Nigerian women told Duchess Meghan to start wearing bright colors

Embed from Getty Images

Here are more photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Nigerian tour. I’m trying to spread out the photos of all of Meghan’s outfits, some of which were really beautiful. In her first event in Nigeria, she wore a sort of peachy-colored dress and a lot of people were like “oh, honey, please stop wearing such dull colors.” And by “people” I mean Nigerian women. They finally got through to Meghan, after many of us have spent years on Beyonce’s internet, complaining about Meghan’s sad beiges and greiges. The Nigerian aunties told her to wear some damn color and Meghan did so, immediately:

“I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more colour” LMAOOO love her pic.twitter.com/ccSKbkJs9T — Myra (@SussexPrincess) May 11, 2024

I love this. Someone needed to tell her and she wasn’t listening to the internet! The red dress she wore in this video was from a Nigerian designer, Oríré. It was really cute and we know Meghan looks great in red. Meghan also wore a bold pattern (for her): a Johoanna Ortiz printed sundress which is super-cute. The photo of Meghan in the blue patterned wrap skirt is special too – she was gifted the Aso Oke (a type of Nigerian hand-woven fabric) two days before, and she ended up wearing it to an event!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images