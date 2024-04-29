No senior royals will attend the Invictus anniversary service on May 8th

Prince Harry’s confirmation that he will attend the Invictus anniversary service on May 8th was welcome news for the British tabloids. They were fully prepared to spend the next week screaming about how Harry’s family will snub him and Prince William “refuses” to meet with him and Charles will “refuse” to allow Harry stay on royal property. But those same tabloids were struck dumb when the Nigerian government confirmed that they invited the Sussexes to basically come and tour the country on behalf of Invictus. The Windsors and their media handlers thought they could run the same old operation on the Sussexes, about how Harry and Meghan are “out in the cold” and “nothing without the Windsors.” But as always, the Windsors look petty, small and closed-off from the world. Speaking of, no one from the family will attend the Invictus service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8th. Bookmark this for every time the Windsors claim to support veterans or when they claim ownership of Invictus.

No senior members of the Royal Family are expected to join Prince Harry for the Invictus Games event in the UK. The Duke of Sussex, 39, will fly to Britain in just over a week for the first time since the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis.

The Sussexes’ office nor Buckingham Palace have confirmed any plans for Harry to meet with either his brother Prince William, sister-in-law Princess Kate, or his father King Charles.

He will give a reading at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on May 8 to mark the games’ tenth anniversary, but no mention has been made of the attendance of any senior royal or his wife Meghan Markle, 42, and their two children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

It is thought Harry will stay in a hotel during his stay in the UK – as he done on his previous recent visits – before days later jetting off to Nigeria to join Meghan.

[From The Daily Mail]

I genuinely hope Harry isn’t even in the UK long enough to need a hotel. Like, fly to Ireland and then just take a flight to London that morning and fly out the same day. As for “no senior royals” – the Windsors are just so bad at this. It would have been the easiest thing in the world for Charles to simply assign someone to go to this service in his place. Princess Anne, or Prince Edward or even the York princesses. Charles could make a big deal about how much he supports the Invictus Games and how he’s so proud of Harry for creating them. None of them can do or say that though, because they’re just seething with jealousy and rage. Can’t wait for Kensington Palace to brief everyone about how much William hates his brother AND Harry should have checked in on Kate.

23 Responses to “No senior royals will attend the Invictus anniversary service on May 8th”

  1. rosa mwemaid says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:26 am

    If the King or William do not attend it will make them look bad, as if they don’t care about our wounded soldiers,

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      April 29, 2024 at 8:27 am

      William and Charles already look bad

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      April 29, 2024 at 8:32 am

      They’ve refused to acknowledge the veterans participating in the last two IG. That ship sailed a long time ago. This is just more of the same and nothing new.

      Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      April 29, 2024 at 8:41 am

      Rosa – they DON’T care about wounded soldiers and veterans. They don’t care so hard that they can’t even fake caring. They don’t care so hard that they’ll ignore them just to try to stick it to Harry.

      Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:26 am

    I hope spencers attend

    Reply
  3. Concern Fae says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:29 am

    Fools.

    Reply
  4. sevenblue says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:29 am

    No worries, they are probably gonna go to a podcast and talk about how much Kate loves swimming in the dark, which isn’t weird at all and certainly not about grabbing headlines.

    Also, are they even invited?

    Reply
  5. seaflower says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:29 am

    And yet the snr royals give themselves all these fancy military titles and medals.

    Reply
  6. lanne says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:30 am

    It always astounds me how terribly inept the royal comms people are. It would have taken so little to give support to the Sussexes and “look royal.”

    For as little as 3 phone calls to tabloids “Ease off Meghan”

    four official responses: “shame on you tabloids, we support Meghan and Harry” after the most egregious claims (crying story, Archie chimpanzee, assault Meghan in the street, and choose 1 other)

    10 texts of support (events, birthdays, holidays)

    4 solidarity appearances.

    That’s it. Do that over 7 years and Harry and Meghan are still there, working on behalf of the RF. I’m glad the royals are that stupid: Meghan’s behind the scenese life was likely horrific, and with minimal support, Harry might have been slower to notice all that was going on. The royals can’t even play Iago competently. If the goal was to get rid of Meghan and keep Harry, all they had to do was pretend to support her until she got fed up and left.

    That they weren’t willing to do even the tiniest things to support Harry, who they supposedly loved and relied upon, is astonishing. I have realized how thin the veneer of hospitality is over the base of pure racism even among the poshest of people. Idealistic me used to think the veneer was at least an inch deep. Now I know it’s about a micron, easily scraped off with a swipe of the thumb.

    Reply
  7. girl_ninja says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:30 am

    Lolo…there are no senior royals of any substance. Charles and Will have proven that.

    Reply
  8. s808 says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:31 am

    That’s fine. I’m glad their lack of support is well documented.

    Reply
  9. Brassy Rebel says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:32 am

    Since they can’t have IG as one of their “patronages”, they clearly want nothing to do with it. As far as they’re concerned, it doesn’t exist. Which begs the question, if GB gets the Games, are the left behind royals going to continue to ignore it? 🤔

    I also wonder if the reason Harry is coming in person on the eighth is because no other royals will be there.

    Reply
  10. equality says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:33 am

    Anne and Ed aren’t vets. Why would either be needed? KC could make himself look good by going, but he’s not really needed either. Who says any of them were invited anyway?

    Reply
  11. Kristen from MA says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:33 am

    Eh, who needs ‘em? Good King Harry will be there.

    Reply
  12. NemesisPuff says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:36 am

    I mean, for all we know Harry could have only agreed to attend if it DIDN’T include any royals. Seems like the way they got him was by bringing in veterans and friends—how could Harry “snub” them? And then Harry said, fine, but I’ll only go if the focus is ONLY on veterans and Invictus, and NO national pride victory pounding aka BRF drama and bullshart.

    Reply
  13. Hypocrisy says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:37 am

    While I doubt that any of the left overs would have been turned away, do you truly believe any of them were invited? I really don’t think so, but maybe that’s because if it was me I would make sure they weren’t.

    Reply
  14. Jais says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:38 am

    Love how they’re so certain no members of the RF will attend. I’d laugh if Eugenie just randomly showed up. Isn’t one of Margaret’s grandsons in the military? What if he showed up lol. At the same time, I can see Charles inviting every single RF member and distant cousin to a garden party on may 8th. Bc that’s the Windsor brand of childish pettiness. Not saying any family members will show up to the ceremony but the press is also just riffing. Obv, Charles William Kate and Camilla will not but the family is much bigger than those 4.

    Reply
  15. SussexWatcher says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:38 am

    The jealousy and insecurity of Chuckles and his workshy heir knows no bounds. My goodness! And they’re only hurting themselves because they just look soooo petty and pathetic! Shunning veterans to stick it to your (veteran) son is not a good look. Nice king ya’ got there, England.

    Reply
  16. Harper says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:44 am

    Harry is a senior royal, despite his family throwing temper tantrums and trying to pretend he is not. There are only two sons of the King–Harry and the other brother.

    Reply
  17. Serena says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:45 am

    Honestly, I’m glad no senior royals are attending since it just further shows how petty and stupid they are (and Harry well certainly be able to enjoy himself more without that dead weight).

    Reply
  18. Mel says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:49 am

    I wouldn’t be surprised if none of them were invited and part of his deal to go is that they didn’t. The Rota would never admit that .

    Reply
  19. Faye says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:51 am

    It’s good for them not to attend, faking a positive relationship with Harry really does nothing. The Windsors would only use it when they’re in trouble to say “look, we’re not the ones with an issue!’. It would be another thing to continue bashing Meghan with as well. This is a public fallout not a private one only where you can appear in public together and pretend you get on.

    Reply

