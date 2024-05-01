Donald Trump’s plans for a second term: mass deportations, Gilead & terrorism

Donald Trump is currently sitting in a New York courtroom, sleeping and farting through the proceedings as his lawyers employ various delay tactics. Yesterday, the judge in the hush-money trial fined Trump $9,000, $1K each for nine contempt of court violations of his gag order. The judge said that if Trump continued to violate the gag order and threaten/harass witnesses in the case, Trump could face “an incarceratory punishment.” I’ll believe it when I see it. Meanwhile, in his spare time, Trump sat down with Time Magazine for an exclusive, in-depth interview about what a “second Trump term” would look like. I’m only excerpting as far as I got in the story, but you can read the full piece here.
What emerged in two interviews with Trump, and conversations with more than a dozen of his closest advisers and confidants, were the outlines of an imperial presidency that would reshape America and its role in the world. To carry out a deportation operation designed to remove more than 11 million people from the country, Trump told me, he would be willing to build migrant detention camps and deploy the U.S. military, both at the border and inland. He would let red states monitor women’s pregnancies and prosecute those who violate abortion bans. He would, at his personal discretion, withhold funds appropriated by Congress, according to top advisers. He would be willing to fire a U.S. Attorney who doesn’t carry out his order to prosecute someone, breaking with a tradition of independent law enforcement that dates from America’s founding.
He is weighing pardons for every one of his supporters accused of attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 of whom have pleaded guilty or been convicted by a jury. He might not come to the aid of an attacked ally in Europe or Asia if he felt that country wasn’t paying enough for its own defense. He would gut the U.S. civil service, deploy the National Guard to American cities as he sees fit, close the White House pandemic-preparedness office, and staff his Administration with acolytes who back his false assertion that the 2020 election was stolen.
…With an index finger, he swipes through an iPad on the table to curate the restaurant’s soundtrack. The playlist veers from Sinead O’Connor to James Brown to The Phantom of the Opera. And there’s a uniquely Trump choice: a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” sung by a choir of defendants imprisoned for attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, interspersed with a recording of Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. This has become a staple of his rallies, converting the ultimate symbol of national unity into a weapon of factional devotion.
The spectacle picks up where his first term left off. The events of Jan. 6, during which a pro-Trump mob attacked the center of American democracy in an effort to subvert the peaceful transfer of power, was a profound stain on his legacy. Trump has sought to recast an insurrectionist riot as an act of patriotism. “I call them the J-6 patriots,” he says. When I ask whether he would consider pardoning every one of them, he says, “Yes, absolutely.” As Trump faces dozens of felony charges, including for election interference, conspiracy to defraud the United States, willful retention of national-security secrets, and falsifying business records to conceal hush-money payments, he has tried to turn legal peril into a badge of honor.
If this doesn’t run a chill down your spine and make you feel like throwing up, please just find another blog. Seriously, I’m not going to argue with anyone defending this pants-sh-tting fascist. He is not hiding his priorities, he’s not hiding his agenda, his followers and fanatics are not being duped. Even low-information voters can understand this in plain terms: he will destroy the country. He will end democracy. He will allow the state to “monitor women’s pregnancies,” Gilead-style. He will allow his domestic terrorists free rein. Enough. And enough of the media hyping this motherf–ker just because they miss him.
He terrifies me. I can’t even watch the news anymore because I get so anxious when his bullsh!t is covered.
I am ringing the proverbial bell… “Hear ye, Hear ye! On the year of our Lord May 1st 2024…it has been told to the readers of Celebitchy that DJTrump’s time ended in the November 2020 US election as the Universe set its face against him even till this day, his power has been stricken and he shall never see the inside of the Whitehouse, again.”
…he’s not he only one shitting his pants. Reading this, I am too.
The dread I’ve felt since he won is only getting more oppressive. Something has got to crack beyond repair soon, and I pray it’s not our whole system. The only thing we can be thankful for is that he’s 77 not 47 like Hitler at the height of his fuckery.
Even though he’s old, it could/will still be whoever the next republican president elected that would put in place these terrifying measures….its just that the next guy will probably be far more savvy and sophisticated in his messaging and delivery. I’m truly terrified for the future of this country.
ETA – the republican plan Project 2025 is real and we need to believe them when they say they will put these measures in place.
That is true, but no other Republican has the same fascinating radioactive orange glow that Trump has, so won’t get elected in the current system. MAGA is Trump, periodt. Once he’s gone, the spell is broken. Who knows WHY he wormed his way into people’s psyche, but he did. The GOP are Russian-style thugs, moving pawns behind the scenes to disenfranchise democracy, though, as you say and may take away our right to vote. Yep, it’s scary, makes puppy-killing look everyday.
Sorry the economy was better under Trump.I have been a life long Independant but am sitting this one out
Because of the foundation Obama built. Give me one economic policy implemented by the Trump administration that materially improved employment rate, home ownership, minimum wage, the US GDP, international trade relations, US. credit rating, strength of the dollar, national debt, savings rate, healthcare costs. Give me some numbers citing before Trump’s policy—not presidency, but POLICY—and after Trump’s policy and maybe I’ll consider your numbers. And no, he doesn’t get to take credit for congressional Democrats’ promises implemented in the spending bills they passed.
And if you start complaining about inflation and interest rates, you best believe I’m going to tell you to take a macroeconomics class.
Also I call bullshit on “lifelong Independant.”
Yes please do sit this one all the way out of this website.
Even IF it were true the economy was better ( it absolutely wasn’t)
That is NOT a price worth paying to lose democracy, human rights, reproductive rights
And YOU are a horrible person if you think money is worth losing the rest of it.
But the NY Times coddles him because he gives sit-down interviews and Biden won’t.
Absolutely terrifying. I worry for my young adult children and for women everywhere.
I would like to insert my physician commentary on the Mirena IUD. It is a progesterone infused device inserted into the uterus. Benefits include
-works for 5 years (!!!)
-better real world efficacy than the pill
-after the first few months, there is an excellent chance that you will either ditch or nearly ditch your period
There is typically a significant pinch when it goes in. You should ask your doctor beforehand how much Tylenol and ibuprofen you can load up on before the procedure. And bring headphones.
You probably do not want the copper IUD as it is more likely to significantly increase bleeding and cramping.
I also had a woman say maybe no to the Mirena, it had worked well for her but, on the basis that her partner claimed he could feel the plastic strings coming out of her uterus. I asked her if partner had ever declined the opportunity to have sex on that basis and she said absolutely not.
If you are of child bearing age, or have a daughter going to college soon, please talk with your doctor about whether the Mirena might be right for you/her.
Additionally, if your child is going through the college admissions process, talk with them about what needing an abortion / partner needing an abortion in a red state would look like.
ITA. Mirena can be helpful to us perimenopausal olds, too! No one wants an unplanned pregnancy at 48, it will def lessen menstrual bleeding, and ut might make your period go away almost completely! Or at least that’s been my experience
Seriously, it is wild to me that Trump has not yet been jailed for contempt of court because he has succeeded in making himself a martyr in the eyes of his racist, fascist followers and the judge does not want to play into that. There doesn’t seem to be either a bottom or an end to this monster. People who were terrified enough to reject him in 2020 are now planning to vote for him in November. Some now say his term in office was a success. They think the economy was great when he was president. They are rewriting history before our eyes. I keep hoping that I will soon wake from this nightmare, but every day just dawns worse than the one before.
The way to counter this is to ignore their ravings about Trump AND talk about the good things Biden has done. For example, Biden’s admin has put away more white collar criminals than any before. Don’t believe me? Go look at the press releases on justice.gov. Biden has been aggressively taking on fentanyl addiction. Biden’s arrested and convicted tons of prison guards who assaulted inmates. Biden’s fraud units have recovered millions of dollars people swindled during Covid and put them behind bars. Biden has put away tax preparers who offer services to the rich to get away with playing lower taxes. These are small things that aren’t glorious but are relatable and good.
Don’t engage with “but this, but that!” Just steamroll them with all the excellent shit Biden’s admin has done.
Lots of student loan debt forgiven, massive infrastructure bill passed, crime down, employment up.
I can’t believe that Trump can actually apply to run again for the Presidency after two impeachments, several lawsuits and a rebel uprising at the Capitol.
All of this right here. Thank you for bringing it to EVERYONE’S attention.
I really hope this is a case of giving him enough rope to hang himself but I know there are boot lickers out there reading this article and nodding in agreement with everything this orange clown says.
We are in a lot of trouble.
That’s the problem- he is one person but there are >70 million people about to vote for all this.
We are not safe until this fascist traitor is dead.
Even then, we’re not safe. Republicans are using him to stir up the base, but the plans he listed are part of Project 2025 and they will be implemented at any point in the future with any republican president.
No one — no fucking one — has an excuse not to vote for Biden.
Every. Single. Vote. Matters.
Yeah, the system has problems. I’ve already seen comments online about people wanting to run away. People thinking it’s hopeless. People thinking we’ve lost.
You lose all the battles you don’t fight. You though defending freedom was about going to war in Iraq? The war is right fucking here at home.
So fight it. Go door to door. Help people get to polling stations. Volunteer with your local Democratic Party’s CONGRESSIONAL and state-level campaigns. State legislature. State governor. State attorney generals and district judges — we’ve seen how important the state level is in holding the line. School boards.
Put a sign on your lawn. Put it up again when the Maga assholes tear it down. Put it up again when your house gets egged. Throw a block party to talk about all the good and mundane shit the Biden admin has done to stabilize and improve the country. Actually read and research the accomplishments of Democrats instead of focusing negatively on Republicans.
Don’t give into despair before the battle’s even fought.
I wish these comments came with “like” buttons. Well said.
This is my last comment before I have to sign off (lol) but one easy way to educate yourself on the actual day to day policies and governance of the Biden admin is to sign up for press release email alerts from places like the Department of Justice, State Department, Department of Education, Department of Labor, Federal Trade Commission, Securities & Exchange Commission – take your pick. Whichever one sparks your interest, doesn’t need to be all of them. Just looking at the headlines every day will educate you and give you positive things to talk about with others.
Yes! And enough with these ‘conscientious voters’ who will vote for neither Biden nor trump!; that’s a vote for trump. ARGGHHH!!!!
Totally agree.
Hillary didn’t lose because more people voted for Trump. She lost because Democratic voters stayed home.
The French say: “If you’re silent, you agree.”
You just gave me one of my favorite quotes ever: “You lose all the battles you don’t fight.” Trust and believe.
I wish it were possible to upvote this 1000 times. I know Biden is far from perfect but it’s as if many Democrats are determined to learn nothing from 2016. The reason Trump was able to stack the Supreme Court and do so much damage is because Democratic voters stayed home or went third party in 2016. I don’t think it’s real to enough people what Trump will do if in power again. Those who talk about how it will “teach the Democratic party a lesson” if Trump is reelected don’t get that if he’s in office again the chance we’ll have a genuine opportunity to vote Republicans out could well be gone forever.
Pure evil walks this earth, and sadly he has an audience of hate filled followers that walk among us. It’s terrifying to be anyone other than a wealthy white man in this country right now.
How can this be. How?
Sad to say, he will be re-elected. There’s too much excitement from his side, and too much apathy from the Democrats for the outcome to go otherwise. I was in Washington during the early days of his first term, and I’m here to tell you that nearly everyone who worked for him was a lunatic of some sort. Please take all of this seriously. They are not kidding. Donald Trump himself has almost no political convictions beyond seizing power and being famous, but his supporters are all well-educated in how to dismantle whatever still remains of American democracy. They are coming for women, they are coming for the 14th Amendment. And then there will be nothing stopping them from rolling back the 13th Amendment. In the end, the only thing left will be the 2nd Amendment. Watch and see.
NO! I refuse to accept this! Never never never give up!
“Too much apathy from the Democrats for the outcome to go otherwise.”
This is not remotely true. You do a disservice to the people who serve as Democratic political officers and all the people who actively work to campaign and support the Democratic Party, and you perpetuate a harmful narrative.
Go sign up for email alerts from your senator or House Rep, sign up for email alerts for press releases from Dem state governors and mayors and come back and tell me they’re complacent.
People are putting in the work. Respect that, and contribute.
You’re right. I should have said “too much apathy” from independent voters and voters who *lean* democratic. But there is an enthusiasm gap. We’ll see how it plays out over the next few months. I genuinely hope I’m wrong. But I believe it will be difficult for Biden to run the table on the needed swing states in November.
“They are coming for women.” True. Yet many of Trump’s most fervent supporters ARE women.
As a Black woman, my sphere of influence is relatively limited. The fate of this election lies in hands that don’t look very much like mine filling in bubbles and tapping touch screens.
If everyone who CAN vote DOES vote — we’ll be ok. So each of us needs to do everything that we can to bring out the vote and to support free and fair elections.
Anyone on the fence needs to understand that the consequences of this election will go way beyond simple Party politics.
You’re right that this is a threat, but we can’t give up!
The Republican party will never recover from the shellacking they will receive this November.
People will put up with a lot of shit, but when they took away a woman’s right to choose, they made enemies of everyone who is of childbearing age.
Do not mess with the Tic Tok generation
Agreed. Fifty one percent of voters in my red state think abortion should be legal.
But is that one single issue enough to make them first the first time in their lives vote democrat. I worry it’s not.
I started 2024 optimistic and hopeful but I’m getting so uneasy as it gets closer to Nov. I consumed SO much news during the former guy’s 4 years and I am scared of what another 4 years would look like. (I’m a middle aged woman)
Horrifying.
Did you hear he plans on closing the “Pandemic Prevention Office?!?!?!!!!!” Not LIKE there was recently a Global Black Swan event that killed millions. SMH.
It’s not like the Nipah virus has almost broken out with its 75% mortality rate.
Oh wait.
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20210106-nipah-virus-how-bats-could-cause-the-next-pandemic
Kaiser, thank you. Vote!
I can’t stand this evil man and am hoping the NY jury will convict him. That judge, Judge Merchon, has another hearing scheduled for Thursday over the other gag order violations. The judge jailing him will only make him a martyr, but might not have a choice. I do think 45 is terrified of going to jail. I try not to listen to too many of his “impromptu press conferences” bc I know how much he lies. He’s told multiple lies about the judges hearing his cases. Since he’s already stated that he’s going to be a dictator his first day back in office so I don’t need to hear more of his lies. I’m also concerned about the MAGA morons on the Supreme Court who are trying to give him blanket presidential immunity for his current and future crimes (thanks Meidas Touch for explaining this additional potential horror). IMO, they aren’t smart enough (or prescient enough) to realize that a Democratic Prez would also have that same blanket immunity.
I was watching one of my fave millennial YouTubers and he was addressing his peers who were saying that they weren’t going to vote this time and he pointed out that based on the rhetoric and voter suppression from the right, there might not be a “next time” to vote. The Supreme Court just upheld a Texas law stating that you can’t vote by mail unless you’re 65 yrs old or have a disability (with a weird ambiguous caveat) or expected or likely confinement due to childbirth on election day. WTH And when I called my county office for an application to vote by mail (before I learned about the SC case), the clerk said I would have to reapply every year. Again, WTH? And the application references the legal statute number, but no other details or meaning. So you have to look it up on your own. So I’m glad some people recognize the danger we’re in.
100%
The majority of them are about voting by mail.
If your state is listed here, find out the current procedures for voting by mail.
I hate his “Shock and Awe” tactics, but the media laps it up. It’s like he’s overwhelming us with so many horrible quotes and acts so nobody can even keep up.
I feel bad for Sinéad’s memory here. He shouldn’t be allowed to hear a second of her music.
I am so tired smh.
I know this might sound unrelated, but the events in Israel are not a coincidence when it comes to timing.
The foreign governments that want Trump elected are fueling his campaign in attempt to pit progressive voters against Biden, who has shown support in Israel so far.
Suddenly Trump doubles down on his support of Israel (like he even cares for the humanitarian crisis), even though he has supported far-right parties in Israel for years (he even has a small town there named after him). He even stated that he would not continue to support Ukraine, how convenient for Russia…
This is a well-planned move to sow chaos and the endgame is the destruction of democracies everywhere, liberals in the US are falling so easily into the trap, acting with so much hate and violence toward fellow American citizens, literally being the right-wing lunatics they hate, only with “progressive” agenda.
It really sucks to be a Jewish minority in America right now, and when Trump is reelected it will become even worse since no one will even pretend to care.
My dumbass brother is married to a literal “anchor baby.” Her mother illegally snuck into the US to have my equally dumbass sister-in-law in San Diego setting the stage for the entire family’s eventual immigration to the US. They now have two children AND are both Trump loving lunatics. My idiotic brother believes that when Trump talks this way he doesn’t mean his wife or his children.
I think the republicans read “The Handmaids Tale” and thought it was an institutional manual. They scare the $&@$ out of me.
So sick of people blaming the voters for trump. HILLARY WON THE POPULAR VOTE BY MILLIONS. The fragging Electoral College GAVE the White House to trump. Blame the right people!