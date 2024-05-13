Law Roach: Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior & YSL refused to work with Zendaya

Law Roach has been Zendaya’s stylist since she was a teenager. Law had as much to do with crafting Zendaya’s celebrity status as her agent and manager – it was Law transforming a child star into an It Girl and serious “fashion girl.” Zendaya’s styling has helped promote every one of her projects, and her red carpet appearances help ensure global headlines for every one of her projects too. While Law enjoyed a full roster of clients for many years, these days, he’s no longer a stylist-on-demand, and he only works with Zendaya and a few particular clients, plus he’s pursuing other ventures. Law recently spoke to The Cutting Room about styling Zendaya and how many fashion houses simply refused to work with her in the early days.
Zendaya and fashion may have become synonymous throughout the years, but according to her stylist, she hasn’t always been the go-to-girl for big brands looking to showcase their designs. In an interview with The Cutting Room Floor shared on Patreon Thursday, May 9, the actress’ long-time collaborator, Law Roach, said it was a challenge to get certain luxury fashion houses to work with the Challengers star, 27.
“I would write the big five. I would write Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and they would all say, ‘No, try again next year. She’s too green,’” Roach, 45, said during the interview.
The episode was filmed on April 22 — two weeks before the Dune star walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala, where she also served as a co-chair for the event. For the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme, Zendaya wore a gown by Maison Margiela’s John Galliano. According to Roach, he kept “all the receipts” from the “big five” who had previously turned his client down.
“By the time she had got to American Vogue, she still had never wore any of those designers — she still hasn’t,” he said. The host seemed surprised by his confession, so Roach explained a bit further.
“In an editorial, yes. But on a red carpet, she still has never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet. She has still never worn Gucci on a carpet. Any press, any appearance, never,” Roach said.
“The first time she wore Valentino in public is when she had a contract,” he added of Zendaya. He continued, “So when I said, ‘If you say no, it’ll be a no forever,’ that rang true for a long, long time.”
I understand that there are layers to this but one of the biggest factors is racism – they didn’t want a (beautiful) young Black actress in their designs. That was probably true of Saint Laurent, Chanel, Dior, and hell, probably Gucci and Valentino too. Although I do wonder about Gucci – they’ve been trying to trend younger and cooler for years now and it feels like Zendaya would have been a good fit for Gucci at some point. It probably wasn’t solely about Zendaya either – it was that a Black stylist was making these requests for a Black actress. It reveals that many houses are not and were not forward-thinking enough to understand that Zendaya would become who she is today, one of the most major “fashion girls” in the world. “If you say no, it’ll be a no forever.” That one sentence is a masterclass in knowing your worth and your client’s worth.
(Also, I’m genuinely glad that Zendaya didn’t get stuck in Chanel’s web or Dior’s web – those two houses grab young celebrity women and lock them into exclusive contracts and then proceed to force those women into some of the worst clothes ever.)
Such a smart strategy, especially avoiding those terrible contracts its a blessing in disguise. The worst imo is Louis Vuitton, but what Chanel did to Marhot Robbie was bizarre.
Agree Gucci could be a good fit now, she would look amazing in their new direction. But only take it for a short contract – get paid!!
Big mistake. Huge.
This was my first thought. Law & Zendaya with bags of cash in hands saying this! 😂😂😂
Such a Pretty Woman moment❤️
Isn’t that what happened with Anya TJ? She got a Dior contract and Law was soon out. Her style has suffered ever since.
They don’t dress everyone, though. Wasn’t there a well known actress recently who had to buy her own designer gown off the rack? No major designer was going to run to dress an unknown actress on a little show. How would they know she’d turn into the phenom she is?
I know Bryce Dallas Howard has said she has to buy off the rack for premiers/events but I think that has more to do with her being a relatively average size woman and not sample size.
Yeah, but simply refusing to dress an up and coming (pretty established Disney child star, honestly) actress who IS the sample size is just bizarre. They missed out.
“No, try again next year. She’s too green”
That statement itself doesn’t sound weird to me, but I am assuming since Law is in the industry, he knows that means sh*t, some kind of discrimination against Zendaya? Maybe, he knew they wouldn’t say no to an upcoming white woman. Then, it makes sense he kept the receipts and held a grudge. I remember when Zendaya was on red carpet with dreads, a horrible woman made a racist comment about her hair on a fashion program. They didn’t see a problem talking about her like that in front of the camera, I can’t imagine what they would be saying in the very exclusive fashion houses.
It was Guiliana Rancic who I guess thought she was being “edgy” by joking that a 15 year old ( who was attending the Oscars btw) probably smelled like weed because she had faux locs in. Z’s response to her on social media was a master class in how to respond to ignorance and was when I really started to pay attention to her. So I’m not shocked that her and Law said ok cool, I know where I’ll be and I won’t promote you. Even if they didn’t think that she was going to be a super famous a-list actress, by the time she was 15 she was already walking the Oscars red carpet, with the TV show on Disney, and a record contract so it still smells of racism.
That was Guiliana Rancic saying she looked like she smelled like “weed and patchouli.” She got justifiably raked over the coals for that one.
I think that statement itself would have been fine, not everyone is going to get Dior for the red carpet when you’re just starting out, but it sounds like some of them still aren’t dressing her? I can’t tell if that’s because Law Roach is no longer asking them or if they are still refusing though.
I thank God everyday Chanel didn’t get their hooks into her. This worked out perfectly imo because her and Law turned to vintage and smaller designers who benefit a lot from having Zendaya in their clothes. She now has leverage to craft these contracts to her terms (her LV contract anyone? She almost never HAS to wear their clothes anywhere, has done like 1 campaign and been to 2 shows). This is a case where rejection was protection & redirection. Good on Law for standing his ground regarding the no unless they cut her a check.
100% racism but also Law gives such bad vibes I imagine it’s really easy for people in the industry to mask their racism by using the excuse of not wanting to deal with him and his drama.
Racism is bad, but wearing John Galliano is not?
Zandaya is so good at wearing & posting. Some of the clothes Law has chosen for her were ugly but she she made it worked.
Agree.
the big five are notorious for being snooty and choosy. they’re well established enough that they don’t need stars to wear looks on the red carpet to promote. it doesn’t add a whole lot of extra marketing to Chanel’s brand to have a “green” starlet wearing their looks on the red carpet. and over-exposure sometimes hurts the brand. Tom Ford is notorious for controlling who wears his looks. Tracee Ellis Ross, Tessa Thompson, Janelle Monae are all women who have worn Chanel to the red carpet. on top of that, Law wasn’t known then. It’s a sh*tty business, and they’re regretting it now.
‘One of the biggest factors is racism – they didn’t want a (beautiful) young Black actress in their designs…. It probably wasn’t solely about Zendaya either – it was that a Black stylist was making these requests for a Black actress.’ 100% this, @kaiser. Seems very clear when even now they are still doing racist pieces and campaigns like Gucci’s Blackface sweater in 2019 (https://www.npr.org/2019/02/07/692314950/gucci-apologizes-and-removes-sweater-following-blackface-backlash); Dior’s Asian pulled eye campaign in 2023 (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-65229901). Until these fashion houses are more diverse, they’ll keep showing their racism.
The styling world seems small and up till now pretty exclusive. It was not just about them being racist words zendaya but law as well.