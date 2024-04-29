Telegraph: King Charles’s recovery ‘will take the pressure off Princess Kate’

For three months, the mysterious disappearance of the Princess of Wales grew into a major international story and it brought out some pretty wild conspiracies. Up until March 22, the social media speculation and international interest were driving the story of Kate’s disappearance. Without social media and the international press, the British media would have happily carried water for a palace with zero credibility, a palace which arrogantly fed their domestic press lie after lie. Then Kate’s cancer video came out and suddenly all of the speculation and rumormongering came to a halt. For five weeks now, Kate has still been missing, but no one is even attempting to call the palace to account for their brazen lies or for their clownish behavior for months. It’s all been quiet, with a vague undercurrent of “so are we ever going to see Kate again or what.” Now that King Charles has announced his first public event (a visit to a cancer center on Tuesday), the Telegraph has a piece about how Charles’s good news will help “take some of the pressure off the Princess of Wales.” What pressure? No one has put any pressure on Kensington Palace in more than a month.
This latest update, that the King’s treatment is going well enough for him to return to public duties, will therefore be all the more welcomed with delight and relief by followers of the Royal family, who have missed the stars of the show. It will also have one additional happy side effect: taking some of the pressure off the Princess of Wales as she navigates her own recovery.
For the Princess, whose own absence caused such extraordinary public speculation earlier this year, there are hopes that the bolstered ranks of senior royals will buy her more of the peace and quiet she needs. While Buckingham Palace has issued a tentative road map for the King’s return to public duties, there are no such plans at Kensington Palace.
The Princess’s candid video, in which she shared the news she was having preventative chemotherapy and spoke movingly about her children, was issued only a month ago. Since then, she has been at home with her young family as they try to keep their lives as stable as they can.
In keeping with the family’s plea for privacy, there have been no hints as to when or how the Princess will make a return to the high profile public duties she has so excelled at since joining the Royal family. Now, with the return of the King, the Trooping the Colour balcony will feel a lot fuller; the opening of the Buckingham Palace garden party more regal.
That his headline-grabbing presence could act as a shield for questions about the Princess’s health and return would be a happy by-product for a father-in-law who has shared such an unexpected and unusual health journey with the woman the newspapers like to call the “daughter he never had”.
Since the Princess authorised the release of her personal video message on March 22, the public and elements of the press have examined their consciences and the frenzied speculation has dissolved. The Princess, as she wishes, has been left to the care of her doctors and loved ones in peace. But as the summer season approaches, so too do the events at which she would ordinarily be a fixture: Chelsea Flower Show, Wimbledon, Royal Ascot, Trooping the Colour and at least one palace garden party. Her absence will still be keenly felt.
The palace has said she will return to official duties only when she is cleared by doctors, and that advice still stands. She “may be keen to attend events as and when she feels able to”, her spokesman has said, but “any initial public events will not necessarily signal a return to a regular public schedule”. It is enough to give hope to her admirers that she may feel able to follow in the King’s public footsteps, even briefly, before too long.
So in lieu of actually putting pressure on Kensington Palace to answer some questions about Kate’s condition, a recovery timeline and even basic housekeeping about “when/where photos and videos were taken,” the Telegraph is just going full throttle with: thank God the king is doing better, we have something to write about because we can’t write about Kate, we’ve been boxed in. Meanwhile, this open-ended absence is growing more and more weird. Also weird: everything that came before the cancer video, and the palace’s very strange attempts to convince people that Kate was up and around in those weeks before the video. All of those “sightings” in cars and the Windsor Farm Store.
Keen never worked that much to begin with. Isn’t peg the heir supposed to be feeling the pressure.
Exactly! That’s what I wrote below. Even if we leave her out of it, there is a huge story here with the incompetent – and potentially criminal – heir. I keep going back to that weird, out of nowhere headline about what would happen if Huevo committed a serious crime. Someone somewhere knows something.
If Kate is supposedly so very popular and brings all the star quality, why would seeing KC instead make people happy? Or could it really be that the vast majority of people aren’t really that hyped up about seeing either of them?
The only royals anyone really cares about (up to and including the king and his mistress queen) are Harry and Meghan. They’re the only ones who people talk about, the only ones who sell papers and get clicks. If a jar of Meghan’s jam can overshadow the king or anything the rest of them do, the institution has big problems.
I think the speculation gets wild again if Kate is not actually in public by June. Charles returning to work makes her absence for more than another month or two just inexcusable. How long of a course of preventative treatment is she supposedly receiving?
Agreed – the cancer video bought them some time but there’s only so long before the speculation resumes.
I agree with commenters on other posts that the entire thing only makes some sort of sense if it was William refusing to publicly disclose the cancer because the separation/divorce is difficult to land as a ‘family man’ with cancer in the picture. Explains the mystery, the stubbornness, the impression that W and K were not on the same team, explains maybe why Kate didn’t want to play ball, explains not revealing the cancer at earlier stages of the speculation, etc etc.
and they only have themselves to blame. they release a video in which she makes clear that she HAD cancer and seems worn but fine. and they are still pretending bouncy girl from the farm stand is her. chuckles actually has cancer and continues to work despite looking pretty terrible. but sure, poor kkkate needs more time to do nothing (and she’s soooo strong, y’all).
Isn’t it likely to do the reverse as people compare comms and wonder how Kate is responding to treatment and when she will also begin a phased return to work? Or are they banking on the public forgetting her if she’s not mentioned and William doesn’t make any reference to her in public?
Agree. KC returning to work would put more pressure on Kate. If a 70 something man is doing well enough during his cancer treatment to return to public work, why can’t a 40 something woman who had cancer and is getting preventative chemo be seen? Kate’s diagnosis and recovery makes absolutely no sense in comparison to Charles.
I continue to be mildly confused that someone who HAD cancer and is having preventative treatment needs more time off and privacy than someone currently treating active cancer? Not suggesting preventative chemo is a walk in the park, but just confused at the difference is what’s expected for each of them. I also appreciate the element of managing the whole situation with young children but… still doesn’t really explain a lot about the entirely different approaches to apparently similar situations.
There doesn’t appear to be any pressure on Kate at all post cancer video, so this sounds like a light touch way of messaging ‘thank god Kate won’t be pressured to work anytime soon as Charles will instead’ to the public, e.g. ‘don’t ask when Kate and Will will work again cos we have the King back now’
I really don’t understand why the British press is so willing to go along with propping up Pegs and his clear incompetence. Those “news” organizations should be embarrassed and ashamed of their pathetic ass-kissing and lack of any real questioning of the royal family. Even assuming what KP says about Keen is true (it’s not) there is NO EXCUSE for Huevo to be completely absent from public life and his “work.” The papers should be banging on about that daily. It’s pathetic and embarrassing and all they’re doing is ruining their own reputations to cover for an incompetent prince and his disappeared wife.
I was thinking about that commenter last week who was saying that Fleet St. is not concerned about Kate because although her issues are “multi-pronged”, in the end she’ll be fine and besides, she’s constitutionally irrelevant. Thus, they aren’t touching the story.
Her disappearance spawned world-wide interest, but the local folks on the ground there don’t see it as a story anymore. Since when have the British press been solely concerned only about issues of constitutional relevancy where the royals are concerned? KP gave us photoshop and body doubles but the peasants are the ones who have to check their consciences for calling out the fakery. Obviously the press has been fed a story about Kate’s supposed true condition, but why they would swallow it? Would William really let them be privy to the truth? I doubt it.
Just waiting for the “she took a turn for the worse” narrative/articles to begin, because they are literally running a media blackout in Britain on her for a reason.
Absolutely. There will be a ‘sad & sudden deterioration’ announcement after which they’ll state the princess spent her final months privately with her children.
All of which is spin.
Yep. I wonder if the public will ever find out what happened to her.
My thoughts are that when the kids school year ends we might get some form of the truth, and probably when they will give us a dire prognosis.
The problem for them is this isn’t something that most people don’t know how it goes. Plenty of people either have had cancer themselves or have have family members with it, and know that you can still work and do other things while going through treatment. So her basically retiring to her fainting couch like this is the Regency era, becomes very bizarre for people. Then the question becomes you can’t do even Zoom meetings or small carefully vetted appearances? You just can’t do anything for six or seven months? Then are you much more ill than you’re letting on? And then you can’t get mad about the speculation then because those are all reasonable questions.
Yeah, all of this.
At least three people in my immediate family have had cancer (different types, diagnosed at different stages), with different treatments, etc. That is why I know that if Kate was able to sit and smile, she would have. I seriously doubt she is able to. This inablity has nothing to do with C treatment.
Cancer is just a convenient excuse to brush off questions because it’s incredibly insensitive to question anything to do with C treatment.
Queen Silvia of Sweden was seen with a bloody red eye when the Finnish state visit to Sweden began a few days ago. She turned up.
So unless the Duchess of Cambringe turns up in a 30-button blazer over tight jeggings, dragging her three children behind her, then I think she’s either unalive or has serious cognitive issues and is unable to perform her royal duties.
Now more than ever, I think she’s going full Greta Garbo. The marriage is over, and Kate is totally out.
You break it, you buy it.
The royals and the ratchets got ride of their moneymakers, and now they get to live with the consequences. The voted for the Leopards Eating Faces party and now they have to pretend that they love getting their faces ate.
I love it for the ratchets who have ass-kissed their way out of a long-term job. The job of royal ratchet is on the endangered species list: no need for a rota pack if the royals don’t do anything. Even stenographers need to have something to stenograph.
Careful, ratchets who lurk here: your desperation is showing!
William’s getting the Duchy of Cornwall money and totally controlling the purse strings has not gone well for Kate. I’m wondering which international media outlet is going to blow their access to the BRF for a generation or more and let us know what is really going on.
It sounds incredible but might with the return of KC, is it possible that Will is going to revive his original plan of a sabbatical with Kate? William has had a serious wobble at just even the THOUGHT of being King early so clearly needs a break alongside his fragrant spouse to rest, recover and regain his equilibrium? Given how cowed the BM have been since the bench video it may embolden William to go on a year long sabbatical without facing any scrutiiny because it is for family reasons?
I think the King coming back puts more pressure on Kate, if an elderly man who has got cancer and is having chemo can come back then why can’t a middle aged women who hasn’t got cancer but it getting chemo just in case.
There hasn’t been any pressure on Kate. Now that they’ve invited a comparison to the elderly king, there should be.
The pressure is on the BM, not Kate. They rolled over and played dead as soon as the cancer video came out. Now here’s an another excuse for them to keep playing dead. But social media isn’t going to let up on the pressure.
Personally, I think that Kate will never return to “full-time royal work”. Sure, she’ll come back at some point this year or next but her engagements will be few and far between until, poof, no more. I think that both her and William will use this as an excuse for years to come.