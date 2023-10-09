Tatler: Prince William & Kate are ‘a Trojan horse duo’ for the monarchy’s future

Sometimes, I still think about that 2020 Tatler cover story about Princess Kate and I chuckle to myself. From what I gather, Kensington Palace’s minions went to Tatler and tried to arrange a big embiggening cover story about how Kate is all things to all people: a perfect mother, a top CEO, a harried woman who needs endless vacations, a childish mess who runs home to mummy all the time, a woman who looks the other way when her husband bangs her friends. Yeah, Tatler put their own spin on it and the results were hilariously shady. So much so that KP basically spent months waging war with Tatler and eventually got Tatler to take down the bulk of the story. Since then, there has been an uneasy peace between KP and Tatler, and I get the impression that Kate is still licking her wounds from how badly that ricocheted. So it’s funny that Tatler did a (month-late) story about Will & Kate’s “first year” as Prince and Princess of Wales: “One year on: how the Prince and Princess of Wales are subtly sowing the seeds of change to bring the royal family into a vibrant new age.” Some highlights:
A precursor to the Peg Era: The inheritance of monarchical titles, of course, should come as no surprise, but, after a lifetime of status quo, this new royal shake up feels like the beginning of not just Charles’s reign, but William’s. The heir to the throne assumed this title when his father was in his 74th year and – God Save The King not withstanding – the Carolean age can never reach the longevity of the Elizabethan. The first year of our new Prince and Princess of Wales has been, therefore, a precursor of sorts for what kind of King and Queen William and Kate may be.
Kate’s commanding funeral presence: Their tenure began, much like the King’s, under the shadow of immense familial and nationwide grief. William led the Queen’s grandchildren in formal funereal rites and Kate proved a steely, regal presence throughout. Whilst Camilla, always more loving partner than would-be Queen, appeared happy to fulfil the role of Charles’s emotional balustrade, it was the new Princess of Wales who stood out for her commanding presence. There was a streak of leadership to her stature, a sense of confidence that felt somewhat different to what we had seen before. The royal couple would take this fresh poise to the coronation where, decked out in their ceremonial finery, there was another gearshift moment. They were noticeably ‘Wills & Kate’ no more, but future monarchs of Great Britain instead.
Center stage: The couple have been thrust more than ever before onto central stage, filling their new roles but also the void left by now non-working royals Prince Andrew and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their confidence in this new prominence has been noteworthy: the Princess of Wales has taken on more solo projects than ever before, the first of which was a seminal meeting with the First Lady of Ukraine in September of last year, and the Prince of Wales was a self-assured presence on stage at the coronation concert in May.
Katie Keen is busier than ever: The Princess of Wales has been busier than ever, undertaking countless solo engagements, spearheading more action in her early years work, her advocacy for mental health and sport and wellbeing.
A relatable country family: For there has been much more of this from the Wales family this year: just as they have become more rarefied they have also, strangely, become more accessible. Their social media presence bears the hallmarks of this new duality. There are frequent cheery straight-to-camera videos as well as slick video montages of their trips and events. They are a social media savvy pair, aware of their online presence and thus shrewd curators of their image. The result is that they appear both approachable and down to earth, behaving as both a relatable country family and regal heads of state.
Laser focused: They are a couple determined to do things their way. Sources close to them have described them as ‘laser focused’ and possessing a very clear vision of how they wish to operate, both in their current roles and as future monarchs. As part of this – in a break with royal tradition-they have recently advertised for a CEO to run their household, someone who must be, according to the advertisement, ‘emotionally intelligent’ with a ‘low ego’ and a ‘strong self-awareness and understanding of their impact on others’.
Antithesis of the Sussexes? William and Kate may seem from the outset the antithesis to the Sussexes, being a couple who, by contrast, toe the line and fall into step with all facets of royal duty, but they are in many ways a Trojan horse duo. They have a pronounced desire for the monarchy to evolve and, in many ways, this aligns them with the King himself, who has long been an outspoken advocate for his passions; from the environment to the streamlining of the monarchy. William and Kate, like Charles, are unafraid to allow a gradual evolution from within; to subtly sow the seeds of change and bring the royal family – from the way it operates to the ideas it engages with – into a new age. From the year we have seen so far, it seems they are already off to a great start.
It feels like Kensington Palace has been trying to make “Kate is working more” into a thing for four years, and it hasn’t stuck – if you have to keep reminding people that no, really, she’s doing more than she used to, your PR has already failed. Also, the mention of “countless solo engagements” is part of the soft-launch of the Wales’ separation. Oh, and “Trojan horse duo” is kind of amazingly accurate – Will and Kate present themselves as a by-the-books, charisma-free extension of the grand Windsor tradition, but really, they’re going to usher in the end of the British monarchy.
How unfortunate for the children that these two are little more than a pair of air-headed twats.
How can she look at the coronation pictures and not see the tinfoil tiara? It looks ridiculous, not at all “regal”.
The “Trojan horse duo” known for sneak attacks? For making unseen entrances to palaces when living separate lives?
Destroying everything from the inside? Not a good comparison.
Haha, I know! This is a bizarre reference. But, as Kaiser says, probably accurate, because they’re going to destroy the monarchy from the inside, albeit unintentionally.
The Trojan Horse that will usher in the end of the monarchy though sheer incompetence? Wheel them in please.
I’m laughing, I can’t help it. Kate is “steely”? This is the beginning of William’s reign (charles is going to LOVE that!) countless solo engagements? I’m pretty sure we can count them in the court circular if we wanted.
Kate had bitch face during the funeral because she was mad that Meghan was present and she had bitch face during the coronation because she was prevented from wearing a real tiara.
I suppose that is the same thing as steely, but it didn’t look regal at all.
Agree with the final sentence of Kaiser’s article – this is a weird word-choice. Usually if writers want to emphasise a slow, positive metamorphosis, they would use a caterpillar/butterfly. As explained in this Wikipedia entry, a Trojan horse usually means a scenario where someone has brought an enemy into a previously safe/secure place – wonder whom they could be referring to? It was the king and consort that hired the ex-DM staff, so who have William and Kate brought in that Tatler doesn’t like? https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trojan_Horse
The Trojan Horse was the catalyst that brought about the downfall of Troy, wasn’t it? So could turn out to be quite an apt analogy, but I suspect not in the way they intended.
@Jensa, sorry didn’t see your comment – but you are correct (see my comment below)
Well, it’s Tatler, they probably did mean it that way! 🤭Trojan horse is an interesting choice 🤔
Emphasis on Kate’s solo engagements…
Anyone who knows their Greek mythology knows this is not a good comparison. The Trojan Horse was a gift but the Greek army snuck out of it and burned Troy to the ground. Maybe they are saying Kate and Wills will burn the monarchy to the ground as well.
So is Tatler that dumb or do they mean that William and Kate are a secret threat to the monarchy? Because there is only one meaning to what a Trojan Horse does.
There is even a saying “Beware of Greeks bearing gifts” – the horse was a gift to Troy. There is no way they are stupid and I think they purposely used the Trojan Horse for Will and Kate.
Wow they sure think that the Trojan horse duo is a good selling point. Obviously no one was very good in history. These two are laser focused on one thing only and that is to one up Harry period. Peg is trying desperately to take America and Can’t goes out solo and looking very chemically medicated to copy Meg. These two couldn’t give a rats ass about anything other than that.
“Commanding presence” lololololololol. Good one, Tatler.
Amazing what these PR writers read into & put it in print. “William led the Queen’s grandchildren in formal funereal rites and Kate proved a steely, regal presence throughout. Whilst Camilla, always more loving partner than would-be Queen, appeared happy to fulfil the role of Charles’s emotional balustrade, it was the new Princess of Wales who stood out for her commanding presence.” What a put down of Charles & Camilla while magnifying Kate as the savior for her “steely…commanding presence.” Most of us saw an empty-headed, mean-girl operating in a way we’ve come to expect when in the presence of Meghan. A ridiculous red, white & blue cape does not maketh a future queen…with substance.
There was spin that Kate was Williams emotional balustrade. I think Camilla had some laughs over kates coronation attire.
So agree with your post..
Always thought Kate empty headed vessel who just copy’s Meghan.
I don’t understand how so many articles in different for-profit tabloids can be printed that says the same things, just slightly different and maybe with some shade. Texas is bigger in size and population- I don’t see how there would be one small family that would keep that state in thrall with the same crap for over a decade.
Commanding presence. No. Kate was a mean girl presence like when she took threatening steps towards Meghan. Camilla is no slouch she runs the show not keen.
Harry is the only one with a commanding presence in that group because he draws attention without the ribbons and trinkets.
Personally I think this “, trojan horse” comment was a way of bringing a bit of snide into this stupid article. Yes they are media savy, because they count every little slide show as an actual “event” that way their diaries look busy. Keen at the clowning looked like she was auditioning for the evil queen in snow white! (bet Camilla was psd as that’s her job). And why do they think it’s a good look to remind people that William couldn’t even be botherd to learn 3 lines!! Look, they can try and polish these pigs as much as they want, they will never shine, because the REAL jewels in the crown, live in America! A trojan horse is meant to enable destruction, so let’s hope it’s appropriate
If “steely…presence” is referring to that fake metal bush perched on her gopher hair during the Clowning, then that’s an apt description.
“…they have a pronounced desire for the monarchy to evolve…”
Translation: They wish to continue to be royal parasites on the taxpayers.
Ok Carole.
‘Steely’
Hard, brittle, cold, unfriendly, determined, unfeeling.
Tatler reminding us how robotic, emotionless, single-minded, self-absorbed, and narcissistic Kate has always been.
How can they be a Trojan horse duo when we already know what’s inside the Trojan horse duo?
Moral and ethical vacuity.
90=“countless” now?