King Charles is ‘subtly punishing’ Prince Harry by not speaking to him directly

Did you guys know that King Charles is “subtly punishing” Prince Harry? So says “royal expert” Duncan Larcombe, who apparently thinks “revoking royal protection, leaking the Sussexes’ location, smearing the Sussexes and evicting the Sussexes from their British home” is all very subtle work from the king. This just brings up something I’ve noted for years: these people are sadists, but they’re also very stupid and unsubtle. They’re hellbent on “punishing” the Sussexes, trying to get Harry to react to their sadism, and when he shrugs it off, they leak sh-t about how badly they’re punishing him and project all of this sh-t about how he must be feeling.

They haven’t seen or spoken to each other for over a year, but King Charles is “subtly punishing” Prince Harry over the fall out with the royal family, according to a royal expert. Royal author Duncan Larcombe says while King Charles is open to a reconciliation with his youngest son, he is still unhappy with Harry for his “betrayal”. He will now only communicate with his son through palace advisors after Harry snubbed the King’s offer of staying with him at Balmoral last month to mark the first anniversary of the Queen’s death.

Duncan said: “It appears that King Charles’ approach towards Harry now is business as usual – ‘if you want to see me you need to make an appointment’. Harry will have to get past the grey suits and jump through hoops to talk to his father. It’s very standoffish but I think that’s a way that the king is subtly punishing his son.”

Duncan says the King is still deeply upset about Harry’s treatment of his stepmother Camilla, branding her a ‘villain’ in his autobiography. He added: “Harry has said some deeply hurtful things about Camilla, and yet the King will still correspond with his son, albeit not directly. It’s remarkable really, because when Charles became King he said he loved Harry and Meghan which was a huge olive branch – which Harry then took, snapped in half and then hit him with it. That said, the King is still keeping those channels of communication open, where William isn’t. The brothers’ line of communication is completely broken.”

William is still said to be mournful of the close bond the brothers once shared, but will still not back down and offer Harry an olive branch. News this week that Meghan Markle is rumoured to be writing her memoirs reportedly left William “frustrated” because he fears that he can’t reach out to his brother without any correspondence being made public.

Duncan told Fabulous: “William and Harry’s relationship is irretrievably broken. I’m sure William is full of regret that things are the way they are, as they were once very close. They had a very strong bond as brothers and always defended each other. But Harry has offered up a betrayal that no brother should put up with. William was deeply upset by the accusations towards Kate and how Harry and Meghan almost deliberately tried to drag Kate’s name through the mud for their own gain,” Duncan added. “I can’t see how William can get past that.”