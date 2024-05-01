King Charles: ‘It’s always a bit of a shock when they tell you’ that you have cancer

Here are more photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre on Tuesday. This was officially their first joint-event of the year, because they didn’t have any joint-events in early January, before Charles’s prostate surgery, then his cancer diagnosis came on the heels of that. Charles wore a tie reportedly given to him by Prince Louis – apparently, the pattern is “pink T-Rex.” There was also reporting about what Charles said to various cancer patients and staffers at the center.
The King said it was a “bit of a shock” to be given a cancer diagnosis, as he met fellow patients in his first public engagement since starting treatment. Asked how he was, by a patient undergoing chemotherapy, the King replied: “Not too bad. It’s always a bit of a shock, isn’t it, when they tell you?”
During a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, he was asked repeatedly how he was feeling, telling people: “I’m alright thank you very much, not too bad.”
He is understood to be having further treatment this afternoon. Finishing his conversation with a patient who will be continuing her own treatment later, he said: “I know the feeling.”
Several times during the visit, the King said: “We need to get more people tested early.”
The King and Queen arrived at the centre by car, acknowledging a group of waiting press with a wave. Inside, they leapt straight into an impromptu walkabout. So many patients had waited to see them that the hospital’s security staff had put up a rope cordon. As they shook hands with a few dozen people, the King answered questions about his health to say he was “fine” and thanked hospital staff for their hard work.
Mentioning that he was worried the royal visit had stopped people coming in, he was reassured that nobody’s treatment had been affected.
Going through the photos again, Charles really did seem visibly thrilled to get out of the house (castle) and back out in public. Say what you will, but the man waited a long-ass time to be king and he’s going to squeeze every last drop out of it. There will be no abdication and no regency. The Daily Beast’s sources backed that up, with one source telling the Royalist column: “He was so happy to be back. You could see the satisfaction was written all over his face. It is what he was literally born to do, after all.” Another source said: “This (the time since his cancer diagnosis) must have been the hardest time of his life. I’m sure he will be exhausted on one level, but absolutely reinvigorated and fired up on another.” Considering the same Royalist column had Charles with one foot in the funeral pyre last week, it really is an about-face.
He ignores the little prince and princess living in the USA. He needs to make it a point to get to know them. I doubt Louis picked out a tie.
Idk. Louis seems like a sharp little guy.
Louis is great. But I find it annoying that Charles ignores his two youngest grandchildren. His getting sick should be a wake up call.louis wanted to meet Archie but his mother would not let him.
I’m sorry but the t-Rex tie is a cute touch. My nephew is currently obsessed with dinosaurs and tRex. It was cute of him to wear this but yeah I wish he was actually a decent grandfather.
Me too. He should talk about all his grandchildren and stop ignoring the two youngest.
Absolutely.
Charles can be so charming when he wants. It’s not a quality he passed on to his oldest son and heir.
He does know how to work a room.
This is the obvious kind of thing that William ought to be doing. He will have to, soon enough.
Charles always went in for self improvement like being in university plays to improve his speech. William does not bother.
I think it also helps that Charles is intellectually or personally curious in a way that neither William nor Kate are – he wants to know more details, he wants to know what this person’s role is or this person’s history. When you see him interacting with the public and hear/read snippets of his conversation, its clear that he has an interest in what he is doing. And honestly, same with Camilla – she’s very good at the small talk or the one on one conversations with the public.
I think its hard to teach someone to have that curiosity but I dont think anyone even tried with William.
The optics of this visit are so not good.
We need to get more people tested early, huh?
As there is an increase in the £ you steal from people.
A bit of a shock, huh? Most are worried beyond comprehension how they will balance work(like actual work), kids, cleaning, treatments, money.
It’s disgusting.
Whomever thought his visiting people with cancer needs to be fired.
That he even thinks he’s relatable because he has cancer too is so grotesque.
Stay in your castle, where everyone does everything for you, Chuck. You’ve no clue what fighting cancer is.
Charles got the best care with no struggling with health insurance issues. He is not that relatable to the average person.
@Tessa: the health insurance issue isn’t a UK one though as people are covered by the NHS. Of course there are always experimental therapies that insurances don’t cover and that people with money can access more easily, but generally, most Europeans are insured.
I am talking about here in the USA. Not the greatest. And Charles gets the best doctors.
@lm, I’m not an expert but I think the issue in the uk is that there can be wait times for treatment. Charles would not have had that issue.
Charles and his Daily Fail cohorts are running a campaign timed with this visit, touting a new prostate cancer screening that will help get people diagnosed earlier. It’s today’s front page. It’s a well-thought-out supplemental campaign, so they are at least considering the optics of the royal cancer treatment versus what the rest of us get (now let’s see if it actually goes anywhere).
@Kokiro: Bold and callous statement. Just because he’s rich doesn’t negate what he is going through. Cancer is a bitch. Period.
@LM
If you read carefully my post, you will find I was just not speaking of cancer. The shock of a diagnosis is so much more than medical, of which he has zero concerns beside of.
Also, your rather ill conceived notion that because health care in the UK is “free” (its not, btw, it’s tax payer funded), that it translates to equal accessibility to all. It does not.
It is also under funded & extraordinary wait times. All which could be negated with more money funding.
Which of course brings us back to Chuck, who steals much needed funds from people just to fund his lavish lifestyle.
Anything else? I’ve got the time today.
Need people to get tested early? I’m serious: what about offering British men a special medal if they get screened for cancer over, say, a specific one-month period? Y’all love your special medals.
The King being able to relate to Cancer patients and bringing awareness and advocating for early testing — is an opportunity that Kate is missing 100%. This is what convinces me that there is more going on with her than “preventative chemotherapy”.
His comments are not advocating.
What he did is called “lip service”.
Advocating involves action. A plan.
Lip service is saying what you think people want to hear in that moment, mostly to avoid unpleasantness.
Nothing the RF does is advocating. It’s all just lip service. Let’s not conflate the two.
Cancer patients call attention to working for a cure and go to special events involving getting contributions to fund fighting cancer. Kate should do this down the road. Kate has not made any appearance since that video.
@ Tessa: people undergoing chemo aren’t exactly strolling though the park. She doesn’t need to put out a video every other week. I find a more reasonable expectation to see what she does after she is hopefully back on her feet.
L m of course I meant after the treatment not now. Recovered patients take the charity walks to raise money
He looks good. I mean, he looked pretty old and frail at his coronation. So I think he is at this point looking pretty good while going through chemo. They probably timed his visit when he was feeling the best he could from the effects of the chemo, which is farther out from the last round, and just before the next round, which will leave him with extreme fatigue for a couple of days or more, and also possible nausea, hopefully not.
Charles should give some his billions to cancer research and the NHS.
Absolutely. He could hand it over in a shopping bag.
Yes it does come as a bit of a shock when you are told you have cancer. I agree with this whole heartedly. I hope this isn’t the first and only visit he does with cancer patients. He has a huge platform and should do all he can. He should also give whatever he makes from the sovereign grant back to the people. He surely doesn’t need it but I’m sure that will never happen.
I will give Charles his due. Yes, he’s a lousy father and grandfather and his job is pointless. That said, he is pretty good at his pointless job and works hard at it. It might just be lip service, but the King as a cancer patient visiting a treatment center and talking to other patients is good optics and brings attention to the issue. He’s doing what he should be doing here. Of course, there is room for plenty more.
‘Tested early’ for what, though? This is so frustrating! It’s not helpful if people don’t know what KIND of cancer & WHAT to look for that should have you calling your doctor ASAP.
Also, no recliners in that infusion room? Like the bright pink color, though!
It’s interesting to note that despite this visit being announced to the public in advance only the press showed up. Where are all the monarchists excited to the king at his first public engagement?