The Sussexes will visit Nigeria in May, after being invited by the Nigerian government

Early Sunday morning, the Invictus Games confirmed that Prince Harry would attend the special tenth-anniversary service for the Invictus Games in London on May 8th. There were rumors he would skip or just appear remotely, but no, he’s really dropping into Isla de Saltines for a few hours. Hilariously, later in the day on Sunday, the Nigerian government surprised everyone by announcing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted an invitation to visit the country in May. Their trip to Nigeria will likely immediately follow Harry’s quickie visit to the UK. Where will Meghan be on May 8th? Monte Carlo? Portugal? Meghan is once again avoiding the UK like the plague! I love all of this:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are headed to Nigeria! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted an invitation to visit the country in May on behalf of its Chief of Defense Staff, the highest-ranking military official, PEOPLE confirms.
Harry, 39, is set to travel to the U.K. next week to attend numerous Invictus Games Foundation-related events in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the games, including a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on May 8. Soon after, he will be joined by Meghan, 42, in Nigeria. During their visit, the couple will meet with service members and will take part in a variety of cultural activities.
The visit will highlight Harry’s Invictus Games, which welcomed 500 athletes at last year’s event in Germany, with 21 nations in attendance, including Nigeria. Nigeria, along with Colombia and Israel, were new entrants at the Invictus Games last year.
The Minister of Defense, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, who attended last year’s event in Germany, has expressed willingness to host the games should Nigeria be granted the opportunity. In a statement, Brig Gen Tukur Vusau, Acting Director of Defence Information in Nigeria, said: “The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s strong hold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event in later years.”
The Dusseldorf games last year were the first ones for Team Nigeria and those competitors were so proud to be there. The Nigerian contingent really embraced the Sussexes, Meghan especially (Meghan found out that she has Nigerian ancestry a few years ago, which she spoke about in her Archetypes podcast.) Y’all know Mr. Africa-Is-Mine is throwing a massive hissy fit right now. Especially since the Nigeria government made a point of INVITING the Sussexes.
As you can imagine, the British media has been seething and flying their salty racist flags ever since the news came out. The Daily Mail put “NON-WORKING ROYALS Harry and Meghan will tour Commonwealth nation Nigeria” like that was some kind of slam against the Sussexes? Yeah, I agree that it’s pathetic that British taxpayers spend hundreds of millions of pounds on a group of “working royals” who are too scared, lazy and racist to visit commonwealth countries. But the Mail also posted (and then deleted?) a story about how the Sussexes are “going on safari” in Nigeria. The Mail’s editors really are some of the most ignorant and racist people in the world.
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were spotted uplifting spirits during the fourth day of the Invictus Games 2023. Held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, the couple looked genuinely happy as they interacted with athletes and fans alike.
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex visit Sitting Volleyball on day 6 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to watch the swimming finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany.
The Duke of Sussex (right) looks forward as the Duchess of Sussex (centre) poses for a picture at the sitting volleyball competition on field one at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
The Duchess of Sussex (right) poses for a picture at the sitting volleyball competition on field one at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
The Duke of Sussex, sits next to the Duchess of Sussex, as he reacts to the action whilst having his picture taken by a fan at the sitting volleyball competition on field one at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watch the sitting volleyball competition on field one at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to watch sitting volleyball at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the IG25 and Team Canada Reception at the Hilton Hotel during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 5 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
OMG you think I would be used to it by now but I am staggered at that racist “on safari” headline. Really? Like the citizens of Nigeria are a bunch of animals you visit like the zoo? 😱 That is so terrible even for the 💩 British tabloids.
I was just speechless about their Safari headline,they actually wrote and published that!? How ignorant ,the DM must collect the same out of touch aristos to pretend to be journalists.
This is the Fail so I’m not surprised, and truthfully we will probably see much worse before the Sussex’s return to California after the IG business trip.
Their literal brand is ignorant and racist. I’m not surprised at all.
I had the opportunity to accompany my husband on a business trip to several West African countries (including Nigeria) a few years back, and we decided to plan much of it through a travel agent. Several of the agencies we looked at which were based in the UK used the term “cultural safaris” to describe available activities. I said at the time that it reminded me of those vile “human zoos” that were so popular in the early 20th century. But yeah, I don’t think it’s just the DM that thinks of the whole of Africa that way,
(FTR, we did NOT go with those agencies and searched until we found one based in Nigeria.)
The jilted abusive ex watches their former partner get loved up by someone else the way they should have when they were given the chance.
Living well really is the best revenge, especially when your only goal is living well. Keep on Sussexing, Sussexes.
It is obvious both countries are lobbying to host the games. But, needless to say, only one country is gonna get bad headlines from DM for their efforts.
Good for them – let’s face it they have star power. I hope she stays out of the UK – they don’t deserve her.
The way they classify any business trip the Sussex’s take as a “tour” is just ridiculous. They are there to promote invictus and build partnerships, and hopefully enjoy the sights and have some fun.
Apparently, they cannot think outside of their frame of reference. International travel is a tour, each and every phone call is an event and how can someone say they work when they are called non-working royals. None of it makes sense to these people.
Because they have no idea how to report on them except for in the frame of being “working royals”. It’s why they call meetings engagements, employees”aides”, and business trips tours. It’s also why they get upset that Harry and Meghan won’t tell them beforehand if they’re going to be somewhere like they still have to operate under the court circular and invite the Royal Rota. They really don’t get that they are not working royals and that they can come and go as they please because they are privately funded. Also I think a little bit of it is to try to take some of the shine from Harry and Meghan and dust it on the remaining royals in England. Because if they keep trying to confuse the issue like these are officially state sanctioned visits they can pretend that the Sussex success has something to do with them.
Right….its not a tour. It’s part of Nigeria’s bid to host the games and their ongoing involvement in Invictus.
Maybe OS is trying to be nice, but to me pictures of them visiting with groups of people and labelling it as a “safari” doesn’t say “ignorant”, it says “racist”.
I’m SO excited for this! I totally predicted it too. I wouldn’t be surprised if they make this a family trip. Doria and the kids too. I want to see Meghan in some Nigerian fashion!
There was a hoped-for indication that such an H&M visit would happen when the Nigerian team embraced H&M (and vice-versa) at the recent Düsseldorf Invictus Games. 🇳🇬 🫡
The way they make NON-WORKING royals sounds like a dirty word or something😂😂😂. Ooh they’re non-working royals! It’s silly bc Harry is still a royal prince and the man is clearly working. So really it means NON-TAXFUNDED royals. And for the safari headline? The keep telling on themselves and then cry when Meghan doesn’t visit.
It really raises my hackles whenever the RF is called working royals. The word WORK needs to be replaced with APPEARANCES. Thats all this is they live off taxpayers’ money and appear at places and then disappear again at their leisure and whenever they feel like it. None of these grifters have ever worked a full day and have no clue what it means to make a living. IMO it is a slap in the face of hardworking people that try to make ends meet calling what they do “work”.
All the left behind royals are, in fact, non-working. They use “non-working” to describe H&M as some kind of slur. But it’s the lazy bums in the UK who never work.
Exactly @Finny! 💯 🎯 Thank you! 🫡
Ditto @Brassy Rebel! 👍🏽
I’m not even shocked by that headline. One because they’re racist, but two because a ton of people treat Africa like it’s a country instead of a continent with an incredibly diverse history, with very different flora and fauna, and cultures. I’m positive they sell Africa, and figured you can go on Safari in any country.I had to laugh at the “Will she be stopping in Britain first? ” They are so bitter!! How dare she go to Germany and Jamaica and Nigeria and not fall all over herself to come here and be abused by us. I hope they have a fantastic time and I hope Meghan is able to do some research into her family tree while there.
This is so very embarrassing for KC and his whole operation. The one they exiled and he evicted is invited, welcomed, and respected at the very places he and his precious working royals are fired or ignored at best. This really is the Endgame.
One of the well-informed commenters here mentioned once that KC might offer a CW-related role to H&M. I wonder if it’s true or if they would accept it. That would be KC’s and Brittain’s only chance to see off the colonies on their independent journeys while maintaining a shred of dignity (which they don’t deserve).
I honestly hope at this point, Harry and Meghan wouldn’t accept any sort of CW role. That ship has sailed. Plus more and more countries will probably be exiting the CW and you know they’d just try to blame the Sussexes for that. That’s probably Chuckles’s plan – get them involved so they can take the heat as the list of CW nations shrinks and the royals get fired to their faces.
Meghan is getting on with her life, after regaining her freedom, why would she want to get involve with people that think she is less than.
There is a distinction between being a Commonwealth country and having your own head of state @SussexWatcher. For example, Jamaica is planning to become a Republic with their own head of state, but I don’t think that means they are leaving the Commonwealth of Nations. Whoever understands these designations in detail, please correct me if I am not expressing this correctly.
You can’t make this up!
Salty Isle: we hate you, you’re not welcome here, never come back.
Also Salty Isle: wait, why aren’t you coming back? Please come back. Don’t you like us? Why won’t you visit with your husband? You’re going to Nigeria but not coming here?!
I am soooo glad the news about visiting Nigeria came out right after the confirmation about Harry going to the Invictus ceremony. I hope Meghan just waits at the airport for 3 hours for Harry to do his thing and then the family flies on together to Nigeria. And I do mean the whole family – the kids and Doria too! I will pass out from laughing if they don’t show the little prince and princess in England but bring them to Nigeria where the family is actually welcome and wanted. The WHOLE family is welcome and wanted.
It’s typical abusive behavior: you’re not wanted here; why won’t you come? Best to ignore.
The Firm made a bad mistake in 2020 and are ruing the day, the way things have turned out. Did they expect them to fail and or live quietly under a rock? Both Meg and Harry are energetic , hardworking and passionate about their projects. They also value making a living and have to fund security so they have the motivation to succeed. Neither of them are lazy and want to retire in their early forties and just do the school run and nothing else. Both are just getting started and are full of plans for now and the future.
That’s why they leaked to the media that H&M want a private life, even though that wasn’t on their announcement. They hoped if they could throw enough dirt on them, no one would work with them and they would come back to UK with no money, no friends. They couldn’t imagine rich powerful black Americans would embrace them and help them. Tyler Perry gave them place and space to recuperate, Oprah gave them a safe platform to speak.
Royals and ratchets need to stip underestinating those they deem “beneath them.” It’s embarrassing to watch them rely on their racist notions to make assessments, and then get played when they realize they are utterly, totally wrong. (I’m glad to see it–I mean I’m embarrassed for them. It’s such a bad, bad look).
These people still don’t understand that there’s no more empire. African safari?
Stay mad, racists! Smart move, Nigeria: this ensures that no royal will set foot in that country ever again to avoid comparison. So the Nigerians don’t have to endure a bunch of colonial cosplay and pretend to be okay with it.
So, does anyone think that this will be a boot up the butt to workshy William who will now immediately try to schedule some statesman visit to “Africa” [Individual countries and cultures don’t matter to the royals, it’s just all the same to them]. I speculate he’s too lazy to actually travel but maybe he’ll record something, or you know, send a tweet.
Maybe he’ll go visit his old girlfriend 😉 😉 in Kenya unless they are not into those kind of parties anymore.
He is definitely going to the Craig family wedding, the BM soft launched it a few weeks ago. But he will try to keep that on the DL, I assume. I suspect Earthshyt will be dusted off in May.
The next Earthshot is in South Africa in…..September, I think? October? I think that’s interesting because it will be the first time William has visited any African country in any kind of official capacity. (which is truly remarkable….he and Kate have been married for 13 years and have NEVER visited an African country as part of their royal duties.)
Earth Sh*t is Cain’s Charity, nothing to do with the Government.
I forgot that the next ES is in South Africa. Great, then Egg can announce something ES and Africa-related in May. Like an event schedule or something. And let us know that Keen is not going, because kids, chemo and privacy, so Cate Blanchett will sit next to his lonely pseudo-widow self.
It would be brilliant if Invictus headed to Nigeria! I hope they have a great time there.
The safari thing is gross, but I see the rest as a dig at William. “Non-working” in quotes is like saying “You can call them non-working, but look at them doing the work you’re supposed to be doing.”
That’s how I saw it. The non-working working meanwhile William is mmm 🤔 i don’t know?
I love that their Nigeria trip was announced right after the event in the UK was 😁
Isla de Saltines. LOL.
I am Nigerian and super excited because I work with the MOD so I might get to see them. They’ll probably visit abuja because that’s where the capital and home to MOD is, then Lagos is for nightlife and other things.
If team Sussex sees this I hope they try local Nigerian dishes, wear local attire like the “senator” for Harry and local adire (tie and dye) attire for Meghan, they can also run along the third mainland bridge and Meghan can take part in the popular popculture podcast (ISWIS).
I also hope they’re not disappointed because although we are the largest and most vibrant African nation, we have very corrupt leaders, fuel scarcities and electricity issue and due to insecurity in some parts it’s not very touristy.
With the issue of charities I hope they pick carefully (because some of them are tricky politically) they can also donate prosthetics to the injured vets and work with grassroots campaigners an example is a popular Asherkine, he partners with brands / people to donate funds and food to the less privileged.
I hope they have a nice time in Nigeria and I hope I get to see them !
Edit – regarding the royal drama, most Nigerians don’t care but most are also very conservative and believe family comes first even if you are literally suffering. The younger generation are very pro Meghan and Harry though, I’m not sure of the older ones. Also since the government is hosting this visit and they want to be seen as gracious hosts, no mishap will happen on this trip, I can assure you. Harry and Meghan will be treated very very well
In addition to my previous comments. Since the last invictus games and the reveal that Meghan was 43% Nigerian, there have been some obviously paid Nigerian blogs pushing a negative narrative about them and uplifting the others examples like naija PR on X and thecommentsection on instagram, but these smears are not sticking because we have other things to worry about here.
The Sussexes should just be their lovely selves, try local dishes / attire, mingle with some popular Nigerian entertainers and they’re gonna win hearts.
@EO I hope you get to see them and report back! How exciting!
I’m so glad H&M have a competent supporting team so we can enjoy all the great ways they are going to show appreciation and highlight the country during their visit.
The non-working royals distinction was one of the stupidest things the Windsors have come up with. It’s inviting a lazy snobbery. They think it will be about royalists seeing the “working” as deserving of more respect. The reality is everyday people realizing none of the are actually doing any work, are they?
And the Nigerian safari will live in infamy forever.
The Sussexes will visit Nigeria? Oh dear, now that means poor William will have to get off his duff and schedule some work at around the same time. Dear, dear.
I lol’d when I read this. Crockery will be flying at KP.
What’s hilarious about all these countries bidding for Invictus Games is that the Commonwealth Games are struggling to find a host. No-one wants to pay for it.
I’d bet good money that the friendship-building and networking that was going on at the CWG has shifted across to the IVG. It’s a great excuse for military top-brass to have a bunch of side-meetings away from active conflicts and politics, and any politicians who show up and get great photos can do the same.
It’s an amazing soft power that Harry has created.
Good for them!! the DM and other rota rats are trying as hard as they can to spin this as some sort of royal tour but…..this is just what people do at this level for these kinds of events. this isn’t about Nigeria inviting H&M because they like them so much (although I’m sure that’s a factor), this is specifically about supporting Nigeria’s Invictus team and shoring up support for a future bid. And it makes total sense that they would invite H&M to press their case as it were.
Meanwhile William is playing with sheep lol.
Conversing with sheep, right? I don’t think he knows the difference between sheep and people. He probably thought they were people in sheep suits. All he ever hears from the ratchets is Baa-aa Baa-aa anyway. And that’s pretty much the level of his conversation as well.
Meghan really hates the uk and who can blame her. good for her 👏
Those racist rats and company will use far more racist words than “Safari” before, during and after the Sussexes visit in Nigeria. We all need to brace ourselves for what is coming in May. They are so angry that Meghan will not be going to the Invictus service to get abuse but she chose Nigeria over them. I am really worry for H&M and I wish the Nigerian government didn’t announce their visit. To abuse the Sussexes those rats will insult the country, the people and the government just to get a few clicks. The rats are going to expose themselves to the world even further and hopefully nobody will use them for interviews outside of the asylum.