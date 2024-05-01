Garcelle Beauvais said Prince William & Kate were ‘shady’ in 2022, around the Jubbly

Last week, Garcelle Beauvais revealed that Jaminfluencer Duchess Meghan had sent her an American Riviera Orchard jam-basket. Garcelle posted the ARO jam on her Instagram, and it became one more freakout for the jam haters. Well, it gets even better. Garcelle is quite a famous actress in her own right, appearing in dozens of TV shows and films throughout her career. In her 50s, she’s fashioned a second/third career for herself as a Real Housewife, talk-show cohost and general celebrity-personality. Of course Garcelle’s career is being widely mocked and derided in the British media because of… jam. Because she likes the Duchess of Sussex. Well, this is next-level. The Daily Mail went back and found some comments Garcelle made in 2022 on an E! show, all about the Sussexes’ appearance at the Jubbly.
A reality TV star among the select group of recipients of Meghan Markle’s jam previously mocked Kate and William for missing Lilibet’s first birthday. Garcelle Beauvais, known for her stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has become the latest famous face to join the exclusive ‘jamfluencer’ club alongside Chrissy Teigen, Heather Dorak, Tracy Robbins and Kris Jenner. Garcelle, who lives in Northridge which is a 80-minute drive to Montecito, has previously spoken about the royal family feud and opened up about her thoughts on The Prince and Princess of Wales.
Garcelle said it was ‘shady’ for the future King and Queen to miss their niece Lilibet’s first birthday, which she celebrated at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor in 2022 during the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. On the day, Wiliam and Kate were in Wales representing his late grandmother by overseeing concert rehearsals at Cardiff Castle, joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte – who undertook their first official royal walkabout.
In June 2022, the star went on E!’s Daily Pop talk show to discuss how Kate and William missed Lilibet’s first birthday to undertake royal duties during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Meghan and Harry’s daughter celebrated her first birthday in Windsor and met her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, for the first time. But William, Kate and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were absent. The future King and Queen instead spent the day in Wales to meet people who were performing in a Jubilee event later that evening.
However, Garcelle said it was it was ‘shady’ for the future King and Queen to miss their niece’s birthday, despite being on official duty. The 57-year-old said: ‘What’s going on is, “What a coincidence, we’re out of town, I’m washing my hair”. There’s a little shade there.’
When she was asked whether the scheduling could be a coincidence, Garcelle replied: ‘No. They can’t hold back the flight a couple of hours to meet Lilibet and Archie?’
The reality star has since proved her closeness to Meghan after she bagged herself jar number 15 of the royals’ American Riviera Orchard Jam, and uploaded a picture of the jar resting on a bunch of vibrant, yellow lemons.
[From The Daily Mail]
This wasn’t even a major talk show appearance! Do you know how far you have to go back into the E! Archives to find this? Maybe it made news at the time – I don’t think so, but maybe – but it’s insane that the Mail has spent the past week doing a forensic examination of Garcelle’s public statements to find out if she ever mentioned Meghan or the Windsors. Where IS Kate, you know?? As for what Garcelle said at the time… like, she’s right?? It was done on purpose, sending Kate and William to Wales on Lili’s birthday. Charles and QEII arranged it that way and Will and Kate went along with it because they truly didn’t want to meet their mixed-race niece. It’s sickening – not shady – to think of how the Windsors have treated the Sussex children this whole time.
Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with thier children Prince George and Princess Charlotte visit Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert.
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Princess Charlotte
Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with thier children Prince George and Princess Charlotte visit Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert.
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Princess Charlotte
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Celebrities attend The World Premiere of Madame Web held at Regency Village Theatre
Featuring: Garcelle Beauvais
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 12 Feb 2024
Can they get someone at the DM who can write an article without being highly repetitive? And, what a coincidence, that was Charlotte and George’s first walkabout so they couldn’t attend the party. I guess, Louis was the one washing his hair.
They are SO repetitive. Every paragraph is the same just about.
The derangers who don’t like Garcelle because of her friendship with Meghan are not going to dislike her any more. While her fans will admire her to even greater esteem. All the Daily Fail has accomplished with this story is to remind people what jerks Wank are. Congratulations. I remember that Wales tour and Charlotte and George both looked bored to tears and I bet they would have preferred to be at that party. But their parents are hateful people who have never cared that children were being dragged into their vendettas.
The repetition is deliberate. It’s their way of calling out and reminding everyone of Huevo and Katia’s bad behaviour under the guise of quoting Garcelle.
Archie wanted to meet Louis and Kate would not let him. He may be the one to lead the way to meet Archie and Lily. Kate told the older ones not to go over to see baby archie.
Edit louis wanted to walk over and meet archie
I know it’s already been said numerous times, but these UK folks (media * BaRF) are really PRESSED about everything Meg does.
Its pathetic.
They’re still shady af in 2024. So much in shade we can’t find them – at least one of the 2. The other sporadically jumps out in front of cameras, once in a while preferring 2020 lockdown work style.
Dear Daily Fail,
you’re seriously slacking. Was there a reason for you to leave out the jam recipients Tracee Ellis Ross and Mindy Kaling?
Too much melanin, maybe?
Garcelle is right though. It wasn’t a coincidence that the Wailses “snubbed” (one of the Fail’s favorite verbs) the Sussex kids.
If the Fail only checked as vigorously on their own Schrödinger’s princess, Kate Missington, or go looking for the missing jewelry, or the millions that the taxpayer-funded RF waste on buying bots – or on the many other things that are going wrong in Brexitannia right now.
They left out Delfina also. They are trying to make it appear that the recipients are all influencers.
I think they actually left them out because they are well established and famous and popular. They are trying to minimize Meghan’s connections to “just” influencers so no mentioning Diana Ross ‘ daughter who is a well established actor and producer herself for several decades, or a Dartmouth educated writer, director and producer. And why they aren’t mentioning Garcelle’s decades long career as an actress before moving into ” Real Housewives”.
That’s exactly what they’re doing. They’re hoping to make Meg look like a desperate social climber.
Ironically, they’re trying to play off reality TV celebs as trashy lowest common denominator types, while they worship the oldest reality TV family of them all. Go figure.
@Dee(2) exactly, like Garcelle Beauvais has had a pretty iconic, decades-long acting career, and yet she’s merely a “reality star.” Cry more, British press! Cry more!
Will the monarchy fall because Garcelle Beauvais was critical of W&K? The DM wallows in trivia as GB slides into irrelevancy.
Oh, they snubbed that little baby’s first birthday party, and then crowed about it afterwards in the press! I believe at least one of the royal rota was tasked with praising the then- Cambridges for being so clever to make sure they were “out of town” during the party, but these people have access to helicopters –if they had wanted to appear at the party, they would have been there, as evidenced by the actual monarch, as well as Charles and Camilla, being there.
I think it’s not even shade, because shade would be subtle and this was definitely not.
It was definitely a planned event to miss the party, and they brought the older children along as well because they were worried about pictures of the sussex children being front and center (which happened anyway when we saw the bday pic of Lili which was adorable.)
Now what I don’t know is – did Charles and QEII send them away deliberately, did W&K plan this so they weren’t around – like whose decision was it? and if it was a ploy by Charles and his mother to get the Waleses away from the event, I wonder if that was more about protecting the Sussex children? Like if I’m QEII, and I’m suffering from cancer and its my jubbly and I know that my oldest grandson is just a lazy bitter entitled hot mess of an heir (which I think she knew), and he and his wife are openly racist to boot, I might think ‘you know what, you can just go away for the day.’
It doesn’t seem W&K have ever met Lili and that says more about them at this point than the H&M.
Honestly, they’ve barely met Archie. They already have nephews and nieces. 🙄
I would love to know that, Becks1!
It’s certainly not groundbreaking for W and K to get out of doing anything they don’t want to do, but usually the thing they don’t want to do is work!
I could certainly see QEII or Charles either tactfully suggesting that the Cambridges take themselves out of the equation, or letting that be known through the staff. Basically, if William couldn’t find a way not to make trouble at a child’s birthday party, then he had better be elsewhere. It sounds extra pathetic put like that, huh?
My hunch is that Charles suggested it. After all, this is basically the strategy he uses now whenever Harry comes to visit – he makes sure he is in a different palace or has an engagement scheduled elsewhere. So he has form! Somehow, I feel like the queen would be more in the “suck it up and pretend to be nice to each other” camp.
An additional benefit for Charles is that by making sure the Cambridges were elsewhere, his attendance at the birthday party got more coverage and looked magnanimous, even though if memory serves it was just a quick drop- in. It would be absolutely hilarious if the Cambridges thought they were participating in some family boycott of the party and then found that actually, they got played and looked like asses!
The DM have way too much time on their hands.
with nothing to do, they have resorted not just to talking about jam, but seeking dirt on the people who received jam. Really scraping the bottom of that jar, aren’t they? This is the future of royal reporting: looking for tangential bits of information they can write about. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving group of people.
Seriously, the British papers have to have reported on Meghan’s jam 10X more than any American outlet at this point!
If they want her to shut up and go away, they could try NOT giving her all this free press for her product. If I didn’t know better, I’d think they had a deal to promote it given how much they won’t shut up about it, but this is the only time I’d say that is totally implausible. The British media is just that short sighted and petty, they will continue to smear her every day and ensure the name recognition of her brand.
Also, if they keep digging….they’ll probably find that a lot of people here in the US will make fun of the royals, or say something less than glowing about them on TV. W&K missing the bday party WAS shady, and its not a crime that Garcelle called it out. I feel like if you dig through US gossip and talk shows, you’re going to find a lot of throwaway comments like that about the royals. So maybe the DM should be careful what they wish for, lol.
Too funny, the DM must have a basement full of mole-like minions just trawling the internet 24/7 for any mention of H&M.
No seriously where is Kate. Her cancer video was released on March 22. It has been over a month. Today is May 1. She hasn’t made a live appearance in over 120 days. This is not normal.
Kate probably looks not great right now, between the surgery and the chemo, it makes sense she wouldn’t want to be seen by anyone. Her entire self-worth is tied up in her looks, it’s literally all she seems to bring to the table. If she can’t look “perfect”, she won’t be seen. It’s incredibly sad that that’s all she has, but this is the life she built for herself.
Make that 145 days, to be exact. I saw a clip from a panel of doctors offering 2 speculations about her diagnoses. (1) They suggest she could possibly still be in a coma, or (2) perhaps she had a stroke, caused by blood clots and that, as a result, she may be affected both physically and mentally. This latter theory makes me believe that it truly was her in the car pic with the mother.
She wasn’t wrong and to put the coronation on Archie’s birthday was shady too.
I will never get over that. Such a petty move from a grandfather.
At least having the coronation on Archie’s bday gave Megan a public reason not to go though. If it weren’t on his birthday, would she have gone? I can’t imagine she would have wanted to – but I think the attacks she would have gotten in the press for not going would have been even worse if she didn’t go on a date that wasn’t Archie’s birthday. For that reason, I thought maybe the date was mutually agreed to?
Garcelle is gorgeous. And she scratched the surface. The Wales are shady and petty and unkind and smear-campaigning backstabbers who planted lies in the BM about Meghan and Harry. And yes they conveniently missed Lili’s birthday. But I’m not sure the york girls went as they were also attending garden parties. And neither did Charles and Camilla. Maybe the Spencers went?
They are desperate to dig that far back.. they have literally gone insane because Meghan made Jam for her friends and business associates. Meghan is their Queen, there is no denying that fact. I read yesterday (here or on Twitter) that the lemons represent her Lemonada🍋🍋🍋 contract, I like that thought 💭😊
Kate was just afraid that lili would point at her and say look mama , another baby brain . Can I play with her ? 😂. And how come I can articulate better than her ?
They want to bring this up because Meg gave some jam to some friends? The depths they will go is mind boggling and if they think it makes the leftovers look good they are sadly mistaken.
Where is the lie? Also, I thought Meghan has no friends. Now, she has friends who once shaded W&K? Interesting.
IKR? Kate and the kids could have walked over to Frogmore the day before or after and met Lili and dropped off a gift. Kate has had her nose in the air since the first time Harry brought Meghan over and she wouldn’t come inside.
The couple who value “family” so much they haven’t been able to work for a decade absolutely snubbed their niece and nephew.
Kate and William snubbed an infant.
This is who they are. Congratulations, Daily Mail. You get it.
Shocker the Wales are segregationists…talk about lowest of the lows. Avoiding a little girls birthday party after you’ve speculated on her skin color before her actual birth. So gross with their white fragility and white discomfort at the expense of trying their hardest lowering someone else’s quality of life
The derangers are extra salty because Garcelle reminds how the Wales snubbed the Sussex children. The sycophants hate that story is being rehashed because it makes the Wales look like bigots. Will and KKKhate were tripping, worrying that Archie and Lily might be too dark to be photographed with their lily white cousins. And even though both Sussex children have fair complexions, their Black ancestry makes Pegs and the Royal Racist view them as nonentities who should be kept away from the heir’s family.
I think the world should be reminded often about the House of Windsor’s racism. Let the Leftover royals be loud and proud about their unique values.
This is exactly why Kate photoshopped that picture with QE’s “grandchildren” and made sure to lighten hair of the kids so the blonde screamed white supremacy.
The racism, the focus on presenting her brunette children as blondes knowing she is a racist who snubs BABIES because they are biracial, it gives Aryan Windsor vibes.
Such a shame that her own self-loathing has her lighten her own kids’ hair.
As for that photo, you ain’t wrong. It SCREAMS white supremacy. I’m glad it’s part of the royals’ official photos. It will remind the world again and again how racist the Firm and the royals really are.
I remember Garcelle from Models Inc. It was one of my favorite shows when I was a kid. She was the prettiest to me. Also the actor that played her psycho boyfriend was one of the hottest actors in the 90s. Whatever happened to him?