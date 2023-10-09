Why did Taylor Swift skip the Chiefs-Vikings game? Wrong answers only.

Taylor Swift did not go to the Kansas City Chiefs’ game in Minnesota last night. There was zero buzz about her attendance and no one is sure where she even is right now, but she sure as hell wasn’t in a private box at the Chiefs-Vikings game last night. It also does not appear that she was in Kansas City last week for Travis’s birthday. Now the question is: was Taylor, at one point, going to fly to Minnesota but she changed her mind at the last minute?

Taylor Swift left fans, possibly TV producers and even her rumored boyfriend in the lurch when she was a no-show at the Kansas City Chiefs-Minnesota Vikings game today. Photographers spotted that TV producers had labelled Taylor’s place in the stands with the same sticker used during her previous appearances supporting Travis Kelce. The orange sticker, complete with the name ‘Tay’ and a target logo, helped TV camera operators find the celebrity spectator when the Chiefs played the Bears last month and for their game against the New York Jets last week. Anticipation soared about another appearance today but fans were left speculating about a late change of plans when there was no Taylor in the seat set aside for her under the sticker today. ‘Taylor Swift apparently drew the line at Minneapolis,’ tweeted podcaster Dan Hanzus.

[From The Daily Mail]

My take? Taylor never planned to go to last night’s game in the first place, and the sticker was wishful thinking from over-prepared broadcasters. I also believe that the biggest “tell” that Taylor wouldn’t go to Sunday’s game was the conversation between Travis and Jason Kelce on their podcast last week, where they talked openly about the NFL “overdoing it” with their focus on Taylor’s attendance at the previous two Chiefs games. Travis wants to keep the focus on football, and I would guess that Taylor is also feeling a tad overexposed (although she does that every so often, gleefully).

Meanwhile, the tabloids are having a full meltdown about this (arguably) month-long relationship and Taylor’s absence and what does it all mean? The Daily Mirror truly got one of their “body language experts” to say that Travis was in a “childlike sulk” about Taylor’s absence. My God.

Maureen Dowd at the NYT also devoted her most recent column to Traylor and whether Travis will be okay, long-term, in the shadow of Taylor’s enormous fame. Swifties are literally referring to Travis as “Taylor Swift’s wife,” so it really will get interesting.