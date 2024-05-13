Nigerian women told Duchess Meghan to start wearing bright colors

Here are more photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Nigerian tour. I’m trying to spread out the photos of all of Meghan’s outfits, some of which were really beautiful. In her first event in Nigeria, she wore a sort of peachy-colored dress and a lot of people were like “oh, honey, please stop wearing such dull colors.” And by “people” I mean Nigerian women. They finally got through to Meghan, after many of us have spent years on Beyonce’s internet, complaining about Meghan’s sad beiges and greiges. The Nigerian aunties told her to wear some damn color and Meghan did so, immediately:
“I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more colour” LMAOOO love her pic.twitter.com/ccSKbkJs9T
— Myra (@SussexPrincess) May 11, 2024
I love this. Someone needed to tell her and she wasn’t listening to the internet! The red dress she wore in this video was from a Nigerian designer, Oríré. It was really cute and we know Meghan looks great in red. Meghan also wore a bold pattern (for her): a Johoanna Ortiz printed sundress which is super-cute. The photo of Meghan in the blue patterned wrap skirt is special too – she was gifted the Aso Oke (a type of Nigerian hand-woven fabric) two days before, and she ended up wearing it to an event!
I love her in red.. and that dress is beautiful. I wanted to comment on just how much I loved the mix of fashions and colors in all the photos and video clips of the trip. I keep hearing how hot the temperatures were and I look at the photos and am amazed no one is sweating like crazy. That is a talent I do not have.
The way that skirt kicked out as she walked was spectacular.
I just love how happy she looks. You know that all of Nigeria is about ready to bear arms on her behalf — they are giving her a color glow-up, the unmitigated love of an entire country (if not continent), and they will END anyone who f-ks with her!
Meghan has needed this, and I am so happy she’s getting it.
The red and yellow dresses are so beautiful! I want them! Nigerians have been so extremely hospitable towards them. It’s lovely to see and feel happy for them.
The red outfit is her best outfit. She’s so beautiful and chic but I can’t believe she packed all of these pared back, muted tones to go to Nigeria! Nooooo girl! Nooooo! No beige, no oatmeal, no tan, no peach! Bright colours! Big patterns! I would have loved to have seen her in boldly toned outfits the whole trip. I love love love that the Nigerian women told her that! She looks amazing in bright colours!
That skirt!
I think that was her best look of the trip.
Yes! Love love love this look and pairing it with a crisp white shirt makes it feel authentically Meghan too, such a great outfit and I believe the skirt was gifted to her by a group of military widows which makes it so meaningful. For Meghan to actually wear their touching gift, and look fabulous, must’ve made their day!
I haven’t been able to decide on a favorite yet😂. This might be it though. But agree @sunday about how she wore it as a skirt and then paired it with the white button down. The style choices felt very Meghan. Loved her hair here. And loved how she took the gift and wore it the very next day a skirt. And then she wore the next gift over her shoulder with the yellow dress. Sweet sartorial gestures that show gratitude to the hosts.
She just makes everything look so effortlessly stylish. I love that skirt and white blouse with the hairstyle and the sunglasses. Perfection.
She has that gift of looking effortlessly spectacular. I loved all her choices. And of course she wore the Aso Oke that she had been gifted. She recognized the honor and wore it with pride.
@Harper, we were obviously commenting at the same time regarding Meghan’s effortless chic!
I skirt was gifted to Meghan at a reception the day before and it looked so great on her. I’m glad she wore it. She probably only had the white blouse with her and it did look perfect.
Also the yellow dress is what she was wearing in the Netflix series on Archies birthday so everyone was saying it was why she wore it on Mothers Day and it looked great with another scarf she was gifted.
I was on twitter all weekend really enjoying all the little video clips and photos. There was so much love everywhere H and M went.
What a mic drop! I love the skirt! I love the red dress. Omg the colors and I love that she is promoting Nigerian designers. Amazing!
I truly hope she takes their advice because Meg looks fantastic in colors.
I saw the headline and went, “FINALLY!” Let’s dress like a rainbow again, she looks glorious in vibrant colors.
Lol. I am not surprised. One thing is always true…Aunties will never hold their tongue. Lol.
As someone is also a sad beige girlie, I will always welcome a beige look but M really shines in color! Her yellow dress was especially beautiful.
I saw it identified as a Caroline Herrera dress she wore at Archie’s first birthday and in the Misan photo of her and Harry beneath a tree when she was pregnant with Lili.
That yellow dress is spectacular! I thought it was a casual dress in the older photos but here, it looks so regal.
I really like the bottom on that red dress, it makes the simple silhouette pop, and I love that Johanna Ortiz dress. These keyhole dresses have really started to appeal to me this year as a way to show an amount of skin I’m comfortable with. As someone who was never bothered by her ” sad beige”, I hope she continues to wear what she feels comfy in brighter colors, sad greige whatever. These two dresses are very cute and I would love to own both for myself lol.
It looks like once she fashioned her ❤️🔥 gift into a skirt…she borrowed one of Harry’s shirts & the outfit looks so effortless & gorgeous 😍
Meghan looked fabulous on every day of this trip.
That red Oríré dress was a lovely color on Meghan, and I liked the aso obe in the Sussex blue shade (or close to it) with the contrasting light blue stripes.
But my favorite was the yellow Carolina Herrera dress when she was proclaimed Ada Mazi, it went so well with the green shawl, and the sash, and the coral jewelry.
And it’s the dress that she has worn for several meaningful events now – to Prince Archie’s first birthday, or when Misan took the photo of H&M peaceful under the jacaranda tree when they announced M was pregnant with Lili.
Meghan is so funny. Got the memo😂. She’s been getting that memo for a while. Clearly she likes what she likes and I respect that but I also loved that she added some color. That red Orire dress looked so good on her and I’m thrilled that she wore a Nigerian designer. It really bothers me when any royal goes on a tour and doesn’t wear a designer from that country. So I’m glad that she did.
I don’t know a lot about Nigeria, but one thing I do know is that the country is renowned for its fabulous textiles. Bright colors and amazing patterns. Glad to see Meghan incorporating a little bit of Nigerian flair into her wardrobe.
I’d love to find out that Meghan picked up some of those amazing textiles on this trip and she’ll pop up in the future wearing a piece made from it to a different event. Nigerians would be so excited by their princess wearing something from their artisans in her day-to-day life.
I love how they always hold hands. The way those two look at each other, oh my 🔥
I love the patterned sundress — which looks like the gold dress that she wore in NYC — in a more casual fabric plus straps. She does look great in red — and stunning in that red dress. Awesome that Meghan GOT the memo. lol It will be fun to see if she mixes things up more once she leaves Nigeria. This is the fashion post that I’ve been waiting patiently for throughout the weekend! Yay!
It’s hard to pick a favorite on this trip as she hit it out of the park so many times but that striped sundress was spectacular.
That Ortiz sundress also immediately reminded me of the maxi dress she wore in Australia. Same colors, but that one had long, vertical stripes. The style and pattern on this dress are fresher and more interesting and flattering. It’s one of my favorite things she wore on this trip.
That red dress looks gorgeous on her. She can wear very simple lines like that very well. I don’t think this will be the end of her beige era (I don’t mind the beiges, I think they look great on her) but I like that she was able to poke a little fun at herself and change things up a bit.
diplomatic dressing at its finest, local designers and gifted clothes worn to an event (and without once flashing her toosh). God I miss them.
I don’t worry so much about the color. But all the bending over, reaching out, kneeling they have to do…you have to be very careful to wear clothes that don’t expose the wrong thing or look too tight when you move.
Did she purchase the red dress in Nigeria?
Sorry if it’s obvious but I’m thinking she did?
It’s beautiful. This whole trip is a masterclass on how to pay homage when traveling & showing respect to the countries you visit.
W&K will never understand it.
Oririe has a website that crashed on Saturday and their clothes are also sold at Nordstrom’s. So it’s known where Meghan bought the dress.
“Not” known.
I think its likely that she purchased the dress ahead of the trip (you can check out their site online). The dresses are definitely affordable…for me, it’s one of those once in a while purchases for an occasion, so I won’t splurge just yet, but there are some gorgeous pieces.
As a fellow neutral lover myself, I get it.
I know what y’all are saying, Kaiser; and for the most part I agree, because she looks so great in bright colors. But you have to understand that Meghan has to strike the right balance between looking her best, while not being accused of overshadowing the IG athletes. It’s a tight rope to walk. Not only that, but we often tend to forget that these people are humans; Meghan is resilient, indeed; but you can’t discount that the abuse and constant criticism took its toll.
What strikes me about this trip is the generational healing taking place. Contrast this to Charles and Diana. Imagine Charles rage and jealousy if he took Diana on a trip about his project and the entire country was honouring his wife and making her a princess of their realm. And then look at Harry. This is just everything. They both believe in uplifting the women of the world to be seen as equals and their life is a testament to that effort, it’s just so beautiful and perfect.
She looks fantastic in all of these photos..
ITA with this article. First off, I do want Meghan to wear what she’s happy and comfortable in. Secondly, I do agree that bright color generally looks amazing on her and I love when she wears jewel tones (which I personally prefer to beige).
She looks gorgeous in all of these outfits. A commentator on one of the Nigerian YouTube channels (CTV I think) said that Meghan did her own hair and makeup during this trip. Which is amazing bc Meghan looked so flawless (excuse me, I meant PRINCESS Meghan!).
The colors on her are stunning ✨the yellow was glowing ✨
I know the feeling, I too spent most of my time in PWS and you sometimes tone yourself down. color brightens me but I stay in muted colors I think subconsciously to not stand out and I only occasionally rock colors & I love white as well. But I remember I was in East Africa with some VC African women & when I came back home I was so charged! MIT/Harvard Grads with braids & natural hair and multi color outfits taking charge! It does something to you & I could be reaching but I definitely say a difference in her demeanor between Saturday & Sunday. I hope it was due to a boost from those army wives and of the 50+ Female Titans✨I watched the Arise TV live online link for the first 15 mins of the panel and
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala gave the opening remarks and she said 1. M is so lovely 2. She has been friends with her & the Duke and 3. She flew back to Nigeria for their visit ( she is DG of WTO in Switzerland) and she facilitated that event and they were ALL leaders and it just put into perspective that while the journos at Daily Mail, Mirror, Times, Sun, BBC , Express , The Telegraph & The Guardian trots out their nasty articles, Meghan continues to focus forward ever and connecting with far more powerful people , especially women who would adjust their schedule for her and to make real Impact and doing it quietly- no press announcements of new connections etc just facing and moving forward. No need to argue with those journos – what Nigeria visit revealed is Meghan is already on her maybe 4th post UK chapter. I salute her 🫡 God bless her. Am inspired & motivated in my own journey✨
It actually feels weird to read any of the UK media perspective as post Nigeria it feels dated. Forward ever, backward never as they say.
Love that she is leaning into her ancestry and heritage…why shouldn’t she revel in those jewel colours , bold prints, beaded jewellery…she is so beautiful in them . Not just a princess , she holds herself like a Queen . Nigeria must be delighted with her .
Yes, she looks great in colours – but she also looks great in neutrals. Let the woman wear what she wants to, damn!