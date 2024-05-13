Duchess Meghan rewore a yellow Carolina Herrera dress in Lagos, Nigeria

Embed from Getty Images

Yellow is such a difficult color for most women to pull off, but damn, the Duchess of Sussex really looks stunning in these photos from Lagos. Nigerian aunties clearly told Meghan that she needs to wear some brighter colors instead of her favorite “sad beige.” And so here we are – this yellow Carolina Herrera dress is a repeat, she’s had this in her closet for years. She wore it for the pregnancy-announcement photo (when she was preg with Lili) and for Archie’s first birthday party.

These pics are from the reception at the State Governor House in Lagos on Sunday. The event was hosted by Nigeria’s Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR, and the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. She arrived in the dress and she happened to be gifted with a matching shawl. The Sussexes received so many gifts throughout their trip, so many gifts of clothing especially. Nigeria really laid out the red carpet for them and wined and dined them like visiting dignitaries. In turn, the Sussexes highlighted Nigeria, Nigerian veterans and many Nigerian charities.

One of the funniest things about the British freakout over the Sussexes’ Nigerian trip has been the insistence that the Sussexes can’t be treated “like royalty,” and yet there’s an expectation that the Sussexes should comport themselves exactly like royals. Like, the Sussexes are held to the royal standard while simultaneously being bashed for trying to act like royals. Yeah, I can’t wrap my head around it either and this past week might go down as one where the royalist media fully lost the plot. A few days ago, royal expert Phil Dampier complained: “The trip to Nigeria has been described as a private one but it was at the invitation of the country’s Defence Minister and it has the air of a sort of quasi-royal tour. In a sense Harry and Meghan are doing exactly what the late Queen didn’t want them to do – appear half in and half out. They are not representing the UK officially but they are trying to give that impression and having their cake and eating it.” I mean… the half-in solution would have worked well and the Windsors were incredibly stupid and short-sighted to not take them up on the offer, but here we are. The Sussexes are relevant, the Windsors are not.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images