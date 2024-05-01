The Sussexes are trying to ‘one-up the royal family’ by going to Nigeria, lmao

The royalist press is shocked by the fact that they’ve spent six years abusing, maligning and smearing an American woman and that American woman simply refuses to “come back” and play their stupid games. They really thought they could order the Duchess of Sussex to come to the coronation just so they could abuse her. They really thought they could order Meghan to come back with Harry last September for a stopover ahead of the Invictus Games. Now they’re shocked that Meghan is once again avoiding the UK as her husband stops in for next week’s Invictus service. The royalists’ talking point is that Meghan “needs” them, that she “needs” the Windsors, she needs to be adjacent to royalty somehow. The trick of it is that the Windsors are the ones forcing that connection. The British media and the Windsors have been clout-chasing Meghan for years. By removing herself permanently from the UK, she’s blown up all of their talking points. Speaking of, the royalists are now arguing that Meghan is only going to Nigeria for… content??
The Sussexes’ African trip has been labelled by the Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths as “a one-up on the Royal Family”. She told GB News: “Of course, they never try anything other than get a one-up on the Royal Family but I think what they’re really doing is on paper, they’re trying to celebrate 10 years of Invictus Games. Let’s face it, the real reason is that they need content for Netflix, they want to appear as quasi-royals, they want to carry on conducting quasi-tours as if they are still members of the Royal Family. I think the fact they are going to a Commonwealth country when they describe the Commonwealth as Empire 2.0 is a little bit rich.”
Last week the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced that the Sussexes are jetting off to visit Nigeria in May as they revealed the couple will meet with Service members and host a variety of cultural activities. The trip comes as Nigeria, along with Colombia and Israel, are considered new arrivals at the Invictus Games where they competed against the 21 nations that participated the athletic games in 2023. The trip is also a potential ‘must’ for Meghan after she revealed in her podcast series, Archetypes, that she has Nigerian ancestry which could also explain her eagerness for the trip.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that with Nigeria hoping to host a future Invictus Games and Meghan’s ancestry links to the country, it makes sense for the couple to make the trip. However, he added that the visit is not a sign the couple wish to return to working royal life with tours and royal trips, as he added that Harry ‘has no desire to do so’.
He told the Daily Mail: “It’s [the visit to Nigeria] a very good face saver with Meghan not coming to Britain and shows a bit of PR nous.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
To clarify, these salty people are arguing that Meghan is desperate to one-up the Windsors by… not traveling to the UK, and joining her husband in Nigeria, at the invitation of the Nigerian government. They apply these motives to Meghan when really, they’re just describing a cause and effect. Meghan’s motive isn’t “let’s one-up the left-behinds.” Her motive is “I would love to see Nigeria, and we were invited politely and guaranteed security.” It’s simply a fact that the Sussexes’ Nigeria trip will overshadow every single thing happening with the Windsors. Please, I remember when the Sussexes went to a premiere in Jamaica a few months ago! The Windsors and the British media were screaming, crying and throwing up for WEEKS about it.
A jar of jam “one upped” the British royal family.
100%! You know you suck when a literal jar of jam one ups you. LOL
And jam isn’t even the #1 condiment! According to the British polls – who poll for everything and think it actually affects reality – it’s only 3rd! It’s not even the spare of condiments!
(All of this is hyperbole and sarcasm, but I’m sure now the RR will poll people about jam just as they continue to do so about H&M like it actually matters or effects anything)
And that jar of jam didn’t even have the decency to tone itself down a notch.
Because as we ALL KNOW, the only way the Windsors can shine is by spreading sh*t all over everyone else.
They may not appreciate people of other races, but they are very much invested in a race to the bottom
I love how Meghan says, I want us all to succeed, their ethic is not about some zero-sum game it is about all of us doing well
The Universe Bless and Protect HM on their journeys…
and may Karma gesture a “Come here, Karma’s got something for you” at those who wish them any kindofharm.
They could have had the dynamic duo but they pushed them away. They are going for the Invictus games and the veterans there. They can scream and throw up all they want but they have no control over who the Sussexes see. The Sussexes were invited. They aren’t there to one up anyone.
Hoe’s mad! 🤣🤣🤣
They One Up the Royal Family just by waking up in the morning.
Well, I recall a memorable walk Meghan took in the hills once, then there was the way her grass grew and, if I recall correctly, the Sussexes’ Delaware corporate structure captured the BM’s imagination and gripped them for days. Yeah, so I detect no lies in your comment.
They aren’t “trying” to outdo the royal family. They are outshining the RF with ease.
lol right? Not so much trying as just existing and outshining in the process
Wow, a lot of truth bombs being sprinkled by the ratchets in their these days. Fitzwiiliam is actually stating that Harry has no desire to return to royal life… other articles actually acknowledging will’s jealousy problems, and that Harry was a good pilot… what’s going on lol??
They can’t talk about Kate so they scream at Meghan.
How is Kate, btw?
How is she? WHERE is she?
Every accusation is a confession. ive always thought the deepest fear of the BRF and the RR was that Harry and Meghan would set up a “rival court” —it has been the secret subtext of the past six years of abuse. Now lookee! They just “law of attraction’d” their worst case scenario into existence. Of course the Commonwealth would rather have the Sussexes than their salty, stink-eyed kin. So would just about anyone else in the world. Who would you rather be marooned on a desert island with? Not Huevo, that’s for sure.
Omg the extent to which they have fretted and wrung their hands and moaned about them setting up a “rival royal court”.
That’s not it. H&M aren’t after sycophantic do nothings who praise their every move. They are surrounding themselves with genuine friends and networking to find other businesses and charitable organizations that share their ideals to partner with.
Harry owns/ runs IG. He came up with the concept, established it, and has seen it through every one of its games from start to finish for the last decade. He might not be the CEO or whatnot that HE helped pick, vet and hire – but IG is his. Why does everyone call him it’s patron like he just saunters up to an existing charity and is like – hey can I take some pics with you guys?
LOL!!! On a deserted island, William would proclaim himself king and would expect others to do all the work. He would be no help in any desperate situation.
They’re outshining the rest of the BRF as usual. They’ve been invited to a commonwealth country, where they will actually be welcomed. And they won’t be doing colonizer cosplay. Contrast with William & Kate’s disastrous trip to the Caribbean. Take notes, William.
Harry and Meghan wake up in their seaside mansion with eleventy billion bathrooms, hug their darling youngsters, check on the chicken coop and their gardens and spread love and joy in their home all day.
Meanwhile, the saltines continue to get drier, more brittle, and more stale with every passing day. Not to mention they are as boring as watching paint dry.
Cry harder, my dudes. And throw up too.
For real. We had chickens – I kind of flipped out during Covid….- and the amount of time tending to them is kind of mine blowing. Like you have to get there multiple times a day to check for eggs because otherwise they eat them and then it’s just a free for all because then they keep eating eggs.
Anyway. My husband somehow became the chicken whisperer and he would mumble as he was falling asleep – they need more grit / calcium in their diet….
Chickens can be a lot.
These people will have seizures if she releases the first few episodes of her podcast, cooking show and some of her product line all while visiting Nigeria.. I am keeping my fingers crossed 🤞🏼just imagine it. 🧐💭🤭
Instead of just going along with their lives and business ventures…can you imagine if the Sussexes actually TRIED to overshine/outdo the leftover royals? My god that would be glorious! I kinda now wish they would. Just once. For my entertainment value
Umm, they’re going bc they were invited and given security and it’s a part of the IG. It’s really as simple as that. But no the BM has to twist it so that Meghan is seen in a bad light. As usual, they’re creating a version of her that is not real and is based on their own desire to make her out to be a self-serving clout-chaser. The smear campaign continues. It never stopped. The real clout-chasers are protected.
Wow, and those people actually get paid for their cringe-inducing word salads?
I mean, “they want to appear as quasi-royals”.
No, they *are* royals, and every Brit should know how that works.
As to the rest: it’s sad how they’re trying to make up excuses for the other ones not being invited to visit – but Netflix, but Meghan. Harry’s just the pretext, and no one saw how the head of DHQ spoke to every NATO person who was near him at the Invictus Games last year in Düsseldorf…
“as if they are still members of the Royal Family”
Um, did I miss an Act of Parliament?
No, no I did not.
These racist monarchists of Salt Island are saying the quiet part aloud: that they resent having to acknowledge Meghan as a member of the BRF, resent having to acknowledge H&M’s children are royal, and that Harry wanted to leave his toxic fishbowl life long before he’d ever heard of Meghan.
H&M are royal. The titles and honours are irrelevant though.
The titles and honours are merely bookmarks on the pages of a life of service. If Chucklebrick or Punch wanted Parliament to sweep all remaining titles/honours away, it would not lessen the star power if the Sussex family one jot. Take the bookmarks away, and Harry & Meghan will still be the book.
The press can keep crying for this or that to be “taken away”, but none of that will have the effect they desire. H&M literally won’t care; it won’t humiliate them, it won’t reflect badly on them. It would reflect very badly on Chucklebrick, Punch, the UK government, and the sycophantic press, however. See also: the funeral blowback from the public when they slighted and abused the Sussexes.
The press need to remember 2 things:
1. H&M are royalty. Periodt.
2. The press, in spite of their obsessive parasocial relationship with the BRF, are not themselves royal. It is not in their power to command or determine how and under what circumstances H&M live their lives.
If they took away Harry’s titles and left Andrew with his what would that say about the RF, and the British government.
Meanwhile Huevo Head is not allowed to leave the country and limited to once a week staged events close to home where he mimics being a scientist, a chef, and someone who cares about mental health.
Yup. And looks like the stage-managed lightweight he is while Harry rolls with the military.
Now I want Harry and Meghan to take the kids to Nigeria, I know they won’t but the meltdown of the British press would be unprecedented. Headline: Harry and Meghan take Archie and Lilibet to the dangerous African country, but don’t take the children to visit the cancer stricken King Charles!
Doesn’t the Nigerian government know that Mike Tindall is the patron of Invictus now?
If those children and/or Doria go to Nigeria… heads will explode. England may as well put up a sign reading “Closed For Business”.
It’s beautiful to watch how angry they are because Meghan is paying them dust. I am loving it 🤣🤣🤣
“PR nous”? What on earth might that mean?
The Sussexes have no need for “face savers”. Or perhaps he meant a face saver for the BRF and the RR: Meghan really WANTS to come to England, but she has to pack, wash her hair and be treated respectfully and wonderfully in Nigeria. lol
The RR and those who drove the Sussexes to another continent are flailing here. Too bad. So sad. Tant pis.
Is it hypersensitive of me to wonder if Fitzwilliams was thinking “noose”? He’s right though. The Sussexes have no desire to tie themselves to the constrictions of royal life again. They’re moving forward. And from where I sit, it all looks quite sweet.
So, let me see if I can get this straight, the Defence Headquarters in Nigeria announced that “the Sussexes would be jetting off” to Nigeria? Really? The DHQ described it as “jetting off”? Not the British media? Because that sentence has British poison pen, envy, and rage all over it.
Allow this fuss and fury because Meghan hasn’t gifted them jam and with Workshy Willy it is never jam today, always jam tomorrow!
R.S. Locke on Twitter highlighted an article in iNews on Meghan by Kuba Shand-Baptiste:
“In May the Duchess of Sussex will visit Nigeria and remind us of her qualities.”
“A wealthy American who married into the most prestigious institution we have – & was willing to do its bidding before it turned on her – has been folded into that irrational ire because she dares to remind us…that she isn’t white & no longer needs “us”.”
https://archive.ph/koFdu
If it’s all just uninteresting, unimportant busy-work and wanna be thunder stealing one-upmanship to harm the holy BRF, why they don’t simply stop reporting on it, I will never know.. LOLZ
This narrative the BM stick with. that they are no longer members of the Royal Family is so bizarre. They cannot or will not separate the family from the business. In a way it is a means to diminish them as people. More abuse.
As for them one upping the “working” crew, the left behinds, the B team – it is kind of hard not to at the moment. As someone mentioned at the top, jam upstaged them.