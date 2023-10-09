Courtiers tried to force a comparison between Meghan Markle & Wallis Simpson

The week before Prince Harry and then-Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding was especially chaotic, mostly because of Thomas Markle and the British media. Thomas Markle faked a heart attack, threw a massive tantrum, lied to his daughter and son-in-law and was clearly working with the media to try to get the wedding called off. As we know now, it was also during this week that Kate tried to pick a fight with Meghan and Kate left Meghan in tears (which Kate then reversed and told everyone that Meghan made her cry). We also know that Kensington Palace staffers could not handle the fact that Meghan asked them to do their jobs, and the staffers had already begun revolting against being given tasks by a Black woman. Well, is it a surprise to think that these unhinged jackasses were also being petty about a Rolls Royce?
Millions of royal fans watched as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said ‘I do’ during their fairytale wedding at St George’s Chapel in 2018. There was much to catch the eye, including the Duchess of Sussex’s minimalist silk Givenchy wedding gown. But there was something else, too, that was worthy of attention: the Rolls-Royce chosen to take the bride to the ceremony.
Magnificent in its own right, the maroon-coloured Phantom IV transporting Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland from the Cliveden House Hotel to St George’s Chapel had a rather unique history. As 46 years earlier, it had been used to convey another American divorcee, the Duchess of Windsor, to the funeral of her husband, the Duke, in 1972. Was there anything significant in the choice? The Duchess of Windsor, a figure at the very heart of the abdication crisis, can hardly have been a welcome comparison.
The Daily Mail’s Sebastian Shakespeare asked if it might be a joke in regrettably bad taste. And why might courtiers or aides have wished to play such a ‘joke’? The answer might lie in the widely reported tensions before the wedding itself with Harry and Meghan described as ‘behaving like teenagers’ in Valentine Low’s book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Throne.
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s really ghoulish to create the imagery-comparison of one American woman burying her husband and one American woman going to her wedding. In the Windsors’ desperate attempts to get Harry and Meghan’s attention, they’re going to end up confessing every single sh-tty thing they did to H&M, right? I always think that whenever these kinds of stories come out: the snubs are meant for an audience of two (Harry and Meghan) but by gloating about the snub, the palace has no idea how f–king unhinged they look to everyone else. This was just petty for petty’s sake, a baroque “punishment” designed by out-of-touch courtiers who thought they were being so clever. “What if we make Meghan ride in a car once used by the Duchess of Windsor, ha, that will be such an amazing signal to send!” They were seriously so mad that they did everything they could to ruin or stop the wedding and it didn’t work. That alone speaks volumes about the lack of “support” Harry and Meghan had from Day 1.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel to make the journey to Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry,Image: 515241721, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry watched by (middle row from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Wessex, Viscount Severn, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Royal, Sir Tim Laurence, (front row from left) Duke of Cambridge, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall Duchess of Cambridge, Duke of York. .,Image: 515241949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
USA Rights Only – Berkshire, UK -20180519- Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire
-PICTURED: Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-36590029.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 May 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
North America Rights Only – Berkshire, UK -20180519- Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 May 2018
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
USA Rights Only – Berkshire, UK -20180519- Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire
-PICTURED: Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-36587677.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 May 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
North America Rights Only – Berkshire, UK -20180519- Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 May 2018
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
USA Rights Only – Berkshire, UK -20180519- Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwal
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-36590382.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwal
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 May 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
©Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Office Tel: +44 20 8506 1486, LOndon, Windsor
Australian & NZ Rights ONLY
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle. Picture by i-Images / Pool71
PICTURED: Meghan Markle,Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
-Instar_The_Royal_Wedding_282
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: LOndon, Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 19 May 2018
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**©Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
I**
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Ridiculous. It’s a beautiful old car. What is wrong with those people?
@Bee how do you want that answered? Alphabetically, chronologically, or in order of pettiness?
😂by level of petty please
They also chose May 19th as her wedding date. Anne Boleyn (Henry VIII’s 2nd wife) was executed on May 19th.
@persephone by pettiness PLEASE!
They’re disgusting.
Kate arrived in a carriage. Meghan in a car.
Was that why her dress was “wrinkled” and everyone flipped out about it?
Kate arrived in a car. According to an L.A. Times story –
‘Prior to the wedding ceremony, Kate Middleton and her father, Michael, traveled to Westminster Abbey in a 1978 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI. The car, which belongs to the queen, was built to celebrate her 25th anniversary on the throne. It’s powered by a 380 cubic-inch V-8 and is the same car in which Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, were attacked in December 2010.’
They really tried to push her out and later unalive her by a thousand tiny cuts (microaggressions). But sure Whoopi, Ice Cube and any other celebrity that is asked and then volunteers their opinion on how she should have, could have stuck it out and changed this/what did she expect….
I “love” watching them tell on themselves and try to dress it up as a savvy sixth sense about that dreadful woman when it was simply good ol’ fashioned prejudice and racism.
Ice Cube has an opinion on this? Seriously? Wow. Ice Cube. huh.
@Trillion I absolutely love seeing you here!!. So my comment on this is about the whole if they are going to make Wallis analogies why not Anne Boleyn? They were married on the day she was beheaded. Not a peep about that I guess. That is the absurdity of the situation. Wallis & she are divorced Americans. Quell Horrors. The comparison ends there. Next.
They are actually spilling tea but in a backhanded way. They think this a ha ha on Meg look what we did to you but in reality it’s a confirmation of the really low class actions by them and the lengths they will go to show just how disgusting that they really are to Meg and Harry and all because he fell head over heals in love with a biracial woman.
These are all the things they were worried would come out in the interview and book. There must be so many more large and small examples of how they terrorised her every day.
That is insane! Edward was King and abdicated. Harry was further down the line for being king. These people are absolutely tiring. They left England 3 years ago, and yet, they still are writing about them like they are still there; it’s ridiculous!
You can’t make this stuff up, they’re so good at shooting themselves in the foot. How is this supposed to make them look good? It just validates each and every day the reason why the Sussexes were compelled to leave. It’s a beautiful vintage car, and I’m sure a lot of other personages have used it in its long history other than Wallis Simpson and Meghan. Next….
The car is just one thing the got as wedding gift Frogmore a former servants house, and Frogmore has a maosoleum where guess who is burried, the former king and his twice divorced american wife. These little things where just signs what they think about Meghan and show her where her pllace is
That former king is buried there, because he loved Frogmore house and that’s where he lived. You can call it a servants house or a former king’s house.
You are confusing Frogmore House (mansion with mausoleum) with Frogmore Cottage (staff quarters). Harry and Meghan got given the latter. The ‘former King’s house’ was the mansion.
Exactly. What had she “done” at this point? You wanted her to feel as much like an outsider as possible and undermine her before she even said “I do.”
Christ, they’re a bunch of vacuous c**ts
100% Totally agree Mads! And picking May 19th, my God, how much clearer could they be about their evil intentions toward Meghan. Please Harry, publish Volume 2 and Meghan should also write a book from her perspective.
Are the courtiers not aware that the woman married to a future king in an area unhappy union is the one who cosplays Wallis Simpson? Harry was in no position to abdicate. Someone didn’t think this one through.
hmm…i’m confused. there are also multiple reports saying the same phantom was used to transport multiple other royals to weddings, like Kate, Eugenie, and Camilla. what’s the truth here?
and also, if this is true, then Harry didn’t do enough to protect Meghan. someone close to him should have vetted all details connecting her with Wallis. She was already being compared WAY before the wedding.
Stop the BS, what more Harry supposed to do.
umm…idk, hire people to help Meghan? teach her how to curtsy (which she said she didn’t even know bf meeting the queen)? He knew how his mom was treated, saw how Kate (albeit very very much less) was treated in the beginning as “commoner” wife, and knows how nasty the courtiers were smearing him. i think he was too trusting of his family and in love. and there is hindsight now…but at the BARE minimum there should have been hired PR people that knows the inner workings of the Monarchy and british press.
C’mon, how is Harry supposed to know the details of who has ridden in every royal car…. He and whomever was advising him were probably 100% focused on trying to figure out how to handle the bad dad situation going on in Mexico
What “details connecting her to Wallis”?? Meghan wasn’t a twice divorced Nazi sympathizer who was cozy with Hitler – and didn’t actually want to marry the King but was made to do so by her then-husband – who after they divorced she pined after until her own death. What about those details connects Wallis to Meghan?? Do tell.
Ernest Simpson even took the blame for his divorce from wallis.
@Tessa- yup. Because he was the one who encouraged her affair with the Duke. She didn’t even really like him. And then he became obsessed with her. And literally asked her husband to divorce her. Ernest always felt that if he hadn’t essentially thrown Wallis at the Duke of Windsor none of what followed would have happened. But honestly the people of Britain owe Ernest a giant thank you. Because if they had had a Nazi Sympathizer sitting on the throne when WWII began things would be VERY different right now in Britain. And not for the better.
umm…he doesnt need to know every detail, but he can hire people to ? and to help meghan? teach her how to curtsy (which she said she didn’t even know bf meeting the queen)? He knew how his mom was treated, saw how Kate (albeit very very much less) was treated in the beginning as “commoner” wife, and knows how nasty the courtiers were smearing him as a child. i think he was too trusting of his family and in love. and there is hindsight now…but at the BARE minimum there should have been some people hired to help vet these things. THAT IS…if even any of this story is true as it seems like multiple other ppl have ridden in this car for many other similar occasions and it just happens Meghan is an American Divorcee so they gotta hash this story to sell again…
There WERE people who were hired to vet those things. They were the very people who assigned her that car in the first place. It’s clear you have never read Spare because everything mentioned in your comment is touched on.
yes, i read spare. it’s clear you didn’t read into it as much either. these were people given to them from the Monarchy. Harry didn’t hire many independent staff. he relied on press secretaries and courtiers appointed to him from the Queen.
Surely ‘the men in grey’ courtiers have aged out or passed on by now!? They need some modern people in those palaces and cut the ‘courtier’ name,its so outdated.
Was Meghan supposed to be upset because they gave her a beautiful, classic Rolls Royce to ride in? Who cares who used it before. I mean, so what? This is literally so petty I don’t get the joke.
All these royal cars have probably been driven to funerals before.
These people are so mean. It’s a stupid, petty joke – but that anyone would want to do that to a woman on her wedding day just shows how morally bereft they are.
I had been a royal watcher for years and was inclined to give all of them the benefit of the doubt, until the wedding (most of the nasty stuff hadn’t come out yet). The look on William’s face during the ceremony told me everything I needed to know about his character.
Again, as I have said before, I am too much of an American to understand why the royal family even needs to exist. They have done nothing but be born into a certain family – they have not contributed to the world, they have not helped humanity, they have not added to literature or science or even politics. They are nasty, rude people.
My feelings are yours. They are mean, nasty rude people. If they are the epitome of the class system in the UK, there is thus no class.
I couldn’t believe how the Royal family behaved during the wedding. Fully knowing they were on camera! And the commenters in real time weren’t saying anything about it. The Queen and PP actually were the Best behaved, which maybe they were checked out I don’t know, but yikes.
The reason why the Palace and the press are petrified every time Meghan does an interview and the possibility of a memoir is because of all the terrible things they did to her. What we know is just tip of the iceberg.
Well, at the rate these geniuses are going, Meghan won’t have to say one word or write a single page. They are doing a great job ratting themselves out…
This pit of vipers keeps showing they ass. I can’t help but wonder about British society though. Is racism so pervasive there that smugly and gleefully revealing these micro aggressions is considered amusing and clever? Do the courtiers honestly perceive that their fellow Britons are so racist that they would find it deeply satisfying that Meghan was endlessly marginalized and abused? It’s as though British mentality regarding non-white people lags far behind other Western nations, even those with their own fraught histories regarding race. At this point, many Brits look to be very much behind the curve and celebrating that fact.
Don’t they realize how awful this looks from the outside looking in?
I’m a French national who has been living in England for 11 years, with as many years in the UK, but come from a varied background.
What strikes me here is the general cruelty.
I’ve lived in very different countries besides, Haïti, Brazil, Portugal, Northern Africa & others.
I never witnessed so much cruelty. Think about how they behave as colonisers, at wars. Also until the 80’s poor kids were actually sent tono Australia, New Zealand where they were physically, emotionally, sexually exploited. Most had parents but were told they had died. They were just poor or sick and as such were considered like nobodies. Altogether 130,000 child migrants were sent abroad, some just babies who became after WWII manpower on farms. No other country has done this.
The cruelty of it.
My heart cries for them, for the vulnerable as well as for Meghan who never was treated humanly.
They don’t care. Because if there’s ANYTHING British racists are experts at, it’s making THEMSELVES the victims of racism every single time their racism is pointed out. Rinse and repeat.
An American I follow on Insta is on a tour of Italian gardens with a group that’s mostly older upper class British folks. I say upper class because she recounted that one older man told her a story and the point was that his dad had been prime minister.
Anyway, she says that they’re all completely wrapped up about anxiety about the end of the empire. Multiple comments about how you can’t say anything anymore, multiple discussions about whether saying the n word is appropriate. Like some of these old biddies are out there throwing the n word out on a tour of grand Italian gardens and there’s like two people telling them it’s not ok.
INSIDIOUS…I am SO GLAD Harry & Meghan got OUT of that HELLSCAPE😬 CAN you IMAGINE THE STUFF HARRY & MEGHAN HAVE NOT SPOKEN ABOUT? Lawd🤬
Honestly this is so sick. What sick, sick people.
Good grief how much lower can these morons sink IT WAS A CAR, it had been used for many Royal weddings but they had to make it about them using a snide at meghan. They are showing every day in every way that they made sure megs didn’t stand a chance against this vitriol! But without even realising it, they are making it seem as if the late Queen was part of their pathetic little mind games, as she had to agree with every detail of the wedding!!! Christ on a bike Harry, please publish and be damned, get those other 400 pages out there. And Megan, publish your own book “with receipts” and bring them ALL crashing down. They deserve nothing less.
Remember folks, these people are supposed to be so much classier and refined than us common folk.
“Welcomed” indeed
Harry never became king and abdicated. Wallis had a husband when she was Edward’s mistress. Same as Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles when she was Charles mistress. There is no comparison. Had Camilla lived some decades ago she would never have been able to be queen.
Do they realize how racist they are, to try to link a BIRACIAL BLACK woman to a Nazi sympathizer simply because they’re both American divorcees who married into that family? These people are not alright at all.
If the Royals had any sense they would fire these idiot courtiers because all this malicious gossip make their bosses look bad.
In my opinion, they did worse than try to force a comparison with Wallis Simpson.
They signaled their hope for the future of what couple should be when they gave Prince Harry the title of the “Duke of Sussex.” Harry is the second Duke of Sussex, but Megan is the first Duchess of Sussex, even though the first Duke of Sussex was married twice.
The first Duke of Sussex was progressive for his time and twice married without the King, his father’s permission and both times his father work Ed diligently and successfully to destroy his marriages. His father used carrots and sticks, (pressure and bribes) to destroy Augustus Frederick’s marriages. The royal family seriously I miscalculated who Prince Harry is.
You should look up the history of the first Duke of Sussex, especially around his familial relationship. It will tell you a lot about what the BRF was signaling with that title. If you think of a queen said a lot with her brooches, hear what the institution said with the Sussex title.
You should look up the history of the first Duke of Sussex’s marriage to see how horrible the BRF’s were/are. They totally miscalculated the outcome because they working with the same playbook from the 1800s.
As a European, I heard, basically since he was a baby that Harry was dumb, while of course, Bulliam was supposed to be smart, studious, gifted.
We know better, now. At least some of us.
But beyond the Sussex title, the earldom of Dumbarton was a very poor choice.
An interesting retelling of the history of the life of first Duke of Sussex.
I’m sure there’s a deeper dive somewhere.
https://www.regencyhistory.net/2013/04/augustus-duke-of-sussex-1773-1843.html
A snub like an insult loses its power if no one notices it and you have to explain it.
💯
No wonder Meghan seems to be completely finished with her husband’s family. If this is the kind of stuff leaking out, imagine the other cruelties, large and small, she could tell us about.
The unchecked racism of the palace staff continues today, clearly … and Mr. We Are Very Much Not a Racist Family can shove his denials where the sun doesn’t shine.