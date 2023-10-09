Princess Kate is ‘spreading her wings’ by styling herself in ill-fitting pantsuits

Imagine being a royal reporter and being tasked with embiggening the Princess of Wales’s newfound obsession with ill-fitting pantsuits. Silk purse, sow’s ear, that’s the Rota’s assignment, and Kensington Palace has clearly been briefing reporters on Kate’s clothes and what her Big Pantsuit Energy says about She Who Keens. If you can imagine, this 41-year-old is only now coming into her own and “hitting her stride.” Someone at KP is very fond of the phrase “spread his/her wings” because this is like the fifth time I’ve read that phrase in the past week. It reminds me of when Buckingham Palace put out the notice that King Charles was “sanguine” about Harry. They used “sanguine” every day for a month, I swear to God. Anyway, let’s hear about the Pantsuit Queen:
Kate’s new look: [Her new look] has led many to ask whether there is a new face on the Princess’ team, or whether there is a style advisor in the wings. Sources close to the future Queen insist that is not the case, saying the spring in Kate’s step is simply down to her being a woman who has finally hit her stride. One explains that while the ‘step-up’ to become Princess of Wales was a daunting one, she now has a year ‘in the job’ under her belt.
Spreading her wings: A source said of Kate: ‘She’s been spreading her wings and creating a public awareness on important issues that are close to her heart. People have sat up and taken notice. This [Shaping Us] is a lifelong campaign for her and the fact that it has been so well received has given her an enormous amount of confidence.’
Kate wants credit for styling herself: Kate still works closely on her wardrobe with long-term personal assistant Natasha Jackson, but insiders said that to paint the Princess as a ‘passive participant’ would be to ‘massively underestimate’ her. Others believe the advent of the new Carolean reign has also loosened up Kate’s boundaries and emboldened her to plump for more cutting-edge choices, without having to complement the late Queen Elizabeth II’s traditional dress sense.
Her kids are getting older & she’s a Top CEO: Another insider said: ‘There’s a definite sense of the couple running their duties in a more business-like away, with far less of the historic fripperies, and I suspect that’s filtered through to other areas of their lives.’
Jo Elvin likes Kate’s new look: Elvin, host of Palace Confidential on The Mail+ and former editor of Glamour, gives her firm seal of approval to Kate’s new ‘chief of the board’ look. ‘It’s not very traditional princess-y and I suspect there are some royal fans who prefer seeing a member of the royal family in a pretty dress but I like the quiet luxury of her new look. She’s got so much more confident and relaxed about not following protocols so rigidly. I suspect she was probably always keeping half an eye on what the late Queen would have approved of. So now we are probably seeing more of what Kate likes to wear off duty.’
Reassuringly expensive?? ‘They are very mid-level labels that really appeal to that Mumsnet crowd. Real yummy mummy favourites,’ Ms Elvin said. ‘These labels are reassuringly expensive, in that you won’t see everyone wearing them, but not eye-wateringly so. There’s also a lot of tonal, taupe-y dressing, so sharp but nothing to shock the traditionalists. I really, really like it.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“A lot of tonal, taupe-y dressing” gee I wonder where Kate saw that! It’s almost as if Kate was just as obsessed as the British media when Meghan wore “sad beige.” Anyway, things are definitely afoot. At the moment, William and Kate are briefing the media separately, but they’re not really briefing against each other. Yet. There is a real separation though – William is off in one direction, spreading keenery about Earthshot and copying every since thing Harry does. Kate is in the other direction, embiggening Shaping Us and talking endlessly about her clothes. It’s also weird that people are like “how dare you suggest that Kate has a stylist, she’s VERY INVOLVED in what she wears!” Yeah, we know. Even a bargain-basement stylist would have done a better job styling her in flattering pantsuits and separates. Even the worst stylist in the world would tell Kate to burn her Meghan lookbook because it’s creepy AF. Kate constantly reveals that she only cares about the image, and that she’s really bad at the imagery. She doesn’t look rich, confident, content, hitting her stride. She looks like an insecure psycho who constantly copies her sister-in-law and can never get it right.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain’s Kate, the Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, visits HMP High Down in Sutton, England, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, to learn about how the charity is supporting those in the criminal justice system to manage and recover from their addictions.,Image: 804839346, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: POOL, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung / Avalon
-
-
`Catherine, Princess Of Wales during her visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton on September 18, 2023 in Yeovil, England. The Princess of Wales is visiting the airbase following her appoint as Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm (FAA),Image: 806236875, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
-
-
`Catherine, Princess Of Wales during her visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton on September 18, 2023 in Yeovil, England. The Princess of Wales is visiting the airbase following her appoint as Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm (FAA),Image: 806236941, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Standfast & Barracks printworks in Lancaster. The company is renowned for its impressive heritage in textile design and creativity, which dates back to 1924 and is now part of the Sanderson Design Group.,Image: 808649628, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dominic Lipinski / Avalon
-
-
Sittingbourne, Kent, UK, 27 September 2023: HRH The Princess of Wales joins a family portage session at the Orchards Centre, Multi Agency Service Hub in Sittingbourne, Kent to highlight the importance of supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities and their families. The session is ran by the Kent Portage Team. Photo: HRH with 1 yr old Skylar and Portage Practitioner Beanie.
***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***,Image: 808853676, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Paul Grover / Avalon
-
-
CARDIFF, WALES – OCTOBER 03: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Fitzalan High School as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush, the Prince and Princess of Wales will hear from pupils about the work they have been doing around black history.,Image: 810533569, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives for her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 810848511, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales during her visit to Streets of Growth, a not-for-profit youth intervention charity in east London which is working to transform the lives of young people at risk of becoming trapped in a cycle of isolation, exploitation, violence and criminality.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales arrives for a visit to Streets of Growth, a not-for-profit youth intervention charity in east London that is working to transform the lives of young people at risk of becoming trapped in a cycle of isolation, exploitation, violence, and criminality.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales visits AW Hainsworth in Leeds, a family-owned heritage textile mill which was established in 1783 and manufactures British woollen cloth, high-performing technical textiles, and iconic fabrics.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, United Kingdom
When: 26 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales arrives to join a family portage session, at the Orchards Centre in Milton Regis, Sittingbourne, Kent, to highlight the importance of supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities and their families. Portage is a service for children with special educational needs and disabilities from birth up to pre-school age and works with families to aid the development of their children.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Sittingbourne, United Kingdom
When: 27 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff to meet with members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365, and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales, and hear about the contribution the Windrush generation has had on the Welsh community and learn about how young minority ethnic individuals are creating positive change.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Cardiff, United Kingdom
When: 02 Oct 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
How much longer does she have to only be known for what she wears!? What will they talk about when she reaches Sophies age !?
How in the holy heck does she leave the house like this?
Example. I love wide leg pants. LOVE THEM. I’m a y2k child and between those and flare/bootcut I’m in heaven.
I however own a full length mirror. For which I am grateful. I ordered 10 pairs.
They all were incredibly unflattering. Probably because it’s been 20 years since I’ve worn them and my whippet lean teenage body has had two children etc.
So I said I’m trying on all my pants.
And the structured slim flit but not skinny was by FAR the best. It hadn’t been my fav cut cuz I didn’t see the things it did for me. Now I adore it.
Basically – KATE DO YOU OWN A MIRROR? ARE YOU CAPABLE OF TRYING ON CLOTHES IN FRONT OF THE MIRROR AND FIGURING OUT IF SOMETHING IS OR ISN’T FLATTERING? Nothing hits right. The rise of the pants. The Waist. Jacket length. Pants length. It all almost looks like pull on pants because the top is not defined in any way. The blouses are all off.
Honestly if it was anyone but Kate I wouldn’t care what they are wearing. But Kate has made what she wears into her personality. Her legacy. Like she looked at Diana and said “she’s a style icon. From the 80’s and early 90’s. And nothing else. I too shall be a style icon from the 80’s and 90’s”. And missed the entire point about WHY people loved Diana. It wasn’t the clothes.
And Diana was regularly sh$t on for what she wore. Like. Alllllll the time. No one thought she was a good dresser until she died.
Pinterest is a real thing. And Kate should look for distinctive looks that actually flatter her. Not … whatever mental illness is currently running the show from her closet and making her copy women because she has no idea who she is or what she likes. This is bad.
As much as I hated the coat dresses and the sister-wives looks, at least those clothes fitted her.
I always thought the coat dress and hat was Kates best look. IMHO, she should have stuck with that look instead of being insecure and copying Meghan. Kate probably thought these pieces would sell out like Meghans always do. Not surprisingly, I don’t think we’ve heard any of these recent suits or separates have sold out.
That beige pantsuit is pitiful. Does nothing to flatter KKKhate and something seems off about the fit of the pants. And KKKhate’s posture is atrocious. She cannot seem to copykeen Meghan’s regal bearing.
Her pants almost never seem to fit right. Too long in the legs and/or the crotch.
The crotch has always been so long on her pants since she started this pantsuit series. It reminds me of baby clothes that have extra space built-in for the diaper.
When walking, the tan pants give the illusion of a super wide flare.
The tan makes her look like a Clydesdale.
Maybe Kate should get her money back – for the taxpayers should ask for a refund. Interesting choices for a stylist.
Spreading her wing like a mocking bird?You know mocking birds do other bird calls to confuse. So Can’t isn’t doing Can’t she is doing others (Meg, Diana) and failing miserably! Just look at her she is a mess. So unlike the mocking bird who does spot on imitations Can’t will continue to be a failure at her own styling (copying)
These expensive YET dated looking suits that look like the they are from the fashion house of “Poly” & “Ester” ain’t a FLEX😬
Lala11-7. 😂😂😂😂 the house of poly&ester😂😂😂. Good one!!
@Lala11_7 – 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Can no one in that household figure out how to find some damn pants that actually fit properly? FFS.
I think the extent to which Kate is involved in styling herself is that maybe she curates the Meghan lookbook herself. I can imagine her sitting on the floor, surrounded by magazines, busily cutting out photos of Meghan, then gouging and scratching out the photo’s eyes before pasting it in the scrapbook. When she comes to one of those lovely shots of Harry gazing adoringly at his wife? She pastes her own head on Meghan’s body, of course.
Mentioning expensive and luxury are dead giveaways her budget has been cut and new bespoke coat dresses will be far and few between.
Good thing Kate bought eleventy million of them then. She had a good thing going with that Mary Poppins/Call The Midwife look, once these new suits start looking careworn she’ll always have that to go back to.
* giggle *
William and Kate will be dead and gone and the royal media will still be describing them as “spreading their wings” and “creating public awareness”. Not to mention, “hitting their stride”.
Yes to this. The failure to launch is what they should be talking about. Kate doesn’t have wings. Never did, never will.
Speaking of dead and gone, way to throw Elizabeth under the bus for cramping Kate’s fashions all the time she dared being alive. Why didn’t she just flat out say Kate is relieved the Queen can’t give her the side eye anymore.
“One explains that while the ‘step-up’ to become Princess of Wales was a daunting one, she now has a year ‘in the job’ under her belt.“
Let’s say Kate struggles with anxiety and depression and or ADHD like I do. It’s difficult for me to get myself together sometimes and I am definitely a late bloomer. But you know what I’m not? A hateful and jealous “mean girl” who participates in deceitful, hate filled attacks against my sister in law.
I also know how to work with a tailor to fit my suits properly. Kate can kick rocks.
“Let’s say Kate struggles with anxiety and depression and or ADHD like I do”.
@girl_ninja your sentence struck a chord for me. I struggle with depression and ADHD. So does my son. I have called us late bloomers for decades. Cognitively, we tend to run about 10 years behind our peers. For me, that includes my fashion LOL
In terms of her trousers, I PREFER a longer crotch myself. I prefer the comfort over the ‘look’. I don’t like my crotch being outlined by trousers at all. Honestly, but for the fashionistas here, I’d never notice whether her crotch is long or short. Sometimes I’ll even go back and take a look after reading a bunch of comments and still not see a problem.
Like you though, I’m also not a hate-filled, jealous angry mean person who participates in deceitful, hateful attacks against ANYONE. That’s what make her ugly IMO. I don’t care what she wears (though I totally agree, the coat dresses were more her than not), I care more about who she is and what she does and how she does it, and she’s really, really bad at her job. That’s what pisses me off. Not her fashion. Her whole attitude sucks big time.
I know high-waisted is all the rage, but she’s got like a 30-inch rise on those beige pants!
It’s one of the many ways she makes these outfits look bad.
Her pants are extremely low crotch!
So it’s sad beige on meghan but not on Kate? These people are ridiculous and racist. So kate wants it known that she is the person responsible for all the copy-keening suits. There was never any doubt.
As usual she took it literally when told to put her big girl pants on.
Ohhh, SNAP!!!!
Another pantsuit wearing Unable, she is a stalker plain and simple, at this point it is sad.
The Wailes can’t get over the Sussexes, even though it’s going on 4 years since they left.
Is “yummy mummy” a commonly used term in the UK? It makes me shudder every time I come across it, which is always in the DM excerpts here on CB.
So now that they’ve stopped trying to convince us that Keen Miss Mumbleton has finally found her voice at the ripe old age of 41, after 20 years of on the job training and listening and learning, we’re told Mumblina is spreading her wings.
Seems she’s not a migratory bird though, as she won’t go to Singapore.
And mentioning “quiet luxury” on top of all that drivel about Kate proves that the rota 🐀🐀🐀 reporting on fashion have learned all the articles by heart that have been praising Meghan’s style recently, be it at IG or just out with friends.
Sad state of affairs when they all, RF and RR, need Meghan (and, to a lesser extent, Harry) like the rest of the world needs air to survive.
The suits and pants/tops don’t look bad necessarily – they just look average. She looks like me on my way to work. Which is fine if you’re me, but doesn’t impress when you’re supposed to be royalty.
The wig is bad. It surprises me too because they do make better ones.
Every time I see “coming into her own” and “hitting her stride” used to describe a 40-year old woman who does nothing all day but shop and exercise, I want to Royally throw a sofa pillow! These phrases are embarrassing and insulting to the taxpayers.
And it’s clear that the RR want to use “quiet luxury” since it’s the new buzzy phrase, but Khate doesn’t convey quiet luxury. I would say Anne and Meghan do, because they feel confident in their clothes and convey that ease, but Khate usually seems ill at ease and awkward in her clothes.
So first off, as we all know, these pantsuits have nothing to do with the late Queen and her personal choices about what to wear. Kate was copying Meghan long before the Queen passed. And Sophie and Anne have worn pantsuits, trousers, etc on a regular basis as working royals for years and years. Diana wore them. The reason Kate didn’t was because…..well I don’t know. She was copying QEII, she was leaning into the princess image, she was floundering and just wore what she thought she should wear, who knows. But it wasn’t because she wasn’t “allowed” to wear pantsuits or trousers as a working royal. I doubt QEII even cared what she wore as long as her hems were weighted.
Second…..reassuringly expensive?? So she knows the peasants aren’t wearing the same clothes she is??
And finally…..a 41 year old woman who is finally spreading her wings. Who is hitting her stride. Well I guess it wouldn’t be October without the annual Kate embiggening campaign.
Always the Meghan dig in these rags! Here it’s the not-so-subtle dig at Meghan’s fashions constantly selling out: ‘These labels are reassuringly expensive, in that you won’t see everyone wearing them….’”
Translation: women are not trying to copy Kate’s style and buy a less expensive version of what she wore because Kate is not inspirational.
Kate never had a real job and so she dressed as a little girl for years. When the skirt fly ups became too much, she moved over to the Victorian coat-dresses because then the skirts were more fitted.
It is only when Meghan got noticed for wearing nice trousers thay kate suddenly copied the look.
The queen never had anything to do with it.
There is no “new face” in her team. Kate’s team and she just copy everything Meghan wears. Meghan is their high standard when it comes to everything, so they just copy everything about Meghan and paste it on Kate. She’s copy paste Kate.
There’s definitely not a new face in her team but there’s definitely a new face on Kate 🤣🤣🤣
Why does Kate make this so difficult? Working women have known for years to go to Macys or Nordstroms (or the British equivalent), get some good, solid separates that fit well (go to a tailor if needed) and build from there. You will learn what looks good on you and how to dress for your shape/coloring. Not complicated.
Clever how the rota rat attributes “quiet luxury” to Kate, when that term has been used the past few months to describe Meghan’s fashion style. Forever trying to co-opt all things Meghan.
Yes keen DOES have a stylist, she’s called Megan! Kate has meghan boards all over her little cottage called adelaide! The only problem is that Megan wears the clothes that suit her shape and the event she is attending. keen has clothes that wear HER, because Megan has worn them and THEY don’t fit her shape she (as we already know) doesn’t have an original thought in that bewigged head of hers! And what wings is she spreading? Do they mean that terrible 80s style fringe? They can write a thousand words about this insipid woman, but none of them add up to more than “this is what is wearing her today”.
“This is what is wearing her today”
Perfect and so true @mary pester.
@JAIS, yes lovey, if it wasn’t so pathetic it would be funny!
Personal note JAIS, I so miss this page on the weekend when it’s not there. Stuck in my bed it feels as if you have all become family, so I always look forward to Monday!! Then there you all are, so thank you for your friendship across the miles, and thank you @ Kaiser for this page
“A source said of Kate: ‘She’s been spreading her wings and creating a public awareness on important issues that are close to her heart'” Pray tell what are those important issues ?
Also “reassuringly expensive” ?! Please.
All I hear in my head: “RED BULL GIVES YOU WINGS!!!!!” 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Who in England is reassured by Kate wearing “reassuringly expensive” clothes, besides fashion writers?
That is such a weird phrase. Oh yes, the peasants always are reassured when their betters are wearing expensive clothes. The natural order is intact!
England is a weird, weird place.
This piece is infuriating because these same people criticised Meghan for the style that Kate is now copying. Anybody to deny that Meghan’s treatment by the press and Palace wasn’t racist are delusional.
A whole article about how Kate is spreading her wings using as an evidence the new way she’s dressing… that’s all there’s to her… note how she wants full credit for her fashion choices… that’s the thing closed to her heart “..but insiders said that to paint the Princess as a ‘passive participant’ would be to ‘massively underestimate’ her…” I mean,has she really done anything since launching shaping us in January apart from some visits to schools? I haven’t heard anything 😕 .