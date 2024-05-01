Did Gov. Kristi Noem’s puppy-killing story ruin her chance at being Trump’s VP?

As we discussed, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is a dog-killing psycho who brags about shooting her family’s 14-month-old puppy Cricket and leaving the body in a gravel pit. The tragedy of Cricket was not some dark tale uncovered by Noem’s political enemies. She told the story herself, in her dumbf–k memoir/political screed. One of the reasons why the story has gotten so much attention – besides the horror of it – is because Noem is generally considered a rising star in the MAGA political universe. So much so that Noem has reportedly been on Donald Trump’s VP shortlist for months already. Well, Trump’s people told Rolling Stone that they believe Noem’s dog-killing story just ruined her chances.
All dogs do to heaven, but South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s puppy-executing ways may have just cost her a chance at entering the promised land of the White House as Trump’s running mate.
Several Republicans close to Trump — who, admittedly, are aligned with others vying for the Trump VP slot, or who simply don’t like Noem — are using the MAGA governor’s story of shooting and killing an unruly puppy to try to help nuke the former president’s opinion of her. In the days since the story from Noem’s memoir went viral, multiple Trump allies and confidants flagged the dog-killing and press coverage of it directly to Trump, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter and another source briefed on it, hoping it would cause him to view her as an out-of-touch buffoon.
Trump has been the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee for nearly two months now, which means the intra-party jockeying between the rival camps pushing different GOP veep picks has had plenty of time to get ugly. It wasn’t surprising that elite conservatives who are boosting non-Noem contenders could barely conceal their glee over the weekend, ecstatic that the governor essentially did their work for them and delivered such a uniquely awful self-inflicted wound. “She did oppo against herself,” one Trump adviser says, mockingly.
Another individual close to the Trump campaign told Semafor that Noem “just keeps proving over and over that she’s a lightweight.”
Here’s the thing – if you believe that Noem’s story hurt her chances to be chosen as Trump’s VP, you have to presuppose that Trump and his voters are rational people who value life and compassion. You have to presuppose that Trump would react with horror or at least political savvy regarding Noem’s puppy-execution. All of that would be false – I bet Trump loved her story of shooting and killing her family’s puppy. I bet the MAGA crowd loved it too, since cruelty, violence and stupidity seems to be the point of all of this. Far from ruining her chances, I bet Noem moved to the top of the shortlist.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, cover of Noem’s book.
One can hope.
I don’t think Trump or his people care that a puppy was murdered by this lunatic, but I do think that they know even MAGA idiots still love dogs.
Yes, it’s too much to hope for that they’d put her in the VP slot. They may be puppy-killers themselves, but they might be canny enough to know she would be a liability with enough of MAGA to affect the vote. Still, I bet he makes her Minister of the Interior or something if he wins. Then she can stick his Cheeto ferret face up on Mt. Rushmore. OMG, we live in such a stupid time.
She purposely kept that fact in her book to let Trump know she will be his criminal crony of a VP if he should chose her. Correct, any other time people would have recoiled but this is the MAGA crowd so I am sure they are embracing this info.
MTE: If she is capable of killing her own puppy, then she must be capable of doing ruthless, and vile things on behalf of Donald Trump. I think that her revealing to the world just how cold-blooded she can be may become a deal maker for her political career.
She may have fallen in Trump’s opinion just for admitting what she did. I’m sure he has no concerns about her abominable actions but he always just lies and denies everything. He would respect her more for not admitting anything and declaring it all a giant conspiracy by the haters.
“Only the best people”…. Donald Trump.
Yeah, sure!
The one and only thing you need to know about MAGA: the cruelty is the point.
Donald Trump seems to be playing Logan Roy’s ‘Boar on the Floor’ to get his VP.
Of course it is! Donald Jr. and Eric killing baby elephants, Sarah Palin killing moose from a helicopter, deranged MAGA vigilantes wanting to kill undocumented migrants at the border etc.
Not sure…depends on how/if he responds to it. Repugs are also dog lovers and to get elected they have to not only get their party but the independents, etc. too. And Drumpf HATES when anyone gets more attention than he does, good or bad (though it did draw focus during his trial, maybe he sees as a good thing?). I think he loves cruelty in other men but not so much in women? Half hope he does choose her because will def hurt his election chances.
No she is exactly what trump wants. She is a maga cultist through and through.
Vote for the party whose members do not brag about shooting their own puppy
The fact that a trump running mate is actually being discussed as a real thing shows how much the country has slipped closer to hell. Rapist. Treasonous. Cheat. Liar… yet still …Some days I feel like I’m stuck in a bizarro world.
This sociopath won an election and she’s letting her freak/psycho flag fly without a care in the world.
I’m going back to hitting my head against a wall now 😞
What good person would want to run for public office – the harassment, the MAGA nut jobs…so now it seems the job is attracting the worst kind of people, who don’t care. I feel doomed.
Neither 45 nor his minions care about this moron killing her puppy. 45 cares that she told the story and there has been a lot of backlash. The fact that his people are letting it be known that they think that she’s torpedoed herself says a lot. I think she’s out ( and that’s assuming she was ever in). He’s certainly taking his time choosing a VP candidate – odd considering he never stopped running for Prez. He doesn’t want VP candidate that will overshadow him. And these minions begging to be picked should think really twice and talk to his exVP, the one he tried to get his minions to unalive along with other members of Congress he targeted on Jan6.
The trump adviser who said “she did oppo against herself” got it right. It was such an unnecessary detail to include and shows she lacks strategy. I mean it’s gotten her attention and maybe trump and the republicans won’t care. Guess we’ll see. My guess is magas won’t care but the republicans who can’t stand trump will not like her either.
yeah, a lot of Trump’s base – and Trump himself – might not care. But Trump needs more than his base to beat Biden. He won by razor thin margins when he won in 2016. And a lot of those people, especially the people who never wanted to admit they were voting for Trump anyway, might be turned off by the idea of a puppy-killer.
The appeal of Pence – not to me lol but to the non-MAGA republicans – was that he was more of an establishment republican. Very right wing, but very much toeing the party line so that wasn’t an issue. And back in 2016 there was still this hope that someone like Pence could “control” Trump or offset his worst impulses. I don’t think anyone has any expectation of that this year and I think Trump is going to pick whoever the hell he wants and its not going to be someone boring and established like Pence, even if his politics are “right.”
Trump never had the popular vote, not in 2016 or 2020. The bullshit that is the electoral college got him the win in 2016. So he definitely needs more than his base. Not gonna happen with Noem the dog killer.
Ironically, the country was saved by Dan Quayle talking Mike Pence into following the law and certifying the election. So the doofiest establishment republicans DID save us from Trump’s worst impulse in the end. Further proof that we’re living in the Onion timeline.
This reminds me of when it was dug up that Dr. Oz had experimented on dogs or puppies. Granted he didn’t win the PA race, but I don’t think the outrage over his animal cruelty made as big of an impact on Republican voters as Dems hoped. I could be wrong though
Cruelty, violence and stupidity. Perfect summation of MAGA culture
Trumps pretty untrainable. Imagine what she’d do to him?!?!
That’s a thought! 🤔
I’m not sure the MAGAs will care that a dog was killed. They appear (by their own disclosures) to be quite comfortable with the marginalization, disenfranchisement, and destruction of non-white, non-JudeoChristian humans. So I would imagine that the shooting of a puppy wouldn’t automatically be a strike against the governor.
My hope is that this appeals to Trump. I think Noem is signaling that she, unlike Pence, would put her ass on the line, if it came to that. That’s why she keeps talking about her willingness to do difficult (even ugly!) things. And Trump is just psychotic enough to go for it, even if his advisors are against it. But having her on the ticket would be more likely to sink Trump’s chances than almost anyone else. So Trump-Noem sounds fine to me. 😉
Did her killing the cat ruin her chances of being on the Republican ticket with him? Hm, I tend to think that it enhanced her chances and even moved her to the top of the list. With these people? Are you kidding?
I would think a dog-killing psycho is right up trumps alley. The more outrageously deplorable, the better.
Agree Trump doesn’t care about dogs, but if he chose Noem she’d be getting all the energy and attention, he can’t have that. Personally, I think her chance is smoked.
The pussy grabber and the puppy executioner. A perfect match. I bet Noem would sleep with that orange pig if given the chance.
Rapist & Puppy-killer 2024 would be rejected as too heavy-handed in a satire. So of course that makes it more likely.