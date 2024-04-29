The Sussexes will visit Nigeria in May, after being invited by the Nigerian government

Early Sunday morning, the Invictus Games confirmed that Prince Harry would attend the special tenth-anniversary service for the Invictus Games in London on May 8th. There were rumors he would skip or just appear remotely, but no, he’s really dropping into Isla de Saltines for a few hours. Hilariously, later in the day on Sunday, the Nigerian government surprised everyone by announcing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted an invitation to visit the country in May. Their trip to Nigeria will likely immediately follow Harry’s quickie visit to the UK. Where will Meghan be on May 8th? Monte Carlo? Portugal? Meghan is once again avoiding the UK like the plague! I love all of this:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are headed to Nigeria! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted an invitation to visit the country in May on behalf of its Chief of Defense Staff, the highest-ranking military official, PEOPLE confirms. Harry, 39, is set to travel to the U.K. next week to attend numerous Invictus Games Foundation-related events in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the games, including a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on May 8. Soon after, he will be joined by Meghan, 42, in Nigeria. During their visit, the couple will meet with service members and will take part in a variety of cultural activities. The visit will highlight Harry’s Invictus Games, which welcomed 500 athletes at last year’s event in Germany, with 21 nations in attendance, including Nigeria. Nigeria, along with Colombia and Israel, were new entrants at the Invictus Games last year. The Minister of Defense, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, who attended last year’s event in Germany, has expressed willingness to host the games should Nigeria be granted the opportunity. In a statement, Brig Gen Tukur Vusau, Acting Director of Defence Information in Nigeria, said: “The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s strong hold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event in later years.”

[From People]

The Dusseldorf games last year were the first ones for Team Nigeria and those competitors were so proud to be there. The Nigerian contingent really embraced the Sussexes, Meghan especially (Meghan found out that she has Nigerian ancestry a few years ago, which she spoke about in her Archetypes podcast.) Y’all know Mr. Africa-Is-Mine is throwing a massive hissy fit right now. Especially since the Nigeria government made a point of INVITING the Sussexes.

As you can imagine, the British media has been seething and flying their salty racist flags ever since the news came out. The Daily Mail put “NON-WORKING ROYALS Harry and Meghan will tour Commonwealth nation Nigeria” like that was some kind of slam against the Sussexes? Yeah, I agree that it’s pathetic that British taxpayers spend hundreds of millions of pounds on a group of “working royals” who are too scared, lazy and racist to visit commonwealth countries. But the Mail also posted (and then deleted?) a story about how the Sussexes are “going on safari” in Nigeria. The Mail’s editors really are some of the most ignorant and racist people in the world.

SAFARI? In Nigeria?! The ignorance jumped OUT pic.twitter.com/IBcEhqSCQ5 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 28, 2024