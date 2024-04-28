South Dakota’s Gov. Kristi Noem killed her family’s 14-month-old dog Cricket

Kristi Noem is South Dakota’s Republican governor. When she first ran for governor in 2018, she was endorsed by Donald Trump. She’s full MAGA and, reportedly, she’s on Trump’s shortlist for his running mate. She used her position as governor to kill off South Dakotans by protesting all masking requirements during the pandemic. She’s 52 years old and married, but there were widespread rumors last year that she was or is banging Corey Lewandowski, who is a Trumper piece of sh-t. All of this should give you an accurate portrait of just who Governor Noem is and how she operates. A lot of people already despised her, but now pretty much every American is ready to destroy her. Noem has released a memoir and one of the biggest stories in it is Noem’s narrative about how she killed family’s puppy, Cricket.
Kristi Noem, a strong contender to be named running mate to Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, has managed to go one further – by admitting killing a dog of her own.
“Cricket was a wirehair pointer, about 14 months old,” the South Dakota governor writes in a new book, adding that the dog, a female, had an “aggressive personality” and needed to be trained to be used for hunting pheasant. What unfolds over the next few pages shows how that effort went very wrong indeed – and, remarkably, how Cricket was not the only domestic animal Noem chose to kill one day in hunting season.
Noem includes her story about the ill-fated Cricket, she says, to illustrate her willingness, in politics as well as in South Dakota life, to do anything “difficult, messy and ugly” if it simply needs to be done. By taking Cricket on a pheasant hunt with older dogs, Noem says, she hoped to calm the young dog down and begin to teach her how to behave. Unfortunately, Cricket ruined the hunt, going “out of her mind with excitement, chasing all those birds and having the time of her life”.
Noem describes calling Cricket, then using an electronic collar to attempt to bring her under control. Nothing worked. Then, on the way home after the hunt, as Noem stopped to talk to a local family, Cricket escaped Noem’s truck and attacked the family’s chickens, “grabb[ing] one chicken at a time, crunching it to death with one bite, then dropping it to attack another”. Cricket the untrainable dog, Noem writes, behaved like “a trained assassin”.
When Noem finally grabbed Cricket, she says, the dog “whipped around to bite me”. Then, as the chickens’ owner wept, Noem repeatedly apologised, wrote the shocked family a check “for the price they asked, and helped them dispose of the carcasses littering the scene of the crime”. Through it all, Noem says, Cricket was “the picture of pure joy”.
“I hated that dog,” Noem writes, adding that Cricket had proved herself “untrainable”, “dangerous to anyone she came in contact with” and “less than worthless … as a hunting dog. At that moment. I realised I had to put her down.”
Noem, who also represented her state in Congress for eight years, got her gun, then led Cricket to a gravel pit. “It was not a pleasant job,” she writes, “but it had to be done. And after it was over, I realised another unpleasant job needed to be done.”
Incredibly, Noem’s tale of slaughter is not finished. Her family, she writes, also owned a male goat that was “nasty and mean”, because it had not been castrated. Furthermore, the goat smelled “disgusting, musky, rancid” and “loved to chase” Noem’s children, knocking them down and ruining their clothes. Noem decided to kill the unnamed goat the same way she had just killed Cricket the dog. But though she “dragged him to a gravel pit”, the goat jumped as she shot and therefore survived the wound. Noem says she went back to her truck, retrieved another shell, then “hurried back to the gravel pit and put him down”.
At that point, Noem writes, she realised a construction crew had watched her kill both animals. The startled workers swiftly got back to work, she writes, only for a school bus to arrive and drop off Noem’s children.
“Kennedy looked around confused,” Noem writes of her daughter, who asked: “Hey, where’s Cricket?”
At no point does Noem think “hey, maybe this dog is too young to be trained for hunting” or “maybe Cricket can be more of a family pet than some kind of super-trained hunting dog.” Or even: maybe this young dog isn’t a good fit with the Noem family but Cricket will make a good pet to some other family. The puppy was only 14 months old!! Noem literally murdered a dog because SHE couldn’t be bothered to train Cricket properly. The part where Cricket is just a happy dog, racing around and having fun… it makes me feel sick. That poor dog.
She is a sick freak.
The sadism is the point. It’s a tryout to say she’s up for the job as Trump’s vice-president.
Yep she probably thought, now he’ll see I have the stomach for any assassination he orders carried out under his Supreme Court granted immunity. This made me so sick. That poor pupper.
I’m just in shock tbh – I don’t know what to say.
I hope he picks her as his running mate. White people love their dogs.
They may love their dogs but that won’t stop them from voting for the Ignorant ticket.
But it’s also funny that dogs don’t like either one of them. Dogs know.
The poor puppy.
This disgusting person clearly shouldn’t have pets, nor kids.
I loved how Xwitter sent John Wick after Kristi Noem and how so many Democrats posted cute dog and other pet pics.
So how long did she let the goat knock down the children before she decided to do this? And she’s never heard of fences for livestock? She doesn’t sound exceedingly bright. This story has started my day off with a serious bought of nausea.
Disgusting, evil woman. Do her children already know that their Mommy Dearest shot their puppy? Or will they someday read that passage and hate their mother? I sincerely hope that this spells the end of her political career.
Not at ALL surprised to this revelation. She’s just trying to one up the stories from Bob$tch (she who is actually her own 2nd cousin, escort to many GOP members, married to an ephebophile & queen of the public handjob), Sarah Palin & MaggatTaylorGreen.
Nothing like wearing evil and ignorance on your sleeve like a badge of honor.
Remind me what these people are allowed to hold office?
Absolutely disgusting human being to do this to an animal. I hope karma comes for her hard!
She said she “hated” the dog and legit thought that telling people she shot a 14-month old puppy, who wasn’t even fully grown, nor mentally/behaviorally mature yet, for being “untrainable,” was a flex. Like, she’s been PROUD of it since it happened.
Most chilling of all, she was so pumped from killing the dog, she turned around and got a goat to shoot in the same pit right afterwards for some other b.s. reason.
This woman is pure evil, as far as I am concerned. When people delight in killing or torturing animals, it’s always a sign they aren’t someone who should be trusted with people either.
Please be his running mate so this story is told more and more…
“Pro lifers “ killing living beings SMH
There is a reason why the line from Community got so popular: “I can excuse racism but i draw the line at animal cruelty”. I also think she miscalculated with whatever she was trying to achieve. Remember the woman who called the police on a black man who was bird watching in the park. People made sure her dog, she was strangling while trying to call the police, got taken away from her. There were a lot of angry tweets from white women about the poor dog. If you are running on Republican ticket, you need white women vote and that is how you lose them.
Bet she threatens her kids with a “trip to the gravel pit “
Those kids must have been thoroughly traumatized if she told them exactly what she did.
Nothing says psychopath like savagely killing a 14 month old puppy—in a gravel pit. The goat story is equally disgusting. The dog was acting like a young, untrained dog. The goat was acting (and smelling) like a goat. I’m very glad my governor, Tim Walz, is among those dragging her.
And aren’t you supposed to train hunting dogs BEFORE you take them hunting? If she didn’t know how to do it, and, clearly, she did not, she should have taken Cricket to a reputable trainer. I’m sure there are many in South Dakota, a beautiful state but loaded with unrepentant Trumpers who won’t be at all bothered by their bloodthirsty governor.
Lort. The women is a nut job and proud of it, but most magats are ultimately deranged and have no interest in life, Vote these lunatics out of office.
Appalling.
If her dog was on a leash, it wouldn’t have been able to kill chickens. And imagine training your dog to hunt peasants and then getting upset when it kills birds, like you taught it to.
Wtf. Can she not be charged with animal cruelty? This story should take her out of the VP running. I said should bc clearly there’s a lot of sick people out there so it probably won’t.
She probably put that story in her book to appeal to Trump.
She’s a psychopath.
She basically killed the dog so she could call it untrainable, rather than let it go live with another family, who would probably have trained it up just fine. She didn’t want to be embarrassed.
My in-laws are visiting, and it was actually my FIL who first alerted me to this disgusting, infuriating story. He’s a hunter, and has done so with several different breeds, and he said that while a dog can learn the basic skills needed for hunting in about 6 months, it can take a couple years or more to master them to the point of consistency. In my own experience (my family has bred and owned Irish Wolfhounds for about 50 years, and because they’re unfortunately a short-lived breed, we’ve gone through a lot of them), most dogs at 14 months are still mastering the basic obedience skills to be a good family dog. This sentient lump of Botox is just lazy, impatient, and bloodthirsty, and does not deserve to be a pet owner.
Someone on Threads suggested a ‘tall cool glass of anti-freeze’ and I have never agreed more with someone I’ve never met. This woman is beyond disgusting
Magas will defend her and magasplain that obviously you know nothing about dogs or dog training.