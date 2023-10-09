Irving: King Charles is ‘very jealous’ of William & Kate’s thunder-stealing

One of the funniest royal stories of the year was the Princess of Wales stealing the king and queen’s thunder at the Chelsea Flower Show in May. Kate showed up unannounced on Media Day, had multiracial children bused in, she staged a picnic and she wore one of her most ragged hairpieces. She ended up getting on the cover of all of the newspapers, so much so that most people didn’t even realize that King Charles and Camilla also attended the Chelsea Flower Show on the very same day, and barely anyone took their photo. The king and queen were FURIOUS. Soon after, Carole Middleton got outed as a massive fraud and I still believe those two things are connected. Charles found other ways of punishing Kate for her big flower-show stunt too. Then, not even a month later, Prince William stepped all over his father’s big “first Trooping the Colour as king” story by giving interviews about how he (Peg) was going to end homelessness. My point is that Will and Kate have spent the past year making asses out of themselves and Charles can’t stand it and he’s jealous of how much attention they get. Royal commentator Clive Irving said the exact same thing:
King Charles is “very jealous” of Prince William and Princess Kate “stealing his limelight” but has reached a compromise with his son and daughter-in-law, one royal author has claimed. The frank assessment of Charles’ rule comes five months after he was crowned King at Westminster Abbey. The historic day raised profound questions over what his reign would look like and how it would compare to his mothers.
But it also raised questions over the role William – the future king – and his wife Kate would play under his reign. The uncomfortable reality is that the king-in-waiting is stealing some of the incumbent’s thunder, opines Clive Irving, author of The Last Queen and royal columnist at The Daily Beast.
He explained: “There’s a great deal of feeling that William understands the mood and the reality on the ground far more than Charles ever will.”
The King has come up with a workaround, however – one that acknowledges the Waleses’ popularity while retaining a controlling stake, claims the royal author. Mr Irving explained: “They worked out a kind of accommodation of how much limelight each is going to be allowed, because Charles is always very jealous of of other people stealing his limelight. He’s worked out a deal now, whereby William and Kate can have an allotted percentage of the limelight.”
According to the royal author, it’s unclear the exact percentage but “maybe 40 percent [for the Waleses’] and he keeps 60 percent. That seems to be the working arrangement”.
LOL, I wonder if this was the big Balmoral Summit back in August. Charles sitting down with Dumb & Lazy and whining about how they’re getting too much attention. I wonder if Will & Kate’s big CEO search is part of this too – it feels like KP will ramp up their staffing, and some of the reorganization should be for coordinating with Buckingham Palace. Now, will it work out that way? Probably not. Because William has paid enough people to say that he would be a better king than his father, and that Charles is stepping all over Peg’s popularity. Charles clocked that long ago and he’s keeping tabs on it. I’m actually rooting for Charles in this very limited situation – I hope he finds fun new ways to keep Will and Kate in line. But you also have to remember that Charles is weak and he hates confrontation, so it’s far more likely that Camilla will be the one tasked with kneecapping them.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
“King Charles is Very Jealous.” – there, fixed.
At 75 ? still raging with jealousy is pretty sad. What type of attention does he even need at this point? He is the freakin King!
Narcissists are never happy, never enough, bottomless need for everyone to adore them. It is exhausting. Narcissists that are “made” very likely like Chuck, Peg and George happen because they get praise about anything, everything all the bloody time. See participation toddlers, or people who are praised about things they had nothing to do about “achieving” like height, looks, etc etc..
They are horrible, all of them. When 40 million (yes 40) out of 65 million in the UK are on the brink or in poverty (ie Living paycheck to paycheck or desperately need their kids to be fed at school), they lavish themselves in petty feuds, gilded lifestyles, fighting over multiroom castles and helicopter riding around.
Someone wrote in another post that the Brits don’t care about the monarchy so long as they don’t effect their life. That is not true. That is what is touted out there. The coming up generation want them out at best, largely limited at worst.
He has always been a petty, vindictive, small man. Never comfortable with his place or his role. Always wanting more. The fact that Peg and Buttons can steal his “limelight” so easily should tell him everything he needs to know. He is overshadowed because no one cares.
They’re dividing up the limelight?? Sigh. It doesn’t really matter when Meghan just has to go to a farmers market to get 100% of the limelight on her.
Charles def was behind the stories about the middletons’ finances. He may hate confrontation but he will just use the press for that – or Camilla will.
I don’t think William minded that the Middletons were exposed as filing for bankruptcy while screwing over small business owners. In fact I suspect his staff knew of it before the courtiers at BP.
Yes it probably will be Horsilla who will be the one to put Peg and Can’t in their place. I’m hoping that it happens soon because I’m tired of hearing about the sexy statesman crap. So come on Horsilla pick up the pace and trot all over those two.
Love it! Giddy up and bring out the popcorn!
Lol, it’s like that scene from My Fair Lady – Come on Dover, come on Dover, come on Dover, move yer bloomin’ arse!! As long as she’s setting her beady sights on W&K, I’m all for it.
This deep jealousy has ruled Charles life. This jealousy is why he despised Diana, Harry and Meghan were driven away, security removed, evicted, and Charles leaves town when Harry arrives.
100% ! But think about how sad that is. He is so well educated in philosophy and has had the most respected mentors – and yet has never thought about his own emotional patterns that govern his subconscious and his life. At the very least, it’s interesting to me to see that even those who have all the resources are at the mercy of their own blind spots if they don’t commit to their own personal growth. And that may be the biggest difference later on, when comparing the Queen’s reign to those who have reigned after her. #goodkingharry
The idiotic reality is that UpChuck just needs to adjust his mindset—he’s standing in his own way and shooting himself in his own foot. Willem Alexander at the other side of the North Sea married Maxima, a woman who naturally takes his spotlight and WA deals very well with that fact, because it reflects well on him.
It must be serious cognitive dissonance to be brought up “knowing” you’re the next anointed one, that you’ll be king and the most special person in the world – and, at the same time, in reality, that you’re not the most special to your parents, that your bad brother is more special, that your wife is more special, that your children are more special, that the only person who loves you best is your mistress. And you stew over that for 75 years…it’s twisted.
Describing both Charles and William.
Except that the mistress didn’t love him best either. TPB was always her first choice. And it’s just what Chuckles deserves. May each of his remaining days be more miserable than the last.
Chuck is stingy with everything. Imagine parceling out limelight. Did they each hire mediators for the limelight showdown? Huge eye roll.
I have no idea how you measure limelight in percentages. This family is bonkers. Especially with Charles as king.
The only way to control it would be by number of appearances, right? So effectively he would require them to work less. Win-win for them because there will be more hoopla associated with the few and far between appearances they actually make and they have an excuse for why they work so little.
Probably, there’s a Lord High Arbiter of Weights and Measures sitting in a tower somewhere, with a special telescope that determines levels of limelight. Too much limelight in W&K’s direction sets off a secret alarm at Buckingham Palace.
Ha! 😂
Lol perfect comment!!! 🤣
😅
Seriously. The summit was probably about awarding points to different coverage: Print edition front page above the fold photo and main headline day of or day after big event = 20 points. Digital edition same = 15 points. Standard article and photo of day’s outing/outfit = 12 points. Trending on Twitter – 10 points. Trending on Twitter as #PrinceofPegging minus 10 points. Same day cutting off someone’s publicity minus 20 points, etc. etc.
Yeah, Charles has always been this way. Remember Diana. And I’m pretty sure that part of his problem with Harry and Meghan was the threat they posed to his non-existent popularity. Now, comes William and Kate, two charisma vacuums if there ever were, and even they overshadow Charles. But, sure, it is fun to watch.
They are all pathetic, jealous, and have miserable lives. I thought watching the war of Charles vs William would be entertaining but really it is exhausting. There is very little love in that family and it took the mistreatment of Harry & Meghan for me to finally see it this way.
This just amplifies what a big loser you are when you’re jealous of asshats willy & kate. I’m ready to see what else smelly Camilla has up her sleeve. Bring it on. I’m ready for more dramedy.
And yet if anyone would DARE interfere with W’s “limelight,” his head would explode.
Poor Charles (sarcasm), all those years seething at Diana’s popularity and genuine love from the public, waiting for Mummy to pop her clogs so he can finally wear the shiny hat and an heir and Harry who can no longer be controlled through money. William has no respect for Charles as a father, person or monarch. Things are about to get very interesting and messy between BP and KP.
I’ve been coming to this site for so long bc of the BRF coverage. They live in such a bizarre world I can’t help but be entertained by it. It’s one of the reasons I love high fantasy books. It’s so far from reality. Like, dude you’re 75 and live in an ageist world. Of course the younger couple gets more coverage. Why can’t he wander around like a normal parent muttering to himself “wait till you have a child just like you” and be satisfied that William has three that will eventually be doing the same thing. Considering his parents longevity he’ll probably be alive to see it.
“Like dude you’re 75 and live in an ageist world.” So true but reality has left the building for Charles. He’s been the cause of sooo many of their problems. It all goes back to Charles and his enforcer, Camilla.
Here we have 2 spoiled, entitled, bitter men who were told their entire lives that they were literally God’s gift to their country. The fact that they’re father and son only makes it that much more pathetic. Being born the “spare” was a blessing in disguise for Harry, I think. The relative neglect he experienced, especially after his mother’s death, at least meant that he wasn’t taught to embrace and nurture his most egotistical impulses, as William clearly was.
This is such an astute observation, Miranda.
So true, Miranda.
@miranda, oh Miranda, if only we could treat the pair of” gods gifts “, and do what we do with unwanted Christmas presents, and donate them to a charity shop 🙄🙄
Like father like son. Both of them suffer from jealousy. Their jealousy of Harry and Meghan led them to carry out the smear campaign.
Harry confirmed what we already knew which is upChuck is jealous of his sons and their wives in his book. Part of the reason he doesn’t like Harry and Meghan is they remind him of Diana. Their ease with connecting with people from all walks of life and their natural star power. Willy may have gotten Diana’s facial features but he didn’t get her star power or the way she was naturally connected with people around her. Instead he got upChuck’s bad aura.
Willy ravaged his mother’s beautiful influence on his face with his teeth clenching, scowling, and furious tension. Diana snatched his looks back when she saw how awful he was. Pegs is so unattractive now, and the ld saying is “Ugly is as ugly does. And God don’t love ugly.
IMO Will’s awkwardness and stiffness around people is his own. There’s lots of examples of Charles as POW relating well to people he met, with some humor and even charm. (We don’t see much of it now that he’s KC because what he does really isn’t covered in detail anymore.) The difference is, Charles developed his people skills by hard work, just as Harry, who came by his charm more naturally, honed the skills he’d need to make an independent life with all the work he did filling in for his lazy brother. Will sat on his ass for those years, and it’s too late to catch up. The entitlement, jealousy and resentment HE came by naturally are too deep seated at this point for him to even understand what he’s doing wrong.
I noticed a Fail article about how Charles is “subtly punishing” Harry, but William is “full of regret” about having a broken relationship with Harry.
I wonder if KP is actually trying to make Charles the heavy here, rewriting the narrative.
I think Camilla has definitely been put on the case. Not only do I agree that the Middletons’ financial downfall stories were payback for Flowershow Gate but we have also seen a drip drip of negativity around the Wales beyond that. The stories about Kate only working close to home, mutterings about their laziness, outright admissions that the marriage has difficulties etc. The glorious thing is that they are such a nest of backstabbing vipers that say, for Will, a negative story about him could come from his stepmother, his MIL or his wife – dilemma! Who does he retaliate to?!? Ditto Kate. So Camilla only has to drip a little poison into the water and then watch the churn.
Imagine reading this narrative over and over again, yet thinking Charles/Will are the classy/”bigger person” ones in the whole Sussexes vs. RF saga. This people are as childish and petty as they come.
Mmmm Charlie, don’t you see that William is YOU! You have always been a jealous, petty, selfish little man and you have made Prince incandescent in your image. Your jealousy of Diana, your jealousy of Harry, your jealousy of Megan, has all come home to roost, in the form of the bald headed prk with teeth, and I’m happy for you! If you had loved Harry even a little bit, if you had put out a statement of support and called of your wife’s attack dogs in the press. Your life could and would have been so much better. Harry would have, with Megan by his side, been magnificent envoys for you on the world stage, and would not have tried to overshadow you in any way. The press would have focused a lot on them because they have the compassion and empathy that people respond to. But no, you let your wife and your ego, overrule your common sense, and look at the ruins of your reign around you. People can see William now, and a lot of people don’t like what they see, and as for keen? I understand you like to read the papers? Well how does it feel to see keen is thought of as a clothes horse, an empty headed show pony. I have one wish for you Charlie boy, “live long and suffer”. You have earned it
Oh yes, Mary Pester, may Charles live another 20+ years just to spite Pegs.
Or just abolish the monarchy.
“BEVERLY, yes please, let’s abolish it! The” abolish the monarchy “movement is growing, as is the” down with the crown “one. I wonder if the Palace walls are shaking yet? I really hope so
They all deserve each other and the petty battles they fight. If we weren’t paying for it I’d be delighted to sit back and watch.
Camilla makes all of the decisions in that royal household.
The truly pathetic thing too is that William and Kate are such total lightweights and do so fricking little-yet he’s jealous of them. Charles can be criticized for many things-but he is a worker and does his research, seems engaged in whatever mundane thing he’s visiting-if he would just lean into that realization that he truly is good at his “job.” But no. He’s still that insecure boy who never got his mother’s attention, but was told by his grandmother that he could do no wrong. The best thing that ever happened to Harry was finding Meghan so he could escape this mess.
Someone in the UK still thinks Burger King understands the reality on the ground more than CRex? I laugh. Every time Burger King launches a new initiative he exposes himself for the pampered lightweight overgrown toddler he is. Social media heaps more ridicule on Burger King than CRex because Charles works long term at issues he is interested in, while Burger King wants to cement his place in history by waltzing in and single-handedly solving homelessness and Middle East peace and global warming. The fact that Burger King actually makes these public pronouncements reveals a severe break from reality on the ground.
Right? Who thinks William better understands the reality on the ground? How could he? He spends half his life off the ground on a helicopter!
Please can we refer to it as the Chelsea Flower Showdown as was suggested in the comments here.
The header photo still makes me feel physically uncomfortable every time I see it. There is clearly no-one competent in their radius to 1. take that photo in those light conditions and 2. edit it to within an inch of its life to make them visible and the release it. Utter clownshow.
We all know Charles is jealous of everyone and Camilla has made it her life’s work to whisper in his ear and steer him the way she wants using all his weaknesses against him. In this instance I am absolutely here for them tearing into each other and showing everyone how awful they all are.
The Chelsea flower show showdown still makes me laugh. And while Charles is a jealous fool, parceling out limelight, I can actually understand him being angry over William and Kate’s shenanigans in these instances. While Meghan just being herself stole limelight, the wales go way out of their way to seal it. Seriously, who buses in kids for a picnic on the day you know the king is coming? That’s warfare. Even a non-jealous person would be annoyed by that stunt.
I think Chuck has lost his mind, there’s no other explanation for this lunacy. Perhaps that’s why Pegs is being touted as a statesman and Keen is wearing pantsuits. God help the peasants when Pegs becomes the shadow king.
They’ve worked out a 60/40 percentage? How in gawd’s name are these proportions going to be applied…effectively? Is this the same as asking Meghan to be 50% less? They seem to love percentages.
I know only camilla’s family must be invited to sunday lunch but I still wonder about the atmosphere when willy and kan’t show up. It must be soooo bad.
As a former PR person…I don’t THINK the Royal Family knows what TRUE “Thunder” means…If Charles & Camilla want more PICTURES in the papers…then they need to get OUT more …and let William & Kate SHINE at the ONLY thing they have been CONSISTENTLY SUCCESSFUL at…which is DISAPPEARING & DOING NOTHING ! The TRUE “Thunder” of the Royal family LEFT FOREVA & is living in the 🇺🇸 😉😘
I think Charles will tale any attention it’s the stunts that’s ticking him off.
They are trying to make the guy behind Kate in the 3rd picture a “heartthrob”. There have been a few articles and Twitter threads about him. If chuck didn’t like that he would put this fellow all the way in the back.
I think what we have here is they are tried of Kate “holding a racquet”. For the new people that’s a reference to Kate pulling photo stunts.
The bots want william to succeed soon hoping he will take away the sussexes titles. Otherwise they would not care imo. Weird family