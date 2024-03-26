Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith kicked off plane for refusing to sit next to passenger in a mask

Embed from Getty Images
Yellowstone is ending when the second half of season 5 airs this fall, and it seems it’s coming not a moment too soon for the makers of the hit show. Grumblings first started over a year ago that star Kevin Costner reportedly wanted out. Meanwhile creator Taylor Sheridan sued another Yellowstone star, Cole Hauser, last December over trademark issues, saying their coffee company logos looked too much alike. And now this: cast member Forrie J. Smith was just “throwed off” a plane for refusing to sit next to a passenger who was wearing a mask. Yes he was drinking, but he wasn’t drunk! Smith lamented his treatment in an Instagram video he recorded while still at the airport. Strangely, most of the commenters had a different takeaway from Smith’s story:
Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith is stirring up some controversy with fans after his recent video during an Instagram Live.
The 65-year-old actor, who plays ranch hand Lloyd Pierce on the hit Paramount series, took to Instagram on Saturday after allegedly being kicked off a flight.
“I just got kicked off a plane in — where the hell am I at? — Houston, Texas, because I told them I didn’t feel comfortable sitting next to somebody with a mask on,” Smith claimed in the video, which was later shared to his main profile.
He then admitted to having been drinking, saying, “Yeah, I’ve been drinking. I’ve been sitting in the airport for three hours, yeah, I’m drinking. But I ain’t drunk. But they throwed me off the plane ‘cause I’m drunk ‘cause you people won’t stand up and tell everybody what bulls**t this is.”
He added of his decision not to sit next to a fellow passenger with a mask on, “I just told them I didn’t feel comfortable about sitting next to somebody that had to wear a mask. And I’m off the plane.”
Fans quickly took to the comments section, expressing their disappointment at Smith’s comments.
“How do you know that person doesn’t have cancer and just is going through chemotherapy treatments or something else that warrants them wearing one?” one commenter wrote.
“For the life of me I cannot fathom why someone else wearing a mask is so threatening to some people!!! Many people live with a loved one who is immunocompromised (e.g. cancer, heart disease) or they themselves may be immunocompromised. OR maybe they’re not feeling well and are being considerate of others by wearing a mask to contain their germs,” another person wrote. “How fragile are some people that a simple mask sets them off to this degree? It’s absolutely ridiculous!! While I appreciate Mr Smith’s talent, this makes me no longer respect him as a human being. Unfollowing!”
One Yellowstone fan noted, “I wore a mask all the time when my mom was on hospice care and traveling back and forth to see her. This post makes me sad as a fan.”
As of Monday, the video was still up and Smith had not replied to the upset fans.
I mean, what else is there to say? You’re welcome, SNL writers? How someone could be so affronted or scared by a passenger wearing a mask, a measure that protects the wearer and everyone else around them, completely boggles the mind. Plus, you know, all Smith had to do was sit next to this passenger during the flight in exactly the same way he would sit next to someone not wearing a mask! I’d be laughing if it weren’t so infuriating and pervasive. One glimmer of hope was this comment I read on Smith’s Insta from a self-identified non-liberal fan: “Bro I love your acting, and I am not a liberal, and you were kicked off because you are drunk. Bottom line. This will come back to haunt you.” Yup. Also, Smith says in his rambling that he was drinking because he was stuck at the airport for three hours. Mr. Smith, may I introduce you to the pleasurable and delightful activity of reading?
Photos credit: Getty and via Instagram
That anonymous, masked passenger had a much better flight: no drunken jerk and more room. May we all be blessed by idiots who pay for a seat, but are too obnoxious to fly.
Amen! That passenger probably enjoyed the flight exponentially more.
You gotta love it when the trash takes itself out.
I’m very much here for this energy “You aren’t comfortable with other people minding their business and doing what they need to to care for themselves? You, sir, may get the fuck out.”
Seems to me like he kicked himself off the plane. 🤷🏽♀️
As my lovely friend says “If you can’t be a part of the group, you can’t be a part of the group.”
These MAGA trash people are so disgusting, they get off on being the worst person in the room.
Act like a jackass, then complain you are the victim. The MAGA MO.
What a moron! Instead of being grateful to that considerate passenger he acted out like a spoiled Fox News watching brat. Being drunk is no excuse for his ridiculous behavior.
Pure trash. This really hammers home the idiocy of grown men cosplaying and/or fetishizing cowboys in real life. I’m so sick of that trope — especially the wealthy actor types who don’t actually sully their hands with livestock, just dress like it.
I’m in disagreement with Smith, he should’ve minded his business, kept his thoughts to himself, but in this case, he really was an actual cowboy.
Absolutely ridiculous. Serves him right to be kicked off
I’m not sure where the front part is, but it looks like we found the horse’s a$$.
Hahaaa! Sure did!
LOL!!! Your comment made my day!
All he had to so was have those thoughts and feelings inside his own mind, that’s all!
Real talk though–If I was that passenger I would have been mortified. When I do wear masks nowadays, I remember these stories and worry about getting accosted. It has not happened but you never know! Nutjobs are everywhere!
I say this as someone who has continued to mask indoors throughout the entire pandemic and got every single booster. Also I will not go on a trip with my kid if kiddo can’t reasonably make it on the plane ride without demasking for food.
There is a certain type of person who will know they have COVID symptoms and say oh I’ll just wear a mask instead of cancelling my flight and inconveniencing myself.
I knew an entire family coming back from a Spain vacation, they knew they felt awful but technically tested negative, put on a mask (except when they had to eat in the plane no?) and then tested positive the day after landing. They morally justified themselves -to- themselves as saying oh well we tested and it was negative after all.
I flew to see my elderly mother last summer. I was the only one on the plane wearing a mask. So much stupidity, so little time.
Cowboy Karen.
oh yes I will be stealing this!
I’m so glad I got sober. I never did what he did, but I could have said the same things about of course I would drink if I had 3 hours to spare and no I was not drunk.
What an idiot. And his ramblings prove his is an idiot.
And yet here is the irony, I should feel comfortable where the average citizen carries a gun on their hip – because it’s their right to carry – get the fk outta here!
Yeah gotta love Texas where people can open carry without a permit, women have no right to essential healthcare, and marijuana is still illegal. FREEDUM!!!!!!!!!!
And then we have this asshole, terrified of a scrap of fabric lol…clown sh*t,
@Kitten
We’re doing what we can here to change things but it’s screaming into the void at this point
Also. Two things can be true at once and for me I love Texas. It’s my home. Born and raised. I DO NOT love our idiot government at all.
Full disclosure: I have a concealed carry. (I grew up around firearms and living in the country it was a necessity to have one. Snakes) I had the background check (gladly), Took the safety classes, go to the range, etc… and I have to admit that I very rarely see anyone in my little corner of deepest red trumplandia doing open carry. Maybe twice? 🤔
Every state has its problems and I am seeing more and more “blue” states starting to have the same issues alot of the “red” states do. All we can do is fight back and push and keep pushing to change it
✌
That absolutely weirded me out the couple of times I worked in Texas–the open carry law. I was so uncomfortable the whole time. Never again. And no helmet law for motorcycle riders! This comes to mind because the first person I saw with a gun on his hip was riding a motorcycle on the freeway (80 mph) & not wearing a helmet.
I was in an airport last week and many people were wearing masks….who the f#$k cares? Not my business. I’m glad that people are keeping themselves, and others safe. My God some are selfish a-holes….
Masks are here to stay, and that’s a good thing. And of course Asians have known this forever. Even in my tiny little town in Washington I’m seeing folks in masks when I’m out & about.
Such a snowflake!
When my mom was alive she had Parkinson’s and during Covid, I mandated anyone who came to see her (she lived with me and my husband; I was her caretaker) wear a mask. No questions. No arguing. She was my priority and she was high risk. You want to see her? Wear a mask.
This passenger could have a serious illness or could just have a cold coming on and didn’t want to spread it around. Does it matter? Whatever the reason, they have that right to protect themselves AND others. That’s what this dipsh*t doesn’t seem to understand – they’re likely protecting HIM too.
Groveling apology in 5, 4, 3…….
@Newt.
I am sorry for the loss of your Mom.
My Mama is 86 and while she’s still healthy (thankfully) and vaxxed and boosted (as we all are in our immediate family) she takes zero chances and wears a mask everywhere. Church, grocery shopping, etc…
I have laid down the law about anyone coming to see her who won’t wear a mask. I even kicked my former sister in law out of her house for coming over with a cold and no mask.
Good for you.
“You’re welcome SNL writers.” SNORT!
Way to make a statement, Yosemite Sam. Was he afraid he would catch some common sense? If only. My gosh he probably thinks vaccines are contagious. I hope he doesn’t get Covid. Airports are the best places for that. Hillbilly logic.
Your comment just truly made me laugh out loud – “was he afraid to catch common sense”? – Truly – there are many folks with compromised immune systems that wear masks for their own protection. A smart thing to do. What a trash human – In this case the drunken trash took itself out – I’m just curious if he had an operation, would he feel uncomfortable if the doctor was wearing a mask?
Before COVID, I used to get sick almost every time I flew. Even with taking vitamin C! Colds, sinus infections, upper respiratory infections. Now I always mask in the airport and on flights because people and planes are gross. I haven’t had a post flight illness yet *knock on wood*
Basically, I don’t mind if people don’t wear them (although I wish they would) but I’m going to keep on with my KN95s color coordinated with my outfit.
I started masking in December of 2019 when I realized what was happening in China. I still KN94. No covid yet (unless totally asymptomatic, I guess), all the boosters on board.
Was at a DR appt, and was asked by MD if I wanted him to mask, as he observed mine. I said, “no, I’m fine with just mine,” and he proceeded to bitch about how he has had covid three times, as he pulls a surgical mask from his pocket and shakes it in the air like a shaman.
Even the highly educated are stupid about our reality.
I still remember going to a dermatologist during the pandemic & I reared back as he came toward me & told him he needed to bring that mask up on his face. He then started to say something about ‘oh, they don’t really work, it’s no big deal, blah blah blah’ & I just interrupted him to say, it’s the regulation, please pull that mask up. He did, but dang, I got a different dermatologist after that.
I just flew to CA and back this weekend. Wore a mask both ways since I seem to catch something every time I travel. Last year I got Covid again on a flight home from San Diego (forgot to mask up & was sick for two weeks) and had a bad cold last month from a trip to Vegas. I’m tired of being sick. Fingers crossed I managed to avoid anything this time around. People should just accept masks as a norm for safety/health conscious travelers.
What a f-ing tool. This is why it is good to be sober. I’m at nearly 11 months. Best thing I’ve ever done.
What a tool lol. I travel routinely for my job and do installations in pharmacies, so of course I mask on planes. Not only do I have much higher exposure risk than the average person, I’m also a risk to people around me because I enter medical facilities. Like I care what some emotionally delicate adult man thinks about it.
Moron. Idiot. Idiot moron.
Vaxxed, boosted and as long as they keep making the vaccines, I will roll up my sleeve every time with a big fat smile on my face
I have a couple of health issues and I wear a mask always when. I am in public. I also carry hand sanitizer in my purse.
I don’t give a sh*t who likes it or not
Poor woman’s Sam Elliott.
Yosemite sam. 😂😂😂 About the same apparent emotional maturity level for sure!!
Imagine the smell of alcohol coming from him in that plane, glad that person was wearing a mask to mitigate some of it.