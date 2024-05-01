The Sussexes are trying to ‘one-up the royal family’ by going to Nigeria, lmao

The royalist press is shocked by the fact that they’ve spent six years abusing, maligning and smearing an American woman and that American woman simply refuses to “come back” and play their stupid games. They really thought they could order the Duchess of Sussex to come to the coronation just so they could abuse her. They really thought they could order Meghan to come back with Harry last September for a stopover ahead of the Invictus Games. Now they’re shocked that Meghan is once again avoiding the UK as her husband stops in for next week’s Invictus service. The royalists’ talking point is that Meghan “needs” them, that she “needs” the Windsors, she needs to be adjacent to royalty somehow. The trick of it is that the Windsors are the ones forcing that connection. The British media and the Windsors have been clout-chasing Meghan for years. By removing herself permanently from the UK, she’s blown up all of their talking points. Speaking of, the royalists are now arguing that Meghan is only going to Nigeria for… content??

The Sussexes’ African trip has been labelled by the Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths as “a one-up on the Royal Family”. She told GB News: “Of course, they never try anything other than get a one-up on the Royal Family but I think what they’re really doing is on paper, they’re trying to celebrate 10 years of Invictus Games. Let’s face it, the real reason is that they need content for Netflix, they want to appear as quasi-royals, they want to carry on conducting quasi-tours as if they are still members of the Royal Family. I think the fact they are going to a Commonwealth country when they describe the Commonwealth as Empire 2.0 is a little bit rich.” Last week the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced that the Sussexes are jetting off to visit Nigeria in May as they revealed the couple will meet with Service members and host a variety of cultural activities. The trip comes as Nigeria, along with Colombia and Israel, are considered new arrivals at the Invictus Games where they competed against the 21 nations that participated the athletic games in 2023. The trip is also a potential ‘must’ for Meghan after she revealed in her podcast series, Archetypes, that she has Nigerian ancestry which could also explain her eagerness for the trip. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that with Nigeria hoping to host a future Invictus Games and Meghan’s ancestry links to the country, it makes sense for the couple to make the trip. However, he added that the visit is not a sign the couple wish to return to working royal life with tours and royal trips, as he added that Harry ‘has no desire to do so’. He told the Daily Mail: “It’s [the visit to Nigeria] a very good face saver with Meghan not coming to Britain and shows a bit of PR nous.”

To clarify, these salty people are arguing that Meghan is desperate to one-up the Windsors by… not traveling to the UK, and joining her husband in Nigeria, at the invitation of the Nigerian government. They apply these motives to Meghan when really, they’re just describing a cause and effect. Meghan’s motive isn’t “let’s one-up the left-behinds.” Her motive is “I would love to see Nigeria, and we were invited politely and guaranteed security.” It’s simply a fact that the Sussexes’ Nigeria trip will overshadow every single thing happening with the Windsors. Please, I remember when the Sussexes went to a premiere in Jamaica a few months ago! The Windsors and the British media were screaming, crying and throwing up for WEEKS about it.