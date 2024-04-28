King Charles released a new portrait & plans to do a public event next week

Last week, the Daily Beast’s Royalist column started a rather big conversation about King Charles. Tom Sykes (The Royalist) reported exclusively that Charles’s funeral plans were being updated at a furious pace because there were so many rumors that Charles was doing poorly, and that he was not long for his world. There was about 24 hours of speculation about “what is the palace hiding” and “maybe Charles will abdicate” and more. Then Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of the king and queen. It was taken in the gardens of Buckingham Palace “earlier this month” and “the day after their 19th wedding anniversary,” according to Rebecca English. BP also confirmed that Charles would be back at work next week. From Buckingham Palace:
His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.
To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.
In addition, The King and Queen will host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June, at the request of HM Government.
As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.
Charles said: bitch, you thought!! He said: the reports of my death are greatly exaggerated. So what was up with the Daily Beast’s story last week? Was it from Kensington Palace, meaning Prince William? Is Huevo trying to convince everyone that dear old dad is at death’s door? See, I’m not even sure I believe that it’s coming from William. I’m not sure William is in any kind of state where he’s trying to push his father out. Also: the state visit from the Emperor and Empress of Japan is coming in late June, which means Charles will likely be able to get through some kind of schedule earlier in the month. Perhaps even the D-Day 80th anniversary? Definitely Trooping the Color and Ascot.
In Becky English’s commentary about the new portrait, she’s leaning in heavily to “the king wouldn’t be able to do any of this without Camilla.” Like, according to English’s sources, Camilla has been leading the family and she’s been the de facto head of state. Sure.
New portrait courtesy of Millie Pilkington for Buckingham Palace. Additional photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Two people who don’t live today looking more in love than the others
So I don’t really care for these two but they do seem in sync and affectionate. The other two should really take notes. This is how it’s done.
William does not want it done that way.
I mean look at the way he looks at her. She is his whole world.
Why are they releasing a photo? 19 years isn’t a “milestone” anniversary. (s)
It is a milestone if it’s the last one.
It feels like a narrative reset – the dark (cancer) days are over and everything will be brighter now that KFC is returning to full-time “work”.
Because the keens are not
Right. That was where I was going with the comment.
She is also wearing Kate’s royal blue color. I am gonna guess they are trolling Kate&William like she did with frequent hospital visits, multiple cameras recording her entry and exit. I bet we are gonna get an anniversary pic from K&W now.
So much for kate being like a daughter to Charles this is so unsubtle.
Yeah, it’ll be interesting. I could see them saying they’re not and then dropping a surprise pic. But then I can equally see them not. It could go either way.
According to Rebecca English, it’s for the one-year anniversary of the Coronation. And, I may have missed it, but I didn’t see where English said Camilla has been the de facto head of state, just that she’s been front and center in the public appearances of the RF – she has certainly been that..
I have to admire the way Camilla has navigated this situation. And the way this photo is staged with Charles gazing at her adoring, like this is how the public should gaze at her, very clever.
According to the press the photo is in celebration of the one year anniversary of their coronation.
The timing of this. They release a portrait and the keens don’t. Deliberate timing on c and c part. Camilla looks triumphant
Lots of airbrushing
Camilla in charge. Funny how that doesn’t bother Charles one bit. Guess he sees it as better than his son. What’s really going on with William and Charles? Aside from a very few fluffy details, there’s actually so much silence around that. Why haven’t we seen a photo of Charles and William walking together or something? I mean it’s weird right?
@JAIS yes I’d noticed that omission as well. Father and son, king and heir, it is a two way street isn’t it? Both should already being mutually supportive and collaborative and yet it looks like even a crisis isn’t pulling them together? Now why is that?
All I have heard is that Charles has responded well to treatment. There has been no statement about the cancer being in remission or that he is cancer free. I can’t forget how they hid QEII’s bone cancer for months. Maybe Charles has many years left. Or maybe this is a temporary reprieve from an illness which will ultimately prove fatal.
His suits are always tailored to perfection. He has clearly lost a significant amount of weight with his treatment. The suit is just hanging on him
Are those new earrings, she keeeps wearing the same pearls and today, something ive not noticed before. Someone wrote, some partners dont feel like working when their spouse have cancer and some continue working. lol the shade!
Expanded the photo to get a better look. Gold? Leaf shape? Maybe anniversary gift.