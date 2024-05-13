Duchess Meghan rewore a yellow Carolina Herrera dress in Lagos, Nigeria

Yellow is such a difficult color for most women to pull off, but damn, the Duchess of Sussex really looks stunning in these photos from Lagos. Nigerian aunties clearly told Meghan that she needs to wear some brighter colors instead of her favorite “sad beige.” And so here we are – this yellow Carolina Herrera dress is a repeat, she’s had this in her closet for years. She wore it for the pregnancy-announcement photo (when she was preg with Lili) and for Archie’s first birthday party.
These pics are from the reception at the State Governor House in Lagos on Sunday. The event was hosted by Nigeria’s Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR, and the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. She arrived in the dress and she happened to be gifted with a matching shawl. The Sussexes received so many gifts throughout their trip, so many gifts of clothing especially. Nigeria really laid out the red carpet for them and wined and dined them like visiting dignitaries. In turn, the Sussexes highlighted Nigeria, Nigerian veterans and many Nigerian charities.
One of the funniest things about the British freakout over the Sussexes’ Nigerian trip has been the insistence that the Sussexes can’t be treated “like royalty,” and yet there’s an expectation that the Sussexes should comport themselves exactly like royals. Like, the Sussexes are held to the royal standard while simultaneously being bashed for trying to act like royals. Yeah, I can’t wrap my head around it either and this past week might go down as one where the royalist media fully lost the plot. A few days ago, royal expert Phil Dampier complained: “The trip to Nigeria has been described as a private one but it was at the invitation of the country’s Defence Minister and it has the air of a sort of quasi-royal tour. In a sense Harry and Meghan are doing exactly what the late Queen didn’t want them to do – appear half in and half out. They are not representing the UK officially but they are trying to give that impression and having their cake and eating it.” I mean… the half-in solution would have worked well and the Windsors were incredibly stupid and short-sighted to not take them up on the offer, but here we are. The Sussexes are relevant, the Windsors are not.
This dress was giving Liz Taylor yellow wedding dress and extra special because she wore it on Mother’s Day and wore it for her Lili birth announcement and Archie birthday party!
I love it. There are pics of Meghan with both of her children wearing that yellow dress and then she wears it on Mother’s Day while visiting the country connected to their heritage. Amazing. And then the shawl and the earrings and Meghan looking regal and surrounded by warmth. Iconic.
The yellow dress was my favourite look and when the shawl was added *chef’s kiss*
I feel like theyre representing Invictus, which is global. After that, the messages of service and mental health that they stand for and promote . I (american) dont seem them representing the UK at all.
Exactly. Only the BRF, rota, and derangers associate this trip with the royals. Everyone else understands it is a business trip conducted by two famous people to drum up publicity for the Invictus Games and mental health support (especially for veterans).
I don’t see them representing the UK either. I mean – even on their Royal tours – their tours were about the places and the people and not about themselves. They didn’t show up like landlords doing an inspection. They showed up as humans, looking to connect and see the beauty of the culture and the people they had been invited to visit.
H&M always act like deeply appreciative and thoughtful guests. Which is what makes the people they visit so excited to show them everything, take them everywhere and share everything with them.
Because H&M are thrilled to be visiting, have done their research – such as learning a bit of the language to show that they appreciate the people and their cultures – and are truly thankful for the opportunity to be visiting said nation.
This visit has been such a glorious high light of beautiful Nigeria, her glorious peoples and her thriving industry. And H&M basked in Nigeria and, by extension, all of us fall in love with Nigeria.
“didn’t show up like landlords doing an inspection”
This is the perfect way to describe the BRF in contrast to those who visit with humility like the Sussexes.
I didn’t view this as the Sussexes representing the UK either. For one thing, there were no chain-linked fences to keep the children away and no white, colonialist jeeps.
THE UK JUST LIKE TO DRAG THEMSELVES IN MEGHAN AND HARRY’S BUSINESS ALL THE TIME 🤢🤢🤢
Agree, H&M have outgrown and far surpassed the smallness of the UK. As Joyful Liluri says, H&M connect with the people wherever they go. That was the danger of Diana and H&M that the BRF feared so much: by focusing on the people, Diana and H&M were empowering people and showing these people and the world that they have inherent value as human beings, instead of being subjects of a distant colonizer. The BRF’s royal tours are exactly like landlords inspecting a property because it’s a means to reassert the last remaining vestiges of their colonial power over places they never had the right to step foot in in the first place. The BRF doesn’t give a shit about the world, they want to own it. H&M’s tours raise awareness and share in being part of a global community with common concerns and challenges and encouraging people to band together to make the world a better place for all.
“Landlords inspecting the property”–brutal, and so true.
yes. This was one of the biggest stories of the last couple years, with Harry’s memoir being the fastest selling non fiction book of all time. Everyone knows they’re not there as working royals. Message received.
And now 4 kings have claimed and declared her as a princess of Nigeria – So, the BM can say whatever they like, BUT Nigeria says differently. I can’t love this enough.
She looked lovely in the yellow dress. They can’t get over the fact that they were invited to talk about Invictus and it isn’t a royal tour. Seems three kings wanted to meet them as well as the governor. Everyone wants to meet the dynamic duo and engage with them. The same can’t be said for the rest of the institution which as no sparkle or shine.
^^ Exactly! 💯 The left-behinds “have no sparkle.”
The left-behinds are jealous and petty. This is why I disagree with @Kaiser’s comment that “the half-in, half-out solution would have worked well, and the Windsors were incredibly stupid and shortsighted not to take them up on the offer…”
Ideally, if we are only considering H&M’s true value, it should have worked well, but NOT with the jealous Windsor royals and vile courtiers in charge. 🤦♀️ For sure the Windsors were stupid not to take the offer because it would have allowed them the meddling input and control over the Sussexes they lament no longer having. But, as Harry told us in Spare, the firm never planned to consider any options except “IN, with no changes or concessions, ” or “OUT, stripped of everything [and scorched-earth punished till kingdom come]! 👀
As we realize, the cruel, incompetent firm really thought they could scare Harry into coming back by pulling his protection officers and cutting off funding prematurely. They expected Harry to fail, and to crawl back, cowed. But they never wanted Meghan, despite the rota desiring to feed off of her. So here we are! Thankfully, it was ‘OUT’ all the way for the Sussexes, which has allowed them the freedom to thrive, to give back globally, and to build a successful legacy for their children. 🙏🏽
Agree that the yellow was beautiful and her best look. My only question is why Meghan wears her hems so long — dresses and pants?? I guess it’s the style now? I see ground-length clothing on celebrities and models. But I would be afraid I’d trip!
I’m with you. I adored the peach dress…till I saw the bottom. Could have taken six inches off and it still would have been floor length. Perhaps she had it fitted with stilettos on and it trailed because she wore sandals?
I really don’t know how you don’t trip or tear out the bottom of your pants when they are so long.
Clothing is *made* very long these days. Last year I bought a couple of sundresses and they would have been too long even with stilettos. I had to get them altered. A few weeks ago, I bought a Calvin Klein set for an event and I had to have five inches taken off the hem! And I’m not short–medium height. 5’5″.
But of course, Meghan can afford a tailor.
Meghan looks absolutely gorgeous in that yellow dress and those earrings … and yes, the traditional shawl was perfection.
This Nigeria trip couldn’t have gone better — most of all, for Nigeria and Invictus, but also for Meghan and Harry, who seemed to really revel in the hospitality. They were so warm and easygoing and still, more regal than the left-behinds ever could hope to be.
The Brits still don’t get it. Harry and Meghan are there for Invictus, veterans and overall to promote mental health. It’s a good thing for all involved.
So petty and hilarious that the Brits are vying for the Games right now. I wonder what the final choice will be. Rooting for DC myself!
They cant seriously vy to host the IG. That thing would be vetoed by the charlot in half a second. They’re submitting their names just to have their name there and to have something to talk about when it will be convenient. Their submission is as serious as the clowing of chuck and camzilla
Eyeroll. Vying for the games? Nigeria has a better chance of getting the games than Birmingham.
I feel bad for the UK veterans who really love Invictus and want it on their soil because now they are completely screwed over by the British Media and the Windsors. I can’t see Invictus happening in the UK with the obvious complete lack of support from the UK leadership.
“One of the funniest things about the British freakout over the Sussexes’ Nigerian trip has been the insistence that the Sussexes can’t be treated “like royalty,” and yet there’s an expectation that the Sussexes should comport themselves exactly like royals. Like, the Sussexes are held to the royal standard while simultaneously being bashed for trying to act like royals.”
Tom and Lorenzo made this same point this morning, I was happy to see.
It may not have been an official royal tour, but Harry and Meghan still ARE royalty. Of course they should be treated like royalty lol. Those dumb@#%es in BM, 🤦♀️
Trying to represent themselves and they ate doing fabulously well, scorching the working UK royal family members on their way.
My favorite look of the whole trip. Paired with the ipele too??? DIVINE.
I only saw H&M representing IG and Meghan’s heritage. I didn’t see any indications they were representing, or even trying to, the UK, except the UK and Nigerian anthems were played. Why be mad about something they were not doing? Oh yeah, that’s what they do for clicks.
Harry and Meghan are just following in Diana’s footsteps post divorce. She was attacked by the press for making these types of visits too. So Harry and Meghan can be proud of what they’ve been able to achieve leaving the UK. The British press should be more concerned that the Royal Family are unable to pull off successful tours.
This was my favorite look she wore in Nigeria. WOC look amazing in yellow. I always get compliments when I wear it.
I have a yellow Vera Wang dress that color and I find I have to wear it when I am very tanned then it looks amazing.
So stunning! Omg she takes my breath away in that dress/color! Love love love!
I wonder if that’s become her “mother” dress. She wore it for a pregnancy announcement, a first birthday, and now a trip to the “motherland”, Nigeria. I think I read that she has something like 40% Nigerian DNA. If so, this is how you do theme dressing. Either way, she looks amazing and I love to see them happy and thriving.
Yes and she wore it on Mothers Day. It’s a very Meghan thing to do.
Megan looks so vibrant and happy! Just very carefree and beautiful, I love the yellow on her.
I like Harry’s mix and match look as well, very casual but still put together and handsome.
And at the end of the day, they’re doing it while costing the UK taxpayers nothing.
I was just wondering who was paying for it. Anyone know?
I assume the Nigerian gov’t is covering most if not all of the costs as they invited the Sussexes who, even though the UK bitches and moans about them trying to act *royal*, are naturally treated as dignitaries.
They brought their own security people, but as they were invited by the government, I would expect that they picked up most of the tab.
Catmum, I think their personal security consists of a four-person team, but the secuirty on the ground was handled by the Army. A DM reporter got very snippy about being ordered to move back, as he was encroaching to get a better shot. He described their physical appearance as burly and black and threatening and it was reeaaaalllly offensive.
Harry and Meghan looked completely regal. There was no mention of the Left-Behinds and there was no need to. The Saltys can stay salty forever. If Charles wants to tantrum instead of seeing his son and daughter-in-law as assets then that is his prerogative.
Does anyone have more information on the shawl? Does it have significance or is it purely decorative? The way it’s draped doesn’t seem very movement-friendly, so I’m guessing it’s worn mostly for special occasions, not in daily life (or at least, not like that, I imagine it’d be falling off all the time)? Or is it the opposite and it’s worn on the shoulder in daily life for practical reasons (like an apron, for example), and this is just a fancy version of that?
Yoruba here, the “shawl” is not a shawl per se. It’s called aso oke and it comes with the “gele” (headtie) and “ipele” (the shawl). It’s just part of our dressing. It’s to complement your outfit and most times it’s part of our “aso ebi”. Just google yoruba aso ebi and I am sure you will find loads of sample.
Thank you – I appreciate you sharing this with all of us who who are less knowledgeable about Nigerian and Yoruba cultures. Grateful for this opportunity to learn!
Harry was born royal, he worked for the firm all his adult life and got served to the press since he was a baby. They think, just because Charles says so, he should stop being a royal and stop charity work. It is so stupid. If you want non-heirs not to be royals, stop making their whole life public. Give them the option to be a private citizen, so they can go away and be a private citizen. Harry is doing what he did his whole life, that is the only life he has known. On the other hand, I remember just a few months ago they were bashing Harry because he went to America to be commercial and rich. Choose your struggle, british media.
I hope she gives up sad beige forever. She looks beautiful in brights.
Once one goes sad beige it encompasses everything, your decor, your business ventures. All becomes boring.
I love this bright yellow and of course that bright blue dress she wore in the rain photos. Chef kiss.
She was back to beige after this event. I think people have to accept that she dresses for herself and not to please anybody else.
Thank you, @AmyBee. I’m really starting to feel like Meghan is being bullied over the choices she makes for herself about clothes color. Black, white and beige are easier to accessorize. Especially when traveling. Meghan puts a lot of her thoughts into her work and charities. She always looks well put together but her work speaks for her more than her fashion. It’s not like she dresses like a hobo or something. Meghan is very good natured and smiles at the criticism but she gets enough of that from her haters. She doesn’t need it from her fans as well.
Gossip site: we can still like Meghan and critique her clothing choices. That is not “bullying.”
I personally don’t like this “sad beige” description because it originated from a hater reporter in the Telegraph(?). Why not just say beige? I mean, we don’t use “Meg-t” because it originated with haters and racists, so adopting this description just makes me shudder every time I see it. She likes neutrals, and only occasionally wears bright colours, that’s fine.
This woman looks so good in these rich vibrant colors. Why does she wear so much of sad safe beige and neutrals when she just glows in these saturated tones? This type of long shift isn’t my favorite silhouette but she looked regal in it, especially with the scarf and coral jewelry presented. It was a good dress for Mother’s Day since she wore them for milestones for both kids. So elegant. Meghan, please, more prints and colors.
I have to say that from now on, any “tour” Meghan and Harry go on WILL be a royal tour as Meghan is now a Princess in her own right! I believe that the rank/title of Princess takes precedence over Duchess, so now they can be introduced as Prince Harry and Princess Meghan.
Meghan was beautiful, Good King hot Harry was truly his mother’s son, and now I want to visit Nigeria. MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!!! They absolutely SLAYED this non royal royal tour. 😍
Half in or 100% out, they are more relevant, productive, and royal than all the rest combined. Perhaps that was the fear- M&H’s natural charisma, passion, and work ethic threatened to make them all look like lazy, entitled grifters.
Phil Dampier is an idiot. End of.
She looks great in yellow, she should wear it more often! This isn’t necessarily my favorite dress of hers, Meghan sometimes has a tendency to wear oversize clothing that swallows her small frame. But I love the way she styled it with the necklace and her hair up and plus the added traditional “shawl” (I know it’s not called that) looked really great together.
Meghan looks fantastic in red and blue but yellow takes her to another level.
Such a personal connection to this dress as she’s worn it for her second and third pregnancies; she was carrying their second child whilst wearing it for Archie’s first birthday party.
This was my favorite dress. I love her in bright colors. Harry looked so relaxed and handsome too. This was such a wonderful trip!
Megan looks great in neutrals, and she also looks great in jewel tones as well as vibrant and deep colours. Why must she stick to one colour palette or the other. She is African and European. Perhaps she is just expressing the richness of her genetic and cultural heritages.