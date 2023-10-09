Prince William’s private secretary will quit amid William’s big CEO hunt

Well well. Several weeks ago, Kensington Palace staffers “excitedly” briefed Richard Eden at the Daily Mail about Prince William’s “revolutionary” plan to hire a CEO. William must have written the job description himself, and he’s seeking someone who is “emotionally intelligent, with ‘low ego’, and strong self-awareness and understanding of their impact on others. Anyone wanting the job must be ‘able to operate as a ‘servant’ leader, empowering the senior team.” The idea behind the move was that William wants to be just like his brother and operate like an American. William’s abject laziness is behind this too – normally, the principal royals are the “chief executives” of their households/offices, with their private secretaries acting as de facto chiefs-of-staff. William’s big idea was to have a CEO report directly to him.

So, this news comes as no surprise. From Roya Nikkhah at the Times: “William’s private secretary quits.” Hilariously, the Times didn’t even put this article online, it was only published in the print edition, that’s how much Kensington Palace wants it buried. Roya posted a screenshot on her Twitter with the news about Jean-Christophe Gray quitting, plus she added that a new COO has been hired: Sean Carney, who used to work at Telemos Capital.

The Prince of Wales and his private secretary are to part company as Prince William restructures his household with a new chief executive. Jean-Christophe Gray, a leading civil servant who previously worked as David Cameron’s spokesman, joined Kensington Palace in February 2021 to lead the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s team.

Known as “JC,” he is widely respected in royal circles and as William’s closest aide had been integral in his transition to Prince of Wales, advising on his key “legacy” projects, including the Earthshot environmental prize and his Homewards initiative to end homelessness.

Gray, 47, is on secondment from Whitehall and will leave the palace in the spring. Royal sources said it had always been his intention to return to government, but last month it emerged that William and Kate, both 41, were recruiting a chief executive to lead their household who will report directly to them, rather than their private secretaries.

Previously, William’s private secretary was the most senior member of the team. A source said: “Having a CEO placed above you isn’t an optimal job scenario if you are JC and your title is no longer head of the household.”

Kensington Palace said: “We do not comment on staffing matters.”

[From The Times, print edition]

Oh, suddenly “We do not comment on staffing matters” huh. In September, William couldn’t brief the media fast enough about his staffing matters when it came to his big, keen plans to hire a Top CEO! They talk about staffing matters all the time when it suits them, especially when we have to hear endlessly about how the Duchess of Sussex “bullied” staffers by existing as a Black woman. Anyway, more staffing issues at Kensington Palace. William and Kate can’t keep staff – all of their senior staff leave in droves as soon as they realize that Will and Kate are deeply weird, lazy and unserious people. Notably – and I can’t believe this isn’t a bigger conversation – Kate has been without a private secretary for more than a year. And now William’s losing his private secretary too, all because he’s desperate to copy Harry. I wonder what “JC” thought about all the big New York flop trip, or the Boston flop trip, or the Caribbean flop trip. I wonder what JC thinks about William’s violence and William’s obsession with all things Harry and all things America.

33 Responses to “Prince William’s private secretary will quit amid William’s big CEO hunt”

  1. Ginny says:
    October 9, 2023 at 7:36 am

    It just struck me for the first time that the job description is basically describing Harry!

    Reply
    • seaflower says:
      October 9, 2023 at 7:43 am

      Exactly, bar doing the dog body appearances Willie doesn’t want to do.

      Reply
    • Lady Esther says:
      October 9, 2023 at 7:50 am

      That is an excellent observation! As everyone (who has actually worked) knows, when you can’t hire in-house, you farm it out and that appears to be exactly what William has done…

      Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      October 9, 2023 at 7:51 am

      You’re right it does describe Harry. They should have just posted we are looking for a scapegoat to blame for all the things Peg does wrong.

      Reply
  2. Carobell says:
    October 9, 2023 at 7:36 am

    My understanding of British royal employment is entirely dependent on a casual Crown watch, but I genuinely thought these roles were supposed to be for a lifetime unless you did something illegal/publicly embarrassing?
    Can any Brits expand? The US has a move jobs every 18 or so months to get promoted ethos. Are people working with them for a few years just to get that role on a resume? Is it like doing a stint at the State Department to bulk out a resume for private companies?

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 9, 2023 at 7:53 am

      I obviously cant speak to British work ideas in general, but yes, for the royals, these types of positions are meant to be long term. The fact that this guy was hired in 2021 and is leaving 2.5 years later is significant IMO.

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      October 9, 2023 at 7:56 am

      There will be others far better informed on this than me (all I can claim is the British part) but my understanding is that you absolutely go here to get it on your resume and while there most of them don’t do much of anything. They employ posh people who don’t need to work and Tories who come over from government/the civil service for a bit to keep the royals on message.

      You don’t go there to achieve anything of significance.

      Which isn’t to say they don’t usually stay longer than this!

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      October 9, 2023 at 8:52 am

      Neither the Queen or Charles lost staff at such a rate. They tend to stay for a long time.

      William is the issue here and they don’t want to admit it.

      Reply
    • io says:
      October 9, 2023 at 9:29 am

      Sorry no @Carobell the US does not have an 18-month work ethos for promotions. Certain slices of the IT sector are ok with those hops–for a little while. But for the rest of the workforce you have to stick around a lot longer to get promoted. In most of the country no one who has been on the job for 18 months or less is put in charge of the budget, leads a project team, hires and fires, collaborates with investors, gets the grant/plum assignment, or advances vertically. We no longer have the security to work for the same company for 30 years, but all that jumping around gets you is a temporary salary increase and a different cubicle. It is still about who you know and who knows you.That takes longer than 18 months.

      Reply
  3. Naomi says:
    October 9, 2023 at 7:48 am

    Instead of streaming working versus non working “royal” they should’ve streamlined all these highly paid posts. There should be one office for all the so called “royal” households, who directly report to a government department, properly audited and answerable to the public, and the “royals” should all be singing for their supper. There should be the crown and the heir, cut all the surplus dredge off, get rid of bread and butter and only should be there for constitutional purposes. If only!

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      October 9, 2023 at 9:11 am

      I agree with everything you said. Even the so-called bread-and-butter engagements are totally useless and are only there to provide them with opportunities to appear in public. Actually raising funds and handing them out would be great, but they don’t want to do that. Their appearances and busywork make zero charitable impact. Besides the monarch and the heir, everyone should just get a job. It would be manageable, even with their celebrity status, which could be dialed down significantly, if they tried.

      Reply
  4. Nanea says:
    October 9, 2023 at 7:48 am

    I always think it’s too funny that someone like JCG worked for the Cambridge-Wailses at all.

    From his Wiki:
    According to The Times, “Jean-Christophe Gray has a reputation as Whitehall’s most assiduous bean counter”.

    I mean, we all know how many millions these two spend like there’s no tomorrow – on bots, wigs, buttons, and a staff of 60 for the laziest welfare royals that ever listened and learned – and trying in vain to keep up with the D&D of Success.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    October 9, 2023 at 7:54 am

    He’s only been there 2.5 years and he’s leaving?? And Kate is without a private secretary as well?

    They may be trying to restructure how royal households are set up but the palaces are not known for being flexible and moving with the times soooo…..could get interesting 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️

    Reply
  6. UnstrungPearl says:
    October 9, 2023 at 7:57 am

    But but but I thought Kate was the Top CEO?! Surely Will could just hire her to run the household?? A wiglet for every footman!

    Reply
  7. Myeh says:
    October 9, 2023 at 8:09 am

    Duchess of Sussex “bullied” staffers by existing as a black woman. I was gobsmacked by how accurately that sentence describes that situation.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      October 9, 2023 at 9:13 am

      Even more accurately, Duchess of Sussex “bullied” staffers by being in a leadership position as a black woman. That is just not done…

      Reply
  8. Cel2495 says:
    October 9, 2023 at 8:11 am

    Why not hire Kate? Lol

    Reply
  9. Catherine says:
    October 9, 2023 at 8:14 am

    I firmly believe that BTS Jason Knauf is still William’s primary advisor. Jason served William’s ego and co-signed all his treachery.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      October 9, 2023 at 8:32 am

      Me too. It wouldn’t surprise me if he came back as the CEO.

      Reply
      • Smart&Messy says:
        October 9, 2023 at 9:16 am

        I wouldn’t be surprised either, but for now I think he wants to be kept in the background. Doing dirty work is more effective when one’s lurking in the background.

    • Jais says:
      October 9, 2023 at 9:00 am

      I’m trying to remember. Was JCG supposed to be Knauf’s replacement or did they have different positions? Agree that William just wants to rehire Knauf in some way, beyond him just working for ES.

      Reply
      • windyriver says:
        October 9, 2023 at 10:11 am

        Believe JK was head of the Royal Foundation when he left. Don’t remember who filled the other position, except that Simon Case was there at one point, I think spent less than two years with Will before he went to his government position.

  10. Amy Bee says:
    October 9, 2023 at 8:31 am

    It did surprise me the Roya put her entire article on twitter. I guess she didn’t agree with the paper not putting it online. Camilla Tominey did hint in her piece about the top CEO that William’s PS was going to leave. Where are all the pieces about William and being unable to keep staff?

    Reply
  11. ML says:
    October 9, 2023 at 8:31 am

    Wait a minute, people who subscribe to the online version of The Times don’t get the same articles as people who pay for the print version? Is that legal in this case—the only thing RN has written is that JCG is unwilling to have a CEO as his boss and will be leaving in about half a year from now. Is that something KP can have eliminated?! That sounds insane.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      October 9, 2023 at 8:35 am

      The PS is on secondment to KP meaning he was always going to go back to government service but what’s not clear is when was he going to leave and did William’s decision to hire a CEO make him decide to leave sooner than later.

      Reply
  12. Steph says:
    October 9, 2023 at 8:35 am

    Pegs just doesn’t get life at all. He can hire whoever he wants, but that person won’t be the Prince of Wales or the future king. He doesn’t get that he has to put in work too.

    Reply
  13. Mary Pester says:
    October 9, 2023 at 8:48 am

    Oh dear William, how long have you searched for someone who could replace your brother?, because “low ego” is exactly what Harry has. He doesn’t care about praise or headlines (unlike you who craves both), he just cares about the causes he supports. He doesn’t go empty handed, he doesn’t stand on ceremony looking for the nearest camera, he gets stuck in from day one!
    Maybe your new ceo, maybe Mr Knaph? SHOULD start with your ego, because after all, someone today is calling you out for useing New York as a back drop so that you can try and steel Harry’s thunder! People are really seeing you William, and they don’t like what they see

    Reply
  14. Laura D says:
    October 9, 2023 at 9:18 am

    Call me naive but, why does he need a CEO? Serious question. Are they finally saying William (and his wife/children) are a business and their actions/spending/appointments will now be answerable to a Board. I honestly don’t get it. William is going to be king for goodness sake. As king will he answerable to the CEO as well as the government and the public? IMHO this new position is just a meaningless title to make William (and his wife) appear more important than they really are.

    ETA: Maybe the new CEO will progress with the search for a Diversity Tzar. 😉

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      October 9, 2023 at 10:16 am

      And why on earth does he need a CEO AND a COO? It would sort of, kind of, make sense if William announced that he was fashioning himself as a “CEO” Prince of Wales — “updating “ his role for the modern era — or some twaddle like that, while hiring a COO to do all of the scut work that he doesn’t want to do himself. I don’t get hiring for BOTH new positions, while doing … something? … himself. Is he openly admitting that he only wants to be a figurehead himself? While hiring not just one, but two proactive people to prop him up?

      Reply
  15. @BelizeEmpower says:
    October 9, 2023 at 10:05 am

    Methinks after Harry exposed the high-minded behavior of these private secretaries/courtiers as “the bee, the fly, and the wasp” who were undermining him & Meghan, Willy is now trying to shake things up a bit by re-branding his staff. Not sure it will make a difference though.

    Reply
  16. Cessily says:
    October 9, 2023 at 10:29 am

    Does anyone else feel like a mid life crisis implosion is looming?

    Reply
  17. QuiteContrary says:
    October 9, 2023 at 10:54 am

    Royal sources said it had always been Gray’s “intention to return to government.”

    Because working for the monarchy isn’t real governance, clearly. It’s just pretend-power. Cosplaying leadership.

    Reply

