Why did Taylor Swift skip the Chiefs-Vikings game? Wrong answers only.

Taylor Swift did not go to the Kansas City Chiefs’ game in Minnesota last night. There was zero buzz about her attendance and no one is sure where she even is right now, but she sure as hell wasn’t in a private box at the Chiefs-Vikings game last night. It also does not appear that she was in Kansas City last week for Travis’s birthday. Now the question is: was Taylor, at one point, going to fly to Minnesota but she changed her mind at the last minute?
Taylor Swift left fans, possibly TV producers and even her rumored boyfriend in the lurch when she was a no-show at the Kansas City Chiefs-Minnesota Vikings game today. Photographers spotted that TV producers had labelled Taylor’s place in the stands with the same sticker used during her previous appearances supporting Travis Kelce.
The orange sticker, complete with the name ‘Tay’ and a target logo, helped TV camera operators find the celebrity spectator when the Chiefs played the Bears last month and for their game against the New York Jets last week. Anticipation soared about another appearance today but fans were left speculating about a late change of plans when there was no Taylor in the seat set aside for her under the sticker today.
‘Taylor Swift apparently drew the line at Minneapolis,’ tweeted podcaster Dan Hanzus.
My take? Taylor never planned to go to last night’s game in the first place, and the sticker was wishful thinking from over-prepared broadcasters. I also believe that the biggest “tell” that Taylor wouldn’t go to Sunday’s game was the conversation between Travis and Jason Kelce on their podcast last week, where they talked openly about the NFL “overdoing it” with their focus on Taylor’s attendance at the previous two Chiefs games. Travis wants to keep the focus on football, and I would guess that Taylor is also feeling a tad overexposed (although she does that every so often, gleefully).
Meanwhile, the tabloids are having a full meltdown about this (arguably) month-long relationship and Taylor’s absence and what does it all mean? The Daily Mirror truly got one of their “body language experts” to say that Travis was in a “childlike sulk” about Taylor’s absence. My God.
Maureen Dowd at the NYT also devoted her most recent column to Traylor and whether Travis will be okay, long-term, in the shadow of Taylor’s enormous fame. Swifties are literally referring to Travis as “Taylor Swift’s wife,” so it really will get interesting.
She was working on a revenge song about Maureen Dowd.
lol
I believe she wasn’t even planning on going. If they mean Travis looked to be sulking the man took a bit of an ankle injury during the game and they weren’t sure he could come back but the x-ray was good and he came back but not 💯 percent and yes he was upset about that.
Or maybe she was out with Aaron Rodgers. He seems like a nice guy and bonus he has a lot of free time right now.
Ew. I’ve been in Green Bay for almost 20 years and have frequented Chives Restaurant, where I have seen him many times. Jordy Nelson & his wife were dining once, and Rodgers strolled in, yelled to him and made loud kissy noises at them. What a juvenile, stupid,annoying egomaniac. A real douche.
Mahones said he didn’t talk to Kelce while he was having his ankle examined because he’s “a mean guy” when he’s hurt. Ruh-roh.
Mahomes was on the field directing the offense (sans Kelce) and making adjustments while Kelce was getting his ankle worked on back in the locker room. It’ would be weird to get in the way of the trainers.
She found out it’s crooked
🤣 🤣 🤣
THIS!
Peroni’s Disease!
She was too busy working on her Travis, you done me wrong, breakup revenge song.
She got sidetracked at an all you can eat jacked up Bloody Mary and mimosa bar.
Taylor was too busy planning their nuptials at the Sheerhanville chapel.
It was her week to take care of her and Karlie’s baby.
🤣🤣🤣
Eating clay with shailene Woodley
She doesn’t like the spotlight.
Seemingly
We’re still missing some key military posts so Taylor was helping Biden out in the Situation Room over Israel. Biden says her Squad experience gives her great insights but he’s not so sure on the whole planting Easter eggs thing.
That’s very clever. I like it.
She sold her private planes in a fit of pique, when Travis didn’t mention her in his clapback to AR, and started dating a climate scientist.
Gottta keep everyone guessing!
Also they’re trying to deprive me of one of the only celebrity relationship that brings me joy. This is also the only time I’ve cared who swift is dating.
Im counting this as a wrong answer because I recognize that I’m actually delulu for this but:
It’s a PR move. They’re going to make their red carpet hard launch for the premiere of her movie this week, skipping the game builds buzz around “are they or aren’t they?” Keep everyone guessing for days and then blow them all away with the red carpet debut.
I’m not sold he’s coming to the film premiere but my thought was she’s going to save her appearance this week for her own project.
Though as a huge Swiftie, I’d be happy to have seen her at both! I was texting my friend that Taylor needs to think about our dopamine levels more
She was buying cardigans.
I like this one.
Also – she realized football is boring.
She wanted to watch Game of Thrones with Sophie Turner
She’s re-editing her movie after learning that Beyonce is also going to release a concert movie in Dec.