“Tori Spelling (finally) filed for divorce from Dean McDermott” links

Seeing he is flaunting his new relationship with another woman. I am glad she finally did file.
Candy Spelling must be doing cartwheels and lining up her army of lawyers to make sure any prenup sticks and he does not get alimony or child support.
I don’t know the details of her life but the kids always looked somewhat uncomfortable and disheveled. It made me worried (for the kids).
Hope they prioritize therapy for the kids and stop dragging them out for photo ops.
Wow
About time! He seems so disrespectful.
He was disrespectful when he hooked up with Tori in the first place (so was she to her then husband).
I feel bad for the kids, that’s all.
Huge fan of Ramy Youssef !
What took her so long? Not that she’s some prize either, but …
Does he even have a job?
I’ll believe they arent just mining this marriage for all they can when one of them marries someone else
I’m very surprised she filed! Pleasantly so and it’s about damn time!
On a different note . . . oh I miss the Tori Spelling she fell into a Hibachi grill posts! I started lurking on this site because of the Tori Spelling drama and the LeAnn Rhimes stories. I used to wrap up the day with a glass of wine savoring the comments. It’s how I loved to end the day – laugh crying at the posts.
Oooh boy do I miss the Tori/Leann days!!! The gossip was so hot then!!
You are so right Princess Caroline! The comments would be comedy gold! Those posts were so fun.
How is Tori not held up as a warning to all nepo babies? Get a skill. Take an acting class.
Re the photo of Tori wearing black (which was used as the link on Xitter), I almost thought it was Eva Mendez. I think Tori’s plastic surgery may almost be an improvement on her younger look . . . ?
Uhhhhhhhhh no I don’t see it.
Wow! I thought it made her look like Wendy Williams. Tori should have stopped the plastic surgery years ago; and maybe use a lighter hand with her makeup. Ha, who am I kidding? Definitely needs a lighter hand with the makeup!
Wow, that is very charitable of you. Tori’s new face is horrifying to me. Those lips look painful.
I feel sorry for her children, particularly the two girls. What a horrible way to grow up in the public eye.
Lee Pace 💗
*ALWAYS* honking for Lee Pace!
Who wants to be seen crying in their car?! Ugh. They didn’t have to write that.
she’s always been a tragic figure. she had so many advantages, but never stood a chance.