King Charles is ‘subtly punishing’ Prince Harry by not speaking to him directly

Did you guys know that King Charles is “subtly punishing” Prince Harry? So says “royal expert” Duncan Larcombe, who apparently thinks “revoking royal protection, leaking the Sussexes’ location, smearing the Sussexes and evicting the Sussexes from their British home” is all very subtle work from the king. This just brings up something I’ve noted for years: these people are sadists, but they’re also very stupid and unsubtle. They’re hellbent on “punishing” the Sussexes, trying to get Harry to react to their sadism, and when he shrugs it off, they leak sh-t about how badly they’re punishing him and project all of this sh-t about how he must be feeling.
They haven’t seen or spoken to each other for over a year, but King Charles is “subtly punishing” Prince Harry over the fall out with the royal family, according to a royal expert. Royal author Duncan Larcombe says while King Charles is open to a reconciliation with his youngest son, he is still unhappy with Harry for his “betrayal”. He will now only communicate with his son through palace advisors after Harry snubbed the King’s offer of staying with him at Balmoral last month to mark the first anniversary of the Queen’s death.
Duncan said: “It appears that King Charles’ approach towards Harry now is business as usual – ‘if you want to see me you need to make an appointment’. Harry will have to get past the grey suits and jump through hoops to talk to his father. It’s very standoffish but I think that’s a way that the king is subtly punishing his son.”
Duncan says the King is still deeply upset about Harry’s treatment of his stepmother Camilla, branding her a ‘villain’ in his autobiography. He added: “Harry has said some deeply hurtful things about Camilla, and yet the King will still correspond with his son, albeit not directly. It’s remarkable really, because when Charles became King he said he loved Harry and Meghan which was a huge olive branch – which Harry then took, snapped in half and then hit him with it. That said, the King is still keeping those channels of communication open, where William isn’t. The brothers’ line of communication is completely broken.”
William is still said to be mournful of the close bond the brothers once shared, but will still not back down and offer Harry an olive branch. News this week that Meghan Markle is rumoured to be writing her memoirs reportedly left William “frustrated” because he fears that he can’t reach out to his brother without any correspondence being made public.
Duncan told Fabulous: “William and Harry’s relationship is irretrievably broken. I’m sure William is full of regret that things are the way they are, as they were once very close. They had a very strong bond as brothers and always defended each other. But Harry has offered up a betrayal that no brother should put up with. William was deeply upset by the accusations towards Kate and how Harry and Meghan almost deliberately tried to drag Kate’s name through the mud for their own gain,” Duncan added. “I can’t see how William can get past that.”
[From The Sun]
“Harry will have to get past the grey suits and jump through hoops to talk to his father.” Most recently in September, Harry spoke to the grey suits, requested a room at Windsor Castle for one night and was turned down, but then he was invited to Balmoral to stay for the night. Then Harry’s father went on a briefing spree to three different newspapers about Harry’s request and what it meant. Super-subtle!! Charles is a weak, pathetic, sadistic a–hole who treats his son like sh-t, and Charles is making it abundantly clear that he despises his daughter-in-law and his mixed-race grandchildren. As for William being “full of regret”… he’s a violent psycho who is obsessively copying everything Harry does. None of Larcombe’s statements reflect well on William and Charles.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Prince Charles and Prince Harry at the World Premiere of Netflix's Our Planet at the Natural History Museum, Kensington, London on April 4th 2019
Camilla was cruel to Diana and Meghan
Yet it’s ok with Charles and demands people apologize to camilla.
What baffles me is that Charles has his people running to the press to brief them on this, AS IF HE THINKS IT’S A GOOD LOOK!?!
Harry told THE TRUTH about camilla. (I will never capitalize its name.)
Just call her the side-piece. That’s all she is.
I thought I was the only one who did this! No caps ever for anyone but H&M; same for deplorable politicians.
L. You believe that Windsor/Balmoral story?
No.
Not in the least and I wish Kaiser would quit treating it like a confirmed truth.
I semi-believe the Balmoral story, in that I can see Charles inviting Harry (just Harry) to balmoral to mark the anniversary of the Queen’s death, knowing Harry would say no because of WellChild and Invictus. That way Charles gets lots of “Harry snubbed Charles’ olive branch” stories out of the invitation. Do I 100% believe it? No, but I dont think its impossible.
Harry would be a fool to as that man for anything and think it will not be in the daily fail within an hour.
And I do NOT think Harry is a fool.
Nope. Have said so more than once, Harry would never…. It would suggest he has no pride and we KNOW that’s not the case. Its wishful thinking by the cujos, same as the Balmoral ‘story’.
There is nothing subtle about him punishing Harry, the whole world see it for what it is . How can he interpret not going to Balmoral as a snub when he knew Harry was in the Uk for 24hrs what is wrong with him? You took his house that was a ‘Gift’ from the Queen your own mother. All the faux sentiment towards Harry and Meghan a truck can easily be driven through it as it comes across as disingenuous. And this “punishment “ of Harry leaks out to the wider world, no words of support to the GB team at Invictus
Willy upset because Harry dragged Kate’s through the mud? So it was okay for Will & Kate to drag Meghan’s good name through the mud (she made Kate cry & Meghan, the bullying), but not ok for Harry to set the record straight and expose their behind the scenes arrogant, entitled, self-important, bullying behavior? Harry outed them for who they are and now everybody upset. Welp, y’all came for his wife so he came for yours…payback is a b*tch.
👏🏼 Preach!
Hasn’t Harry always gone through the courtiers, maybe even before he left? This isn’t new and it’s weird it’s being played like that.
by his logic Harry should never forgive Kate for the cry story and the Tatler article that not only dragged Meghan through the mud but exposed her to racial hostility. UNFORGIVABLE. William assaulted Harry and then let his friend tell a different version to Robert Lacey. How about THOSE betrayals??
How can we get the truth into their heads? . Spare was his story to tell and he spoke his truth. If it was offensive to them, I suggest you introduce your face to your mirror .
Notice the attempt to make William out to be better than Pa. Coincidence? Or conspiracy? I’m not sure this is coming from BP. KP might be interested in reminding everyone how awful Chuckles is.
Charles and the BM didn’t know where Harry stayed when he was in London.
Chucky days of pulling Harry’s strings are over.
Stop the nonsense about Cain and Harry being loving brothers, every interview they did together, Cain was putting Harry down.
Harry will never jump through hoops to speak to his sperm donor. Harry has moved on and you can’t punish someone who is no longer in your life. Hey Chuckles you are only poisoning yourself with all this anger nonsense why don’t you go back to the stables and brush your precious horse.
That horse needs more than brushing, they both look like broken down hags.
“It’s remarkable really, because when Charles became King he said he loved Harry and Meghan which was a huge olive branch…”
Oh, deigning to express mild affection for HIS OWN SON, how fucking magnanimous! And yet they’re apparently sufficiently convinced that it will be viewed by the public as a gracious act, that they send their toadies to every tabloid in the land to shamelessly parrot this line. So fucking vile.
So much of this article is a lie. I don’t think it’s a new thing that Harry talks to his father through his private secretary. That didn’t happen recently. That’s been happening since the back and forth about the coronation invites. Also, tell me how specifically Meghan attacked Kate? I’ll wait. How did she attack her? By correcting a lie and then calling her a good person? So that another lie and piece of revisionism. Next lie is that the brothers once had a close bond. Harry says they never did and that was exaggerated. Sooo many lies in this piece. Finally, I bet William is jealous that Harry was able to publicly call out Camilla as a villain. William could never.
Is this about H&M’s NYC appearance at their Archewell summit tomorrow? The articles today seem like some sort of bizarre attempt to overshadow it by demonstrating Charles still has a measure of control over Harry by refusing to talk to him, and to diminish Meghan’s worth by a comparison to the Duchess of Windsor. Seriously? They don’t see how this makes the RF look? I don’t think there’s even one whole brain cell among members of that institution. Surely, there’s more important things for them to be doing? If not, the “Firm” is overstaffed.
This is so bad, none of it makes this family look anything else than people who are petty, cruel and unable to behave normally.
This word salad is just more of the usual bullsht. Charles never asked Harry to Balmoral. He had already said that he and his wife (I refuse to call her Queen), would quietly remember the Queen at home in Balmoral. In other words they were counting their filthy lucre and stashing all the jewels! They knew Harry had a 24 hour stop over for his well child charity so wouldn’t be seeing them. William misses Harry and their “once close relationship”. Yeah of course he misses his human shield, the one he always tried to put down and get into trouble, the brother he physically assaulted! And sorry, but Kate is a mean girl and always has been, so no, neither Harry or Megan dragged her name through the mud, keen has wallowed there for years. Harry insulted camzilla, NO he let the world see what a malicious game player she is and always was. So enough of this rubbish, Harry has left you all to swim in the sewer of your own making. So take his and Megan’s names out of your evil fking mouths
Mary you speak the truth here and they truly are evil.
This Larcombe character, I hope he realizes that this statement makes the king (har har) look exactly like the childish a-hole he is, right? The king of England, folks, a childish, vindictive idiot.
So, he’s punishing Harry by refusing to speak to him directly? What is he, 8?
The royal “reporters” are the most stupid human beings I have ever seen. All they do is magnify how horrible the BRF is. I still think the palaces did internal polling and found the public writ large has a low opinion of the Windsors and it’s sticking. Spare really did damage and it’s what they deserve.
I listened to Spare and what I came away with was that Harry and William were never as close as an observer thought. Harry gets along with everyone so that when he and William were in public together pre-Meghan there was a lot of good-natured camaraderie, but none of the BFF kind of relationship the press reported.
Poor Chucky, this ‘King’ thing is not going well, you thought Harry was going to come back with his tail between his leg, begging to get back in the cult.
Meghan told Chucky, she knows he doesn’t care about her and Archie, when he took away their security, and asked him to keep it for Harry. So her not going to the ConAnation shouldn’t be a surprise.
They have Ford Fiesta dressing in a black leather dress with a thigh high slit, to get attention.
Subtle or crude punishment Harry doesn’t care really. He’s long peaced out.
@Marivic…THAT PART😉
Larcombe wrote a book on Harry when he was a very young vulnerable young man. He hung out with Harry and Harry’s circle to gain access and exploited this access. He would be out drinking with Harry and his crew, all to exploit this young vulnerable man and often talks about how he misses the old Harry. Recently he stated the press would have a good time with Harry’s kids when they turn 18 if they were in the UK. He is a despicable man who looks as though he lives on the fringes of society. His reporting days are few and far between until someone throws him a bone.
Funny how these folks try to intimate Harry’s birth family has any control of him or his movements while in the UK. That time has passed and these folks are getting increasingly desperate for any and all things Sussexes. I too agree this story of Harry requesting board in the UK from Charles appears nonsensical and made up.
1. Is it punishment when neither side cares? Harry did the bare minimum at the coronation. He doesn’t care. Chuck continues to do the least as a parent.
2. The dehumanization of Meghan continues. She was the most trolled person online in her brief tenure as a working royal but Harry reacting to that is somehow not as justified as Charles reacting to Harry calling Camilla dangerous in his memoir. William and Kate’s office planted stories and lies about Meghan in the press which increased her threat level and resulted in death threats. They did this because they were jealous of her popularity and to distract from their own scandals. But Harry calling it out and Meghan denying lies is wrong. Meghan is not human to them. Her dignity, safety, and reputation are all things the Brit royals and press feel entitled to exploit as they wish and they find it unforgivable that Harry has stopped them.
3. More lies and smears. Meghan has only mentioned the left behinds once since she left and that was the Oprah interview in March 2021. Since then she’s written a children’s book, hosted a podcast, and given interviews without mentioning them. But now there are unsubstantiated rumors she’s writing a memoir and its something that would center them? Like “breaking royal protocol” its another made up reason to attack her.
4. The brit royals continues to be insanely jealous of the attention and influence the Sussexes have. Tomorrow the Sussexes are hosting a in person summit about mental health and social media. The focus will be on parents who lost their children due to social media toxicity. Carson Daly will MC and the US Surgeon General is on the panel. Tickets to the event sold out in under an hour. The Wales announced they are going to BBC radio to discuss mental health. One event is clearly more impressive than the other so Chuck, Camilla, Will, and Kate sent their mouthpieces out to rant that the Sussexes are awful and being snubbed by 4 people.
“Most recently in September, Harry spoke to the grey suits, requested a room at Windsor Castle for one night and was turned down, but then he was invited to Balmoral to stay for the night. ”
Jeebus Christus! why dafuq is this being peddled as truth?
Yeah Harry hasn’t confirmed this. My guess is he didn’t ask for a room.
I nominate Charles for parent and grandparent of the year.
/s
Charles & Camilla are both gawd awful excuses for human beings.
But didn’t Harry always have to make appointments to see Charles, so not much has changed to when he was a working royal in terms of communication. The press are wedded to the narrative that Harry and William were close. Harry confirmed that they were never close, so the press needs to let that go. Plus where is this story that Meghan is writing her memoir coming from? I have no doubt she will do that one day but it’s probably not going to be anytime soon.