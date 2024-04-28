King Charles released a new portrait & plans to do a public event next week

Last week, the Daily Beast’s Royalist column started a rather big conversation about King Charles. Tom Sykes (The Royalist) reported exclusively that Charles’s funeral plans were being updated at a furious pace because there were so many rumors that Charles was doing poorly, and that he was not long for his world. There was about 24 hours of speculation about “what is the palace hiding” and “maybe Charles will abdicate” and more. Then Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of the king and queen. It was taken in the gardens of Buckingham Palace “earlier this month” and “the day after their 19th wedding anniversary,” according to Rebecca English. BP also confirmed that Charles would be back at work next week. From Buckingham Palace:

His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis. To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead. In addition, The King and Queen will host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June, at the request of HM Government. As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.

Charles said: bitch, you thought!! He said: the reports of my death are greatly exaggerated. So what was up with the Daily Beast’s story last week? Was it from Kensington Palace, meaning Prince William? Is Huevo trying to convince everyone that dear old dad is at death’s door? See, I’m not even sure I believe that it’s coming from William. I’m not sure William is in any kind of state where he’s trying to push his father out. Also: the state visit from the Emperor and Empress of Japan is coming in late June, which means Charles will likely be able to get through some kind of schedule earlier in the month. Perhaps even the D-Day 80th anniversary? Definitely Trooping the Color and Ascot.

In Becky English’s commentary about the new portrait, she’s leaning in heavily to “the king wouldn’t be able to do any of this without Camilla.” Like, according to English’s sources, Camilla has been leading the family and she’s been the de facto head of state. Sure.