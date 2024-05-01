Garcelle Beauvais said Prince William & Kate were ‘shady’ in 2022, around the Jubbly

Last week, Garcelle Beauvais revealed that Jaminfluencer Duchess Meghan had sent her an American Riviera Orchard jam-basket. Garcelle posted the ARO jam on her Instagram, and it became one more freakout for the jam haters. Well, it gets even better. Garcelle is quite a famous actress in her own right, appearing in dozens of TV shows and films throughout her career. In her 50s, she’s fashioned a second/third career for herself as a Real Housewife, talk-show cohost and general celebrity-personality. Of course Garcelle’s career is being widely mocked and derided in the British media because of… jam. Because she likes the Duchess of Sussex. Well, this is next-level. The Daily Mail went back and found some comments Garcelle made in 2022 on an E! show, all about the Sussexes’ appearance at the Jubbly.

A reality TV star among the select group of recipients of Meghan Markle’s jam previously mocked Kate and William for missing Lilibet’s first birthday. Garcelle Beauvais, known for her stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has become the latest famous face to join the exclusive ‘jamfluencer’ club alongside Chrissy Teigen, Heather Dorak, Tracy Robbins and Kris Jenner. Garcelle, who lives in Northridge which is a 80-minute drive to Montecito, has previously spoken about the royal family feud and opened up about her thoughts on The Prince and Princess of Wales. Garcelle said it was ‘shady’ for the future King and Queen to miss their niece Lilibet’s first birthday, which she celebrated at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor in 2022 during the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. On the day, Wiliam and Kate were in Wales representing his late grandmother by overseeing concert rehearsals at Cardiff Castle, joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte – who undertook their first official royal walkabout. In June 2022, the star went on E!’s Daily Pop talk show to discuss how Kate and William missed Lilibet’s first birthday to undertake royal duties during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Meghan and Harry’s daughter celebrated her first birthday in Windsor and met her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, for the first time. But William, Kate and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were absent. The future King and Queen instead spent the day in Wales to meet people who were performing in a Jubilee event later that evening. However, Garcelle said it was it was ‘shady’ for the future King and Queen to miss their niece’s birthday, despite being on official duty. The 57-year-old said: ‘What’s going on is, “What a coincidence, we’re out of town, I’m washing my hair”. There’s a little shade there.’ When she was asked whether the scheduling could be a coincidence, Garcelle replied: ‘No. They can’t hold back the flight a couple of hours to meet Lilibet and Archie?’ The reality star has since proved her closeness to Meghan after she bagged herself jar number 15 of the royals’ American Riviera Orchard Jam, and uploaded a picture of the jar resting on a bunch of vibrant, yellow lemons.

[From The Daily Mail]

This wasn’t even a major talk show appearance! Do you know how far you have to go back into the E! Archives to find this? Maybe it made news at the time – I don’t think so, but maybe – but it’s insane that the Mail has spent the past week doing a forensic examination of Garcelle’s public statements to find out if she ever mentioned Meghan or the Windsors. Where IS Kate, you know?? As for what Garcelle said at the time… like, she’s right?? It was done on purpose, sending Kate and William to Wales on Lili’s birthday. Charles and QEII arranged it that way and Will and Kate went along with it because they truly didn’t want to meet their mixed-race niece. It’s sickening – not shady – to think of how the Windsors have treated the Sussex children this whole time.