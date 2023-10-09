“Robert Pattinson still masks up for trips to the grocery store” links

Robert Pattinson is still masking up when he goes to the grocery store, good for him! They say this fall/winter will be a lousy Covid season. [Just Jared]
Robert Pattinson spent his Sunday afternoon grocery shopping. Click ⬇️ to see the new photos https://t.co/tZ9TlIC4tD
— JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 9, 2023
I do, too. Robert Pattinson and I are so alike in so many ways, clearly.
Same….I ain’t TRYING to deal with these NEW STRAINS AT ALL!!!
I’m still masking up, too.
If I was as famous as him, I’d mask up just so people don’t recognize me. Win, win.
Same, and I’m not remotely the only one in LA. A lot have gone back to not masking, but a good amount are still dedicated to the cause.
Same. Any store and all flights.
Same.
Me too.
I do as well, also when going into any crowded places. I was wearing a mask when I went to a play at the Geffen last week: the woman next to me was coughing, hocking up a lung, and sneezing *shudder*… no where to move to as it was a sold out show. I was so glad I was masked (as was the woman on the other side of me).
I’m getting my fall booster/flu shot combo this Thursday. I’ll feel better about being protected about 2 wks or so after, but I *will* continue to mask up this fall/winter. So far, (knock wood!!) I’ve not gotten Covid; I don’t want to take *any* chances.
Yeah I just finished my first bout ever with COVID. Out of work for two weeks…0/10 did not enjoy. I let my guard down and I paid for it. Masking in public places for me now!
My colleagues at work has been getting Covid also the past few weeks. It’s spreading around. I’ve seen a couple people here and there mask up in public places as well. We had a conference a few weeks ago, with that many people in a room, I masked up.
I haven’t ever stopped masking up in public places and knock on wood I haven’t even gotten a cold in three years. I love not being sick with anything.
Ditto!
Same.
I’m immunocompromised, and despite getting boosters, wearing a mask myself, and social distancing as much as possible, I’m currently dealing with my FOURTH bout of Covid. And this strain is definitely kicking ass, because to me, it feels like the worst one yet. Clearly, doing my best to protect myself can only go so far. So THANK YOU to people who are being considerate and still masking up and taking other precautions to protect themselves and others.
Miranda, I’m so sorry to hear you have Covid again, and I hope that you feel better very soon.
I’ve never stopped masking up. I don’t care what people think when they see me. I don’t have anyone in my immediate sphere who is immunocompromised, but I don’t know when I might be close to someone who is when I’m in public. I mask up for my protection, but for the protection of those around me.
I wish more people would stop pretending the pandemic is over.
So sorry to hear you’re dealing with another bout, Miranda. I too, am immunocompromised and am a Long Covid patient due to my first and most terrible round of Covid in 2021. My doctor just started me on a regimen of meds that are suppose to help with the brain fog and fatigue but it’s too soon to tell.
I appreciate Rob P and anyone else who masks up in public spaces.
Hang in there, Miranda. I stay masked up, too. Also immuno compromised. Permanently working from home, so now I only get sinus infections. In public, crowds of any kind, I wear a mask.
We’re all in this together, right? ❤️
Miranda,I hope you feel better soon. And I hope you never have to deal with this again. Wishing you a speedy recovery.
I am so sorry, Miranda, that’s awful!
My daughter’s name is Miranda and she has had it four times. She lives in NYC and is currently at school for and also working in the health care field. She also has immune issues, though we are still trying to figure out exactly what they are (they pre-date Covid). Yes, it sucks for her but at least she has is now loaded with contacts and info. I’ve urged her to keep masking up in public places at all times as well. She has to do it during hospital clinicals but no where else is requiring it.
We’ve never stopped masking.
We use them in shops, or crowded places like public transport or cinemas. We pretend we don’t see dirty looks, and ignore uncalled-for remarks. But we’re used to it, as we have to mask much of the time at work.
We’ve never caught anything so far, and, after getting the RSV shot last week, we’ll going to get the other two next week.
Yeah the “don’t tread on me” types only want that liberty to go one way 🙄
I got an indignant little speech from someone who knew things (!!! – this was self-declared, of course) about how ASTM level III’s don’t do anything to protect the wearer. I just shrugged and moved on.
I haven’t had it yet and I figure 3.5 years in public is plenty of chance to have gotten it if the III’s really are that meaningless.
Same. Knock on wood, I still haven’t had Covid, and I live in the middle of Los Angeles and have a school aged child, who has tested positive on a Covid test, though he was entirely asymptomatic, and I never tested positive.
Masks and vaccines have to help, there is no accounting for me not having ever had it. My neighbors are about 20 feet away, on either side of my house.
I respect the commitment. I mask in pretty much any store, any crowded place. I have felt really silly about it this year as more and more people drop their masks. But it’s kept me safe and healthy with regular boosters, so I’m continuing!
I also kind of appreciate that Robert doesn’t want his face all over the place. Of course he’s got a great life (he says so himself) but I imagine there’s probably a bit of lingering trauma (and yes, I hear how severe that word sounds in this context) after being hounded by photographers for the past decade. He shows up to all the fashion things without a mask, so who knows.
Like you, I respect everyone’s commitment but I suspect in his case, there’s a dual purpose – avoiding being recognized.
I was so curious, during the pandemic, if celebrities hated that they weren’t recognized during lockdown in LA. I guess we are finding out now which ones really loved being anonymous.
I miss the days of several months ago when Oscar Isaac and his BFF Pedro Pascal were dominating my newsfeed instead of a pop star I don’t listen to an a football player I hadn’t heard of two weeks ago. (Actually, even then I started to hit overload, but mostly because I find them so distracting and needed to focus).
I mask up anywhere that’s crowded. I also mask up on public transportation and on flights. We went to Lisbon last month and for some reason didn’t mask in the airport on our return or on the plane. We all got Covid. Not making that mistake again. The sickness wasn’t the worst part but being trapped in the house was a maddening.
I mask up anytime I’m indoors with other people. I live alone without family nearby and I do not want to get sick. I just can’t believe how casual people are about it.
Yes, we all need to keep on masking! In my country, I have 3 friends (from different cities) that all had it, and pretty bad. The normal saliva tests don’t catch the new strain, but the the PCR test was positive, so that’s still good, thankfully. Be careful, to me it seems worser than the last one, and that one knocked my lungs and knees badly. Plenty of health to all us celeb*tchies!
LOL when I read about Pattinson masking up I thought he was putting on a costume to hide from fans, didn’t even think about covid
I still mask up everywhere. I still haven’t caught covid or rsv.
Masking has helped with my allergies at all. So I’m going to keep it up.
I hear and see a lot of sick people. They aren’t masking and are staying sicker longer. Can’t afford it.
LOL, I started masking early, the summer before Covid-19 hit because I found that it helped with my allergies. Then, I found that in the colder months it helps outdoors with my breathing (I have COPD). The good thing was that before Covid-19 hit, doctor offices were practically throwing packages of face masks at me. I thought I had more than I could ever use but then along came Covid-19. My supply did last about a year and a half!
Sam Heughan in a kilt is always a good thing, but this particular one is next level hot. Holy God, that man is beautiful.
After a thorough, and very scientific, study of this photo, I am now wondering why it looks like Sam Heughan has a dagger down his boot! This isn’t for Outlander, I need more details!!! Surely he doesn’t shove a knife down his footwear on a daily basis?
I quit masking this summer – just way too hot when coupled with menopause, and I don’t go inside shopping much anyway (I love curbside). I was fine until last week. I went to a crowded mall for the first time in a year, and 2 days later I was coughing. Day after that I tested positive. Thank the gods for paxlovid – I swear it really helped because I only had 2 days in bed. Still have the cough, tiredness and soul crushing depression, but it could be so much worse. Masks on for me again now. One bout of covid was one too many for me, and I was so scared that I had exposed my mom.