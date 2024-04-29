No senior royals will attend the Invictus anniversary service on May 8th

Prince Harry’s confirmation that he will attend the Invictus anniversary service on May 8th was welcome news for the British tabloids. They were fully prepared to spend the next week screaming about how Harry’s family will snub him and Prince William “refuses” to meet with him and Charles will “refuse” to allow Harry stay on royal property. But those same tabloids were struck dumb when the Nigerian government confirmed that they invited the Sussexes to basically come and tour the country on behalf of Invictus. The Windsors and their media handlers thought they could run the same old operation on the Sussexes, about how Harry and Meghan are “out in the cold” and “nothing without the Windsors.” But as always, the Windsors look petty, small and closed-off from the world. Speaking of, no one from the family will attend the Invictus service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8th. Bookmark this for every time the Windsors claim to support veterans or when they claim ownership of Invictus.

No senior members of the Royal Family are expected to join Prince Harry for the Invictus Games event in the UK. The Duke of Sussex, 39, will fly to Britain in just over a week for the first time since the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis. The Sussexes’ office nor Buckingham Palace have confirmed any plans for Harry to meet with either his brother Prince William, sister-in-law Princess Kate, or his father King Charles. He will give a reading at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on May 8 to mark the games’ tenth anniversary, but no mention has been made of the attendance of any senior royal or his wife Meghan Markle, 42, and their two children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. It is thought Harry will stay in a hotel during his stay in the UK – as he done on his previous recent visits – before days later jetting off to Nigeria to join Meghan.

[From The Daily Mail]

I genuinely hope Harry isn’t even in the UK long enough to need a hotel. Like, fly to Ireland and then just take a flight to London that morning and fly out the same day. As for “no senior royals” – the Windsors are just so bad at this. It would have been the easiest thing in the world for Charles to simply assign someone to go to this service in his place. Princess Anne, or Prince Edward or even the York princesses. Charles could make a big deal about how much he supports the Invictus Games and how he’s so proud of Harry for creating them. None of them can do or say that though, because they’re just seething with jealousy and rage. Can’t wait for Kensington Palace to brief everyone about how much William hates his brother AND Harry should have checked in on Kate.