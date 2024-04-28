Prince William & Kate probably won’t release a photo for their 13th anniversary

Monday, April 29th is Prince William and Kate’s 13th wedding anniversary. For their tenth anniversary, Kensington Palace released new portraits (which were unflattering for William) and what amounted to a denim commercial filmed in Norfolk (which had been filmed months in advance). Last year, for their 12th anniversary, Kensington Palace released a new-to-us photo of William and Kate on bikes, a photo which was taken the summer beforehand (the same time as their Christmas card photo from 2022). My point is that Kensington Palace seems to plan out all of their photo drops well in advance, and they clearly have tons of unreleased photos at their disposal. But KP probably isn’t going to release anything or say anything for William and Kate’s anniversary.
The Prince and Princess of Wales won’t publicly mark their wedding anniversary on Monday, it has been reported. As Kate continues through her cancer treatment, the couple have had some joyous occasions to celebrate through late-April and into May. Ahead of their daughter’s ninth birthday on May 2, the couple will celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary on April 29. The couple will likely mark the special day in private but, according to royal experrts, will not mark the milestone publicly.
Speaking on the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, HELLO’s royal editor Emily Nash explained why Kate and William will likely only mark the day in private.
Speaking of whether we can expect a new picture to mark their anniversary, Ms Nash said: “My gut feeling is that we won’t [get a new picture] because it’s not a big [milestone]. 13 years, it’s not a significant anniversary and also they’ve got a lot going on. They don’t make it an annual thing. They did put pictures out to mark their 10th anniversary [in 2021] so it’s not something I would expect them to do.”
Speaking of the couple’s decision to post a picture of their youngest son in honour of his sixth birthday on April 23, Ms Nash added: “They wanted to put something out in response to all the well wishes [and] the ‘happy birthday’ wishes aimed at Louis.”
With Charlotte’s birthday coming up next week, Ms Nash said we can likely expect a “similar approach” to how the pair marked Louis’s birthday.
Last week, when KP was finally convinced to release a photo for Prince Louis’s birthday, it was said that William and Kate were especially wary of releasing kid-photos because they had asked for privacy. And yet… the British media refuses to ever call them “privacy obsessed,” nor was Louis’s birthday photo actually about Kate or her medical situation. Nor was Louis’s photo taken recently, if you ask me. All the more reason why the Waleses could just… release an old photo, identify it as such and thank everyone for their well-wishes. That would be the mature way to handle it and negotiate the invisible contract, as well defang the conversations over KP’s lack of credibility when it comes to palace-issued media. Instead, KP is happy enough to leave the impression that Will and Kate have nothing to celebrate, especially not their marriage.
They’ve had enough photoshop scandals this year I guess.
Why not a loving pic from Xmas? Could’ve quietly cast doubts on the hospital story
Probably because a loving pic (of them together) at Christmas doesn’t exist. They’d have to photoshop it and we see how that went for them on Mother’s Day 🤷🏽♀️
Weird logic. Twelve years wouldn’t be considered a “milestone” one either if you are going on something like celebrating the every 10 years ones, but they released pix then. Something very odd is going on behind the scenes, because they surely have unseen pix from their wedding reception or some time.
Why are they so bad at this? Just release a casual photo from their lives. I really wonder what’s going on with these two. And I don’t believe the recent photos or videos are real – so where is she? Shelley Miscavige vibes here
They’ll probably reuse an old photo.
How about… the Squad flooding the socials with the most awful Lamebridge-Wails couple photos they can find?
Although muting them would probably be best.
The squad should stay out of this.
Releasing an old but cute picture that the public hasn’t seen before would work. Regardless of what’s happening with Kate, it’s pretty clear that the Wales are in some sort of battle with the press over pictures.
They’re just terrible at PR. A never before seen picture from their wedding would work.
Have they ever released a never before seen photo from their wedding? If not, then doing so now would raise more questions about K and the lengths they’ve gone to to hide her physical appearance.
The milestone argument doesn’t work because there are old news articles of the Waleses announcing their 11th and 12th anniversaries. Something is not right.