-royals released any statement????
Then these world leaders’ sympathy. have anybody read any stories about other royal families sending heartfelt messages to kate???? What about her middle eastern allies???
I agreed that it is her in that video. But i still can’t believe it. IDK it can be a plot ti phase her out of RF. Cam will spill the tea soon.
Maybe William is fed up with the Middletons trying to run the show and decided that they should not be told everything about Kate’s condition ? Because I really can’t see Carole not running this sort of articles way sooner than that.