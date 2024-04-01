“Tori Spelling (finally) filed for divorce from Dean McDermott” links
  • April 01, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Tori Spelling has finally filed for divorce from Dean McDermott. [Hollywood Life]
Churro-flavored Oreos? Yes, I will try them. [Seriously OMG]
Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid: still happening. [LaineyGossip]
The creepiest Easter bunny-costume photos. [OMG Blog]
Any excuse to look at Lee Pace. [Socialite Life]
Ramy Youssef was good on SNL? [Pajiba]
Zoe Saldana has been out & about with her husband. [Go Fug Yourself]
Wait, Lisa Vanderpump has a Hulu reality show? [Just Jared]
Lewis Hamilton really uses F1 as a runway. [RCFA]
Rest in peace, Lee Siegfried. [Starcasm]
More creepy/paranormal stories. [Buzzfeed]

20 Responses to ““Tori Spelling (finally) filed for divorce from Dean McDermott” links”

  1. Flamingo says:
    April 1, 2024 at 12:11 pm

    Seeing he is flaunting his new relationship with another woman. I am glad she finally did file.

    Candy Spelling must be doing cartwheels and lining up her army of lawyers to make sure any prenup sticks and he does not get alimony or child support.

    Reply
  2. Scorpio says:
    April 1, 2024 at 12:20 pm

    I don’t know the details of her life but the kids always looked somewhat uncomfortable and disheveled. It made me worried (for the kids).

    Hope they prioritize therapy for the kids and stop dragging them out for photo ops.

    Reply
  3. A says:
    April 1, 2024 at 12:56 pm

    Wow

    Reply
  4. grace says:
    April 1, 2024 at 1:40 pm

    About time! He seems so disrespectful.

    Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      April 1, 2024 at 7:23 pm

      He was disrespectful when he hooked up with Tori in the first place (so was she to her then husband).

      I feel bad for the kids, that’s all.

      Reply
  5. ME says:
    April 1, 2024 at 1:48 pm

    Huge fan of Ramy Youssef !

    Reply
  6. kelleybelle says:
    April 1, 2024 at 1:54 pm

    What took her so long? Not that she’s some prize either, but …
    Does he even have a job?

    Reply
  7. Lisa says:
    April 1, 2024 at 1:59 pm

    I’ll believe they arent just mining this marriage for all they can when one of them marries someone else

    Reply
  8. SIde Eye says:
    April 1, 2024 at 2:22 pm

    I’m very surprised she filed! Pleasantly so and it’s about damn time!

    On a different note . . . oh I miss the Tori Spelling she fell into a Hibachi grill posts! I started lurking on this site because of the Tori Spelling drama and the LeAnn Rhimes stories. I used to wrap up the day with a glass of wine savoring the comments. It’s how I loved to end the day – laugh crying at the posts.

    Reply
  9. bettyrose says:
    April 1, 2024 at 2:29 pm

    How is Tori not held up as a warning to all nepo babies? Get a skill. Take an acting class.

    Reply
  10. Kaye says:
    April 1, 2024 at 2:34 pm

    Re the photo of Tori wearing black (which was used as the link on Xitter), I almost thought it was Eva Mendez. I think Tori’s plastic surgery may almost be an improvement on her younger look . . . ?

    Reply
    • tealily says:
      April 1, 2024 at 3:01 pm

      Uhhhhhhhhh no I don’t see it.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      April 1, 2024 at 5:46 pm

      Wow! I thought it made her look like Wendy Williams. Tori should have stopped the plastic surgery years ago; and maybe use a lighter hand with her makeup. Ha, who am I kidding? Definitely needs a lighter hand with the makeup!

      Reply
    • Kittenmom says:
      April 1, 2024 at 9:34 pm

      Wow, that is very charitable of you. Tori’s new face is horrifying to me. Those lips look painful.

      I feel sorry for her children, particularly the two girls. What a horrible way to grow up in the public eye.

      Reply
  11. JanetDR says:
    April 1, 2024 at 4:48 pm

    Lee Pace 💗

    Reply
  12. Ann says:
    April 1, 2024 at 5:37 pm

    Who wants to be seen crying in their car?! Ugh. They didn’t have to write that.

    Reply

